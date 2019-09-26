« previous next »
RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?

PaulF

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
September 26, 2019, 12:04:04 am
Quote from: Mark Walters on September 24, 2019, 10:06:33 pm
I have the option of going into a freelance consultancy role but looking at the figures, I have to consider sick pay, holiday pay, car allowance, life insurance, health insurance, critical illness cover, dental plan, holiday insurance, and so many other benefits I get from being a full time employee in my current role.  It's not just how much it would cost you to replace all of those things but the cost of finding the best deals, the cost of renewing them each year, the time to do tax returns, being away from home, etc etc that make being employed a much easier way of life than contracting.  Obviously that's not the case for everyone but for me I don't think the maths really adds up.
You get holiday insurance??? Lucky bugger.
Mark Walters

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
September 26, 2019, 09:38:41 pm
Quote from: PaulF on September 26, 2019, 12:04:04 am
You get holiday insurance??? Lucky bugger.
Wrong word. Travel insurance, yes. For me and the kids.
PaulF

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
September 27, 2019, 08:53:52 am
Quote from: Mark Walters on September 26, 2019, 09:38:41 pm
Wrong word. Travel insurance, yes. For me and the kids.
Still, that's a decent perk .

Have we got any DBAs in here? Im swotting for a SQL server job interview. 
John C

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
December 1, 2019, 11:03:29 pm
Liverpool City Council are looking for a technical specialist, £40k I think. You've prob got a couple of days to apply.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
December 9, 2019, 02:44:44 pm
Quote from: John C on December  1, 2019, 11:03:29 pm
Liverpool City Council are looking for a technical specialist, £40k I think. You've prob got a couple of days to apply.
Saw a couple of roles at the club itself on LinkedIn a few months back
rob1966

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
December 12, 2019, 11:21:02 am
Anyone got any decent sources for learning Python?

Being using Ingres 4GL ABF/sql since 2001, done a bit of C, C#.

Company has decided rather than carry on with the rewrite we are supposed to do, they will replace us in about 12 months with a bought in system, built from scratch (we already know from dealing with the new developers its going to be an absolute piece of shit and won't work but will fuck the company up good and proper, but they know better) so looking at learning Python as I've been told its in the top 5 languages to know right now
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
December 13, 2019, 10:57:59 pm
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on December 12, 2019, 11:21:02 am
Anyone got any decent sources for learning Python?

Being using Ingres 4GL ABF/sql since 2001, done a bit of C, C#.

Company has decided rather than carry on with the rewrite we are supposed to do, they will replace us in about 12 months with a bought in system, built from scratch (we already know from dealing with the new developers its going to be an absolute piece of shit and won't work but will fuck the company up good and proper, but they know better) so looking at learning Python as I've been told its in the top 5 languages to know right now

It's more of a scripting tool than a language. Though it has many attributes that make it a bit like something like Java. You can code as OOP, Procedurally or as a function language. So you can go way, way beyond it's intended purpose(s) and basically get it to do pretty much anything you like across a large range of platforms.

There are plenty of good sources of info on it. This is probably a good place to start: https://www.python.org/about/gettingstarted/

Also for practice: https://www.w3resource.com/python-exercises/python-basic-exercises.php


The reason that it's popular is that it's very, very forgiving, it's very flexible and extensible and there are loads of different ways you can choose to do things the way you want to do them.

You can even add stuff from other languages, such as the C++ Boost Library (Among many, many others): https://www.boost.org/doc/libs/1_61_0/libs/python/doc/html/index.html

BobOnATank

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
December 14, 2019, 12:40:15 am
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on December 12, 2019, 11:21:02 am
Anyone got any decent sources for learning Python?

Being using Ingres 4GL ABF/sql since 2001, done a bit of C, C#.

Company has decided rather than carry on with the rewrite we are supposed to do, they will replace us in about 12 months with a bought in system, built from scratch (we already know from dealing with the new developers its going to be an absolute piece of shit and won't work but will fuck the company up good and proper, but they know better) so looking at learning Python as I've been told its in the top 5 languages to know right now

I'd also recommend Scala and then into Big Data with Scala/Spark, useful with your data background. Wouldn't be difficult after picking up Python. Other thing is continuous integration & deployment (CI/CD) tools such as Jenkins and also agile practices.
SP

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
December 14, 2019, 02:33:50 am
Look at Oracle and MySQL SQL. Those database skills are transferable, and valuable. I used to be an Informix-4GL dev and have commercially used SQL in Delphi, PHP, Java, JavaScript, Typescript, Go and Bash. And probably more than that. SQL is always a bonus for employers.
rob1966

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
December 14, 2019, 11:26:30 am
Thanks for the replies.

Quote from: SP on December 14, 2019, 02:33:50 am
Look at Oracle and MySQL SQL. Those database skills are transferable, and valuable. I used to be an Informix-4GL dev and have commercially used SQL in Delphi, PHP, Java, JavaScript, Typescript, Go and Bash. And probably more than that. SQL is always a bonus for employers.

What do you do these days?
SP

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
December 14, 2019, 02:46:22 pm
Golang, Android/Java dev and some dev ops for a reasonably mature (on the crypto scale) blockchain company.

Got hired with no Go and no Crypto experience which was an interesting interview as they asked for both...

EDIT: I should add some solidity and typescript in there too.
Slick_Beef

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
December 14, 2019, 04:18:57 pm
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on December 12, 2019, 11:21:02 am
Anyone got any decent sources for learning Python?


Hi mate, I have several decent video courses on Python which I can share if you're interested (PM me if you think it could be useful). I am a Java EE dev who is moving jobs in January to a Python/AWS stack so I have a lot to learn over the next few weeks!
Claire.

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
December 16, 2019, 10:51:45 am
People always seem to recommend the learn python the hard way courses.
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 11:24:08 am
Alright Guys

I'm a PM in the Unified Comms/CCaaS space.   Currently in between jobs/contracts and thinking about bagging another qualification to help expand my options when looking for the next contract.

I already have PRINCE2 Foundation and Practitioner.   

I'm now thinking ITIL4.  Is the "ITIL4 foundation" worth getting as a starting point to strengthen my position for more IT-related PM positions?
Graeme

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 03:15:29 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 13, 2024, 11:24:08 am
Alright Guys

I'm a PM in the Unified Comms/CCaaS space.   Currently in between jobs/contracts and thinking about bagging another qualification to help expand my options when looking for the next contract.

I already have PRINCE2 Foundation and Practitioner.   

I'm now thinking ITIL4.  Is the "ITIL4 foundation" worth getting as a starting point to strengthen my position for more IT-related PM positions?

Yeah there's still plenty of organisation's asking for ITIL so it is still relevant. I work in social housing at the moment, but we don't ask for it when we're hiring PM's. They're asked for 'Experience of analysis in either SCRUM, Kanban, Lean or other Agile methodologies.'

I'm actually currently overseeing the technical rollout of our CCaaS platform to colleagues from the housing association we recently merged with.
jonnypb

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 03:20:02 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 13, 2024, 11:24:08 am
Alright Guys

I'm a PM in the Unified Comms/CCaaS space.   Currently in between jobs/contracts and thinking about bagging another qualification to help expand my options when looking for the next contract.

I already have PRINCE2 Foundation and Practitioner.   

I'm now thinking ITIL4.  Is the "ITIL4 foundation" worth getting as a starting point to strengthen my position for more IT-related PM positions?

ITIL was huge several years ago and we were all pushed within our organisation to do the training and exams.  Don't hear about it as much anymore, but it's still a good and valid qualification to have, especially if you're contracting.
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 04:33:24 pm
Quote from: Graeme on February 13, 2024, 03:15:29 pm
Yeah there's still plenty of organisation's asking for ITIL so it is still relevant. I work in social housing at the moment, but we don't ask for it when we're hiring PM's. They're asked for 'Experience of analysis in either SCRUM, Kanban, Lean or other Agile methodologies.'

I'm actually currently overseeing the technical rollout of our CCaaS platform to colleagues from the housing association we recently merged with.

Nice one Graeme. I've run lots of projects with Housing associations.  Probably the sector I deal with most, to be honest.

Can I ask which CCaaS you are rolling out?  Just out of curiosity that's all mate
Graeme

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 04:41:59 pm
8x8. Its already in use within the organisation and were just moving the staff from the newly merged HA onto it from Amillan.
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 04:46:29 pm
Quote from: Graeme on February 13, 2024, 04:41:59 pm
8x8. Its already in use within the organisation and were just moving the staff from the newly merged HA onto it from Amillan.

8x8.  Playing with the big boys there.  Nice.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 04:55:07 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 13, 2024, 11:24:08 am
Alright Guys

I'm a PM in the Unified Comms/CCaaS space.   Currently in between jobs/contracts and thinking about bagging another qualification to help expand my options when looking for the next contract.

I already have PRINCE2 Foundation and Practitioner.   

I'm now thinking ITIL4.  Is the "ITIL4 foundation" worth getting as a starting point to strengthen my position for more IT-related PM positions?

Tried to do ITIL in the past. My brain just can't cope with it.

Fucking weirdest thing I've ever tried to learn and so completely useless** that it's unreal.


**It seems to be useless, most people that tried to pick it up seemed to struggle with it. It's just fucking odd given how useful it was when it first appeared (I used and was involved with the first iteration)

Not sure what the fuck it is now. The courses are kind of words and pictures that are so convoluted and fucking out there, I can't make head nor tail of it.


:D
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 04:58:00 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 13, 2024, 04:55:07 pm
Tried to do ITIL in the past. My brain just can't cope with it.

Fucking weirdest thing I've ever tried to learn and so completely useless** that it's unreal.


**It seems to be useless, most people that tried to pick it up seemed to struggle with it. It's just fucking odd given how useful it was when it first appeared (I used and was involved with the first iteration)

Not sure what the fuck it is now. The courses are kind of words and pictures that are so convoluted and fucking out there, I can't make head nor tail of it.


:D

Don't think I'm gonna bother with it Andy.

Will look at getting some kind of Agile Qualification. maybe even Scrum.  These were on my radar anyway and Graeme kind of confirmed it in his reply
Elmo!

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 04:58:24 pm
ITIL was good for me to get my first job in IT..... I managed to put myself through it voluntarily without being forced to by an employer.  ;D

Boring as hell but is useful for getting your head round how to manage IT in an enterprise environment.
Draex

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 05:12:48 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 13, 2024, 11:24:08 am
Alright Guys

I'm a PM in the Unified Comms/CCaaS space.   Currently in between jobs/contracts and thinking about bagging another qualification to help expand my options when looking for the next contract.

I already have PRINCE2 Foundation and Practitioner.   

I'm now thinking ITIL4.  Is the "ITIL4 foundation" worth getting as a starting point to strengthen my position for more IT-related PM positions?

I've done APMP https://www.apmpuk.co.uk/ Practitioner, I work delivering ERP projects, bit more of an all rounder.

ITIL4 is a bit IT services and post go live support focused but yes good for IT.

Have you thought about the opposite of Prince i.e. an agile one like Scrum? Would give you the ability to flex both waterfall and agile methodologies depending on the project. *Seen Graemes reply, yep an agile one would be really useful, I'm about to do one myself.

It's all the same stuff with different jazzy flow charts :D
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 05:37:23 pm
Quote from: Draex on February 13, 2024, 05:12:48 pm
I've done APMP https://www.apmpuk.co.uk/ Practitioner, I work delivering ERP projects, bit more of an all rounder.


Cheers mate.  Will take a look at APMP

As it happens, I just lined up an interview today with a company who have developed an ERP solution for the food industry.  Been bought out by a big player in that industry.  Looking for a PM with SDLC experience etc

Thinking it would be nice to get some ERP experience on my CV.  Lots out there asking for PM's with ERP experience.
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 06:03:42 pm
Draex

Are you sure you meant APMP?  and not just PMP?

APMP appears to be "The Association of Proposal Management Professionals". 

PMP certification is"Project Management Professional"

Apologies if that is what you meant, but APMP is more suited to bid/proposal professionals. Ie; not me :)
Draex

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 06:14:13 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 13, 2024, 06:03:42 pm
Draex

Are you sure you meant APMP?  and not just PMP?

APMP appears to be "The Association of Proposal Management Professionals". 

PMP certification is"Project Management Professional"

Apologies if that is what you meant, but APMP is more suited to bid/proposal professionals. Ie; not me :)

Urgh yes

https://www.apm.org.uk

If you need any help with your latest role happy to help. Worked on 100-1000+ projects and programmes.

Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 06:21:08 pm
Quote from: Draex on February 13, 2024, 06:14:13 pm
Urgh yes

https://www.apm.org.uk

If you need any help with your latest role happy to help. Worked on 100-1000+ projects and programmes.



Oh I thought it was this one

https://www.pmi.org/certifications/project-management-pmp
Draex

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 06:53:29 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 13, 2024, 06:21:08 pm
Oh I thought it was this one

https://www.pmi.org/certifications/project-management-pmp

100% the link I posted, its similar to Prince but much more focused on softer elements of delivery rather than the very process/document heavy Prince (which I did many years ago)!
Ben S

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 10:21:20 pm
Ahhh takes me back to when we were forced to do ITIL foundation.  No idea what version it was, bored me shitless. The only thing I took from it was calling the helpdesk the service desk. Beyond that cant remember a thing.
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 10:25:33 pm
Ah yes. The APM you reference is a UK body.  The PMI I looked at is more for the USA but globally recognised.

Your APM looks great and is well respected

Which of the 4 APM certs did you get Draex?
smithy

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 13, 2024, 11:52:44 pm
I'm a Tech PM with a US based company. They're really into PMI. I'm looking at doing the PMP qualification soon. I'm told it's their equivalent of Prince2. I got the PMI senior scrum master quali a few years back when I was a dev, which I think ultimately helped enable my move to PMO.
Draex

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 14, 2024, 06:12:51 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 13, 2024, 10:25:33 pm
Ah yes. The APM you reference is a UK body.  The PMI I looked at is more for the USA but globally recognised.

Your APM looks great and is well respected

Which of the 4 APM certs did you get Draex?

The first two, fundemantals and management (Pmq). The first one is multiple choice, the next is a 3 hour writing exam, had to teach myself to write again using a pen :)
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
February 14, 2024, 11:38:34 am
Cheers Guys

Doing my reading and speaking to my PM contacts, seems there is a mix of APM and PMI cert holders.

Both look valuable to have.
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK IT professionals - any career advice?
Today at 05:15:42 pm
Guys, got an interview for an IT Project manager for a really big player in the Nuclear industry next Friday.  I just need some advice, please.

Please note we require you to create a ten-minute presentation for this interview, please submit this by the close of play on Monday 4th of March 2024.

The presentation is to be completed on 'My project management experience and what I will bring to the company'.

The job description is pretty generic for a PM and they seem to want a bit of an allrounder rather than a specialist.  I'm from a Unified Comms CCaaS/SaaS background but they must see something they like on my CV.

Proven capability to plan and execute a medium / complex IT project and associated business change
(affecting 500+ users) from its inception to delivery including developing and delivering an IT project
execution plan.

Evidence of successful IT Project Delivery such as major IT Infrastructure or Networks Projects, Building Fit-
outs, Data Centres deployments or migrations, major Enterprise Systems or Applications deployments or

upgrades such as Microsoft O365, SAP or SharePoint etc.

Now I can just enhance some juicy points from my CV into a 5/6 slide PP presentation or similar.

Just after some general thoughts on this if you were the one having to sit through it? 

cheers

