Star Wars Universe lastest news

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 14, 2023, 04:03:59 pm
.


^ OriginalTrilogy.com member Pineapples101 has painstakingly compiled & created a superb... Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Archive



'An archive of material related to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Including a detailed run down of the deleted and alternative scenes, production photos, concept art, promotional material, video and audio material and interviews.

I wanted to catalogue all the deleted and alternative scenes in all the promotional material and as with everything I do, it all got a bit out of hand, and expanded some-what.

If anyone is interested in Rogue One deleted scenes and would like to read up - I would appreciate feedback. Please feel free to add comments to the comments sections for the individual entries.'

^ https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/Rogue-One-A-Star-Wars-Story-Archive/id/110147



I'd recommend this for anyone who enjoyed Rogue One - or those with an interest in the reshoots, changes made to the film, unused, deleted or alternative scenes & materials etc.

Simply click on the 'image links' below...





























A comprehensive YouTube playlist for the collection of video content on the 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Archive' : www.youtube.com/@DaveSimkiss/playlists




'Rogue One: 46 Shots not in the final film' - a 2+ minute video, from Vashi Nedomansky ACE (2019):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NyJoAYmxgm8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NyJoAYmxgm8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/NyJoAYmxgm8 & at https://vashivisuals.com/rogue-one-45-shots-not-in-the-final-film



'All the Footage From the Rogue One Trailers Cut From the Film' - a 3+ minute video, from IGN (2016):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vJZjqmmL-24" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vJZjqmmL-24</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vJZjqmmL-24





^ An in-depth & insightful 6 episode Rogue One podcast by Tansy Gardam: https://open.spotify.com/show/2ktZYfjxF5PwG44UC0HPvK & https://twitter.com/goingrogue_pod

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 14, 2023, 10:05:15 pm
For me, Rogue One is head and shoulders above anything since the OT.
I liked Andor, and can see why it's so highly rated, but it's not as much fun.

Incidentally, I'm on the bad batch now, I'm liking it more than anything I saw in Ashkoa.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 14, 2023, 10:49:12 pm
Seems mad now how well received Rogue One was both critically and at the box office that they've now not released a Star Wars film since 2019.So much potential for films that could slot into the continuity of the three trilogies. Feels like now there's been more directors attached to projects that fell through than have actually made films now.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 14, 2023, 11:29:07 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October 14, 2023, 10:05:15 pm


Incidentally, I'm on the bad batch now, I'm liking it more than anything I saw in Ashkoa.

I watched the first series of it, found it largely quite boring other than the 'rise of the empire' parts. I watched the first few episodes of S2 and realised I didn't really give a shit about them going on their little side-missions so stopped watching those episodes.

the lego figures are decent though.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 14, 2023, 11:35:27 pm
Decided to give The Force Awakens a rewatch as I remember enjoying it as the safe but predictable start of the new trilogy.

It was a lot worse than I remembered, just lots of nonsensical things happening because they need to before swiftly moving on to the next thing. Not at the level of the third movie of course, that was a never-ending series of car crashes, but pretty bad.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 15, 2023, 11:05:29 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October 14, 2023, 10:05:15 pm
Incidentally, I'm on the bad batch now, I'm liking it more than anything I saw in Ashkoa.

Nice one, mate. 

For after you've finished Season 2 of The Bad Batch...

Spoiler
I found the last 10 episodes of Season 2 to be of an impressively high quality (after a few filler/ropey episodes with pacing or editing issues before that). I really hope they continue those strong stories and execution in the final 3rd season. For me, it has been a refreshing and enjoyable series overall - and the shorter run left me rating it more than Rebels or The Clone Wars (though not quite so good as the much underrated and 'uniquely paced' 2003 Clone Wars series).
[close]



Star Wars X-Wing Fighter, Which Had Been Lost For Decades, Sells for Record $3.1 Million at Auction':-

The 20-inch model of an X-wing starfighter was used in filming the climactic space battle in 'A New Hope,' and according to Heritage Auctions it "just set the record for the most expensive 'Star Wars' screen-used prop sold at auction."

www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/star-wars-x-wing-fighter-sells-for-3-million-auction-1235618361





'An original 20-inch model of an X-wing starfighter used in the climatic space battle in 1977s Star Wars sold for a record-setting $3.135 million at a Heritage Auction in Dallas.

The X-wing  part of the collection of late Oscar-nominated modelmaker Greg Jein, which was auctioned this weekend  had been thought to have been lost for decades and was recently found in a box in Jeins garage.

Heritage just set the record for the most expensive Star Wars screen-used prop sold at auction, said Joe Maddalena, exec vp of Hollywood/entertainment memorabilia at Heritage Auctions, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The worldwide response to the Greg Jein collections been outstanding a true testament to Greg and all he accomplished as visual effects artist and collector.

Built by Industrial Light & Magic for Star Wars: Episode IV  A New Hope, the Red Leader (Red One) X-wing is one of just four hero filming miniatures with articulating servo-controlled wings and lights, according to the auction description. Hero models were built for close-ups and used in the final battle, including the trench run.

This model has not been displayed or modified since it left ILM, VFX historian Gene Kozicki told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. For those of us that grew up in the 70s or 80s, and those of us that work in visual effects, this model is as significant a find as the ruby red slippers or the Maltese Falcon.

He noted there were stories of hero models that were unaccounted for when ILM moved north to the San Francisco Bay Area from Californias San Fernando Valley in 1978. We never could confirm anything, said Kozicki, one of a handful of VFX vets who recently found the model while helping Jeins family catalog the late VFX pros collection. It became something of a mythical white whale  the missing Star Wars X-wing.'

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 15, 2023, 11:28:46 pm
I reckon Ive persuaded 5 (non Star Wars fans) people to watch Andor and theyve all to a person absolutely loved it. Even my wife whos just not into that kind of thing. Think Ive watched it 4-5 times through now.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 16, 2023, 07:03:11 am
Wow. What on earth else could be in that garage. I mean he just had probably one of the most iconic models ever lost in there. Lord Lucan perhaps?
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 16, 2023, 02:11:26 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October 16, 2023, 07:03:11 am
Wow. What on earth else could be in that garage. I mean he just had probably one of the most iconic models ever lost in there. Lord Lucan perhaps?

Shergar, for sure ;) 


A little info on a similar model X-Wing (though this model has no lights or detailing; it is a 'pyro' version - to be blown up) that turned up last year...


'Original X-Wing Model from Star Wars (1977)' - a 13 minute video, from Adam Savage's Tested:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Zqz05dYFYu8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Zqz05dYFYu8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Zqz05dYFYu8


The above X-Wing went to auction last year; some more info and details here:-

https://propstoreauction.com/lot-details/index/catalog/319/lot/89089?url=%2Fauctions%2Fcatalog%2Fid%2F319%3Fpage%3D1%26view%3Dgrid%26catm%3Dany%26order%3Dorder_num%26xclosed%3Dno%26featured%3Dno%26key%3Dx-wing
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 16, 2023, 02:41:28 pm
Ohhh, I would seriously consider trading my pension pot for one of these. Not that my pot is big enough...
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 16, 2023, 04:27:32 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October 16, 2023, 07:03:11 am
Wow. What on earth else could be in that garage. I mean he just had probably one of the most iconic models ever lost in there. Lord Lucan perhaps?

Just noticed this article - his collection has made $13m so far - and thee are still 40 lots to go!:-

www.thewrap.com/star-wars-x-wing-sells-for-3-million-vfx-artist-auction


Some of the collection at auction (a fair bit of Trek and Batman stuff there too):-

https://entertainment.ha.com/c/search-results.zx?N=53+790+231+4294934714+2680&ic=Items-OpenAuctions-Live-SessionClosed-071713
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 16, 2023, 06:22:44 pm
Quote from: oojason on October 16, 2023, 04:27:32 pm
Just noticed this article - his collection has made $13m so far - and thee are still 40 lots to go!:-

www.thewrap.com/star-wars-x-wing-sells-for-3-million-vfx-artist-auction


Some of the collection at auction (a fair bit of Trek and Batman stuff there too):-

https://entertainment.ha.com/c/search-results.zx?N=53+790+231+4294934714+2680&ic=Items-OpenAuctions-Live-SessionClosed-071713

Kirk's syrup!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
October 16, 2023, 06:24:47 pm
I hope his garage was insured!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 04:32:24 am

'Honest Trailers | Ahsoka' - a 7 minute video from Screen Junkies:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pHXDbVRxojo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pHXDbVRxojo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/pHXDbVRxojo
