Building my first Lego set (Ghostbusters Ecto 1) and it's a fucking breeze after doing three other models from Bluebrixx. The latter ones don't have any separate steps when building with labelled bags with the parts needed for each step. You just get a shitload of bags with the same and similar parts in them (some only have one type of part, if the set uses a ton of them). They are somewhat separated in terms of when you need them during your build, but it's still mainly just a big mess fiddling with loads of small containers where I put my parts in and then finding the right ones. Really love it though.So far, I've done the A-Team van and two modular buildings (a small medieval tavern and a more modern restaurant in an old half-timbered house). After I'm done with Ecto-1, I'm planning on buiding K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider. That would be three iconic cars from TV-series or movies I really love. Cars are also small enough, so I can keep them around in my flat. The two buildings while not having huge part counts (1700 and 3000) take up quite a bit of room. So, I might take them apart to store them. Really tempted to go for this after KITT: https://www.bluebrixx.com/en/bluebrixxspecials/102818/Blaustein-Castle-BlueBrixx-Special It has 5000 pieces, but also three or four expansions with similiar piece-numbers. I'm still not sure though as it seems to be ridiculously big...