The interview was all done and dusted on Thursday Draex. It went well and I'm happy with my performance even if I don't get the contract.



Hammered home how I am prepared to roll my sleeves up and get stuck in and sit with the agents and supervisors to explain the change and how it will affect their daily work.



The last PM interview I did was 2.5 years ago (I got the job). They didn't do competency questions, so all this is quite new to me. Hence all my annoying questions.



How I felt during the interview on Thursday afternoon was a world away from how I felt during the one for the Nuclear industry job a week or so ago. The way I handled answering the questions was so much better than from the first interview. All about experience I guess and being more comfortable with the job description.



The hiring manager of the retail contract says they historically move quickly with projects and this needs to be in for August. Looks like they need me (hopefully) to be the PM presence dealing with the MSP who are tasked to complete the transformation. They couldn't reveal who that MSP will be as they are still going through the final selection process of who gets the deal. I've dealt with most Telco MSP's in my time so won't be a shock.



They currently have a 'Genesys' on-prem CC and are moving to the cloud. Hope they are sticking with Genesys (The Rolls Royce of CCaaS , In my opinion), as I really want a full-blown Genesys project for a major retailer on my CV. Although, if they go with Five9 or Ring Central, that wouldn't be a bad thing.



Find out early next week if I've got the role. Must admit, can't lie, will be a bit gutted if i don't get it.



Love this thread btw. Thanks.