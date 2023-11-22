« previous next »
Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #320 on: November 22, 2023, 09:01:27 am »
Quote from: Claire. on November 22, 2023, 08:38:15 am
Imagine there's a lot of money in R&D for the sets themselves also.

If you are into Lego, it looks like a great job, getting paid a load of cash to spend all day creating a Lego set. The latest set we've bought the lad is huge, almost 4ft long, the R&D for that must have been massive


Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #321 on: November 22, 2023, 10:45:18 am »
I imagine most R&D now is all CAD based, so you have a lot of clever people working on sets. I imagine many of the larger kits have a lot of specialised, maybe even unique, parts - and the designers have to figure that kind of thing out.

My 1993 Supercar set has a couple of rare or unique pieces on it, and that's from a very different Lego age; where it was making the transition from getting the most from a set collection of standard parts, to something far more intricate and specialised.




Offline Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #322 on: November 22, 2023, 04:46:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 22, 2023, 09:01:27 am
If you are into Lego, it looks like a great job, getting paid a load of cash to spend all day creating a Lego set. The latest set we've bought the lad is huge, almost 4ft long, the R&D for that must have been massive

Funnily enough on holidays in Italy the other month we were sat behind two couples on the ferry who were chatting to each other, this young British girl had mentioned she lived in Denmark but turned out she'd moved there as she was a designer for Lego Star Wars sets. She started listing the sets she'd created and some of the process, but the American girl she was talking to was way OTT and I couldn't stand it so just put headphones in.

Anyway I suppose for me, none of the stuff like branding adds any value, because that's not how Lego worked back in the day. I did buy a few of the early Star Wars sets at my first job but like everything else they all got broken up and put into 'the box' for use in later projects. Now, my boss tells me he has all the big collector Star Wars sets made up on a shelf in his office. Like, why? What's the point of just looking at Lego? I'd rather buy an Airfix-style kit for that, more realistic end product and much cheaper too.

So to summarise: Change is bad & things were much better when I was a kid. Now you can carry on listing discounts.




Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #323 on: December 14, 2023, 06:38:33 pm »
I buckled and got myself the Lego Titanic. I needed the challenge. The space shuttle was awesome but I was only able to make it last about 10 days. If I do a couple of bags per day with the Titanic, I could make it last well into New Year.

It's very intricate. From the look of things, it's essentially half a dozen smaller modules that fit together to make three main pieces that form the whole ship. Lots of tiny pieces, which I guess is inevitable for a model that's over 9000 pieces. Box is massive and weighs a ton as well. ;D




Offline Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #324 on: December 14, 2023, 06:39:04 pm »
Do any of you watch lego masters? I really enjoy the show.
Offline afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Lego
« Reply #325 on: December 14, 2023, 07:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on December 14, 2023, 06:39:04 pm
Do any of you watch lego masters? I really enjoy the show.

Arteta's hairdresser has her own show?  Noice...


Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #326 on: December 15, 2023, 06:27:25 pm »
Took me three days and I think around seven bags, but this is what £100 worth of Lego Titanic looks like.



This piece alone is pretty damned big.




Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #327 on: December 25, 2023, 01:41:03 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 15, 2023, 06:27:25 pm
Took me three days and I think around seven bags, but this is what £100 worth of Lego Titanic looks like.



This piece alone is pretty damned big.

Does it come with Di Caprio and Winslet Lego men? Doesn't look like it would float to me ;)
Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #328 on: December 25, 2023, 08:48:59 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on December 25, 2023, 01:41:03 am
Does it come with Di Caprio and Winslet Lego men? Doesn't look like it would float to me ;)

I was thinking of hanging a few Lego skeletons off the bow actually. But for the time being, I only have a clown.







Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #329 on: December 25, 2023, 09:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 25, 2023, 08:48:59 am
I was thinking of hanging a few Lego skeletons off the bow actually. But for the time being, I only have a clown.





Good progress there - it looks amazing.
Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #330 on: December 25, 2023, 09:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on December 25, 2023, 09:49:47 pm
Good progress there - it looks amazing.

It's a great build. Like I said, each of the three sections is subdivided into two blocks, so it's six separate builds. It's going to be longer than my Lego Saturn V is tall, and a lot bulkier.




Offline BOBSCOUSE

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #331 on: December 26, 2023, 11:41:45 am »
Quote from: I got zilch toys, parties, friends or fuckin anything on November 14, 2023, 03:32:22 pm
Argos have got 3 expensive items with discount - not sure if cheaper elsewhere

Example Harry Potter castle £410 to £328, Rob's Republic Gunship above is £276 from £345, Millennium Falcon from £735 down to £580

Bought this for my 24 year old son after he'd asked for the Concorde model (I knew which he would really have wanted) and managed to keep it from him.  The look on his face yesterday was absolutely priceless - it's a great feeling to be able to give such joy to a young man given he's at an age where the excitement of Christmas is not as it was.

Also told him we'll be moving house early in the new year so there's no point in him building it yet  :lmao
JFT96


Offline Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #332 on: December 27, 2023, 06:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 15, 2023, 06:27:25 pm
Took me three days and I think around seven bags, but this is what £100 worth of Lego Titanic looks like.



This piece alone is pretty damned big.

Few late nights I take it?
Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #333 on: April 7, 2024, 10:04:26 pm »
Youngest has finished his Venator.

We had to buy a coffee table to put it on, the table is almsot 4ft long and is 2 and a half feet wide.



Offline Ziltoid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 10:28:13 am »
Excellent
Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 02:47:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  7, 2024, 10:04:26 pm
Youngest has finished his Venator.

We had to buy a coffee table to put it on, the table is almsot 4ft long and is 2 and a half feet wide.



I feel your pain.





Online stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 11:02:43 pm »
I've been hooked watching a German guy doing Lego (and other manufacturers) set reviews on Youtube. After going back an forth a bit, I've decided to see, if I actually like building this stuff, because I think a lot of the sets look pretty great. Not gone for Lego though as it seems it's rather overprieced. Looking forward to finding out whether I have the patience to build something and whether I get enjoyment out of it.
Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Lego
« Reply #337 on: Today at 09:12:45 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:02:43 pm
I've been hooked watching a German guy doing Lego (and other manufacturers) set reviews on Youtube. After going back an forth a bit, I've decided to see, if I actually like building this stuff, because I think a lot of the sets look pretty great. Not gone for Lego though as it seems it's rather overprieced. Looking forward to finding out whether I have the patience to build something and whether I get enjoyment out of it.

Avoid the Chinese knock off shit. A lot of their stuff is so tiny and intricate you need fucking tweezers to put it together. ;D



