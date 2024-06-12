You seem to be making leaps there, I think what I'm saying is pretty fair. If this becomes the new norm of how disney start portraying the force then I'm sure many would agree it's moving away from the history of the franchise, which was my initial point.



And for the 4th or 5th time if this is simply another groups understanding or more Sith based then that's absolutely fine. Hopefully you understand that distinction otherwise the conversation doesn't need to become cyclical.



Be interesting to see how the twins were conceived also given how the Sith, Empire, Kaminoans have all failed miserably to create force sensitive life.



Hopefully it's not something similar to how everyone force heals now and survives light sabre stabs.