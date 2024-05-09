Watched the second episode. This is pish. Needs to get drastically better, fast. Right now I wouldnt care if every one of them was killed off.



Had a discussion about it with mates and we came to the mad realisation that the problem with Star Wars is that there are very few likeable Jedi in the live-action universe. Outside of the original trilogy, theyre basically all boring, humourless priests. Qui Gon was the only one I could say I liked. Could see him having a pint and a bit of craic. Its lack of Jedi is probably the reason Andor was so good.



That's a huge issue with making jedi into mythical monk like characters who can't have any emotional ties and are seemingly infallible. I don't think this was the intention of the original trilogy as Luke was constantly allowed to fail, chucked off his training so he could save his friends and even briefly veered towards the dark side, Yoda was an insane green goblin living in a swamp, and Obi-Wan was full of warmth and compassion.It started to go wrong in the prequel trilogy when George decided to turn them all into space monks who sat on a council debating trade routes. The only jedi who was somewhat interesting was Mace Windu. Since then it's just been a whole factory line of boring stoic lifeless jedi.Like you say, it makes perfect sense as to why Andor works. We're finally being given characters who are full of greys and are far from perfect. The speech from Stellan Skarsgård character where he says what he must do to preserve the rebellion, what he must sacrifice for their future perfectly encapsulates it. I think they need to move as far away from jedi as possible at this point and either focus on Andor-like stories or other force users. Another good example is Baylon Skoll from Ahsoka. Neither jedi nor sith, he was allowed to be given far more depth of character and was by far the most interesting part of that series. Such a pity the actor passed away. He played the role superbly.