I put my name down to do this Spyin' Kop for our last game of 2012 because, I'll admit it, I have a huge soft spot for QPR (though I wish they had a more likeable manager). They're round the corner from me, my brother is a season ticket holder and I have quite a few mates who are proper QPR fans. It's them I've reached out to. The answers below are from my mates Dan and Nick.

Last season you escaped relegation by the skin of your teeth – helped by your 3-2 victory against us! How do you rate your chances of beating the drop this time?

Slim to none. Lots of other bad teams around us but they seem to be capable of picking up points against each other, we're not even doing that.

We’ve had some well documented issues with previous owners. From the outside looking in, what do you think about our present owners so far and how positive they have been for us after Hicks and Gillett's disastrous reign? Your owner Tony Fernandes seems a sensible bloke, what do you make of him?

Your new owners seems far more balanced compared to the previous regime. That said though, as with QPR's position, any new owner will look good when compared to their predecessors!

I like Fernandes but I am worried that he needs to be savvier as an owner and maybe not quite so hands on/ approachable with the fans. I'd much prefer he treated the club as something he needs to back in terms of a business rather than coming out with the "I'm as much a fan as the next man".

Your form has improved since the arrival of Harry Redknapp. What is he bringing to the table that Mark Hughes could not, in terms of tactics, selection and motivation?

Nick: Harry understands that the fighters, those who were at the club when we were promoted can play a pivotal role in the team. Tactics wise we're not much different, the balance of the team (too many midfielders, not enough defenders and one fit striker) means he can't stray too far from how Hughes set us up, the difference though, I guess, is the management style, Hughes is known to be very hands off with the players whilst Harry is the complete opposite.

What do you think will happen in January? You have the King of the transfer window in charge, who do you think you’ll bring in and who will leave?

Nick: Boswinga to go is a certainty, whether we bring lots of new faces in, I don't know. If I was Fernandes I wouldn't want to throw money at the problem, but there are enough players bench warming across the Premiership that we should be able to pick up a couple of loan signings. Dawson at Spurs seems to be a recurring name as does Anelka.

We’ve had an up and down season so far. What do you think about us, and how do you think Brendan Rodgers has done?

Nick: I think you're a team (and club) in transition (major transition!), when you play well you're very good, but all too often you lose focus and drift through games (normally losing) which previously you would have won.

The return on Lucas should help as will getting a new striker in January.

Rodgers, as with your favourite Red manager from down the road, is a manager that needs to be given time to build a team that can compete, he's proved he's tactically capable, he just needs the right players to do that. There's no reason why Liverpool can't be back competing at the level they should be. It will take time though and that means patience, which is a scarce commodity in football.

On to the game. Who do you think QPR’s major threats will be, which players should we pay particular attention to? How do you think you’ll line up?

Nick: Adel Taraabt is far and away our best player. You'll definitely double up on him, everyone else you can pretty much leave alone!

We'll start with our normal 4321 formation and stay that way for most of the 90 minutes.

Thoughts on Djibril Cisse? He used to delight me and infuriate me in equal measures when at LFC. Has he learnt the offside rule yet?

Nick: He's an obvious talent, but a lazy one and as you've said, doesn't understand the offside rule.

We're a better team with him on the pitch, but he needs to concentrate more on being a forward who can score as well as hold up the ball, because at the moment he's all flicks and tricks that aren't coming off and means we surrender possession all too easily.

Which Liverpool players do you see as a big threat and why?

Nick: Suarez, because when he's good he's awesome. Gerrard is still class but has lost a lot of his lustre from previous years.

Mainly though I am looking forward to see Sterling play, as an ex QPR player it pains me that he's no longer with us, however when he has the ball at his feet and is running at defenders he is great to watch

Apart from the 3-2 last season, which games between the two clubs do you particularly remember (fondly or otherwise). My favourite memory is from a long time ago, a 4-0 victory for us including a worldy from John Barnes. You also feature in my favourite ever non-LFC game, the Dennis Bailey 5-1.

Nick: I'll just stick with the 3-2 from last season thanks! :-)

Finally, what scoreline are you predicting?

Nick: 0-2 Liverpool (we never win when we're on the box and I think Nelsen is still out, so that means Ferdinand is in defence and that's a guaranteed loss for us)