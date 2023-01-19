« previous next »
Star Wars Universe lastest news

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 19, 2023, 07:18:45 pm
Is Andor suitable for kids? Got an eight year old who loves SW, especially The Mandalorian. He's watched all of the movies, including Rogue One.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 19, 2023, 07:23:12 pm
Quote from: Disregarder on January 19, 2023, 07:18:45 pm
Is Andor suitable for kids? Got an eight year old who loves SW, especially The Mandalorian. He's watched all of the movies, including Rogue One.

depends how you feel about the word "shit" I guess.




Many of us discovered the endlessly imaginative world of Star Wars when we were young enough to sit cross-legged in front of the TV looking up in awe.

A New Hope was a revolutionary cinematic achievement and a phenomenon was born, going on to make the franchise the biggest and perhaps most popular in sci-fi long before Andor.

More recently, Star Wars fans have found a comfortable new home on Disney+, with fresh shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi striking a chord with audiences everywhere. However, the franchise has arguably delved into some rather dark territory over the years, tackling themes that may alienate kids.

Now that the series Andor has arrived, its worth offering a parents guide to give a quick insight into what to expect

A ship flying through a multicoloured sky in Andor
Andor © Lucasfilm | Disney+
Andor parents guide and age rating

Andor has been given a 12+ rating in the UK and a TV-14 in the US. The target demographic for it ranges from young teenagers and above.

The series is very tonally similar to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as its rather serious and somewhat bleak, delving into the darker repercussions of the evil we classically associate with the franchise.

Fantasy violence that youd expect from the more recent slate of Star Wars offerings is on display here too.

No Guilt Fan Girl reports that there are a number of curse words or phrases that parents may not want their young children exposed to laced throughout. These include:

    b@stards
    oh g-d
    sh!t
    h@ll
    @ss

Its also noted that there are kissing scenes, characters are shown in bed together but nothing explicit is presented on screen and one scene implies that a location is a brothel, although children are obviously unlikely to register or suspect this.

There are very brief glimpses of blood in some scenes but on the whole, its not a gory show
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 20, 2023, 06:37:56 am
I would think so. I suspect an eight year old star wars fan is more likely to be bored by it than upset.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 20, 2023, 12:45:43 pm
Quote from: PaulF on January 20, 2023, 06:37:56 am
I would think so. I suspect an eight year old star wars fan is more likely to be bored by it than upset.

We watched the first episode but don't think he enjoyed. Visually dark and very talky or should I say mumbly. I'm not bothered about a few swears as he watches Ghostbusters on repeat which is peppered with them. Just think this isn't action packed enough to keep his interest nor have the cute factor of baby Yoda. Don't think I'm sold on it yet either but will keep going for a few episodes to see if it draws me in.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 20, 2023, 12:48:43 pm
Quote from: Disregarder on January 20, 2023, 12:45:43 pm
We watched the first episode but don't think he enjoyed. Visually dark and very talky or should I say mumbly. I'm not bothered about a few swears as he watches Ghostbusters on repeat which is peppered with them. Just think this isn't action packed enough to keep his interest nor have the cute factor of baby Yoda. Don't think I'm sold on it yet either but will keep going for a few episodes to see if it draws me in.

There was a reason that the first 3 episodes were released together. It takes its time to set things up and get going.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 20, 2023, 01:27:02 pm
There's absolutely no chance an 8 year old would enjoy Andor. Literally nothing happens for hours at a time.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 20, 2023, 03:02:24 pm
Andor is Star Wars for grown ups. Maybe some youngsters will go for it, but I feel it's more for people over 30 who grew up with the OT and Prequels.

There's next to no fan service,  other than subtle Easter Eggs, and you need a solid grounding in the universe to get the show.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
January 31, 2023, 04:06:19 pm
Just rewatched Andor. Incredible content, easily one of the best shows I have watched.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4408 on: Today at 12:39:03 am »
https://www.empireonline.com/tv/news/star-wars-visions-season-2-aardman-cartoon-saloon/

The animation studios for season 2 of Visions have been announced. Really hope the Aardman one is stop motion, hopefully featuring Feathers Mcgraw as the villain.
