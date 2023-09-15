« previous next »
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4760 on: September 15, 2023, 09:59:42 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September 15, 2023, 09:33:06 pm
I found that the prequels tried to serve up what the fans wanted without realising what it was that fans like. Thats why threepio snd r2d2 were in it. And why we had to endure endless over choreographed saber duels (and the ridiculous yoda one). The sequels at least understood that much of Star Wars original charm was in its humour and heart. They didnt quite manage that but I could see the attempt.

I get what you're saying. I certainly remember plenty of people loving Yoda's duelling in Attack of the Clones (which I never actually watched in the cinema because I knew it would be full of a sappy love story).

Didn't have a problem with the droids though. That Anakin built C3PO? Yeah, a bit much, but I still feel fan service in the prequels was thin on the ground. I found precious little humour in the sequels.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4761 on: September 15, 2023, 11:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 15, 2023, 09:59:42 pm
I get what you're saying. I certainly remember plenty of people loving Yoda's duelling in Attack of the Clones (which I never actually watched in the cinema because I knew it would be full of a sappy love story).

Didn't have a problem with the droids though. That Anakin built C3PO? Yeah, a bit much, but I still feel fan service in the prequels was thin on the ground. I found precious little humour in the sequels.

The fan service and shoehorning in existing characters made the galaxy seem much smaller in the prequels (and often contradicted what happened in the OT). R2D2, C3PO, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Jabba, even things like the Tantive IV and the Death Star....none of them needed to be in it. And there was quite a lot of humour in the sequels, especially in 7 & 8 (it worked best in 7). Whereas in the sequels the humour was mainly unconvincing 'banter' between Obi-Wan and Anakin, lame one-liners, and poop jokes.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 01:01:13 am »
Don't watch if you haven't seen the first episode.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l0MWO3CUoJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l0MWO3CUoJQ</a>
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 10:25:59 am »
I'm sick of the words "fan service". it seems to usually be accompanied by the word "lazy" which is somewhat ironic considering that I think using "fan service" as an insult to things these days is lazy as fuck.

relying on it or overdoing it, as is the case with everything, is bad. but making things that fans of that thing might like is a bad thing? really?

fuck off.
Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 11:15:16 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September 15, 2023, 11:55:18 pm
The fan service and shoehorning in existing characters made the galaxy seem much smaller in the prequels (and often contradicted what happened in the OT). R2D2, C3PO, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Jabba, even things like the Tantive IV and the Death Star....none of them needed to be in it. And there was quite a lot of humour in the sequels, especially in 7 & 8 (it worked best in 7). Whereas in the sequels the humour was mainly unconvincing 'banter' between Obi-Wan and Anakin, lame one-liners, and poop jokes.
It's why TPM is my favourite of the prequels. It's the farthest we've ever been from OT Star Wars its stakes were relatively low-key (resolving a trade dispute/invasion of one little planet). Could've done without 3PO being built by Anakin though.
Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 11:52:22 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:15:16 am
It's why TPM is my favourite of the prequels. It's the farthest we've ever been from OT Star Wars its stakes were relatively low-key (resolving a trade dispute/invasion of one little planet). Could've done without 3PO being built by Anakin though.
As somebody who grew up as a Star Wars obsessive in the '80s, Phantom Menace was the culmination of a long, long wait. The dreadful acting, plot and dialogue meant I have never been able to watch it since it's release. I came out of the cinema with shell shock.

Or maybe I should have just posted this > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4TX6x2WLgk
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 01:34:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:01:13 am
Don't watch if you haven't seen the first episode.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l0MWO3CUoJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l0MWO3CUoJQ</a>

Very good - the follow-ups are a good watch too ;D  (www.youtube.com/@NotObi-WanKenobi)
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4767 on: Yesterday at 02:36:53 pm »
All of his (Charlie Hopkinson) channels are great.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 09:18:49 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:25:59 am
I'm sick of the words "fan service". it seems to usually be accompanied by the word "lazy" which is somewhat ironic considering that I think using "fan service" as an insult to things these days is lazy as fuck.

relying on it or overdoing it, as is the case with everything, is bad. but making things that fans of that thing might like is a bad thing? really?

fuck off.

It is lazy, though. Absolutely the most lazy thing you can do as a writer. Id go so far as to say it shows contempt for fans - that we need spoon-fed a load of memberberries to sate us. It cheapens a franchise that found success by doing something sci-fi wasnt back in the 70s. Andor showed that you can make something the fans like without resorting to obvious tropes.

Am I expecting too much? I dont think so. This is the biggest entertainment franchise in the world with a budget that dwarves almost everything else. They should be making better shows.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4769 on: Yesterday at 09:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September 15, 2023, 11:55:18 pm
The fan service and shoehorning in existing characters made the galaxy seem much smaller in the prequels (and often contradicted what happened in the OT). R2D2, C3PO, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Jabba, even things like the Tantive IV and the Death Star....none of them needed to be in it. And there was quite a lot of humour in the sequels, especially in 7 & 8 (it worked best in 7). Whereas in the sequels the humour was mainly unconvincing 'banter' between Obi-Wan and Anakin, lame one-liners, and poop jokes.

Actually that was the Tantive III, a CR70 corvette. The Tantive IV was a CR90. :thumbup /nerd

I agree that the Jango/Boba Fett angle stretched things a bit, but as things turned out, without it we likely wouldn't have Ashoka, or Rex, or Anakin's valuable character development in the Clone Wars series.

Jabba made sense to me, it was Tatooine. I think his usage could have been done better though. Chewie was a bit pointless, but harmless enough.

The sequels were garbage. Good actors doing the best they could but the didn't even get the chance to all work together until the final film. Wasted opportunities, wasted potential. The humour should be the cherry on top, not the thing trying to hold the characters together.
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4770 on: Yesterday at 09:39:36 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:18:49 pm
It is lazy, though. Absolutely the most lazy thing you can do as a writer. Id go so far as to say it shows contempt for fans - that we need spoon-fed a load of memberberries to sate us. It cheapens a franchise that found success by doing something sci-fi wasnt back in the 70s. Andor showed that you can make something the fans like without resorting to obvious tropes.

Am I expecting too much? I dont think so. This is the biggest entertainment franchise in the world with a budget that dwarves almost everything else. They should be making better shows.

There were absolutely fuckloads of "fan service" background references/easter eggs in that series. It seemed like the entire reason they gave luthen an antiquities shop was to see what they could put in there for people to go "oh hey I know what that is!"

and it wasn't a bad thing, see?

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4771 on: Yesterday at 10:49:02 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:39:36 pm
There were absolutely fuckloads of "fan service" background references/easter eggs in that series. It seemed like the entire reason they gave luthen an antiquities shop was to see what they could put in there for people to go "oh hey I know what that is!"

and it wasn't a bad thing, see?

Easter eggs are one thing. Building in needless lightsaber duels that make little sense nor propel a story, are another. The main fan service in Andor was making a living, breathing Star Wars universe. It was utterly compelling.
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4772 on: Yesterday at 11:05:35 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:49:02 pm
Easter eggs are one thing. Building in needless lightsaber duels that make little sense nor propel a story, are another. The main fan service in Andor was making a living, breathing Star Wars universe. It was utterly compelling.

and I enjoyed that as well.

'training' in star wars has always been a somewhat nebulous thing. sometimes you're doing a handstand while balancing a green alien thing while levitating a rock, sometimes you're reliving and facing your past in a kind of limbo.

anyway you know who did like it this week? the people it was made for. seriously, it looks like they absolutely fucking loved it. the amount of people going squee and gushing about it on various places of the internet is fucking mad. I'm happy they got to see something they enjoyed, and I'm not going to be some grumpy old c*nt (even though I am one generally) and try to piss on their parade.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4773 on: Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:25:16 pm
Actually that was the Tantive III, a CR70 corvette. The Tantive IV was a CR90. :thumbup /nerd

I agree that the Jango/Boba Fett angle stretched things a bit, but as things turned out, without it we likely wouldn't have Ashoka, or Rex, or Anakin's valuable character development in the Clone Wars series.

Jabba made sense to me, it was Tatooine. I think his usage could have been done better though. Chewie was a bit pointless, but harmless enough.

The sequels were garbage. Good actors doing the best they could but the didn't even get the chance to all work together until the final film. Wasted opportunities, wasted potential. The humour should be the cherry on top, not the thing trying to hold the characters together.

Neither of the droids needed to be in it, and their presence undermined and contradicted the OT. As did Chewbacca's, because how would Han not believe in the Force if his best friend literally fought alongside Yoda? And we didn't need Boba/Jango Fett to have Rex, Ahsoka and the rest. The clones could've been clones of anyone.

You talk about humour not being enough to hold the characters together, but in the prequels they didn't even have that. None of the relationships felt genuine, the dialogue was at best stilted and lifeless, at worse utterly cringeworthy.

Honestly, just watch TPM and compare it to TFA, just observe the difference in how the characters interact with each other, the dialogue, the humour. It's just much more genuine and relatable in TFA, the characters are more likeable and seem more like actual people. The lightsaber duel in TPM is technically brilliant, but devoid of any meaning - it just kind of happens because the bad guy turns up and so the good guys have to fight him. There's no story reason for it, no connection between the characters, we don't know anything about Maul other than he looks cool, why should we care who wins?  Whereas we know who Kylo is and then he kills Han Solo, so the audience has a reason to hate him and Rey has a reason to fight him.

The sequels had plenty of flaws - the lack of an overall story was a huge mistake and TROS was a mess which undermined the previous two films, but in almost every category, as individual films, they were better (well, at least the first two).
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4774 on: Today at 12:04:40 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:05:35 pm
and I enjoyed that as well.

'training' in star wars has always been a somewhat nebulous thing. sometimes you're doing a handstand while balancing a green alien thing while levitating a rock, sometimes you're reliving and facing your past in a kind of limbo.

anyway you know who did like it this week? the people it was made for. seriously, it looks like they absolutely fucking loved it. the amount of people going squee and gushing about it on various places of the internet is fucking mad. I'm happy they got to see something they enjoyed, and I'm not going to be some grumpy old c*nt (even though I am one generally) and try to piss on their parade.

Im neither grumpy nor pissing on any parades. Just giving my opinion on it. Im a Star Wars nerd, though, who is this aimed at if not me?
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 01:24:19 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:04:40 am
Im neither grumpy nor pissing on any parades. Just giving my opinion on it. Im a Star Wars nerd, though, who is this aimed at if not me?

"clone wars" fans, so it seems. you know, people with attachments to the characters and situtions that were used.
