I think underused potential is how I'll remember this series. It shot itself in the foot too many times. A lot of it outside the show itself, the pushing of equality whilst hiring the directors partner for a main role is an example of this. Just unnecessary self sabotage.



The story itself could have been interesting. The rise of the Sith, Plagueis and then eventually to Sidious. But again shoot themselves in the foot with the execution. We are told how there hasn't been Sith for a millenia, then include the very character that said it and hears of the events plus we also then see Yoda at the end. This shouldn't have included Jedi, or if necessary had done far more minimally. Focus on the Sith characters, the process for choosing and converting their apprentice.



The portrayal of the Jedi was shambolic, the angle they were a failing construct was covered in episodes 1 to 3 by George Lucas.



Lastly the characters themselves, sadly with all the will in the world sometimes characters live and die by the choice of actor. This series would have been far more imposing with a more sinister choice for the twins themselves. Imagine a darth maul type young Sith eager for power and blood or a Ventress. The twins never gave any impression of being a potential threatening Sith lord worthy of the lineage to follow.



There were plenty of other failings which have already been covered, the weak cover up story (mind wipe), the shifting character motivations from scene to scene, the poorly executed twin swap etc. Some decent points with some of the action but largely a random collection of events that don't really make much sense.