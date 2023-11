Lego Concorde is coming.I've checked several sites and it's either $200 or 200, so I expect the UK version to be 200 - which is a bit cheeky really. It's got 2083 pieces, which isn't much more than the Saturn V's 1969 pieces, but the latter was only 109.I know inflation is up and the economy is in the toilet but that's a helluva price.