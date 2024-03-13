« previous next »
Have you asked the recruiter what sort of culture they have?



To be honest Paul. Without googling. I don't quite understand what 'culture' in a workplace means.

But I hear you.  I need to give myself an edge and find out what their culture actually is before I can decide if I fit into it :)
LinkedIn might be an absolute cesspit in parts, but its also very useful for stalking companies and recruiting managers. You can get a lot of insight from seeing the posts shared by both current staff and the organisation themselves. If he or she is big on certain work ethics/cultures theres a fair chance they post about it. Use a throwaway E-mail account though so you dont look like a stalker if they have profile viewers enabled.
LinkedIn might be an absolute cesspit in parts, but its also very useful for stalking companies and recruiting managers. You can get a lot of insight from seeing the posts shared by both current staff and the organisation themselves. If he or she is big on certain work ethics/cultures theres a fair chance they post about it. Use a throwaway E-mail account though so you dont look like a stalker if they have profile viewers enabled.

Already done it, mate :)   On that subject, what's your (and everyone else's) view on connecting with the hiring manager on LinkedIn?

I have seen conflicting opinions of "hell no" and "yeah go ahead it shows initiative"

To be honest, re: Culture.  Surely there's either a "toxic" culture or a "happy, we all love each other" culture.  I am sure he isn't big on promoting a "toxic culture"

I'm gonna go in there and stress I'm a PM who welcomes innovation and listens to my Project team.  Which is pretty much true actually.
I wouldnt personally connect with someone I hadnt actually worked with. Im 8 months into my role and have still only added a handful, I tend to add once Ive worked with them on a couple of things and ensured theyre not an absolute clown.
I wouldnt personally connect with someone I hadnt actually worked with. Im 8 months into my role and have still only added a handful, I tend to add once Ive worked with them on a couple of things and ensured theyre not an absolute clown.

But Graame. I want a huge LinkedIn audience to be informed when I pass my Level 1 certificate in IT Fundamentals :)

Look. Look!  I know how to switch my Laptop on!!
Glass door is also interesting.

The trouble with judging culture is that most companies will make pronouncements, very few actually mean it and back it up. I have had a culture shock at my current job - when they actually meant what they say...
Good shout on glass door.
I think some places have a more relaxed culture. Others are more 'corporate'. Neither are necessarily bad.
Some are probably bigger on teamwork and sharing thd knowledge, others just want stuff done fast.
Cheers Guys.  I have done some digging on the company and there are numerous articles online on how their call center is one of the best in the business in regards to looking after their agents and making sure they enjoy their work.  This does not look like some nightmarish hell-hole call center environment I have seen in the past.

It looks like the company culture as a whole is a kind of "Look after your employees and they will deliver results"

I'm going in with a huge team player attitude, so hope it will be ok.  Gonna over-stress that aside from the actual customer calling in, the Contact Centre transformation needs to always respect and take into account the very people (agents and supervisors) that will be using it day in and day out.  They need to be firmly at the forefront of our plans.

Change and workforce acceptance have been at the top of my Risk plan for the last few if these I have done. Agents simply HATE change.
Good luck Pete. You've certainly put in the ground work. I'm guessing from your description you aren't applying to hmrc or virgin media 🤣
If this guy shows up.. Run a mile..



I think you've got it spot on, all about team building, business change, stakeholder management, engagement etc. Might be worth having some prepared answers about resolving conflict without upsetting the apple cart and what your post go live structure into continous improvement bau etc.
The interview was all done and dusted on Thursday Draex.  It went well and I'm happy with my performance even if I don't get the contract.

Hammered home how I am prepared to roll my sleeves up and get stuck in and sit with the agents and supervisors to explain the change and how it will affect their daily work.

The last PM interview I did was 2.5 years ago (I got the job).  They didn't do competency questions, so all this is quite new to me.  Hence all my annoying questions.

How I felt during the interview on Thursday afternoon was a world away from how I felt during the one for the Nuclear industry job a week or so ago.  The way I handled answering the questions was so much better than from the first interview.  All about experience I guess and being more comfortable with the job description. 

The hiring manager of the retail contract says they historically move quickly with projects and this needs to be in for August.  Looks like they need me (hopefully) to be the PM presence dealing with the MSP who are tasked to complete the transformation.  They couldn't reveal who that MSP will be as they are still going through the final selection process of who gets the deal.  I've dealt with most Telco MSP's in my time so won't be a shock.

They currently have a 'Genesys' on-prem CC and are moving to the cloud.   Hope they are sticking with Genesys (The Rolls Royce of CCaaS , In my opinion), as I really want a full-blown Genesys project for a major retailer on my CV.  Although, if they go with Five9 or Ring Central, that wouldn't be a bad thing.   

Find out early next week if I've got the role.  Must admit, can't lie, will be a bit gutted if i don't get it.

Love this thread btw.  Thanks.
BTW - who is the guy in the Call Centre pic above? :)
BTW - who is the guy in the Call Centre pic above? :)

There was a shit bbc series about a call center in Swansea.. He's like a welsh David Brent.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b03mtjjh

Hope you get the job! I did say you'd already covered what I'd suggest :P
Well over a month from that interview (which I didnt get) and still not got anything.

Job market is really tough out there guys.

Been doing the CompTIA Security+ certification study to keep me busy. Always had an interest in cybersecurity so thoughtwhy not.


Redundancy money is disappearing fast. Hoping things pick up soon.
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 26, 2024, 09:06:41 am
Well over a month from that interview (which I didnt get) and still not got anything.

Job market is really tough out there guys.

Been doing the CompTIA Security+ certification study to keep me busy. Always had an interest in cybersecurity so thoughtwhy not.


Redundancy money is disappearing fast. Hoping things pick up soon.
Damn!

I'm about to be made redundant.  Should get a good package but worried about what comes next.  It's a good thing there aren't too many people out there with my knowledge and experience. Hopefully that helps in being able to pick and choose the most appropriate (best paid) role for me.
Quote from: Mark Walters on April 26, 2024, 10:42:33 am
Damn!

I'm about to be made redundant.  Should get a good package but worried about what comes next.  It's a good thing there aren't too many people out there with my knowledge and experience. Hopefully that helps in being able to pick and choose the most appropriate (best paid) role for me.

Quote from: Mark Walters on April 26, 2024, 10:42:33 am
Damn!

I'm about to be made redundant.  Should get a good package but worried about what comes next.  It's a good thing there aren't too many people out there with my knowledge and experience. Hopefully that helps in being able to pick and choose the most appropriate (best paid) role for me.

I thought I'd walk into a PM contract easily, but alas no.  I've had a rude awakening. Over 100 applicants for almost every position I've applied for.

These competency questions in interviews are ruining me.  Had a rant about this on a thread in the boozer forum.

Heaven knows how many good candidates are getting rejected in favor of someone good at memorizing stock competency questions (ie; lying).

Ah well. I'll keep pushing on.  I'm not too arsed by salary or day rate, I'm more looking for an interesting role.
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 26, 2024, 01:16:09 pm
I thought I'd walk into a PM contract easily, but alas no.  I've had a rude awakening. Over 100 applicants for almost every position I've applied for.

These competency questions in interviews are ruining me.  Had a rant about this on a thread in the boozer forum.

Heaven knows how many good candidates are getting rejected in favor of someone good at memorizing stock competency questions (ie; lying).

Ah well. I'll keep pushing on.  I'm not too arsed by salary or day rate, I'm more looking for an interesting role.
This is not a boast but I can confidently say that there's not a single person in the UK with the knowledge and experience that I have in the software that I specialise in.  That's not to say I will walk into a job easily because it's relatively niche and there are probably a few hundred people who are able to use 30% of the software's capabilities who would be way cheaper than me. Like you, it's more a case of finding an interesting role where I can have more control and influence.
Quote from: Mark Walters on May  1, 2024, 12:10:14 pm
This is not a boast but I can confidently say that there's not a single person in the UK with the knowledge and experience that I have in the software that I specialise in.  That's not to say I will walk into a job easily because it's relatively niche and there are probably a few hundred people who are able to use 30% of the software's capabilities who would be way cheaper than me. Like you, it's more a case of finding an interesting role where I can have more control and influence.

COBOL developer ;D?
Quote from: Kashinoda on May  2, 2024, 01:16:28 am
COBOL developer ;D?
:lmao
Thank gawd, no! Tried Cobol once at uni in 1989. Never again!
I'm coming upto 16 years at my current place, took on additional responsibility as we started to break the monolith so now have about 200 or so EC2 instances, 6 EKS clusters to manage along with additional infrastructure supporting clients in Australia.

Made it clear if they wanted to keep me they would need to look around and pay me the going rate. Surprise suprise pointless cost of living rise.

Going to follow through and look elsewhere, just a big ball ache really but I've probably become too comfortable over the years.
Quote from: Ben S on May  2, 2024, 09:18:02 pm
I'm coming upto 16 years at my current place, took on additional responsibility as we started to break the monolith so now have about 200 or so EC2 instances, 6 EKS clusters to manage along with additional infrastructure supporting clients in Australia.

Made it clear if they wanted to keep me they would need to look around and pay me the going rate. Surprise suprise pointless cost of living rise.

Going to follow through and look elsewhere, just a big ball ache really but I've probably become too comfortable over the years.

Know your value, you can bet a pound to a penny, when you are offered something new and you notify your company they'll ask the question 'what do we need to do to keep you' and suddenly go and grab more money from off the money tree.
Quote from: Mark Walters on May  1, 2024, 12:10:14 pm
This is not a boast but I can confidently say that there's not a single person in the UK with the knowledge and experience that I have in the software that I specialise in.  That's not to say I will walk into a job easily because it's relatively niche and there are probably a few hundred people who are able to use 30% of the software's capabilities who would be way cheaper than me. Like you, it's more a case of finding an interesting role where I can have more control and influence.

I'm curious mate.  What do you specialize in?
Quote from: Kashinoda on May  2, 2024, 01:16:28 am
COBOL developer ;D?

I wrote stuff in COBOL for many years. A great language and I know for a fact that some of the stuff I wrote in the mid 80s is still running now and still delivering now.

A lot of core systems for a lot of organisations has been running for 40 or 50 years non-stop.

Never got this attitude about COBOL
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  5, 2024, 01:38:31 pm
I'm curious mate.  What do you specialize in?

Sex toys
Quote from: Ben S on May  2, 2024, 09:18:02 pm
I'm coming upto 16 years at my current place, took on additional responsibility as we started to break the monolith so now have about 200 or so EC2 instances, 6 EKS clusters to manage along with additional infrastructure supporting clients in Australia.

Made it clear if they wanted to keep me they would need to look around and pay me the going rate. Surprise suprise pointless cost of living rise.

Going to follow through and look elsewhere, just a big ball ache really but I've probably become too comfortable over the years.

We have no EC2 instances any more. Moved them all to EKS containers and moved repeatable tasks to Lambda functions.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May  6, 2024, 07:55:20 am
We have no EC2 instances any more. Moved them all to EKS containers and moved repeatable tasks to Lambda functions.

Doubt we will ever reach that point where I am. The monolith is pretty much the entire product and at the speed they are breaking it down,  I estimate it will still be a big chunk of the product in 10 years.

Someone else can deal with the hosting for it though....
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  5, 2024, 01:38:31 pm
I'm curious mate.  What do you specialize in?
A very small part of the SAP portfolio. Not going to tell you what it's called but I worked for the company that SAP acquired and there were only 10 employees in the UK.  The 2 other consultants who joined after me both left during or soon after the acquisition and now the remaining full time consultants are all based in Europe.
Quote from: Mark Walters on May  1, 2024, 12:10:14 pm
This is not a boast but I can confidently say that there's not a single person in the UK with the knowledge and experience that I have in the software that I specialise in.  That's not to say I will walk into a job easily because it's relatively niche and there are probably a few hundred people who are able to use 30% of the software's capabilities who would be way cheaper than me. Like you, it's more a case of finding an interesting role where I can have more control and influence.
That's the same as me, I've worked with the software I specialise in for 25 plus years, first as an end user implementing it, then for 20 years with the IT Company that supplied it and now back freelancing implementing the software again on a ridiculous day rate.

The place I now have a contract with want to keep me on a permanent role but I'm torn between staying there on pretty much half the salary or trying to find another contract. I might even be kept on a contract if I don't stay there permanently.

The biggest dilemma though is getting tied into a lengthy notice period, not sure I want that although there does come more job security and paid holidays, sick pay and pension which I don't get now.

I do love the freedom of being a contractor though
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:00:18 am
That's the same as me, I've worked with the software I specialise in for 25 plus years, first as an end user implementing it, then for 20 years with the IT Company that supplied it and now back freelancing implementing the software again on a ridiculous day rate.

The place I now have a contract with want to keep me on a permanent role but I'm torn between staying there on pretty much half the salary or trying to find another contract. I might even be kept on a contract if I don't stay there permanently.

The biggest dilemma though is getting tied into a lengthy notice period, not sure I want that although there does come more job security and paid holidays, sick pay and pension which I don't get now.

I do love the freedom of being a contractor though
These are my thoughts exactly: I'll earn more as a contractor but lose the security of holiday, sick pay, pension, health and life insurances, critical illness cover, etc. What SAP charge customers per day for my services, customers could pay half that amount and still get a longer, more focused service from me.
It's surprising what your day rate falls to once you factor in holidays/pension/sick pay/ bonus.
Sick pay - is very hard, you might take one day after the champions league final off sick in a decade.  Or find you suddenly need two weeks' pay.  The gamble on sick pay is taken by an employer.
The rest though is a fairly easy calculation.

Job security is harder though. Especially in a niche, it's having the confidence to know you can find another role, if this one dries up.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:50:38 am
It's surprising what your day rate falls to once you factor in holidays/pension/sick pay/ bonus.
Yes exactly.  This is the only thing I was concerned about when I was thinking about going freelance years ago. At that time the figures didn't add up for the security I needed as a single father with a mortgage and 2 young kids.  Now things are a little easier as the kids are older and Mrs Walters (to be) earns a good wage.
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 10:24:45 am
Yes exactly.  This is the only thing I was concerned about when I was thinking about going freelance years ago. At that time the figures didn't add up for the security I needed as a single father with a mortgage and 2 young kids.  Now things are a little easier as the kids are older and Mrs Walters (to be) earns a good wage.

Congrats mate!

--edit-- ps do you have SAP contacts. I 'move' in circles that seem to use SAP , though it seems to be a massive enterprise thing that does everything. But ex-colleagues sometimes ask if I know someone...
I was part of the team delivering SAP for Carphone warehouse, £18mil thrown away because it couldn't do what their inhouse 20 year old bespoke system did :D

This one..

So I applied for a promotion at work, didnt get it because while I done well in the technical and process part I did poorly in the leadership questions, but how am I supposed to answer a competency question about leadership when Im not in a leadership position but am applying to be in one  :butt
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:50:49 pm
So I applied for a promotion at work, didnt get it because while I done well in the technical and process part I did poorly in the leadership questions, but how am I supposed to answer a competency question about leadership when Im not in a leadership position but am applying to be in one  :butt
You have to get better at bullshitting?
Fair play to you couple of lads on here who are enjoying the benefits of SAP knowledge.

Seen so many good contracts wanting proven SAP experience.

It's one of them "Need to get lucky" situations.   Take a regular contract and have the fortune to get involved with SAP along the way.
