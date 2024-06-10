Show just feels like a wasted opportunity. Had a real chance to be something different and instead it's more of the same.



Even the look of the show is more of the same. Dull jedis all wearing the exact same stupid robes as in the prequels even though it's a century earlier. Guess fashion doesn't ever change in this galaxy. Also, Coruscant looks exactly the same as in the prequels, the spaceships all look the same. The lead character even has a cute, droid side kick. I mean can we not get one thing that's a bit original?



Overall, it isn't terrible, certainly not as bad as TROS or Boba Fett, but it's just completrly forgettable and inessential.