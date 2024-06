whatever happened to good old 'cut their hand off' anyway?



Spoiler (poor Crosshair - when we next see him he'll likely have a new robotic hand so those PTSD-induced hand tremors will no longer hamper his shooting ability. Probably... )

That's now the writers' cure/resolution for characters overcoming PTSD...Regardless of the semantics of where in the torso taking a hit from a saber for a few seconds isn't fatal... being impaled by a lightsaber should really be the end for someone (other than Durge-like aliens). It slices through limbs with no issues, can easily cut/sear through blast-proof doors due to the sheer heat... despite the modern trend in the GFFA of the saber somehow propping up the impaled person - instead of them falling down and it slicing through much of the rest of the torso.It also reduces the stakes in the story... impaled by lightsaber? Barely an inconvenience! https://youtu.be/c-g56xMEQj0?t=64 (and as such, lightsabers also lose their 'cool' or 'danger' (for want of better words which I may edit in when I can think of them!)Especially when overused - so when it is then actually used as tension in an end-of-episode cliffhanger... it becomes something of a non-sensical waste or cheapened 'fake out'.(more so when you know people now survive lightsaber impalement easily... and are up-and-at-em in the next episode / chasing down 10 year olds across the desert after fighting local sassy farmers. Huh, someone best go check on Han Solo... if he survived the fall off that bridge; he was only stabbed in the stomach too...