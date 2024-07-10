Spoiler



'The power of one, the power of two, the power of MAAAAAAAAANY'... all die instantly from Trinity freeing the Wookie from the spell. Amazing. And why the fuck did Torbin not only take a vow of silence for 10 years or more, but after 10 years or more KILL himself?!?! Over that!? He did nothing wrong other than be a bit selfish. Trinity killed all the witches (which again, HOW?!?! How did they all just drop dead?!?!), and Sol killed the mother. Which again, this is how stupid this show is, she starts turning into a cloud with black eyeballs and after he kills her she says 'I was going to give her to you'... WHAT?!?! So why not just say to him 'here, take her...' not turn into a raging cloud of dust?'The power of one, the power of two, the power of MAAAAAAAAANY'... all die instantly from Trinity freeing the Wookie from the spell. Amazing.

I've loved Star Wars since I was a kid. I've spent thousands on it (I'm a prop replica collector).Can honestly say, through all the Youtuber, online bluster, the polarised opinions ('It's great haters!' 'You're all just Disney shills!' etc etc) ... that it's honestly absolutely shite. Terrible writing, directing, character motivations, characters, story, everything. I thought it was bad, but Ep.7 was REALLY terrible. The CGI was atrocious, the way characters behave is hilarious, the story itself isn't remotely interesting, the pay off's for what came in previous episodes were awful and just non-events.Honestly, even as a piece of TV objectively (forget it's Star Wars for a second) it was abysmal.Characters literally change their motivations and thoughts in seconds. They behave as utter arseholes and there's not a single likeable character in it. Even Sol, who was given benefit of the doubt until now as the 'best' character was bizarre in this one. The central protagonist and antagonist change their ways of thinking literally scene to scene for no reason at all, the Jedi ALL act like twats (imagine Luke's line 'I am a Jedi, like my father before me' you'd now be like 'One of those arseholes?!?!'), and the central plot is practically non-existant now, i.e., does anyone even care how it ends? The twins have to be the worst excuse for a main plotline in any Star Wars media, both in terms of how they've behaved and the way she's acted both parts.So they have one episode to flesh out Qimir now? Lines have been dropped into this show that have no pay off. I genuinely laughed a few times at certain scenes, one mass death scene wasn't dramatic it was hilarious.Absolute shite and literally has almost killed it as a franchise. It deserves so much more than this bollocks. If you enjoy it, more power to you, but I don't know how anyone can objectively, unbiased say this is good TV? It's dreadful.Terrible writing is terrible writing, even in the confines of a fantasy Universe.Don't get me started on the Pop song over the end credits... if people say 'its just a song' it proves that it's not only dead as one big story and franchise, but more that people just don't get it.