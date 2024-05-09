whatever happened to good old 'cut their hand off' anyway?
That's now the writers' cure/resolution for characters overcoming PTSD...
Spoiler
(poor Crosshair - when we next see him he'll likely have a new robotic hand so those PTSD-induced hand tremors will no longer hamper his shooting ability. Probably... )
Regardless of the semantics of where in the torso taking a hit from a saber for a few seconds isn't fatal... being impaled by a lightsaber should really be the end for someone (other than Durge-like aliens)
. It slices through limbs with no issues, can easily cut/sear through blast-proof doors due to the sheer heat... despite the modern trend in the GFFA of the saber somehow propping up the impaled person - instead of them falling down and it slicing through much of the rest of the torso.
It also reduces the stakes in the story... impaled by lightsaber? Barely an inconvenience! https://youtu.be/c-g56xMEQj0?t=64 (and as such, lightsabers also lose their 'cool' or 'danger' (for want of better words which I may edit in when I can think of them!)
Especially when overused - so when it is then actually used as tension in an end-of-episode cliffhanger... it becomes something of a non-sensical waste or cheapened 'fake out'.
(more so when you know people now survive lightsaber impalement easily... and are up-and-at-em in the next episode / chasing down 10 year olds across the desert after fighting local sassy farmers. Huh, someone best go check on Han Solo... if he survived the fall off that bridge; he was only stabbed in the stomach too...
)