I only remember him as a wonderful central midfielder and every time people reminisce about him, it makes me extremely jealous that I didn't see him in his prime.



You missed out then mate, seeing him at the match was a bigger delight. He was so good the only thing the opposition had to combat him was to get their fans to sing "get your tights off for the lads" in the winter months. Players themselves couldn't stop him even if they put 14 men behind the ball.When faced with two players most would retreat and find a team mate with the ball, not Barnes - he just went through the fucking middle of the two of them with a sway and a dribble. More often than not one of them would end up on their arse.What a team Kenny assembled when he added him & Beardsley, they'd play 1-2's around players for fun - a sheer joy to watch.He was and remains irreplaceable, many have been & gone & failed.His spell at CM partnered by Redknapp wasn't our strongest to be honest and I recall a time simply wanting it to end. Although to be fair he was involved in some great games and was instruemntal in some superb victories (Barnes to Collymore.......... 4-3.... YEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS)But Barnes has to be remembered as an absolute, massive. revered legend at this club. He was special, a genius, a remarkable talent and most of all another world class player that loved our club and has stayed loyal to this day.I've never met him but those that have speak fondly of him. John Barnes will always be part of the Liverpool family.