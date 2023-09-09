I just got caught up with Ahsoka (Ep 4), and to be honest I'm enjoying it more than I expected - I couldn't persuade anyone else in the family to watch it. I think it was better than Bobba Fett (which was an unjustified mess all the way through), Mandalorian Season 3 (which has seriously shit the bed) and Obi-Wan (which is the most disappointing Star Wars thing, ever, for me considering how much I like the character and actor).Obviously its no Andor, Andor is just a great television show hands-down, but its probably a better "Star Wars" show than Andor. I like the way there are Jedi/Sith in it, but they are not all the new biggest/baddest thing in the galaxy, just sort of mid-level guys. The Jedi fights remind me much more of the original trilogy. Also don't mind Rosario Dawson's low-energy/"stoic" performance, I think its intentional. Ray Stevenson is fantastic in it RIP.My only worry is how they fit Thrawn into the galaxy. I knew about him long ago from reading those books, and he comes across as being the second or third most significant Imperial in the whole galaxy yet is never mentioned in any of the previous live-action material. I guess they do have around 20 years after RotJ and before TFA to work him in.