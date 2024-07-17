« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 400699 times)

Offline jedimaster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5240 on: July 17, 2024, 03:20:52 pm »
Spoiler
Hego Damask in the house  8) I thought episode 8 was a pretty solid ending, and at least they made Plagueis look a) a Muun and b) suitably creepy
[close]
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5241 on: July 17, 2024, 03:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on July 17, 2024, 02:24:17 pm
Thats's right, the one who got a 'lightsaber whip' - you know the unique weapon that's never been used by any character in any of the films or TV shows before?

The character has that weapon in the High Republic era books though, so it wasn't invented for the show.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5242 on: July 17, 2024, 03:28:37 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on July 17, 2024, 03:20:52 pm
Spoiler
Hego Damask in the house  8) I thought episode 8 was a pretty solid ending, and at least they made Plagueis look a) a Muun and b) suitably creepy
[close]

Is that the fella hiding in the cave ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline jedimaster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5243 on: July 17, 2024, 03:29:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 17, 2024, 03:28:37 pm
Is that the fella hiding in the cave ?

That's the one
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,545
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5244 on: July 17, 2024, 07:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on July 17, 2024, 02:24:17 pm
Thats's right, the one who got a 'lightsaber whip' - you know the unique weapon that's never been used by any character in any of the films or TV shows before?

neither the character or the weapon were created for the tv show.


anyway, I didn't hate it like some people obviously did but I also don't want any more of it. partially because of the obvious potential sequel hooks added on (which were inevitable) because that always irritates me at some level.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5245 on: July 17, 2024, 09:38:53 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 17, 2024, 07:47:09 pm
=partially because of the obvious potential sequel hooks added on (which were inevitable) because that always irritates me at some level.
Could be worse. They could've given it an absolutely perfect ending and then decided to hijack someone else's show and carry on.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5246 on: July 17, 2024, 09:44:37 pm »
I though the show was largely fine and way better than TBOBF, Mando S3 and Ahsoka. However, Andor has laid down the gauntlet so even 'alright' Star Wars looks absolutely naff in comparison.

Spoiler
I like the internet was all "WHERE'S PLAGUEIS???" and then he turns up and they're like "HAHA HOW DESPERATE MUST THEY BE TO PUT PLAGUEIS IN IT"
[close]
« Last Edit: July 17, 2024, 09:48:35 pm by wampa1 »
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,976
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5247 on: July 17, 2024, 10:22:35 pm »
Quote from: John_P on July 17, 2024, 03:25:16 pm
The character has that weapon in the High Republic era books though, so it wasn't invented for the show.

Lumiya was using a whip with lightsaber properties back in the 80s Marvel comics. Wasn't drawn the way this one acted but the concept has existed for nearly 40 years. I went to look it up and noted that apparently some recent properties have made them a common weapon amongst Nightsisters.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5248 on: July 17, 2024, 10:26:15 pm »
The Ferengi were using them in the 80s too :D
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,976
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5249 on: July 17, 2024, 10:29:53 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on July 17, 2024, 09:44:37 pm
I though the show was largely fine

I think 'fine' is at the extreme upper end of where I'd place it. I'm not seeing the same "worst thing ever, absolute mess" etc show that some seem to be. It's got plenty of things that are outright bad, but there's juuuuuuuuuust enough there to keep me engaged and happy to watch the next season.

No idea why they needed to ditch Mae though. "Train me and let her go, wipe her memory" was pulled from absolutely nowhere. She was only trying to break away from Qimir because she didn't want to kill Sol, she wanted him to be brought to justice for murdering her mother. And now he's dead anyway, so... what's her plan now? To just get her mind wiped and be taken into captivity? Could she not think of a single better idea for herself? Maybe they could go train together? Kill Zippy and just do whatever they want? Nah, mindwipe and handcuffs please.

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,354
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5250 on: July 17, 2024, 10:37:18 pm »
A very, very, easy mind wipe at that.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,332
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5251 on: July 17, 2024, 10:46:35 pm »
Thought the end was far better than the series deserved.

To have the Jedi effectively portrayed as the bad guys and Qimir as someone who did genuinely care for Mae (and later Osha) and be a man of his word was a good twist.

Obviously not without its faults but enjoyed it enough to be intrigued to how things develop (especially with Plagueis getting involved)
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,197
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5252 on: July 17, 2024, 11:24:32 pm »
Such a terrible season of a tv series. So little sense to mae/oshas character decisions in that final episode. If thats the best that a big budget writing team can come up with, they deserve to lose their jobs to ai.

As someone else said, basing it around Manny Jacintos fascinating Sith wouldve been much better.

Spoiler
At the end, when they were staring out to sea (for no good reason) I said to my wife, total shite, but at least they resisted bringing Yoda into it. And then 10 secs later I was ready to punch the tv.
[close]
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,197
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5253 on: July 17, 2024, 11:33:29 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on July 17, 2024, 09:44:37 pm

Spoiler
I like the internet was all "WHERE'S PLAGUEIS???" and then he turns up and they're like "HAHA HOW DESPERATE MUST THEY BE TO PUT PLAGUEIS IN IT"
[close]

Spoiler
You have to admit it was kinda naff and unimaginative how they did it? Having him creeping about in a cave a sneaking a glance while looking all villainy.
[close]
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,545
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5254 on: July 17, 2024, 11:38:03 pm »
the only thing I didn't like about that was that it asked a question. in fact, quite a few.

the last episode should be answering them, not asking them.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,976
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5255 on: July 18, 2024, 12:28:19 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 17, 2024, 11:38:03 pm
the last episode should be answering them, not asking them.

RENEW YOUR DISNEY PLUS SUBSCRIPTION
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,545
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5256 on: July 18, 2024, 07:43:22 am »
Quote from: Riquende on July 18, 2024, 12:28:19 am
RENEW YOUR DISNEY PLUS SUBSCRIPTION

Not sure it's got anything to do with that, it's still finished.

That's obviously why these things are on a weekly schedule though.

Or you could do what I do and not pay them fuck all.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5257 on: July 18, 2024, 08:53:16 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 17, 2024, 11:33:29 pm
Spoiler
You have to admit it was kinda naff and unimaginative how they did it? Having him creeping about in a cave a sneaking a glance while looking all villainy.
[close]
Sort of proving my point there...
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5258 on: July 18, 2024, 08:56:58 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 17, 2024, 11:24:32 pm
As someone else said, basing it around Manny Jacintos fascinating Sith wouldve been much better.
No, there's a universal truth that when there's a cool, Boba Fett like character, the audience always says "I want to see more of the character!" and when more of that character is shown they go "They ruined the mystique!"

People would have hated just as if not more for "ruining the Sith" or some bullshit.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,976
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5259 on: July 18, 2024, 09:24:28 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 18, 2024, 07:43:22 am
Not sure it's got anything to do with that, it's still finished.

But how are you going to get the answers to the questions in the last episode unless you renew and watch season 2?

(Disregarding the obvious answer of just sailing the digital high seas in search of plunder)
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,545
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5260 on: July 18, 2024, 09:55:42 am »
now that it's finished I think the main issue I have with it and the reason I don't want any more of it is that none of the characters seemed to actually be likeable. with maybe the exception of jecki.

Logged

Offline Golden_Child

  • I...I...I...Iwanttheknife......oh, serious mode? Okay. Ommmm. Give me the kniiiiiife. Ommmm. Pleeeaaaase!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,379
  • Credulity is not a virtue
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5261 on: July 18, 2024, 11:55:43 am »
I'm not going to be super specific or "spoilery" here..........

The whole ending rests on the fact that nobody mentions the "smoke monster" incident.

Nobody. Not even the character who cops for it. It literally caused the whole series of events.

Also, after episode 7, it's changed from "The Jedi killed everyone at the temple" to "You killed my mom". Seemingly because the show does not want to even try and explain what the fuck happened with the "unplugging" moment.

Somebody send them a Ring doorbell, would have cleared everything up in seconds
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5262 on: July 18, 2024, 12:42:59 pm »
One thing I didn't like at all....

Spoiler
The mind-wipe thing.  She should have just gone with the Jedi and paid for her crimes rather than dragging Sol's name through the mud (who wasn't perfect, though). If they need her for a season 2, just go and get her from Jedi jail.
[close]
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5263 on: July 18, 2024, 03:14:33 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on July 18, 2024, 12:42:59 pm
One thing I didn't like at all....

Spoiler
The mind-wipe thing.  She should have just gone with the Jedi and paid for her crimes rather than dragging Sol's name through the mud (who wasn't perfect, though). If they need her for a season 2, just go and get her from Jedi jail.
[close]
Spoiler
at the end they pin all the events and murders in the show on Sol as otherwise the Jedi would then have to explain how Mae was so well trained, leading then to the question of who trained her. When the other Jedi saw the bodies at the wookie jedis home Venestra was immediately planting the seeds to her Padawan that Sol could've been responsible for it.
[close]
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,917
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5264 on: July 18, 2024, 03:31:54 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on July 17, 2024, 09:44:37 pm
I though the show was largely fine and way better than TBOBF, Mando S3 and Ahsoka. However, Andor has laid down the gauntlet so even 'alright' Star Wars looks absolutely naff in comparison.

Spoiler
I like the internet was all "WHERE'S PLAGUEIS???" and then he turns up and they're like "HAHA HOW DESPERATE MUST THEY BE TO PUT PLAGUEIS IN IT"
[close]


I think the point is that it doesn't make sense within the lore for other random sith to be doing their sith things without Plagueis involved, rather than people wanting him in the show.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5265 on: July 18, 2024, 03:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 18, 2024, 03:31:54 pm
I think the point is that it doesn't make sense within the lore for other random sith to be doing their sith things without Plagueis involved
Darth Venamis.

"Darth Venamis was a prospective Sith Lord of the lineage of Darth Bane. A male Bith, he was the Sith apprentice of the Dark Lord, Darth Tenebrous. Tenebrous trained Venamis in violation of the Rule of Two, since he had another apprentice, Darth Plagueis. Despite Venamis's use of the Sith title, Darth, it was not legitimately bestowed upon him."

Only issue there is that he's a Bith and not human, but books and comics are only canon until they aren't.

I honestly doubt that's where they'll go and instead they'll tie themselves up in knots working around it but there were other Sith around apart from Plagueis.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,917
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5266 on: July 18, 2024, 04:40:17 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on July 18, 2024, 03:57:37 pm
Darth Venamis.

"Darth Venamis was a prospective Sith Lord of the lineage of Darth Bane. A male Bith, he was the Sith apprentice of the Dark Lord, Darth Tenebrous. Tenebrous trained Venamis in violation of the Rule of Two, since he had another apprentice, Darth Plagueis. Despite Venamis's use of the Sith title, Darth, it was not legitimately bestowed upon him."

Only issue there is that he's a Bith and not human, but books and comics are only canon until they aren't.

I honestly doubt that's where they'll go and instead they'll tie themselves up in knots working around it but there were other Sith around apart from Plagueis.

I find the idea that only two Sith can exist a bit silly anyway, and easily worked around by having new characters who either don't consider themselves Sith or are too low level to be worth dealing with. I'd like to see the force equivalent of atheists, maybe set long after the events of the OT, but I doubt it'll happen as they prefer to stick dogmatically to what was established in the two first trilogies.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,197
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5267 on: July 18, 2024, 09:35:42 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on July 18, 2024, 08:53:16 am
Sort of proving my point there...

Not at all. I was ambivalent either way as Im sure his story will be told at some point in a live action series/movie. But the way they did it was hammy as fuck.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,197
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5268 on: July 18, 2024, 09:43:02 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on July 18, 2024, 08:56:58 am
No, there's a universal truth that when there's a cool, Boba Fett like character, the audience always says "I want to see more of the character!" and when more of that character is shown they go "They ruined the mystique!"

People would have hated just as if not more for "ruining the Sith" or some bullshit.

Again, I have to disagree. If you expand on a characters story with a well-written tv series, fans are happy. BoBF was terribly written and poorly acted. Thats what enrages fans, rather than lifting the veil on the character themselves.

In the case of Manny Jacinto, his acting was the series standout and his character offered a new and dynamic look at the dark side. With decent writers, hed be an incredible addition to the Star Wars universe.
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,320
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5269 on: July 21, 2024, 08:11:34 am »
I think underused potential is how I'll remember this series. It shot itself in the foot too many times. A lot of it outside the show itself, the pushing of equality whilst hiring the directors partner for a main role is an example of this. Just unnecessary self sabotage.

The story itself could have been interesting. The rise of the Sith, Plagueis and then eventually to Sidious. But again shoot themselves in the foot with the execution. We are told how there hasn't been Sith for a millenia, then include the very character that said it and hears of the events plus we also then see Yoda at the end. This shouldn't have included Jedi, or if necessary had done far more minimally. Focus on the Sith characters, the process for choosing and converting their apprentice.

The portrayal of the Jedi was shambolic, the angle they were a failing construct was covered in episodes 1 to 3 by George Lucas.

Lastly the characters themselves, sadly with all the will in the world sometimes characters live and die by the choice of actor. This series would have been far more imposing with a more sinister choice for the twins themselves. Imagine a darth maul type young Sith eager for power and blood or a Ventress. The twins never gave any impression of being a potential threatening Sith lord worthy of the lineage to follow.

There were plenty of other failings which have already been covered, the weak cover up story (mind wipe), the shifting character motivations from scene to scene, the poorly executed twin swap etc. Some decent points with some of the action but largely a random collection of events that don't really make much sense.
« Last Edit: July 21, 2024, 08:14:30 am by WillG.LFC »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,292
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5270 on: July 21, 2024, 11:27:22 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 18, 2024, 09:55:42 am
now that it's finished I think the main issue I have with it and the reason I don't want any more of it is that none of the characters seemed to actually be likeable. with maybe the exception of jecki.

I don't watch Star Wars, but Dafne Keen is a really good actress she was amazing in His Dark Materials.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,784
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5271 on: July 24, 2024, 09:40:18 am »
Why do Jedi places need switches and stuff, can't they just move everything, turn everything on and off with the force?
And why was Sol using a targetting computer to get Mae's ship? 

Does anyone else watch with subtitles on?  Always find some of the words they invent quite amusing.

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Trousers

  • All Mouth And...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5272 on: July 31, 2024, 06:51:34 pm »
Other than Lee Jung-Jae & Dafne Keen the Acolyte was a complete shitshow.
The only thing worse are Youtube channels like Star Wars Explained essentially gaslighting their viewers into questioning their own sanity.
That said grifters like Nerdrotic can still do one.
Logged
Militant Internet Terrorist.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,976
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5273 on: Today at 02:59:34 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oKziy9ujGWQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oKziy9ujGWQ</a>

I think the hardcore fans are going to love this one after the recent resounding successes of Star Wars on TV.

Most interesting thing to me is a look at 'normal' people living regular lives on a regular boring planet. Schools, buses, people walking dogs, etc. Suburbooine if you like. Sometimes it feels like the entire Star Wars galaxy is depicted as 99% of the entire population living on Coruscant, and other than that it's just a series of backwater worlds with dingy cantinas, spaceports and Imperial garrisons.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Up
« previous next »
 