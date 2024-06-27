« previous next »
RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 27, 2024, 11:11:05 am
west_london_red on June 25, 2024, 11:15:06 pm
So I have a few friends and relatives who work for the border force (we live near Heathrow) and for their checks 6-12 months is pretty much standard for the checks to be completed, one girl who used to work for us left to join the foreign office IT team and they dug into everything, they interviewed our manager, they even questioned her about people her boyfriend played football with and asked questions about how well she knew them they dont mess about!
I can't wait that long! :lmao
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 27, 2024, 06:28:17 pm
Mark Walters on June 27, 2024, 11:11:05 am
I can't wait that long! :lmao

Its a wonder they manage to recruit anyone the time it takes to be honest, its probably worth asking the question beforehand how long the background checks take so at least you have an idea but just be prepared it might take a while.
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
July 3, 2024, 12:05:27 pm
west_london_red on June 27, 2024, 06:28:17 pm
Its a wonder they manage to recruit anyone the time it takes to be honest, its probably worth asking the question beforehand how long the background checks take so at least you have an idea but just be prepared it might take a while.
It was one of the first things discussed. They only said "months".  The government website suggests somewhere between 6-12 weeks.
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
August 13, 2024, 06:26:44 pm
Mark Walters on June 14, 2024, 05:12:39 pm
Got a potential gig lined up already.  Need to update my CV but also need MoD security clearance and I have no idea what that involves.
Got a written offer for this job. They were looking for a needle in a haystack and I was contacted by 4 -5 different agencies over the summer because they could not find anyone with the required clearance AND the necessary experience.  30-minute Teams interview last Tuesday, verbal offer last Wednesday, written offer today.  I'll start mid-September if all goes well with the security clearance. Not bad considering I wasn't actively looking for a job! :D
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
Today at 03:24:15 pm
unexpected job title of the day: Lead UX Developer/Head of IT
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
Today at 03:39:02 pm
Claire. on Today at 03:24:15 pm
unexpected job title of the day: Lead UX Developer/Head of IT


😭

My dickhead of a senior manager has just hired a test engineer to lead a Gen AI project.
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
Today at 03:43:55 pm
Rhi on Today at 03:39:02 pm
😭

My dickhead of a senior manager has just hired a test engineer to lead a Gen AI project.

At my work the IT department has been moved to be reporting to the COO and the COO joined one of our meetings to have a talk and answer questions. He was asked what are the most important priorities for the IT department and his answer was AI.....

Without going into details of my work, there are probably 20 different things that are way more important for IT just to keep everything running (primarily keeping comms up and working well to our offshore rigs, and cybersecurity) so money can come in the door from clients. But to execs, AI is everything right now.   :duh
