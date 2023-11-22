If you are into Lego, it looks like a great job, getting paid a load of cash to spend all day creating a Lego set. The latest set we've bought the lad is huge, almost 4ft long, the R&D for that must have been massive



Funnily enough on holidays in Italy the other month we were sat behind two couples on the ferry who were chatting to each other, this young British girl had mentioned she lived in Denmark but turned out she'd moved there as she was a designer for Lego Star Wars sets. She started listing the sets she'd created and some of the process, but the American girl she was talking to was way OTT and I couldn't stand it so just put headphones in.Anyway I suppose for me, none of the stuff like branding adds any value, because that's not how Lego worked back in the day. I did buy a few of the early Star Wars sets at my first job but like everything else they all got broken up and put into 'the box' for use in later projects. Now, my boss tells me he has all the big collector Star Wars sets made up on a shelf in his office. Like, why? What's the point of just looking at Lego? I'd rather buy an Airfix-style kit for that, more realistic end product and much cheaper too.So to summarise: Change is bad & things were much better when I was a kid. Now you can carry on listing discounts.