« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Favourite Quotes  (Read 26798 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,239
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #360 on: May 2, 2023, 09:24:26 pm »
I love the smell of napalm in the morning
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,587
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #361 on: May 2, 2023, 09:25:21 pm »
From Mister Bill Shankly himself.

Pressure is working down the pit. Pressure is having no work at all. Pressure is trying to escape relegation on 50 shillings a week. Pressure is not the European Cup or the Championship or the Cup Final. Thats the reward.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,535
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #362 on: May 3, 2023, 12:49:53 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May  2, 2023, 09:25:21 pm
From Mister Bill Shankly himself.

Pressure is working down the pit. Pressure is having no work at all. Pressure is trying to escape relegation on 50 shillings a week. Pressure is not the European Cup or the Championship or the Cup Final. Thats the reward.

If you can't support us when we're losing, don't support us when we're winning...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #363 on: May 13, 2023, 09:54:21 pm »
Read a funny line on the anniversary of the death of Douglas Adam's, "He suffered spontaneous existence failure"
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,152
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #364 on: May 13, 2023, 10:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 13, 2023, 09:54:21 pm
Read a funny line on the anniversary of the death of Douglas Adam's, "He suffered spontaneous existence failure"

I loved Douglas Adams quote about deadlines:

I love deadlines. I love the whooshing noise they make as they go by. '
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #365 on: May 14, 2023, 11:08:51 pm »
"Watch your car for a fiver, Mister?"

"No, ta, I've a fucking big guard dog inside, keeping it safe."

"Can he put out fires, like?"
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,132
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #366 on: May 15, 2023, 10:35:17 pm »
Any more than 3 shakes, its a wank
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #367 on: May 19, 2023, 06:19:46 pm »
Two that you might recognise

I have personally found to be true as I have done them


Quote
Do not go gentle into that good night,
....Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Paraphrased slightly.

And this is true, think of it in football:

Quote
Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid.

It is disputed as is much of worth

I do think acting boldly - decisively - authentically - does make things line up

Positive action and all that

I think fear freezing you see that's the opposite

If you're sure you don't fuck about - you DO it
And things align

Anyone can scoff at these two I don't mind

I just personally find them to be true
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,969
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #368 on: May 19, 2023, 06:25:51 pm »
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,898
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #369 on: May 20, 2023, 11:02:54 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on May 19, 2023, 06:25:51 pm
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

So the alternative is;

The best Government is a benevolent tyranny tempered by an occasional assassination  - Voltaire.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #370 on: May 25, 2023, 06:46:35 pm »
Voltaire.

Great brand name for summat.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #371 on: May 26, 2023, 02:49:58 pm »
Harold Wilson: "A week is a long time in politics" used to be one of my faves.

it applies to a lot of things, and also seems a bit quaint these days.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #372 on: May 26, 2023, 03:51:07 pm »
From Succession.

Information is like a bottle of fine wine,  You store it, you hoard it, you save it for a special occasion and then you smash someones fucking face in with it.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #373 on: May 26, 2023, 04:48:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 26, 2023, 03:51:07 pm
From Succession.

Information is like a bottle of fine wine,  You store it, you hoard it, you save it for a special occasion and then you smash someones fucking face in with it.
Could be a good Hint For Happy Posting on RAWK
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,910
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #374 on: May 26, 2023, 06:12:25 pm »
And I came to believe that good and evil are names for what people do, not what they are. All we can say is that is a good deed because its helped someone or thats an evil one because it hurts them. People are too complicated to have simple labels. (From the Amber Spyglass)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 08:02:20 pm »
"If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha." Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Indian Chief of Army Staff.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #376 on: Today at 01:17:15 am »
Live a good life. If there are gods and they are just, then they will not care how devout you have been, but will welcome you based on the virtues you have lived by. If there are gods, but unjust, then you should not want to worship them. If there are no gods, then you will be gone, but will have lived a noble life that will live on in the memories of your loved ones.

Marcus Aurelius
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #377 on: Today at 01:54:41 am »
"Any man who can drive safely while kissing a pretty girl is simply not giving the kiss the attention it deserves." - Albert Einstein
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Favourite Quotes
« Reply #378 on: Today at 03:55:39 am »
The secret of life is enjoying the passage of time.  JT
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 