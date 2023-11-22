« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lego  (Read 59037 times)

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,582
Re: Lego
« Reply #320 on: November 22, 2023, 09:01:27 am »
Quote from: Claire. on November 22, 2023, 08:38:15 am
Imagine there's a lot of money in R&D for the sets themselves also.

If you are into Lego, it looks like a great job, getting paid a load of cash to spend all day creating a Lego set. The latest set we've bought the lad is huge, almost 4ft long, the R&D for that must have been massive
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,355
Re: Lego
« Reply #321 on: November 22, 2023, 10:45:18 am »
I imagine most R&D now is all CAD based, so you have a lot of clever people working on sets. I imagine many of the larger kits have a lot of specialised, maybe even unique, parts - and the designers have to figure that kind of thing out.

My 1993 Supercar set has a couple of rare or unique pieces on it, and that's from a very different Lego age; where it was making the transition from getting the most from a set collection of standard parts, to something far more intricate and specialised.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,089
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Lego
« Reply #322 on: November 22, 2023, 04:46:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 22, 2023, 09:01:27 am
If you are into Lego, it looks like a great job, getting paid a load of cash to spend all day creating a Lego set. The latest set we've bought the lad is huge, almost 4ft long, the R&D for that must have been massive

Funnily enough on holidays in Italy the other month we were sat behind two couples on the ferry who were chatting to each other, this young British girl had mentioned she lived in Denmark but turned out she'd moved there as she was a designer for Lego Star Wars sets. She started listing the sets she'd created and some of the process, but the American girl she was talking to was way OTT and I couldn't stand it so just put headphones in.

Anyway I suppose for me, none of the stuff like branding adds any value, because that's not how Lego worked back in the day. I did buy a few of the early Star Wars sets at my first job but like everything else they all got broken up and put into 'the box' for use in later projects. Now, my boss tells me he has all the big collector Star Wars sets made up on a shelf in his office. Like, why? What's the point of just looking at Lego? I'd rather buy an Airfix-style kit for that, more realistic end product and much cheaper too.

So to summarise: Change is bad & things were much better when I was a kid. Now you can carry on listing discounts.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,355
Re: Lego
« Reply #323 on: December 14, 2023, 06:38:33 pm »
I buckled and got myself the Lego Titanic. I needed the challenge. The space shuttle was awesome but I was only able to make it last about 10 days. If I do a couple of bags per day with the Titanic, I could make it last well into New Year.

It's very intricate. From the look of things, it's essentially half a dozen smaller modules that fit together to make three main pieces that form the whole ship. Lots of tiny pieces, which I guess is inevitable for a model that's over 9000 pieces. Box is massive and weighs a ton as well. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,079
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Lego
« Reply #324 on: December 14, 2023, 06:39:04 pm »
Do any of you watch lego masters? I really enjoy the show.
Logged

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,308
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Lego
« Reply #325 on: December 14, 2023, 07:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on December 14, 2023, 06:39:04 pm
Do any of you watch lego masters? I really enjoy the show.

Arteta's hairdresser has her own show?  Noice...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,355
Re: Lego
« Reply #326 on: December 15, 2023, 06:27:25 pm »
Took me three days and I think around seven bags, but this is what £100 worth of Lego Titanic looks like.



This piece alone is pretty damned big.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,101
  • not that He needs one
Re: Lego
« Reply #327 on: December 25, 2023, 01:41:03 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 15, 2023, 06:27:25 pm
Took me three days and I think around seven bags, but this is what £100 worth of Lego Titanic looks like.



This piece alone is pretty damned big.

Does it come with Di Caprio and Winslet Lego men? Doesn't look like it would float to me ;)
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,355
Re: Lego
« Reply #328 on: December 25, 2023, 08:48:59 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on December 25, 2023, 01:41:03 am
Does it come with Di Caprio and Winslet Lego men? Doesn't look like it would float to me ;)

I was thinking of hanging a few Lego skeletons off the bow actually. But for the time being, I only have a clown.



Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,101
  • not that He needs one
Re: Lego
« Reply #329 on: December 25, 2023, 09:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 25, 2023, 08:48:59 am
I was thinking of hanging a few Lego skeletons off the bow actually. But for the time being, I only have a clown.





Good progress there - it looks amazing.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,355
Re: Lego
« Reply #330 on: December 25, 2023, 09:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on December 25, 2023, 09:49:47 pm
Good progress there - it looks amazing.

It's a great build. Like I said, each of the three sections is subdivided into two blocks, so it's six separate builds. It's going to be longer than my Lego Saturn V is tall, and a lot bulkier.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
Re: Lego
« Reply #331 on: December 26, 2023, 11:41:45 am »
Quote from: I got zilch toys, parties, friends or fuckin anything on November 14, 2023, 03:32:22 pm
Argos have got 3 expensive items with discount - not sure if cheaper elsewhere

Example Harry Potter castle £410 to £328, Rob's Republic Gunship above is £276 from £345, Millennium Falcon from £735 down to £580

Bought this for my 24 year old son after he'd asked for the Concorde model (I knew which he would really have wanted) and managed to keep it from him.  The look on his face yesterday was absolutely priceless - it's a great feeling to be able to give such joy to a young man given he's at an age where the excitement of Christmas is not as it was.

Also told him we'll be moving house early in the new year so there's no point in him building it yet  :lmao
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lego
« Reply #332 on: December 27, 2023, 06:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 15, 2023, 06:27:25 pm
Took me three days and I think around seven bags, but this is what £100 worth of Lego Titanic looks like.



This piece alone is pretty damned big.

Few late nights I take it?
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,582
Re: Lego
« Reply #333 on: April 7, 2024, 10:04:26 pm »
Youngest has finished his Venator.

We had to buy a coffee table to put it on, the table is almsot 4ft long and is 2 and a half feet wide.

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,549
  • Scrubbers
Re: Lego
« Reply #334 on: April 9, 2024, 10:28:13 am »
Excellent
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,355
Re: Lego
« Reply #335 on: April 9, 2024, 02:47:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  7, 2024, 10:04:26 pm
Youngest has finished his Venator.

We had to buy a coffee table to put it on, the table is almsot 4ft long and is 2 and a half feet wide.



I feel your pain.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,919
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Lego
« Reply #336 on: April 9, 2024, 11:02:43 pm »
I've been hooked watching a German guy doing Lego (and other manufacturers) set reviews on Youtube. After going back an forth a bit, I've decided to see, if I actually like building this stuff, because I think a lot of the sets look pretty great. Not gone for Lego though as it seems it's rather overprieced. Looking forward to finding out whether I have the patience to build something and whether I get enjoyment out of it.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,355
Re: Lego
« Reply #337 on: April 10, 2024, 09:12:45 am »
Quote from: stoa on April  9, 2024, 11:02:43 pm
I've been hooked watching a German guy doing Lego (and other manufacturers) set reviews on Youtube. After going back an forth a bit, I've decided to see, if I actually like building this stuff, because I think a lot of the sets look pretty great. Not gone for Lego though as it seems it's rather overprieced. Looking forward to finding out whether I have the patience to build something and whether I get enjoyment out of it.

Avoid the Chinese knock off shit. A lot of their stuff is so tiny and intricate you need fucking tweezers to put it together. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,919
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Lego
« Reply #338 on: April 10, 2024, 12:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 10, 2024, 09:12:45 am
Avoid the Chinese knock off shit. A lot of their stuff is so tiny and intricate you need fucking tweezers to put it together. ;D

Yeah, I had a look at some of that stuff, but went for something that's compatible with Lego even if it's produced in China, but sold by a German company.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,919
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Lego
« Reply #339 on: April 28, 2024, 08:26:23 pm »
Building my first Lego set (Ghostbusters Ecto 1) and it's a fucking breeze after doing three other models from Bluebrixx. The latter ones don't have any separate steps when building with labelled bags with the parts needed for each step. You just get a shitload of bags with the same and similar parts in them (some only have one type of part, if the set uses a ton of them). They are somewhat separated in terms of when you need them during your build, but it's still mainly just a big mess fiddling with loads of small containers where I put my parts in and then finding the right ones. Really love it though.

So far, I've done the A-Team van and two modular buildings (a small medieval tavern and a more modern restaurant in an old half-timbered house). After I'm done with Ecto-1, I'm planning on buiding K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider. That would be three iconic cars from TV-series or movies I really love. Cars are also small enough, so I can keep them around in my flat. The two buildings while not having huge part counts (1700 and 3000) take up quite a bit of room. So, I might take them apart to store them. Really tempted to go for this after KITT: https://www.bluebrixx.com/en/bluebrixxspecials/102818/Blaustein-Castle-BlueBrixx-Special  It has 5000 pieces, but also three or four expansions with similiar piece-numbers. I'm still not sure though as it seems to be ridiculously big... :D
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,528
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Lego
« Reply #340 on: May 17, 2024, 04:50:50 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,355
Re: Lego
« Reply #341 on: May 17, 2024, 04:57:53 pm »
Fuck's sake, I promised myself Lego Titanic would be the last sett I bought! :butt

The worst thing is that is only the Block 1 SLS. There's the Block 1a and Block 2 iterations still in development.

And at $260 it's not bank breaking either.

EDIT: Noticeably shorter than the Saturn V. Shame they're not both made to the same scale!
« Last Edit: May 17, 2024, 04:59:48 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,528
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Lego
« Reply #342 on: May 17, 2024, 05:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 17, 2024, 04:57:53 pm
Fuck's sake, I promised myself Lego Titanic would be the last sett I bought! :butt

The worst thing is that is only the Block 1 SLS. There's the Block 1a and Block 2 iterations still in development.

And at $260 it's not bank breaking either.

EDIT: Noticeably shorter than the Saturn V. Shame they're not both made to the same scale!

I know that pain. The Mrs sent me this the other day, hard to argue with.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6zhC4ZLTkC/?igsh=aWk0YnMwcW9jYWRv

Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,225
Re: Lego
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 03:37:52 pm »
Snide Lego so, does anyone have this? Worried it might be a pain in the arse, Lego instructions are solid etc.

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/brxlz-anfield
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,528
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Lego
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 07:55:29 pm »
I have an older version on Anfield, and no hassle putting it together. That one doesnt look like it had much innards so you can probably use the pictures if the instructions are terrible for most of it.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,369
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Lego
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 08:04:17 pm »
On so this isnt the Arteta thread  :D
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,225
Re: Lego
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 08:05:26 pm »
was it the same brand? when zooming in I've noticed the price on the box is £65, cheeky bastards ;D
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,919
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Lego
« Reply #347 on: Today at 01:41:49 am »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Yesterday at 08:05:26 pm
was it the same brand? when zooming in I've noticed the price on the box is £65, cheeky bastards ;D

Haha... I noticed that as well. Have a look on Amazon, it's showing there for £37 at the moment (but also for 65), when I change the settings to UK and it's the same thing as on the LFC website (same brand). I was tempted to get it some months ago, when I had a look on Amazon, but then decided against it. It doesn't look that good in my view, because of the small scale. The other thing is, that the bricks are smaller than Lego and I can't be arsed with that.

I might be wrong, but I also saw quite a few negative reviews on German Amazon from people who have done other stadiums. Some of the points mentioned were that there were missing pieces, the instructions being not that good and the pieces just being put together in various bags without any system like Lego are doing, where you get various steps and all the bricks for that step are in one bag (or in multiple labelled bags for that step). The last one might be a bit of an issue with close to 3000 (small) pieces depending on who's building it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 