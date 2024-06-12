« previous next »
Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 380891 times)

Online PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5080 on: June 12, 2024, 09:34:32 am »
I thought r2 was a furrie?

Must admit, I'm quite looking forward to next episode of acolyte.
Also scared that I remember nothing of ashoka. Other than the poster looked quite good.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5081 on: June 12, 2024, 11:35:25 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on June 10, 2024, 05:49:32 pm
Watched the first two episodes and Im out. You all are wasting far too much time and words trying to analyse something that might pound for pound be the worst thing ever put on screen.

Theyve finally done it. Star Wars is dead to me. Fucking c*nts.

I do like this review though. :)
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5082 on: June 12, 2024, 02:18:32 pm »
While I liked the first two, that was a massive, unnecessary nosedive. A few minutes of flashback, at most, would have done the job.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5083 on: June 12, 2024, 02:53:10 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on June 12, 2024, 07:22:52 am
Anakin blew up the Death Star.
R2 D2 is a lesbian.

I think its safe to say Star Wars is finished.

as long as we get some hot droid lesbian action.


I actually thought that was alright this week. I don't mind the more 'mystical' episodes of SW on the rare occasions they show up, but there have been better examples.
Offline Red Viper

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5084 on: June 12, 2024, 10:30:52 pm »
Show just feels like a wasted opportunity. Had a real chance to be something different and instead it's more of the same.

Even the look of the show is more of the same. Dull jedis all wearing the exact same stupid robes as in the prequels even though it's a century earlier. Guess fashion doesn't ever change in this galaxy. Also, Coruscant looks exactly the same as in the prequels, the spaceships all look the same. The lead character even has a cute, droid side kick. I mean can we not get one thing that's a bit original?

Overall, it isn't terrible, certainly not as bad as TROS or Boba Fett, but it's just completrly forgettable and inessential.
Offline wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5085 on: June 13, 2024, 12:36:12 am »
I thought that was the best and most interesting episode. We're clearly getting some "a certain point of view" storytelling with convenient gaps that I'm sure we'll revisit. There's no way burning a little book destroyed an entire fortress and caused everyone to just drop down dead. Then you also have Torbin - who was super guilt-ridden in the future - and why was Sol there so quickly? It's really refreshing to not have Dave Filoni's characters just turning up for no reason or another scene of Order 66.
Online WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5086 on: June 13, 2024, 09:07:17 am »
I think the main problem is that it would be all well and good if it turns out to be a certain point of view but with many things it's just Disney re-writing Star Wars history. Will see how this series turns out. Do feel some criticism is over the top mind

Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5087 on: June 13, 2024, 03:05:58 pm »
There's always Andor.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5088 on: June 13, 2024, 03:13:35 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on June 13, 2024, 09:07:17 am
I think the main problem is that it would be all well and good if it turns out to be a certain point of view but with many things it's just Disney re-writing Star Wars history. Will see how this series turns out. Do feel some criticism is over the top mind



What exactly do you think it's rewriting?
Online WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5089 on: June 13, 2024, 04:15:38 pm »
You don't think Disney has changed some fundamental parts of Star Wars?

Was it Disney that changed how Kyber crystals work, Luke's entire character arc, leia knowing obi wan as a child.

Lots of previous stories now no longer being canon and down as legacy.

If they start to rewrite how the force works it is generally them re-writing more of Star Wars. If it's simply a different view point that's fine. If it becomes the new norm then that's changing one of the underlying parts.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5090 on: June 13, 2024, 04:22:08 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on June 13, 2024, 04:15:38 pm
You don't think Disney has changed some fundamental parts of Star Wars?

Was it Disney that changed how Kyber crystals work, Luke's entire character arc, leia knowing obi wan as a child.

Lots of previous stories now no longer being canon and down as legacy.

If they start to rewrite how the force works it is generally them re-writing more of Star Wars. If it's simply a different view point that's fine. If it becomes the new norm then that's changing one of the underlying parts.

I meant in this show.


the binning of the old eu (I think for the better) meant that many things were obviously not going to end up being as they were.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5091 on: June 13, 2024, 04:25:53 pm »
Careful questioning the lore changes, people will call you an incel if you don't just swallow it and move on.
Online WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5092 on: June 13, 2024, 04:26:30 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 13, 2024, 04:22:08 pm
I meant in this show.


the binning of the old eu (I think for the better) meant that many things were obviously not going to end up being as they were.
so you agree they have, it's natural when they bought it they would make changes. This shows topics in ep 3 is touching on some of the core aspects of the franchise. Again if done correctly it gives an interesting different perspective. If however they are changing the core fundamentals of the force then it will be a problem.

They've even mentioned, I think in ashoka, that anyone if they practice hard enough can learn to use the force. This was simply not the case in the past. It was almost like a physiological attribute of a person (tested through blood for midichlorians) and not something everyone had the ability to potentially learn.

Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5093 on: June 13, 2024, 04:30:06 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on June 13, 2024, 04:26:30 pm
so you agree they have, it's natural when they bought it they would make changes. This shows topics in ep 3 is touching on some of the core aspects of the franchise. Again if done correctly it gives an interesting different perspective. If however they are changing the core fundamentals of the force then it will be a problem.

They've even mentioned, I think in ashoka, that anyone if they practice hard enough can learn to use the force. This was simply not the case in the past. It was almost like a physiological attribute of a person (tested through blood for midichlorians) and not something everyone had the ability to potentially learn.



well, of course they have. but that was always going to happen unless they just remade everything that had been written before they took it over which would have been completely insane.

the force flows through all living things. yoda said that about 40+ years ago. some beings are more sensitive to it.

and you still haven't said what in this show is being rewritten.
Online WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5094 on: June 13, 2024, 04:38:13 pm »
How the force works, saying its a thread that you can control rather than something that surrounds everyone and binds. The force isn't something that can be controlled.

Again it's sometimes subtle but still not what the general historical stories has entailed. George Lucas has the Dark side as an imbalance, corrected by light. Whereas Disney themselves have stated dark and light coexisting is balance.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5095 on: June 13, 2024, 04:41:09 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on June 13, 2024, 04:38:13 pm
How the force works, saying its a thread that you can control rather than something that surrounds everyone and binds. The force isn't something that can be controlled.

Again it's sometimes subtle but still not what the general historical stories has entailed. George Lucas has the Dark side as an imbalance, corrected by light. Whereas Disney themselves have stated dark and light coexisting is balance.

It's how THEY see the force.

This is a galaxy where literally magic is a real thing so it has always seemed fairly obvious to me that there would be countless different groups spread all across it who would see/interpret/use it differently.
Online WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5096 on: June 13, 2024, 04:43:28 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 13, 2024, 04:41:09 pm
It's how THEY see the force.

This is a galaxy where literally magic is a real thing so it has always seemed fairly obvious to me that there would be countless different groups spread all across it who would see/interpret/use it differently.
that's why I put if it's simply their perspective that's fine but if its Disney rewriting then it's an issue. It's use the force Luke not control the force Luke. Anyways, again other shows have shown these subtle changes like this new notion the force can be learnt if you simply try hard enough.
Online PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5097 on: June 13, 2024, 04:52:59 pm »
I don't see that their 'views' on the magic differ any more than the different religions we have here.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5098 on: June 13, 2024, 04:58:18 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on June 13, 2024, 04:43:28 pm
that's why I put if it's simply their perspective that's fine but if its Disney rewriting then it's an issue. It's use the force Luke not control the force Luke. Anyways, again other shows have shown these subtle changes like this new notion the force can be learnt if you simply try hard enough.

So you think they're going to establish that the views of one small group, all of who now seem to be dead, above everything that has come before? Yeah OK then.

Making sabine use the force was, I agree, daft and unnecessary. But filoni does seem to have his 'pet' characters and that's entirely on him.
Online WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5099 on: June 13, 2024, 05:03:41 pm »
You seem to be making leaps there, I think what I'm saying is pretty fair. If this becomes the new norm of how disney start portraying the force then I'm sure many would agree it's moving away from the history of the franchise, which was my initial point.

And for the 4th or 5th time if this is simply another groups understanding or more Sith based then that's absolutely fine. Hopefully you understand that distinction otherwise the conversation doesn't need to become cyclical.

Be interesting to see how the twins were conceived also given how the Sith, Empire, Kaminoans have all failed miserably to create force sensitive life.

Hopefully it's not something similar to how everyone force heals now and survives light sabre stabs.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5100 on: June 13, 2024, 05:09:28 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on June 13, 2024, 05:03:41 pm
You seem to be making leaps there, I think what I'm saying is pretty fair. If this becomes the new norm of how disney start portraying the force then I'm sure many would agree it's moving away from the history of the franchise, which was my initial point.

And for the 4th or 5th time if this is simply another groups understanding or more Sith based then that's absolutely fine. Hopefully you understand that distinction otherwise the conversation doesn't need to become cyclical.

Be interesting to see how the twins were conceived also given how the Sith, Empire, Kaminoans have all failed miserably to create force sensitive life.

Hopefully it's not something similar to how everyone force heals now and survives light sabre stabs.

Hang on, you're presuming that they're going to completely change the entire way that the force is talked about in the future based on a couple of lines and I'm the one who's making leaps?

Is this parody?

FFS. Enjoy your evening because I'm fucking done.
Online PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5101 on: June 13, 2024, 05:13:28 pm »
I'm thinking about this far too much. But a different 'take' on how the force works makes sense.
I know 90%+ of the viewers will be SW addicts and know all about the force, to use a different explanation makes it less tedious. And they have to have an explanation for those that don't know Star Wars.
(nowhere near as clumsily as to how they shoehorned in the definition of the Tardis in ep1 of the latest instalment of the whoniverse).

Online WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5102 on: June 13, 2024, 05:18:59 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 13, 2024, 05:09:28 pm
Hang on, you're presuming that they're going to completely change the entire way that the force is talked about in the future based on a couple of lines and I'm the one who's making leaps?

Is this parody?

FFS. Enjoy your evening because I'm fucking done.
why the anger :D

I said IF they then go on to change the history based off the topics they are introducing in this series. What's the issue with that
Online WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5103 on: June 13, 2024, 05:20:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June 13, 2024, 05:13:28 pm
I'm thinking about this far too much. But a different 'take' on how the force works makes sense.
I know 90%+ of the viewers will be SW addicts and know all about the force, to use a different explanation makes it less tedious. And they have to have an explanation for those that don't know Star Wars.
(nowhere near as clumsily as to how they shoehorned in the definition of the Tardis in ep1 of the latest instalment of the whoniverse).


Yes you'd imagine their changes will be to make it more manageable for story telling. If there's less restriction, anyone can learn the force etc it gives them far less limitations and more creative freedom to do as they wish.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5104 on: June 13, 2024, 06:53:25 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on June  6, 2024, 11:51:43 pm
Watched the second episode. This is pish. Needs to get drastically better, fast. Right now I wouldnt care if every one of them was killed off.

Had a discussion about it with mates and we came to the mad realisation that the problem with Star Wars is that there are very few likeable Jedi in the live-action universe. Outside of the original trilogy, theyre basically all boring, humourless priests. Qui Gon was the only one I could say I liked. Could see him having a pint and a bit of craic. Its lack of Jedi is probably the reason Andor was so good.

One of my favorite lines about Star wars is in the Knights of the Old Republic games, where you speak with a random civilian who mentions "The Jedi civil war" and when you correct him to say it was Jedi vs Sith they just respond by saying no one cares about the nuance and to normal people they are both just secluded religious weirdos.

The Jedi are religious weirdo's with a code that a lot of the time doesn't help normal people
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5105 on: June 13, 2024, 09:58:49 pm »
For me it doesnt matter if the force moves from something inherent to something that can be learned. The force was fucked as soon as the midichlorians were introduced and destroyed any sort of mysticism.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5106 on: June 13, 2024, 10:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on June 13, 2024, 09:58:49 pm
For me it doesnt matter if the force moves from something inherent to something that can be learned. The force was fucked as soon as the midichlorians were introduced and destroyed any sort of mysticism.

Yeah I've never been a fan of those either. Even the way they were explained was a ham fisted exposition dump.
Offline wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5107 on: June 13, 2024, 11:25:14 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on June 13, 2024, 04:26:30 pm
They've even mentioned, I think in ashoka, that anyone if they practice hard enough can learn to use the force. This was simply not the case in the past. It was almost like a physiological attribute of a person (tested through blood for midichlorians) and not something everyone had the ability to potentially learn.
Giving Sabine force powers was a terrible idea.

As an aside, I always thought it would be really interesting to have a Jedi with no access to the force.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5108 on: June 14, 2024, 12:03:50 am »
Hands down my favourite force sensitive character of the Disney Star Wars -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EoxSWcSnjY4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EoxSWcSnjY4</a>
Offline thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5109 on: June 15, 2024, 06:06:11 pm »
Episode 3 takes a decent idea and delivers it terribly.

Spoiler
the witches in Star Wars (Witches of Dathomir etc) are really untapped in the general lore. The idea of other force-based religions is fascinating and deserves something more than cartoon villains. Opens up the question of whether the way of the Jedi is the right way. But theyre mostly depicted as evil and uninteresting. Theres nothing of any depth or interest to be found in this episode either. Id like to have seen the Jedi portrayed more negatively - taking kids from family through emotional manipulation.
[close]

Like other series, Im sticking with it because its fascinating how bad it is.
Online PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5110 on: June 16, 2024, 02:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on June 14, 2024, 12:03:50 am
Hands down my favourite force sensitive character of the Disney Star Wars -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EoxSWcSnjY4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EoxSWcSnjY4</a>
For me, this is the best thing in the star wars universe since esb
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5111 on: June 17, 2024, 09:40:07 am »
I stopped watching half way through ep 2, but from reading around various places and seeing some review videos this might finally be the shitshow that reached tipping point for Star Wars were people have stopped just mindlessly watching it and defending anything they put out. I see much less of that this time.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5112 on: June 17, 2024, 10:51:49 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on June 17, 2024, 09:40:07 am
I stopped watching half way through ep 2, but from reading around various places and seeing some review videos this might finally be the shitshow that reached tipping point for Star Wars were people have stopped just mindlessly watching it and defending anything they put out. I see much less of that this time.

You haven't been keeping up with this thread then!
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5113 on: Yesterday at 07:55:36 pm »
Actually don't hate Acolyte.

Andor and Mando S1 aside it's all been shite. This is trying to expand the universe somewhat which is all I've ever really wanted, though it's a bit too close to the Prequels and it's still going for member berries.

I'd like them to grow some balls and set something in the Old Republic Era, thousands of years prior to the original films. They could even tie it into the KOTOR remake if it comes out of development hell.
Online PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5114 on: Today at 07:19:39 am »
What actually counts as a memberberry?  A lightsabre, a landspeeder , an ewok, an At-AT?  How much of the 'universe' can you have without member berries?
