Star Wars Universe lastest news

Red Viper

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5200 on: July 10, 2024, 10:44:55 am
Awful. One episode left and I've no idea how they save this. I had some hope after episode 5 but that has completely evaporated after these last two.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5201 on: July 10, 2024, 07:47:28 pm
I didn't think it was that bad an episode - but you're right, after episode 5 things looked bright and we had an interesting character...but with one episode, not much is going to happen is it?

Wasn't the premise on this the rise of the sith? Or at least looking at dark side characters? Where is that storyline??
WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5202 on: July 10, 2024, 11:43:21 pm
Yeah would have been better without Jedi at all, like obi wan didn't need young leia

Focus on the Sith more and show how that side works. They could have then potentially introduced a jedi or 2 but not the main story
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5203 on: July 11, 2024, 11:12:38 am
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on July 10, 2024, 07:47:28 pm

Wasn't the premise on this the rise of the sith? Or at least looking at dark side characters? Where is that storyline??

assumptions can be dangerous.

anyway, it was........fine. the show's raising interesting things and the fight scenes have been good. I'll say that much in its favour.
Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5204 on: July 11, 2024, 01:39:14 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 11, 2024, 11:12:38 am
assumptions can be dangerous.

anyway, it was........fine. the show's raising interesting things and the fight scenes have been good. I'll say that much in its favour.

It's okay, come to the dark side, admit a Star Wars show is shit, you won't be judged for it.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5205 on: July 11, 2024, 01:52:08 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on July 11, 2024, 01:39:14 pm
It's okay, come to the dark side, admit a Star Wars show is shit, you won't be judged for it.

if I thought it was shit I wouldn't be watching it. I'm one of those people that has no issue with just stopping watching things.
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5206 on: July 11, 2024, 02:39:48 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 11, 2024, 01:52:08 pm
if I thought it was shit I wouldn't be watching it. I'm one of those people that has no issue with just stopping watching things.
I wish I could do that.  I'm worse with books!  The entire lord of the rings when I realised after the first chapter of book one it wasn't for me.
Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5207 on: July 11, 2024, 02:49:24 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 11, 2024, 01:52:08 pm
if I thought it was shit I wouldn't be watching it. I'm one of those people that has no issue with just stopping watching things.

Oh I've stopped watching, I'm finding the 10 minute recaps that tear it apart pretty entertaining though!
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5208 on: July 11, 2024, 03:00:02 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 11, 2024, 02:39:48 pm
I wish I could do that.  I'm worse with books!  The entire lord of the rings when I realised after the first chapter of book one it wasn't for me.

damn.

but no, once I realise I don't care what happens I'm out. I might stick it out to the end if there's about 2 episodes left or something.

Quote from: Schmidt on July 11, 2024, 02:49:24 pm
Oh I've stopped watching, I'm finding the 10 minute recaps that tear it apart pretty entertaining though!

everyone's got their own idea of entertainment I guess. you do you.
Paul JH

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5209 on: July 11, 2024, 04:30:51 pm
I've loved Star Wars since I was a kid. I've spent thousands on it (I'm a prop replica collector).

Can honestly say, through all the Youtuber, online bluster, the polarised opinions ('It's great haters!' 'You're all just Disney shills!' etc etc) ... that it's honestly absolutely shite. Terrible writing, directing, character motivations, characters, story, everything. I thought it was bad, but Ep.7 was REALLY terrible. The CGI was atrocious, the way characters behave is hilarious, the story itself isn't remotely interesting, the pay off's for what came in previous episodes were awful and just non-events.

Honestly, even as a piece of TV objectively (forget it's Star Wars for a second) it was abysmal.

Characters literally change their motivations and thoughts in seconds. They behave as utter arseholes and there's not a single likeable character in it. Even Sol, who was given benefit of the doubt until now as the 'best' character was bizarre in this one. The central protagonist and antagonist change their ways of thinking literally scene to scene for no reason at all, the Jedi ALL act like twats (imagine Luke's line 'I am a Jedi, like my father before me' you'd now be like 'One of those arseholes?!?!'), and the central plot is practically non-existant now, i.e., does anyone even care how it ends? The twins have to be the worst excuse for a main plotline in any Star Wars media, both in terms of how they've behaved and the way she's acted both parts.

So they have one episode to flesh out Qimir now? Lines have been dropped into this show that have no pay off. I genuinely laughed a few times at certain scenes, one mass death scene wasn't dramatic it was hilarious.

Absolute shite and literally has almost killed it as a franchise. It deserves so much more than this bollocks. If you enjoy it, more power to you, but I don't know how anyone can objectively, unbiased say this is good TV? It's dreadful.

And why the fuck did Torbin not only take a vow of silence for 10 years or more, but after 10 years or more KILL himself?!?! Over that!? He did nothing wrong other than be a bit selfish. Trinity killed all the witches (which again, HOW?!?! How did they all just drop dead?!?!), and Sol killed the mother. Which again, this is how stupid this show is, she starts turning into a cloud with black eyeballs and after he kills her she says 'I was going to give her to you'... WHAT?!?! So why not just say to him 'here, take her...' not turn into a raging cloud of dust?

'The power of one, the power of two, the power of MAAAAAAAAANY'... all die instantly from Trinity freeing the Wookie from the spell. Amazing.  ;D
Terrible writing is terrible writing, even in the confines of a fantasy Universe.

Don't get me started on the Pop song over the end credits... if people say 'its just a song' it proves that it's not only dead as one big story and franchise, but more that people just don't get it.
Red Viper

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5210 on: July 11, 2024, 04:46:41 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on July 11, 2024, 04:30:51 pm
I've loved Star Wars since I was a kid. I've spent thousands on it (I'm a prop replica collector).

Can honestly say, through all the Youtuber, online bluster, the polarised opinions ('It's great haters!' 'You're all just Disney shills!' etc etc) ... that it's honestly absolutely shite. Terrible writing, directing, character motivations, characters, story, everything. I thought it was bad, but Ep.7 was REALLY terrible. The CGI was atrocious, the way characters behave is hilarious, the story itself isn't remotely interesting, the pay off's for what came in previous episodes were awful and just non-events.

Honestly, even as a piece of TV objectively (forget it's Star Wars for a second) it was abysmal.

Characters literally change their motivations and thoughts in seconds. They behave as utter arseholes and there's not a single likeable character in it. Even Sol, who was given benefit of the doubt until now as the 'best' character was bizarre in this one. The central protagonist and antagonist change their ways of thinking literally scene to scene for no reason at all, the Jedi ALL act like twats (imagine Luke's line 'I am a Jedi, like my father before me' you'd now be like 'One of those arseholes?!?!'), and the central plot is practically non-existant now, i.e., does anyone even care how it ends? The twins have to be the worst excuse for a main plotline in any Star Wars media, both in terms of how they've behaved and the way she's acted both parts.

So they have one episode to flesh out Qimir now? Lines have been dropped into this show that have no pay off.

Absolute shite and literally has almost killed it as a franchise. It deserves so much more than this bollocks. If you enjoy it, more power to you, but I don't know how anyone can objectively, unbiased say this is good TV? It's dreadful.

I think what's highlighted this shows shitness even more in recent weeks is having HOTD running at the same time. A show that has a similar budget and is fundamentally a silly fantasy show about dragons yet it has unbelievable performances, fantastic writing and direction and a story that I find myself fully invested in even though I know it's outcome. There's motivations and feelings being conveyed with just a characters glance or the staging of a scene.

And then you stick this on the next day and it feels like a badly acted soap by comparison despite being the most expensive TV show of all time!
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5211 on: July 11, 2024, 04:50:30 pm
A lot of people do bring up the budget but I don't really give a fuck about that. It's not my money.
Paul JH

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5212 on: July 11, 2024, 04:50:52 pm
Quote from: Red Viper on July 11, 2024, 04:46:41 pm
And then you stick this on the next day and it feels like a badly acted soap by comparison despite being the most expensive TV show of all time!

Couldn't agree more. The writing is so awful mate. What I loved about Andor, was that you cared about everyone, small characters with a few lines, his mates etc, it hit you when they die. These? Couldn't care less about anyone, Torbin killing himself, does anyone care even after seeing the flashback. You don't care about anyone, and it's down to the writing and directing.

A huge example as to why it's so bad ...

I saw this online about the writing and plot ... this episode was meant to be Sol explaining to Mae what happened 16 years ago. She's strapped to a table in his ship and he's telling HER what happened isn't he? Ok, so WHY? She was there for ALL the things that happened, she witnessed most of it, she saw her mother get killed by him. She saw almost everything else. So why is he telling HER what happened, shouldn't be be telling Osha? It literally makes no sense. And if people defend that, then I don't know what to say I really don't.

Not only that, why was he so utterly attached to a girl he'd literally just seen and had no interaction with at all? Because... reasons.
It's like the writers forgot which twin was which and who needs the explanation because it isn't fucking Mae who needs it, she saw what happened.

Don't get me started on the cardboard cutout speeder bike coming to a stop CGI. It literally look like they took a freeze frame of him and moved it. £180m for that??
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5213 on: July 11, 2024, 10:28:43 pm
I can't slate it as much as Paul JH, but it really wasn't very good.

ps . is it officially the most expensive TV series of all time (I'm guessing $/series, regardless of number of episodes?)
Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5214 on: July 11, 2024, 11:17:35 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 11, 2024, 10:28:43 pm
I can't slate it as much as Paul JH, but it really wasn't very good.

ps . is it officially the most expensive TV series of all time (I'm guessing $/series, regardless of number of episodes?)

Rings of Power has it beat comfortably I think.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5215 on: Yesterday at 07:04:51 am
I am pretty bored of the jedi as an organisation being flawed/useless/rubbish though now. that's been massively overdone.
Golden_Child

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5216 on: Yesterday at 01:45:25 pm
This is utter wank. I'm only watching to see how stupid it can get now, it's a total lost cause.

Every single character is a dumbass, motivations seem to be irrelevant for most of them and there are at least 4-5 times in each episode where people are doing things that make zero sense.

I did have a good laugh at a certain moment during episode 7 though.

The "Power of Many" doesn't seem all that powerful after all  :lmao
Red Viper

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5217 on: Yesterday at 02:19:45 pm
Quote from: Golden_Child on Yesterday at 01:45:25 pm

I did have a good laugh at a certain moment during episode 7 though.

The "Power of Many" doesn't seem all that powerful after all  :lmao

Oh yeah that bit was hilarious. I saw someone say Trinity killed them all by unplugging them from the Matrix  ;D
thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Reply #5218 on: Today at 11:06:57 pm
Im actually enjoying how bad it is now. Once you accept that its another case of Disney fucking Star Wars you can just laugh at it. Its probably the worst portrayal of Jedi that there has ever been. They are such uptight and utterly joyless wankers, the lot of them.

The whole idea of Jedi needs a total reset from the po-faced space monks theyve become. Lighten up lads.

Its just a pity theyve wasted an interesting Sith on this show.
