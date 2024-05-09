« previous next »
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5040 on: May 9, 2024, 10:57:43 am »
you often get people who want X unknown character to be Y named character who has disappeared/"died"/whatever. and then complain that everything seems small and connected.

it was only speculatory bollocks based on absolutely nothing (nothing new there then!) and I'm pleased that it ended up being just that.
Offline oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5041 on: May 9, 2024, 11:19:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May  9, 2024, 10:53:59 am
Is it a game or a show?

A 4-part animated special, mate:-

'The four-piece animated special, arriving September 13 on Disney+, will reimagine the Star Wars galaxy like never before' - www.starwars.com/news/lego-star-wars-rebuild-the-galaxy


Looks like some good silly fun with a few intriguing concepts in there ;D
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5042 on: May 9, 2024, 12:26:10 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  9, 2024, 10:57:43 am
you often get people who want X unknown character to be Y named character who has disappeared/"died"/whatever. and then complain that everything seems small and connected.

it was only speculatory bollocks based on absolutely nothing (nothing new there then!) and I'm pleased that it ended up being just that.

Exactly - similar to the situation in Ahsoka were loads of people spent the season theorising who Marrok could be.
Offline oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5043 on: May 9, 2024, 01:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on May  9, 2024, 12:26:10 pm
Exactly - similar to the situation in Ahsoka were loads of people spent the season theorising who Marrok could be.

That was just something for fans to do in the long pauses between dialogue, the sighing (www.youtube.com/shorts/AHT2HD4029A), and characters staring into the distance... ;)
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5044 on: May 9, 2024, 01:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on May  9, 2024, 12:26:10 pm
Exactly - similar to the situation in Ahsoka were loads of people spent the season theorising who Marrok could be.

I don't know how much of a 'death' you can show in a D+ cartoon, but by just having Tick fall down they've only got themselves to blame really. falling from heights has been non-fatal to named characters in SW pretty much forever.
Online Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5045 on: May 9, 2024, 03:05:22 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  9, 2024, 01:45:15 pm
I don't know how much of a 'death' you can show in a D+ cartoon, but by just having Tick fall down they've only got themselves to blame really. falling from heights has been non-fatal to named characters in SW pretty much forever.

Getting stabbed through the chest by a lightsaber is non-fatal too these days. All that's really left is for someone to get decapitated and come back with a fancy collar that keeps their head on.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5046 on: May 9, 2024, 03:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on May  9, 2024, 03:05:22 pm
Getting stabbed through the chest by a lightsaber is non-fatal too these days. All that's really left is for someone to get decapitated and come back with a fancy collar that keeps their head on.

wrong.

all these that go on about whoever being stabbed in the chest really need to brush up on anatomy.

Online Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5047 on: May 9, 2024, 03:18:26 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  9, 2024, 03:14:46 pm
wrong.

all these that go on about whoever being stabbed in the chest really need to brush up on anatomy.



Maybe the writers who keep having characters execute other characters by stabbing them in the guts should brush up too then.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5048 on: May 9, 2024, 03:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on May  9, 2024, 03:18:26 pm
Maybe the writers who keep having characters execute other characters by stabbing them in the guts should brush up too then.

it's definitely daft and a bit lazy really. but it's still not in the chest.

whatever happened to good old 'cut their hand off' anyway?
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5049 on: May 9, 2024, 04:01:46 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  9, 2024, 03:37:10 pm
it's definitely daft and a bit lazy really. but it's still not in the chest.

whatever happened to good old 'cut their hand off' anyway?

Finally, Ray outs himself as a Newcastle fan.
Online Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5050 on: May 9, 2024, 04:01:57 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  9, 2024, 03:37:10 pm
it's definitely daft and a bit lazy really. but it's still not in the chest.

whatever happened to good old 'cut their hand off' anyway?

Every ship has an old box of robot hands tucked away somewhere at this point, maybe it's just not effective enough any more.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5051 on: May 9, 2024, 04:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May  9, 2024, 04:01:46 pm
Finally, Ray outs himself as a Newcastle fan.

I have never even laid hands on a horse let alone punched one.
Offline oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5052 on: May 9, 2024, 04:16:29 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  9, 2024, 03:37:10 pm
whatever happened to good old 'cut their hand off' anyway?

That's now the writers' cure/resolution for characters overcoming PTSD...

Spoiler
(poor Crosshair - when we next see him he'll likely have a new robotic hand so those PTSD-induced hand tremors will no longer hamper his shooting ability. Probably... ;))
[close]

Regardless of the semantics of where in the torso taking a hit from a saber for a few seconds isn't fatal... being impaled by a lightsaber should really be the end for someone (other than Durge-like aliens). It slices through limbs with no issues, can easily cut/sear through blast-proof doors due to the sheer heat... despite the modern trend in the GFFA of the saber somehow propping up the impaled person - instead of them falling down and it slicing through much of the rest of the torso.

It also reduces the stakes in the story... impaled by lightsaber? Barely an inconvenience! https://youtu.be/c-g56xMEQj0?t=64 (and as such, lightsabers also lose their 'cool' or 'danger' (for want of better words which I may edit in when I can think of them!)

Especially when overused - so when it is then actually used as tension in an end-of-episode cliffhanger... it becomes something of a non-sensical waste or cheapened 'fake out'.

(more so when you know people now survive lightsaber impalement easily... and are up-and-at-em in the next episode / chasing down 10 year olds across the desert after fighting local sassy farmers. Huh, someone best go check on Han Solo... if he survived the fall off that bridge; he was only stabbed in the stomach too... ;))

Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5053 on: May 9, 2024, 04:18:17 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May  9, 2024, 04:16:29 pm
That's now the writers' cure/resolution for characters overcoming PTSD...

Spoiler
(poor Crosshair - when we next see him he'll likely have a new robotic hand so those PTSD-induced hand tremors will no longer hamper his shooting ability. Probably... ;))
[close]

they're retired. all he needs is some kind of claw for lifting his vodka and jawa juice
Online Red Beret

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5054 on: May 31, 2024, 05:59:28 pm »
The guy making Star Wars: Revisited suffered a heart attack on Monday. He's been unwell for awhile but now he's stuck in hospital facing a lengthy recovery. :(

He's been working on RotJ:R and also ANH:R - HD. He's had a lot of problems in real life recently too. Poor guy has run himself into the ground.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5055 on: May 31, 2024, 06:22:28 pm »
acolyte seems to have been battered from the right-wing idiots for some time already despite not being out until next week.

part of me really wants it to push their buttons so that they hate it just for laughs.
Offline thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #5056 on: Today at 11:01:07 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May 31, 2024, 06:22:28 pm
acolyte seems to have been battered from the right-wing idiots for some time already despite not being out until next week.

part of me really wants it to push their buttons so that they hate it just for laughs.

Watched the first episode and it feels like it might be a bit of a stinker. Pissing off right wingers might be its only saving grace.
