Author Topic: Strictly come dancing  (Read 22086 times)

Offline Zeppelin

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #280 on: December 14, 2020, 10:06:18 am »
Quote from: OLD SAINT DICKLESS NICHOLAS on December 13, 2020, 11:53:56 pm
Mad when they show clips of him at a packed concert. Had never heard of the fucker before Strictly! Certainly appears to be him or Maisie who will win it, but good to see Bill get through!

Me neither - He seems a nice enough lad to be fair. I'm not sure that Maisie will win it - she's been in the dance off twice, so she might not be popular with the viewers and the final is viewer votes only. I think Bill has a good chance on that basis - he's a decent standard, but I would imagine he's very popular. I'd love to see him win.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #281 on: December 19, 2020, 08:29:01 pm »
A bit surprised with that result but delighted.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #282 on: December 19, 2020, 08:33:49 pm »
I don't watch this, but I watched the final as I decided I better see the missus.  Don't know if he was any good, but I'm pleased for Bill Bailey, one of life's good guys.
Offline rob1966

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #283 on: December 19, 2020, 08:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December 19, 2020, 08:33:49 pm
I don't watch this, but I watched the final as I decided I better see the missus.  Don't know if he was any good, but I'm pleased for Bill Bailey, one of life's good guys.

Yes he was very very good. Missus says not as good as Hrvy but when you consider he is 55, its a hell of an achievement
Online nuts100

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #284 on: December 20, 2020, 03:32:30 am »
 I posted in another thread
I think hes great especially as hes 55

Every time I watch this brings a smile
Think this is fabulous
Oti is a superb dancer and won it last year, they probably thought this year we will give you an old shit guy.
Every credit to them both, world needs more people like this

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NtAJtaC76H0

<a href="https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NtAJtaC76H0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NtAJtaC76H0</a>
Online sinnermichael

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #285 on: August 5, 2021, 05:29:12 pm »
Was obvious they were going to have the first all male couple this year after the first all female couple last year.

Offline Buck Pete

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #286 on: August 5, 2021, 05:55:24 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on August  5, 2021, 05:29:12 pm
Was obvious they were going to have the first all male couple this year after the first all female couple last year.



Nearly as obvious as one of those wet lettuces from McFly featuring in the lineup.

If there's ever, god forbid, a nuclear holocaust the population will be reduced to a few cockroaches and the members of fucking Mcfly
Online sinnermichael

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #287 on: September 26, 2021, 08:09:27 pm »
Genius way to get yourself through to week 3. Just test positive for Covid.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #288 on: September 26, 2021, 09:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  5, 2021, 05:55:24 pm
Nearly as obvious as one of those wet lettuces from McFly featuring in the lineup.

If there's ever, god forbid, a nuclear holocaust the population will be reduced to a few cockroaches and the members of fucking Mcfly

Wash your mouth out Pete. :D

Online Lad

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 08:38:18 am »
I think 'wet lettuce' sums up that McFly fella perfectly. And what about Craig being quite nice to everyone. He told the big ex rugby player Ugo that he really enjoyed it...then gave him a 3 !!

Have they had a memo about mental health awareness ? I mean I was only watching because the missus had it on, honest 🤷
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 10:31:20 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 08:38:18 am
I think 'wet lettuce' sums up that McFly fella perfectly. And what about Craig being quite nice to everyone. He told the big ex rugby player Ugo that he really enjoyed it...then gave him a 3 !!

Have they had a memo about mental health awareness ? I mean I was only watching because the missus had it on, honest 🤷

It was weird seeing Craig be so nice. Shirley seems to have taken up the role of the nasty one but she doesn't do it in the same charming way Craig does unfortunately. It's amazing how completely blatant she is with her hatred of Karen as well. Always gives her bad scores and heavy criticism.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 10:34:48 am »
I'm the same as every other RAWK bloke and am forced to watch this by my missus (yeah yeah ok right :) )

When I first saw and heard AJ a few months back on another TV programme, she annoyed me a bit.  I have seen her on other stuff since and I've changed my opinion.  She's a pretty good laugh and just a down to earth lass.  Seemed genuinely shocked and made up she was top of the leader board.

And what a figure too.  She looks like a dancer even before she takes a step.  Oooooh id like to have it off with her.

There's always at least one contestant I take a dislike to, but this year I have 2 hanger-onners.  Its Emma Thompsons under-achieving smarmy looking actor hubby and Gordon Ramsey's bland, posh sounding daughter who has achieved social media fame, success and fortune for being nothing other than Gordon Ramsey's daughter.

Whoever said nepotism was dead was lying.

At least Fletch is a successful song writing, musician type of wet lettuce.







Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 10:47:41 am »
Haha keep the reviews coming Pete. :D

Saw about ten minutes on Saturday and they mentioned TV chef whatever her name Ramsey is and me and my wife both said bollocks before our daughter said she has a show on CBeebies. Fair play to get getting that all off her own back. :D

Im hoping Robert Webb will be good because I like Peep Show. How did he get on?

And go for it Pete, you tell Greg hes an underachieving actor! Hes not a patch on your back end of a pantomime horse in your school play, 1982. :D
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:01:22 am »
Simon Webb is a crowd pleaser Nick. 

These shows are all about having your favourites but the producers do want you to dislike people too.

Its just a bit of fun.  I don't wish any serious bad vibes on Gordons daughter or anything :)



Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 12:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:01:22 am
Simon Webb is a crowd pleaser Nick. 

These shows are all about having your favourites but the producers do want you to dislike people too.

Its just a bit of fun.  I don't wish any serious bad vibes on Gordons daughter or anything :)


I know, all good fun. And nothing too mean spirited unless theres a celebrity United fan taking part.
Offline Zeppelin

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 12:19:10 pm »
Adam Peaty looks like one to watch - not only was he surprisingly good, but he's got Katya as a partner who can make anyone (even Ed Balls!) look decent - she's a genius choreographer.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 12:50:40 pm »
I don't know what's worse, this or the Wrasslin' thread always being at the top of the Media & Arts section.
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 02:31:18 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:50:40 pm
I don't know what's worse, this or the Wrasslin' thread always being at the top of the Media & Arts section.

I know right, liking and enjoying stuff and then talking about it with other people who like and enjoy that stuff is so annoying. Wish I could be edgy and cool instead
Online fucking appalled

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 02:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 02:31:18 pm
I know right, liking and enjoying stuff and then talking about it with other people who like and enjoy that stuff is so annoying. Wish I could be edgy and cool instead

You'll never be cool and edgy talking about celebrities dancing or wrestling....I think we should all go and join Andy talking about video games.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 02:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:01:22 am
Simon Webb is a crowd pleaser Nick. 

These shows are all about having your favourites but the producers do want you to dislike people too.

Its just a bit of fun.  I don't wish any serious bad vibes on Gordons daughter or anything :)

Isnt he also with Diane? Who has taken over from Ola as the best ever.

Online AndyMuller

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 03:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 02:31:18 pm
I know right, liking and enjoying stuff and then talking about it with other people who like and enjoy that stuff is so annoying. Wish I could be edgy and cool instead

You will never be edgy and cool, unfortunately.  :)


Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:56:39 pm
You'll never be cool and edgy talking about celebrities dancing or wrestling....I think we should all go and join Andy talking about video games.

Video games trumps both of them Lobo, haven't you got some obscure rules draft to nerd over instead?
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 03:28:27 pm »
Dan Walkers wife when their dance partners were revealed.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 04:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:28:27 pm
Dan Walkers wife when their dance partners were revealed.



Whos he got. Doesnt he not work on Sunday because of his religious beliefs? Or does everyone know they must film the results show on the Saturday anyway?
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 04:56:24 pm »
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 05:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:56:24 pm
Nadia

:)

Ive got no idea either. Hopefully someone will tell us in a minute.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 06:46:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 05:02:56 pm
Ive got no idea either. Hopefully someone will tell us in a minute.

Idiota

:)
Online Lad

Re: Strictly come dancing
« Reply #306 on: Today at 01:17:20 pm »
Have to agree about Greg the actor luvvie. Smarmy, self assured, confident, reckons himself. Him and the wet lettuce are my two dislikes for this year.
