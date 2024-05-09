« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?  (Read 36802 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,202
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #280 on: May 9, 2024, 09:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  9, 2024, 08:28:59 pm
Im not IT based but Ive had similar situations in the last couple of years. I ended up taking a secondment in another team that did have a bit of management experience. Im back in my original team now and just applied for a leadership role. If I dont get it now I never will and I might as well look elsewhere (if I can be bothered!).


That what I will have to look at but usually when teams have secondments its either the same job as mine in a different team or it is a step up the ladder but they will ear mark someone in that team, understandably they want to develop their own rather then someone from another team, but I will apply regardless next time just to put a shot across the bow of my management as they seem to think Ill stick around forever (I will with the company but not necessarily the team) so its always worth letting them know you have options too.

The first time I suggested I wanted to do something else to my manager a couple of years back he talked me out of it by talking about succession planning and all of that BS as hes only a few years away from retirement but thats resulted in sweet FA so far and when I said it again last week to him his facial expression was like someone who just shit his pants which was quite something for someone whose usual very relaxed about things. But its getting to the stage where I need to move even if its not for progression, just for a change of scenery and a fuck you too to my management.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,009
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #281 on: May 9, 2024, 09:44:40 pm »
I'm in SAP too - front end: BW, BOBJ and SAC and their various newer/older versions.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,978
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #282 on: May 9, 2024, 09:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on May  9, 2024, 11:06:23 am
I was part of the team delivering SAP for Carphone warehouse, £18mil thrown away because it couldn't do what their inhouse 20 year old bespoke system did :D

This one..



20 year old system? Ha. I work at a mutli-billion pound company where the main claims system was built in the 1970s (possibly in the aforementioned COBOL). They're talking about migrating everything to Salesforce but I'll be shocked if it happens within a decade.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,474
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #283 on: May 10, 2024, 04:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on May  9, 2024, 09:49:54 pm
20 year old system? Ha. I work at a mutli-billion pound company where the main claims system was built in the 1970s (possibly in the aforementioned COBOL). They're talking about migrating everything to Salesforce but I'll be shocked if it happens within a decade.

Sounds about right, Salesforce looks nice though, have they talked about the MVP yet..

My present company has tried to implement a new service management system about 3 times and gone back to the inhouse system, we're on release 3.1.3.24 :D
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,202
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #284 on: May 10, 2024, 10:35:47 pm »
Is Salesforce the new Service Now which is now what Remedy was about 5-10 years ago?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,972
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #285 on: May 10, 2024, 11:36:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on May 10, 2024, 10:35:47 pm
Is Salesforce the new Service Now which is now what Remedy was about 5-10 years ago?

Haha can so relate to this post. Spent 7 years at Virgin Media using Remedy. More recently spent 10 years in Local Government using HPSM and then migrated to Service Now and now work for a Social Housing provider using Salesforce as a CRM.

Salesforce is good, weve been able to consolidate a number of systems and platforms. What it is not though is a Housing Management System (HMS) as much as theyd like to make you believe it can be.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,252
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #286 on: May 11, 2024, 10:20:47 am »
Speaking of Housing management Software Graeme

I had a couple of interview's recently with a company who develop and deliver a full HMS to your sector

Im from a CCaaS background and Social Housing providers were our core business at my last position

« Last Edit: May 11, 2024, 10:22:56 am by Buck Pete »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,249
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #287 on: May 11, 2024, 10:35:37 am »
Quote from: Graeme on May 10, 2024, 11:36:10 pm
Haha can so relate to this post. Spent 7 years at Virgin Media using Remedy. More recently spent 10 years in Local Government using HPSM and then migrated to Service Now and now work for a Social Housing provider using Salesforce as a CRM.

Salesforce is good, weve been able to consolidate a number of systems and platforms. What it is not though is a Housing Management System (HMS) as much as theyd like to make you believe it can be.
I think a lot of these enterprise systems start in one arena and are excellent, but then they try to morph into something else and do t normally translate brilliantly.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 936
Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
« Reply #288 on: Today at 11:33:52 pm »
Not career advice, but wondered if theres any fellow network engineers or architects in here?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 