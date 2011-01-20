« previous next »
I find it really cheesy when people refer to our former players by their nicknames, almost as if they go for a pint with them on a regular basis.

It's proper 'superfan' to use Digger, Jockey etc and people need to stop pretending they're 7 years old.

Awesome player btw, one of the best I was lucky enough to see as a kid, and apparently a nice fella when my parents met him on holiday.

:lmao

The player Bale wishes he was.

I'd love to have seen Barnes playing in this era, where he would've been in any of the 3 positions off of a lone striker.
Was just starting to get into football and actually caring about the game, I was 6 years old when Barnes came to Liverpool. He is the sole reason why I switched allegiance from West Ham to Liverpool. The man was simply majestic. He is bar none my favourite player of all time. Period. Forget about your Messi's, forget about your Ronaldo's.... for me Barnes kicks their arse everytime.
I only remember him as a wonderful central midfielder and every time people reminisce about him, it makes me extremely jealous that I didn't see him in his prime.
You missed out then mate, seeing him at the match was a bigger delight. He was so good the only thing the opposition had to combat him was to get their fans to sing "get your tights off for the lads" in the winter months. Players themselves couldn't stop him even if they put 14 men behind the ball.

When faced with two players most would retreat and find a team mate with the ball, not Barnes - he just went through the fucking middle of the two of them with a sway and a dribble. More often than not one of them would end up on their arse.


What a team Kenny assembled when he added him & Beardsley, they'd play 1-2's around players for fun - a sheer joy to watch.

He was and remains irreplaceable, many have been & gone & failed.

His spell at CM partnered by Redknapp wasn't our strongest to be honest and I recall a time simply wanting it to end. Although to be fair he was involved in some great games and was instruemntal in some superb victories (Barnes to Collymore.......... 4-3.... YEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS)

But Barnes has to be remembered as an absolute, massive. revered legend at this club. He was special, a genius, a remarkable talent and most of all another world class player that loved our club and has stayed loyal to this day.

I've never met him but those that have speak fondly of him. John Barnes will always be part of the Liverpool family.
A proper footballing genius.
I didn't see much of Barnes in his prime, my earliest memories are of him playing in the middle of the park. Having said that, I've watched many videos/dvd's and the banner really does sum it up. He really was poetry in motion. He used to just glide past full backs with ease and they had no idea which way he was going. Great article that mate, seeing all these good ones is making me pretty nervous about mine!
Thanks Harinder, this is off to Opinion before moving to its resting home of The History Board.
Question for Vic, if he sees this. How do you rate Barnes compared to Liddell? Assuming that you've seen and remember Liddell.
That's a brilliant compilation.
will that goal against QPR ever get old?
Ahh those were the days my friend.
Barnes was the reason I started supporting Liverpool. What a player.

Had the privilege to meet him in person when he came to Singapore a few years ago. Friendly and humble person. Met him in a pub meet and greet. After the event, he actually walked around saying hi and happily obliged for pictures.

Great guy.
Heard him on talksport the other day, possibly the nicest chap you could listen to.. Never has a bad word about the club, 99% of our ex-legends could do with taking a leaf out of his book.

My favourite player of all time, unbelievably brilliant.

He should be a club ambassador.
Barnes could have been easily be at least on par with Ronaldo of today. He had the quickness of thought, speed, guile, skills and the delivery to match. Freekicks, back-heels, bicycle kicks, pin point crosses as he was running in full flight, headers, assists... he could just do about everything at a world class level. 

Some might argue otherwise, but I put him even above Suarez for his all-round ability.
John Barnes is right up there with Kenny. Proper legend. Between 87-88 and 90-91, it was a priviliged to watch Barnesy in his pomp.
Barnesy, Beardo, Aldo and Rushie........... GULP*
John Barnes: Sports Life Stories is on @ITV4 tonight at 10.10pm http://www.itv.com/news/2015-03-29/liverpool-hero-john-banres-i-cant-get-a-job-because-im-black/ 
Can't wait to watch this!
Great show. Love him.
Watched this last night , always liked John Barnes.

Some of his goals & skills were phenomenal. From 81-91 he was superb & if he'd had the exposure & games on telly like they do now I think people would have appreciated him more & realised what a class player he was. Studio commentators would be purring over him & he'd be worth millions.
Unfortunately he got injured around the birth of sky & the premier league when he had to modify his game
have it recorded
John Barnes: Sports Life Stories is on @ITV4 tonight at 10.10pm http://www.itv.com/news/2015-03-29/liverpool-hero-john-banres-i-cant-get-a-job-because-im-black/ 

Watched it last night, was a good show. Was nice seeing the recent footage of Barnes strolling round Anfield. Good God he was a cracking player. He's the main reason I stating supporting Liverpool around 1988-89 when my mate in school kept talking about him. he had everything: skill, balance, grace, work rate, pace. There was numerous clips of him nicking the ball in midfeld and going on the counter, very similar to a lot of our goals last season (with Henderson or Coutinho stealing the ball off the opposition). How I wish we had the 89-90 era John Barnes now. Love him. My favourite player bar none, Suarez pushed him close....but theres only one John Barnes.
after me telling you all about that show, i forgot all about it! grrr
Wonderful player. However, some of the abuse Barnes use to receive just because of the colour of his skin even from some of our own fans was truly shameful. 
Hour well spent that
https://www.itv.com/itvplayer/sports-life-stories/series-3/episode-6-john-barnes

That John Barnes programme was excellent. I stumbled upon it last night while I was flicking through the channels.

I really can't recommend it enough. And Barnsey himself, is not only one of my favourite players, but also one of the best human beings to be associated with the club. Class.

Btw, I think Barnes' wider impact on challenging racism within the game has been forgotten. Think Ian Wright is correct when he said during the programme that Barnes' success paved the way for others to succeed.

He was a true star, in every sense of the word.
Its amazing how racist people were

Disgusting really.

Barnes was brilliant. I love his QPR goal more and more. Its unbelievable technique, speed, skill and balance. Ball control amazing

Club should have him as an ambassador.
Currently being his customarily magnificent self on (Im the sole actual world famous person on a programme that stretches the concept of) Celebrity Masterchef.
Quote from: benn25 on December 10, 2012, 08:32:26 PM
Was just starting to get into football and actually caring about the game, I was 6 years old when Barnes came to Liverpool. He is the sole reason why I switched allegiance from West Ham to Liverpool. The man was simply majestic. He is bar none my favourite player of all time. Period. Forget about your Messi's, forget about your Ronaldo's.... for me Barnes kicks their arse everytime.

I know this is 8 years old

You must have regretted that decision every day  ;D :wave
