Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #320 on: June 27, 2024, 11:11:05 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on June 25, 2024, 11:15:06 pm
So I have a few friends and relatives who work for the border force (we live near Heathrow) and for their checks 6-12 months is pretty much standard for the checks to be completed, one girl who used to work for us left to join the foreign office IT team and they dug into everything, they interviewed our manager, they even questioned her about people her boyfriend played football with and asked questions about how well she knew them they dont mess about!
I can't wait that long! :lmao
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #321 on: June 27, 2024, 06:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on June 27, 2024, 11:11:05 am
I can't wait that long! :lmao

Its a wonder they manage to recruit anyone the time it takes to be honest, its probably worth asking the question beforehand how long the background checks take so at least you have an idea but just be prepared it might take a while.
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #322 on: July 3, 2024, 12:05:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on June 27, 2024, 06:28:17 pm
Its a wonder they manage to recruit anyone the time it takes to be honest, its probably worth asking the question beforehand how long the background checks take so at least you have an idea but just be prepared it might take a while.
It was one of the first things discussed. They only said "months".  The government website suggests somewhere between 6-12 weeks.
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #323 on: August 13, 2024, 06:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on June 14, 2024, 05:12:39 pm
Got a potential gig lined up already.  Need to update my CV but also need MoD security clearance and I have no idea what that involves.
Got a written offer for this job. They were looking for a needle in a haystack and I was contacted by 4 -5 different agencies over the summer because they could not find anyone with the required clearance AND the necessary experience.  30-minute Teams interview last Tuesday, verbal offer last Wednesday, written offer today.  I'll start mid-September if all goes well with the security clearance. Not bad considering I wasn't actively looking for a job! :D
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #324 on: September 19, 2024, 03:24:15 pm »
unexpected job title of the day: Lead UX Developer/Head of IT
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #325 on: September 19, 2024, 03:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September 19, 2024, 03:24:15 pm
unexpected job title of the day: Lead UX Developer/Head of IT


😭

My dickhead of a senior manager has just hired a test engineer to lead a Gen AI project.
« Reply #326 on: September 19, 2024, 03:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on September 19, 2024, 03:39:02 pm
😭

My dickhead of a senior manager has just hired a test engineer to lead a Gen AI project.

At my work the IT department has been moved to be reporting to the COO and the COO joined one of our meetings to have a talk and answer questions. He was asked what are the most important priorities for the IT department and his answer was AI.....

Without going into details of my work, there are probably 20 different things that are way more important for IT just to keep everything running (primarily keeping comms up and working well to our offshore rigs, and cybersecurity) so money can come in the door from clients. But to execs, AI is everything right now.   :duh
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #327 on: September 19, 2024, 04:05:55 pm »
Yeah. I'm guessing everyone has to be seen to be doing AI.
I must admit I'm flabbergasted at how quickly it's appeared in lots of things.  Like within a year.   I'm guessing companies had been working on it for a while before chatgpt catapulted mainstream.  Even ML was growing pretty fast , and to be fair a lot more discretely, probably costing consumers millions on stuff they didn't want before.
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #328 on: September 21, 2024, 09:35:42 am »
A lot of it isn't AI, it's throwing more processor power at pattern recognition.
« Reply #329 on: November 27, 2024, 11:13:42 am »
Are these bootcamps worth paying for? I'm looking to get into Cybersecurity but have no previous IT experiences besides a GCSE and basis skills.
« Reply #330 on: November 27, 2024, 02:14:04 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 27, 2024, 11:13:42 am
Are these bootcamps worth paying for? I'm looking to get into Cybersecurity but have no previous IT experiences besides a GCSE and basis skills.

Training doesn't really do it. It's what you do with the training that counts. If you know everything academically then that means nothing in the real world if you can't apply it.

I'd suggest you have a look at Udemy - loads of different courses on there and many provide 'hands on' lessons. BUT you then need to apply these yourself and work with the concepts to create something that actually does something and works.

If you have an old laptop, look at getting ubuntu (or other linux) on it and you can download and run stuff like kubernetes (microk8s), fortinet or palo alto virtual firewalls on it. Then you want to look at stuff like Wireshark and maybe have a look into getting an AWS (or other cloud) account and go through things like IaM, DNS, Edge networking, VPC, VPN, Route53, routing, loadbalancers and the like.

You can set up quite a lot of stuff for free or you can look at getting something like aCloudGuru that lets you spin up AWS/Azure/GCP environments and do real world stuff on the cloud without incurring costs.


Doing a course is the very, very first step. Being able to use and work with stuff and create things that do something from scratch is where your learning comes in.

 
I've got three Ubuntu machines running kubernetes (microk8s - on two nodes), virtual firewalls, AWS (Localstack) and a ton of other stuff that allows me to use Istio (mesh) and wireshark (to probe security) and the other stuff around this that you need to know.


One note. If you have an old machine that's fine, but I'd seriously recommend that you replace the harddrive with an SSD and up the memory (My kubernetes nodes have both got 2TB drives and the combined memory is 96GB) - the SSD and the spare memory really, really speed stuff up. Stuff like Microk8s lets you create a master then slave nodes and stuff like Istio and other microservices really let you get into stuff. My firewalls are in k8s and my other tools and utilities run in there two - which means it's all a lot more 'joined up' as the tools complement each other.

For instance, on my k8s nodes I also have Prometheus (Metrics), Loki (Logging), Kiali (Networking with Istio Mesh), ArgoCD (For deployments), Grafana (For reporting/graphing), Alert Manager (For alerting), node-exporter (For exporting custom metrics) and Jaeger (Tracing).

As these things are all in the mesh then the reporting and security stuff goes hand in hand with wiresharking it and catching packets. Even seeing its routine stuff gives you plenty of scope to learn and build)
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #331 on: November 28, 2024, 09:12:54 am »
Not my area and I know boot camps are pretty much useless now for my area (ui/ux engineering) but an old colleague of mine used tools like https://www.hackthebox.com/ to get into cybersecurity, he started as a QA, which might be a way in for you.

Another one I’ve seen him use that has a free route: https://tryhackme.com/
« Reply #332 on: November 30, 2024, 02:24:28 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 27, 2024, 11:13:42 am
Are these bootcamps worth paying for? I'm looking to get into Cybersecurity but have no previous IT experience besides a GCSE and basis skills.

Right, Andy here's my advice. Start at the beginning and get yourself on the CompTIA certification path.  Highly respected IT certifications that will (with a bit of luck) get your foot firmly in the door.

First, do the CompTIA A+ certification, then move on to Network+, then onto Security+

A+ - If you've got the aptitude for it, then the A+ will be a breeze, and you can have it done in a couple of weeks/months.

Network+ - Any cybersecurity role will demand you have a grounding or understanding of computer Networks.

Security+ - An extremely valuable entry-level cybersecurity Cert, and highly respected by employers.  Get this done!!

Although I don't work in cybersecurity, it interests me, so when I got made redundant last March, while I was in-between jobs I did the CompTIA Security+ purely as another string to my bow.  It was really interesting and I thoroughly enjoyed it

I used the Jason Dion Udemy courses and he is great.  But there are tons of others out there.   Do a google and read all about the CompTIA certs and go from there. Good luck.
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 12:29:03 pm »
I really didnt enjoy CompTia at all, did the first course and there was just too much remembering of relatively pointless facts like the different speeds of different version of USB ports and number of pins on different DIMMs, Ive been building PCs since I was about 16 and can navigate myself around the internal workings of a PC with my eyes shut and Ive never needed to remember such things, you just work out the comparability with the motherboard, not sit there counting pins.
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 30, 2024, 02:24:28 pm
Right, Andy here's my advice. Start at the beginning and get yourself on the CompTIA certification path.  Highly respected IT certifications that will (with a bit of luck) get your foot firmly in the door.

First, do the CompTIA A+ certification, then move on to Network+, then onto Security+

A+ - If you've got the aptitude for it, then the A+ will be a breeze, and you can have it done in a couple of weeks/months.

Network+ - Any cybersecurity role will demand you have a grounding or understanding of computer Networks.

Security+ - An extremely valuable entry-level cybersecurity Cert, and highly respected by employers.  Get this done!!

Although I don't work in cybersecurity, it interests me, so when I got made redundant last March, while I was in-between jobs I did the CompTIA Security+ purely as another string to my bow.  It was really interesting and I thoroughly enjoyed it

I used the Jason Dion Udemy courses and he is great.  But there are tons of others out there.   Do a google and read all about the CompTIA certs and go from there. Good luck.

You don't need Certification though, I've done IT for 40 years and I'm not certified in anything.

Foot in the door is always a thing to consider. Get in at the bottom, learn all there is to learn and progress.
« Reply #335 on: Today at 04:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 04:35:23 pm
You don't need Certification though, I've done IT for 40 years and I'm not certified in anything.

Foot in the door is always a thing to consider. Get in at the bottom, learn all there is to learn and progress.

This was pretty much my route too. Had the skills, knowledge and desire but not much in the way of qualifications.

Volunteered at my kids school helping with basic IT tasks, went for an entry level IT job in an office and the fact Id volunteered in the field made the CEO give me the job because she said I showed a desire others hadnt. From their moved into Local Government IT and progressed through a few roles and I know work in Social Housing at IT Architecture level on a very good salary. Its been a 13/14 year journey from volunteering in my spare times to where I am now but like I say no certifications to show for it, although my employer is funding TOGAF for me in the new year.
« Reply #336 on: Today at 05:18:56 pm »
I also have naff all qualifications or certifications.
« Reply #337 on: Today at 05:23:38 pm »
When did you get your current jobs Andy/Claire? From what I've heard/seen AI is used by HR now to shift through CVs looking for basic skills/qualifications so it's so hard to get even to interview without the relevant ones. I can imagine firms missing out on so many quality people from it.
