voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 9, 2024, 10:57:43 am
you often get people who want X unknown character to be Y named character who has disappeared/"died"/whatever. and then complain that everything seems small and connected.

it was only speculatory bollocks based on absolutely nothing (nothing new there then!) and I'm pleased that it ended up being just that.
oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 9, 2024, 11:19:05 am
Quote from: PaulF on May  9, 2024, 10:53:59 am
Is it a game or a show?

A 4-part animated special, mate:-

'The four-piece animated special, arriving September 13 on Disney+, will reimagine the Star Wars galaxy like never before' - www.starwars.com/news/lego-star-wars-rebuild-the-galaxy


Looks like some good silly fun with a few intriguing concepts in there ;D
Scottymuser

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 9, 2024, 12:26:10 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  9, 2024, 10:57:43 am
you often get people who want X unknown character to be Y named character who has disappeared/"died"/whatever. and then complain that everything seems small and connected.

it was only speculatory bollocks based on absolutely nothing (nothing new there then!) and I'm pleased that it ended up being just that.

Exactly - similar to the situation in Ahsoka were loads of people spent the season theorising who Marrok could be.
oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 9, 2024, 01:40:20 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on May  9, 2024, 12:26:10 pm
Exactly - similar to the situation in Ahsoka were loads of people spent the season theorising who Marrok could be.

That was just something for fans to do in the long pauses between dialogue, the sighing (www.youtube.com/shorts/AHT2HD4029A), and characters staring into the distance... ;)
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 9, 2024, 01:45:15 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on May  9, 2024, 12:26:10 pm
Exactly - similar to the situation in Ahsoka were loads of people spent the season theorising who Marrok could be.

I don't know how much of a 'death' you can show in a D+ cartoon, but by just having Tick fall down they've only got themselves to blame really. falling from heights has been non-fatal to named characters in SW pretty much forever.
Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 9, 2024, 03:05:22 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  9, 2024, 01:45:15 pm
I don't know how much of a 'death' you can show in a D+ cartoon, but by just having Tick fall down they've only got themselves to blame really. falling from heights has been non-fatal to named characters in SW pretty much forever.

Getting stabbed through the chest by a lightsaber is non-fatal too these days. All that's really left is for someone to get decapitated and come back with a fancy collar that keeps their head on.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 9, 2024, 03:14:46 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on May  9, 2024, 03:05:22 pm
Getting stabbed through the chest by a lightsaber is non-fatal too these days. All that's really left is for someone to get decapitated and come back with a fancy collar that keeps their head on.

wrong.

all these that go on about whoever being stabbed in the chest really need to brush up on anatomy.

Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 9, 2024, 03:18:26 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  9, 2024, 03:14:46 pm
wrong.

all these that go on about whoever being stabbed in the chest really need to brush up on anatomy.



Maybe the writers who keep having characters execute other characters by stabbing them in the guts should brush up too then.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 9, 2024, 03:37:10 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on May  9, 2024, 03:18:26 pm
Maybe the writers who keep having characters execute other characters by stabbing them in the guts should brush up too then.

it's definitely daft and a bit lazy really. but it's still not in the chest.

whatever happened to good old 'cut their hand off' anyway?
Brian Blessed

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 9, 2024, 04:01:46 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  9, 2024, 03:37:10 pm
it's definitely daft and a bit lazy really. but it's still not in the chest.

whatever happened to good old 'cut their hand off' anyway?

Finally, Ray outs himself as a Newcastle fan.
Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 9, 2024, 04:01:57 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  9, 2024, 03:37:10 pm
it's definitely daft and a bit lazy really. but it's still not in the chest.

whatever happened to good old 'cut their hand off' anyway?

Every ship has an old box of robot hands tucked away somewhere at this point, maybe it's just not effective enough any more.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 9, 2024, 04:02:58 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May  9, 2024, 04:01:46 pm
Finally, Ray outs himself as a Newcastle fan.

I have never even laid hands on a horse let alone punched one.
oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 9, 2024, 04:16:29 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  9, 2024, 03:37:10 pm
whatever happened to good old 'cut their hand off' anyway?

That's now the writers' cure/resolution for characters overcoming PTSD...

Spoiler
(poor Crosshair - when we next see him he'll likely have a new robotic hand so those PTSD-induced hand tremors will no longer hamper his shooting ability. Probably... ;))
[close]

Regardless of the semantics of where in the torso taking a hit from a saber for a few seconds isn't fatal... being impaled by a lightsaber should really be the end for someone (other than Durge-like aliens). It slices through limbs with no issues, can easily cut/sear through blast-proof doors due to the sheer heat... despite the modern trend in the GFFA of the saber somehow propping up the impaled person - instead of them falling down and it slicing through much of the rest of the torso.

It also reduces the stakes in the story... impaled by lightsaber? Barely an inconvenience! https://youtu.be/c-g56xMEQj0?t=64 (and as such, lightsabers also lose their 'cool' or 'danger' (for want of better words which I may edit in when I can think of them!)

Especially when overused - so when it is then actually used as tension in an end-of-episode cliffhanger... it becomes something of a non-sensical waste or cheapened 'fake out'.

(more so when you know people now survive lightsaber impalement easily... and are up-and-at-em in the next episode / chasing down 10 year olds across the desert after fighting local sassy farmers. Huh, someone best go check on Han Solo... if he survived the fall off that bridge; he was only stabbed in the stomach too... ;))

voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 9, 2024, 04:18:17 pm
Quote from: oojason on May  9, 2024, 04:16:29 pm
That's now the writers' cure/resolution for characters overcoming PTSD...

Spoiler
(poor Crosshair - when we next see him he'll likely have a new robotic hand so those PTSD-induced hand tremors will no longer hamper his shooting ability. Probably... ;))
[close]

they're retired. all he needs is some kind of claw for lifting his vodka and jawa juice
Red Beret

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 31, 2024, 05:59:28 pm
The guy making Star Wars: Revisited suffered a heart attack on Monday. He's been unwell for awhile but now he's stuck in hospital facing a lengthy recovery. :(

He's been working on RotJ:R and also ANH:R - HD. He's had a lot of problems in real life recently too. Poor guy has run himself into the ground.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
May 31, 2024, 06:22:28 pm
acolyte seems to have been battered from the right-wing idiots for some time already despite not being out until next week.

part of me really wants it to push their buttons so that they hate it just for laughs.
thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 5, 2024, 11:01:07 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on May 31, 2024, 06:22:28 pm
acolyte seems to have been battered from the right-wing idiots for some time already despite not being out until next week.

part of me really wants it to push their buttons so that they hate it just for laughs.

Watched the first episode and it feels like it might be a bit of a stinker. Pissing off right wingers might be its only saving grace.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 5, 2024, 11:36:05 pm
I watched them both, it's alright. I'm interested in finding out where it goes anyway.
Brian Blessed

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 6, 2024, 02:37:16 am
Yeah, it was fine, helped that its all new characters. Ill definitely keep watching.
jedimaster

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 6, 2024, 10:06:16 am
Everything is moving at too fast a pace, so there is no real time to develop the characters. And it just seems really amateurish when they want to give some backstory so they use one character talking to another 'Oh yeah, on a totally unrelated note, I remember 20 years ago when you did this...'
Red Viper

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 6, 2024, 11:51:24 am
Has some of the clunkiest dialogue I've ever heard, characters are completely uninteresting and the performances are poor. Apart from that it's alright I guess. :lmao

The guy out of Squid Game looks like he's struggling to remember his English half the time.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 6, 2024, 11:59:13 am
if star wars was a genre (which it isn't, despite what some people might think) then clunky dialogue would be one of its common traits.
wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 6, 2024, 12:15:17 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on June  6, 2024, 02:37:16 am
Yeah, it was fine, helped that its all new characters. Ill definitely keep watching.
Yeah, no 'member berries or Dave Filoni characters turning up for absolutely no reason, except...

Spoiler
I could've done without the Jabba's Palace-esque door droid.
[close]

I think my biggest gripe with Star Wars on TV is that the main characters are all emotionless monks (Mando, Boba Fett, Ahsoka, Sol, Obi-Wan...). Hard to get invested or care when the main character barely does.
wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 6, 2024, 12:16:53 pm
Quote from: thejbs on June  5, 2024, 11:01:07 pm
Pissing off right wingers might be its only saving grace.
They're all distracted by the fire burning in space (nobody tell them about the sun...).
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 6, 2024, 12:33:23 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on June  6, 2024, 12:16:53 pm
They're all distracted by the fire burning in space (nobody tell them about the sun...).

or people surviving in an asteroid (or inside something in an asteroid anyway) with no atmosphere wearing just a breathing thing.
classycarra

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 6, 2024, 01:08:01 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on June  6, 2024, 12:16:53 pm
They're all distracted by the fire burning in space (nobody tell them about the sun...).
Come on though, the crackling of wood sound effect is hilarious.

These series are all so devoid of almost anything of note, just such a load of meh, it's nice to have something fun (even if just to laugh at)
BER

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 6, 2024, 01:20:55 pm
When does Neo show up?
thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 6, 2024, 11:51:43 pm
Watched the second episode. This is pish. Needs to get drastically better, fast. Right now I wouldnt care if every one of them was killed off.

Had a discussion about it with mates and we came to the mad realisation that the problem with Star Wars is that there are very few likeable Jedi in the live-action universe. Outside of the original trilogy, theyre basically all boring, humourless priests. Qui Gon was the only one I could say I liked. Could see him having a pint and a bit of craic. Its lack of Jedi is probably the reason Andor was so good.
Brian Blessed

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June 7, 2024, 12:09:13 am
Oh yeah, the Jedi are awful. Even Yoda got ruined after the OT.

Its probably better viewing of the Jedi are viewed as Villains.

Betty Blue

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
June
Quote from: thejbs on June  6, 2024, 11:51:43 pm
Watched the second episode. This is pish. Needs to get drastically better, fast. Right now I wouldnt care if every one of them was killed off.

Had a discussion about it with mates and we came to the mad realisation that the problem with Star Wars is that there are very few likeable Jedi in the live-action universe. Outside of the original trilogy, theyre basically all boring, humourless priests. Qui Gon was the only one I could say I liked. Could see him having a pint and a bit of craic. Its lack of Jedi is probably the reason Andor was so good.

That's a huge issue with making jedi into mythical monk like characters who can't have any emotional ties and are seemingly infallible. I don't think this was the intention of the original trilogy as Luke was constantly allowed to fail, chucked off his training so he could save his friends and even briefly veered towards the dark side, Yoda was an insane green goblin living in a swamp, and Obi-Wan was full of warmth and compassion.

It started to go wrong in the prequel trilogy when George decided to turn them all into space monks who sat on a council debating trade routes. The only jedi who was somewhat interesting was Mace Windu. Since then it's just been a whole factory line of boring stoic lifeless jedi.

Like you say, it makes perfect sense as to why Andor works. We're finally being given characters who are full of greys and are far from perfect. The speech from Stellan Skarsgård character where he says what he must do to preserve the rebellion, what he must sacrifice for their future perfectly encapsulates it. I think they need to move as far away from jedi as possible at this point and either focus on Andor-like stories or other force users. Another good example is Baylon Skoll from Ahsoka. Neither jedi nor sith, he was allowed to be given far more depth of character and was by far the most interesting part of that series. Such a pity the actor passed away. He played the role superbly.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5070 on: Today at 05:49:32 pm »
Watched the first two episodes and Im out. You all are wasting far too much time and words trying to analyse something that might pound for pound be the worst thing ever put on screen.

Theyve finally done it. Star Wars is dead to me. Fucking c*nts.
Offline PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5071 on: Today at 06:03:28 pm »
I quite enjoyed it. Not going to analyse it though.

Rogue one lacked jedi too.  Good spot on what makes star wars stuff work.
Online Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5072 on: Today at 06:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on June  7, 2024, 12:21:56 am
That's a huge issue with making jedi into mythical monk like characters who can't have any emotional ties and are seemingly infallible. I don't think this was the intention of the original trilogy as Luke was constantly allowed to fail, chucked off his training so he could save his friends and even briefly veered towards the dark side, Yoda was an insane green goblin living in a swamp, and Obi-Wan was full of warmth and compassion.

It started to go wrong in the prequel trilogy when George decided to turn them all into space monks who sat on a council debating trade routes. The only jedi who was somewhat interesting was Mace Windu. Since then it's just been a whole factory line of boring stoic lifeless jedi.

Like you say, it makes perfect sense as to why Andor works. We're finally being given characters who are full of greys and are far from perfect. The speech from Stellan Skarsgård character where he says what he must do to preserve the rebellion, what he must sacrifice for their future perfectly encapsulates it. I think they need to move as far away from jedi as possible at this point and either focus on Andor-like stories or other force users. Another good example is Baylon Skoll from Ahsoka. Neither jedi nor sith, he was allowed to be given far more depth of character and was by far the most interesting part of that series. Such a pity the actor passed away. He played the role superbly.

I know it's not well liked but this is why I enjoyed The Last Jedi, it seemed to want to do away with a lot of the least interesting aspects of what the Jedi became and embrace the grey more. I won't pretend it was perfect, it was never going to be given it was a follow up to a movie that so aggressively copied the original, but I thought it had the potential to make an expanded universe easier and more interesting.
Online Betty Blue

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5073 on: Today at 08:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:18:51 pm
I know it's not well liked but this is why I enjoyed The Last Jedi, it seemed to want to do away with a lot of the least interesting aspects of what the Jedi became and embrace the grey more. I won't pretend it was perfect, it was never going to be given it was a follow up to a movie that so aggressively copied the original, but I thought it had the potential to make an expanded universe easier and more interesting.

Although I loathed the Last Jedi, I do think it had some good ideas and had Rian been allowed full creative control over Episodes 7-9 I think it could have worked. The issue as you say is it came after JJ's safe nostalgia-fest and then obliterated half the arcs that people were already invested in and left the story with almost nowhere to go. Which as a concept could work if it were mapped out that way. But it failed because Disney unfathomably decided to let different directors make their own moves with absolutely no overall framework in place or collaboration between them. How they killed the biggest cashcow in the cinematic world to a point where no movies have come out in five years is truly incredible.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5074 on: Today at 09:02:06 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 05:49:32 pm
Watched the first two episodes and Im out. You all are wasting far too much time and words trying to analyse something that might pound for pound be the worst thing ever put on screen.

Theyve finally done it. Star Wars is dead to me. Fucking c*nts.


Keep telling yourself that.
Offline thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5075 on: Today at 11:28:03 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 05:49:32 pm
Watched the first two episodes and Im out. You all are wasting far too much time and words trying to analyse something that might pound for pound be the worst thing ever put on screen.

Theyve finally done it. Star Wars is dead to me. Fucking c*nts.

Youre never out. You can try, but youll always come crawling back.
