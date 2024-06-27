😭



My dickhead of a senior manager has just hired a test engineer to lead a Gen AI project.



At my work the IT department has been moved to be reporting to the COO and the COO joined one of our meetings to have a talk and answer questions. He was asked what are the most important priorities for the IT department and his answer was AI.....Without going into details of my work, there are probably 20 different things that are way more important for IT just to keep everything running (primarily keeping comms up and working well to our offshore rigs, and cybersecurity) so money can come in the door from clients. But to execs, AI is everything right now.