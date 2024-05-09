« previous next »
west_london_red

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
May 9, 2024, 09:14:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  9, 2024, 08:28:59 pm
Im not IT based but Ive had similar situations in the last couple of years. I ended up taking a secondment in another team that did have a bit of management experience. Im back in my original team now and just applied for a leadership role. If I dont get it now I never will and I might as well look elsewhere (if I can be bothered!).


That what I will have to look at but usually when teams have secondments its either the same job as mine in a different team or it is a step up the ladder but they will ear mark someone in that team, understandably they want to develop their own rather then someone from another team, but I will apply regardless next time just to put a shot across the bow of my management as they seem to think Ill stick around forever (I will with the company but not necessarily the team) so its always worth letting them know you have options too.

The first time I suggested I wanted to do something else to my manager a couple of years back he talked me out of it by talking about succession planning and all of that BS as hes only a few years away from retirement but thats resulted in sweet FA so far and when I said it again last week to him his facial expression was like someone who just shit his pants which was quite something for someone whose usual very relaxed about things. But its getting to the stage where I need to move even if its not for progression, just for a change of scenery and a fuck you too to my management.
bradders1011

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
May 9, 2024, 09:44:40 pm
I'm in SAP too - front end: BW, BOBJ and SAC and their various newer/older versions.
Rhi

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
May 9, 2024, 09:49:54 pm
Quote from: Draex on May  9, 2024, 11:06:23 am
I was part of the team delivering SAP for Carphone warehouse, £18mil thrown away because it couldn't do what their inhouse 20 year old bespoke system did :D

This one..



20 year old system? Ha. I work at a mutli-billion pound company where the main claims system was built in the 1970s (possibly in the aforementioned COBOL). They're talking about migrating everything to Salesforce but I'll be shocked if it happens within a decade.
Draex

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
May 10, 2024, 04:37:01 pm
Quote from: Rhi on May  9, 2024, 09:49:54 pm
20 year old system? Ha. I work at a mutli-billion pound company where the main claims system was built in the 1970s (possibly in the aforementioned COBOL). They're talking about migrating everything to Salesforce but I'll be shocked if it happens within a decade.

Sounds about right, Salesforce looks nice though, have they talked about the MVP yet..

My present company has tried to implement a new service management system about 3 times and gone back to the inhouse system, we're on release 3.1.3.24 :D
west_london_red

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
May 10, 2024, 10:35:47 pm
Is Salesforce the new Service Now which is now what Remedy was about 5-10 years ago?
Graeme

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
May 10, 2024, 11:36:10 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on May 10, 2024, 10:35:47 pm
Is Salesforce the new Service Now which is now what Remedy was about 5-10 years ago?

Haha can so relate to this post. Spent 7 years at Virgin Media using Remedy. More recently spent 10 years in Local Government using HPSM and then migrated to Service Now and now work for a Social Housing provider using Salesforce as a CRM.

Salesforce is good, weve been able to consolidate a number of systems and platforms. What it is not though is a Housing Management System (HMS) as much as theyd like to make you believe it can be.
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
May 11, 2024, 10:20:47 am
Speaking of Housing management Software Graeme

I had a couple of interview's recently with a company who develop and deliver a full HMS to your sector

Im from a CCaaS background and Social Housing providers were our core business at my last position

PaulF

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
May 11, 2024, 10:35:37 am
Quote from: Graeme on May 10, 2024, 11:36:10 pm
Haha can so relate to this post. Spent 7 years at Virgin Media using Remedy. More recently spent 10 years in Local Government using HPSM and then migrated to Service Now and now work for a Social Housing provider using Salesforce as a CRM.

Salesforce is good, weve been able to consolidate a number of systems and platforms. What it is not though is a Housing Management System (HMS) as much as theyd like to make you believe it can be.
I think a lot of these enterprise systems start in one arena and are excellent, but then they try to morph into something else and do t normally translate brilliantly.
"Bobber" Thanks :)

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 3, 2024, 11:33:52 pm
Not career advice, but wondered if theres any fellow network engineers or architects in here?
Graeme

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 3, 2024, 11:50:05 pm
Network Architect or Solutions Architect?
"Bobber" Thanks :)

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 4, 2024, 07:47:46 am
Network architects or engineers, I do both for a large global enterprise, just curious if theres any other posters who are network guys.

Current projects are designing and rolling out SD-WAN which needs to be done by end of year and a new office in Germany for 500 users.
Graeme

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 4, 2024, 09:22:08 am
I work in the ICT Architecture Team for Riverside Housing currently, but I don't get involved much with the Network stuff, apart from what gets presented to our Design Authority panel which I sit on.
"Bobber" Thanks :)

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 4, 2024, 02:12:07 pm
I started out in systems engineering and worked as one for an housing association for around 8 years, but we had to do everything, from servers, PBX, apps, desktops and networking. Then about 9 years ago, I decided I wanted to do networking full time, moved companies and never looked back really as its what my passion. But as always, things evolve and I do see a lot of call for Solutions Architects now, where you might specialise in something but need to work with the whole lot again. Trying to avoid that at the moment!
west_london_red

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 4, 2024, 08:15:45 pm
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on June  3, 2024, 11:33:52 pm
Not career advice, but wondered if theres any fellow network engineers or architects in here?

I mange the outsourced managed service provider who look after our network, so work closely with network engineers and architects (although it does sometimes feel Im doing their jobs for them), not sure if that counts? :D

Luckily my manager is dealing with the SD WAN rollout so havent been close to it, but I do know its been beset with delays and is several years behind schedule and would be lying if I said I knew why, Im not really a techy by training and only tend to learn the high level technical principles when it becomes operational and I need to understand it.
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 6, 2024, 12:04:46 am
Wow, guys.  Finally had a job offer today after 3 months on the sidelines. The job market is damn tough out there.  Dont get me started on those shitty bloody interview questions :)

IT Project Manager role with German big boys, Bosch.  I'll be delivering their outsourced Contact Centre solutions.  CC's are my specialty and I'll also get to work with Genesys CC.   Genesys is exactly what I wanted to get on my CV.

It's pretty much fully remote, delivering to a global customer base, but my local office will be in Liverpool's Commercial District,  which is a huge bonus.  :)

Anyone on the job hunt, hang in there, keep going and it will come.
PaulF

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 6, 2024, 07:52:28 am
Great news BP.  Boy done good.
Crosby Nick

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 6, 2024, 12:27:02 pm
Bosh! Nice one Pete! Was thinking of you the other day (not in a weird way) and wanted to ask if youd found anything but then thought youd let us know if you had. Congratulations! Immediate start or have you wangled any extra time for summer sports viewing?
Draex

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 6, 2024, 12:31:16 pm
Congratulations Pete.

Interesting it's Bosch, recently used their automated systems for getting my washing machine serviced and the service was exceptional. Don't fuck it up right! :D
rob1966

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 6, 2024, 01:23:12 pm
Nice one BP - best of luck with it.
"Bobber" Thanks :)

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 6, 2024, 08:08:30 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on June  4, 2024, 08:15:45 pm
I mange the outsourced managed service provider who look after our network, so work closely with network engineers and architects (although it does sometimes feel Im doing their jobs for them), not sure if that counts? :D

Luckily my manager is dealing with the SD WAN rollout so havent been close to it, but I do know its been beset with delays and is several years behind schedule and would be lying if I said I knew why, Im not really a techy by training and only tend to learn the high level technical principles when it becomes operational and I need to understand it.


Sounds like its par for the course when it comes to outside consultants who are meant to be the experts! Then they have the cheek to charge what they do!

Your SD-WAN journey sounds similar to ours, where it has always been something planned in for the next year (since 2018) but then got put on the back burner for one reason or another, usually internal politics related with various different camps in NA pushing their preferred solutions and different competing agendas. Some people think a company with a $7B turnover and 400 offices world wide, no longer needs a corporate WAN anymore and the coffee shop model would work just fine!
"Bobber" Thanks :)

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 6, 2024, 08:20:02 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on June  6, 2024, 12:04:46 am
Wow, guys.  Finally had a job offer today after 3 months on the sidelines. The job market is damn tough out there.  Dont get me started on those shitty bloody interview questions :)

IT Project Manager role with German big boys, Bosch.  I'll be delivering their outsourced Contact Centre solutions.  CC's are my specialty and I'll also get to work with Genesys CC.   Genesys is exactly what I wanted to get on my CV.

It's pretty much fully remote, delivering to a global customer base, but my local office will be in Liverpool's Commercial District,  which is a huge bonus.  :)

Anyone on the job hunt, hang in there, keep going and it will come.

Nice one, we have Genesys PureCloud for our IT desk. I use it to change the out of hours network support on call number over to forward to my mobile.

My company also has a sideline as an outsource call centre provider for some German banks. Going over to Düsseldorf next month to set up the networking for a new 500 user office for such a call centre.
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 7, 2024, 12:55:54 pm
Cheers everyone!

Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  6, 2024, 12:27:02 pm
Bosh! Nice one Pete! Was thinking of you the other day (not in a weird way) and wanted to ask if youd found anything but then thought youd let us know if you had. Congratulations! Immediate start or have you wangled any extra time for summer sports viewing?

Actually Nick, I think of you every morning in a weird way.  When I splash a bit of water on my toothbrush (true story!).  :)

Nah, start a week on Monday.  Happy with that though as I need some money!

Quote from: Draex on June  6, 2024, 12:31:16 pm
Interesting it's Bosch, recently used their automated systems for getting my washing machine serviced and the service was exceptional. Don't fuck it up right! :D

:lmao

I know BMW and Merc (amongst others) outsource their roadside SOS assistance calls to Bosch.  Seems I will be involved in any Call Centre that needs setting up across the whole of the huge Bosch estate.  So should be quite a varied role.

Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on June  6, 2024, 08:20:02 pm
Nice one, we have Genesys PureCloud for our IT desk. I use it to change the out-of-hours network support on-call number over to forward to my mobile.

I am told they use an on-prem Genesys solution.  I'm not sure of the specifics ('Genesys Engage' possibly?) although I'd guess a move to the cloud will come eventually.
Crosby Nick

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 7, 2024, 01:20:25 pm
Haha, why does a toothbrush make you think of me? That was just a nasty internet rumour.
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 7, 2024, 02:37:07 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  7, 2024, 01:20:25 pm
Haha, why does a toothbrush make you think of me? That was just a nasty internet rumour.

In another random thread somewhere, you said you always put a splash of water on your toothpaste blob before commencing brushing.

That's something I've always done so it resonated with me :)
Crosby Nick

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 7, 2024, 02:38:17 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on June  7, 2024, 02:37:07 pm
In another random thread somewhere, you said you always put a splash of water on your toothpaste blob before commencing brushing.

That's something I've always done so it resonated with me :)

Good Lord were dull. :lmao

Youre wasting your life, Fernando.
PaulF

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 8, 2024, 10:46:06 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  6, 2024, 12:27:02 pm
Bosh! Nice one Pete! Was thinking of you the other day (not in a weird way) and wanted to ask if youd found anything but then thought youd let us know if you had. Congratulations! Immediate start or have you wangled any extra time for summer sports viewing?

So your next Ct is sure to be baby reindeer.
Mark Walters

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
June 12, 2024, 05:59:20 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on June  6, 2024, 12:04:46 am
Wow, guys.  Finally had a job offer today after 3 months on the sidelines. The job market is damn tough out there.  Dont get me started on those shitty bloody interview questions :)

IT Project Manager role with German big boys, Bosch.  I'll be delivering their outsourced Contact Centre solutions.  CC's are my specialty and I'll also get to work with Genesys CC.   Genesys is exactly what I wanted to get on my CV.

It's pretty much fully remote, delivering to a global customer base, but my local office will be in Liverpool's Commercial District,  which is a huge bonus.  :)

Anyone on the job hunt, hang in there, keep going and it will come.
Congrats BP.  Hope you enjoy the new role.
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
Yesterday at 04:44:56 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on June 12, 2024, 05:59:20 pm
Congrats BP.  Hope you enjoy the new role.

Cheers man

Induction day in Liverpool on Monday, Pick up me lappy and stuff. :)
Crosby Nick

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
Yesterday at 06:11:36 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:44:56 pm
Cheers man

Induction day in Liverpool on Monday, Pick up me lappy and stuff. :)

Then wait about two weeks for the lazy bastards in IT to install everything properly for you.

Sorry, wrong thread. Tough crowd.
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
Yesterday at 06:19:18 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:11:36 pm
Then wait about two weeks for the lazy bastards in IT to install everything properly for you.

Sorry, wrong thread. Tough crowd.

:lmao

They reckon IT has it all ready.  I'll believe it when I see it.

Im hoping the IT Crowd are in Liverpool so I can mither them to death in person next week.
Mark Walters

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
Today at 05:12:39 pm
Got a potential gig lined up already.  Need to update my CV but also need MoD security clearance and I have no idea what that involves.
Graeme

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #311 on: Today at 05:19:45 pm »
Even the most basic level of SC will delve into your financial standing as well as all the usual criminal records etc. Theres details on the various levels here.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/united-kingdom-security-vetting-clearance-levels/national-security-vetting-clearance-levels
Online PaulF

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #312 on: Today at 08:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:19:18 pm
:lmao

They reckon IT has it all ready.  I'll believe it when I see it.

Im hoping the IT Crowd are in Liverpool so I can mither them to death in person next week.
Ask for the box that has the Internet in Jen.
