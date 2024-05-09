I started out in systems engineering and worked as one for an housing association for around 8 years, but we had to do everything, from servers, PBX, apps, desktops and networking. Then about 9 years ago, I decided I wanted to do networking full time, moved companies and never looked back really as its what my passion. But as always, things evolve and I do see a lot of call for Solutions Architects now, where you might specialise in something but need to work with the whole lot again. Trying to avoid that at the moment!