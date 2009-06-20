Two that you might recognise
I have personally found to be true as I have done them
Do not go gentle into that good night,
....Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
Paraphrased slightly.
And this is true, think of it in football:
Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid.
It is disputed as is much of worth
I do think acting boldly - decisively - authentically - does make things line up
Positive action and all that
I think fear freezing you see that's the opposite
If you're sure you don't fuck about - you DO it
And things align
Anyone can scoff at these two I don't mind
I just personally find them to be true