Lecturers have scoffed at my warnings of civil unrest and social revolution. IMO it just comes down to how many different sections of the populace you can get away with pissing off and where the line is drawn. Frankly I'd rather put the Queen in charge these days, and I'm a committed republican...



I'd like to imagine a conversation between her and Cameron going something like this: "In my time as Monarch I've seen over a dozen Prime Ministers. My first PM was Winston Churchill. You are such a pale, weak little man by comparison..."