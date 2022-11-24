« previous next »
.
'The Manifesto: R1 & Andor montage' - with Episode 12 footage (spoilers!) - a reminder that Star Wars can still be of high quality, and also have something relevant to say:-

https://v.redd.it/qiao4xogxw1a1 - a 2 minute video (all credit to whiskey_epsilon), or now on youtube, here:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aoJILDr94qc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aoJILDr94qc</a>



Like the ScreenCrush video on the Andor finale on the previous page, I found this to be an intriguing watch...

'This is How You Make a Season Finale - Andor raises the bar' - a 20 minute video from Generation Tech (spoilers for episode 12):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6k2aMpZo-VU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6k2aMpZo-VU</a>

^ another Star Wars fan channel with an actual love for the GFFA; and not like some of the more toxic, hate-filled, agenda-led, click-bait youtube channel out there.



that was worth binging

up to episode four thought it was excellent, kinda dipped a bit and was decent towards the end

good season overall, mandalorian season 1 aside, probably best live action star wars for quite some time (obi wan had some excellent moments but was poorly written, bobba fett started well in the desert then fell off a cliff and let's not mention the fucking movies outside of Rogue One, which was good)

the writing made the difference, as it should, it was tight for the most part, they were clearly going for Han 2.0 with andor and whilst nowhere near that character, they achieved what they set out in that regard

Spoiler
when i pop my clogs, if they can't muster a better band than that lot, just throw me in a bin- i know it was a dirge intentionally but fuck me it was awful  ;D
[close]
Quote from: Armand9 on November 24, 2022, 09:05:51 pm

Spoiler
when i pop my clogs, if they can't muster a better band than that lot, just throw me in a bin- i know it was a dirge intentionally but fuck me it was awful  ;D
[close]

Spoiler
I thought they were incredible! I'd be happy with that - remined me of Beirut's Gulag Orkestar! The only bit of the funeral that irked me was that the hologram was far too clear, or something. It just didn't look right compared to the usual low-def star wars ones. 
[close]
It's a measure of how good this show is that so far my biggest grip is

Spoiler
that in a universe where a ten year old can fly a starfighter, a 16 year old can be a Senator, and a 20 year old can blow up a Death Star, you have a 50 year old who can't swim??
[close]

Quote from: thejbs on November 24, 2022, 09:18:17 pm
Spoiler
I thought they were incredible! I'd be happy with that - remined me of Beirut's Gulag Orkestar! The only bit of the funeral that irked me was that the hologram was far too clear, or something. It just didn't look right compared to the usual low-def star wars ones. 
[close]

then hopefully they're at yours mate and not mine  ;D
Quote from: Armand9 on November 24, 2022, 09:05:51 pm
that was worth binging

up to episode four thought it was excellent, kinda dipped a bit and was decent towards the end

good season overall, mandalorian season 1 aside, probably best live action star wars for quite some time (obi wan had some excellent moments but was poorly written, bobba fett started well in the desert then fell off a cliff and let's not mention the fucking movies outside of Rogue One, which was good)

the writing made the difference, as it should, it was tight for the most part, they were clearly going for Han 2.0 with andor and whilst nowhere near that character, they achieved what they set out in that regard

Spoiler
when i pop my clogs, if they can't muster a better band than that lot, just throw me in a bin- i know it was a dirge intentionally but fuck me it was awful  ;D
[close]

It dipped after episode 4 in your opinion?
Seems to be the reverse of what a lot of people said
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November 24, 2022, 10:32:38 pm
It dipped after episode 4 in your opinion?

yeah, the stuff in the highlands - lets call it that - the stuff in coruscant was ok

Spoiler
prison stuff was largely boring for me as well tho well done world building and execution wise. overall it was very predictable, which in itself doesn't make it bad or anything, but i bet most here could guess who would die at certain junctures in the season. eg the heist - i dont believe anyone thought that tech kid was ever getting off that mountain alive  ;D soon as i saw him i was like 'oh, he's dying', i didn't think the capt dude would get out of there either or the big guy - btw the way he died was dumb as fuck, made no sense, one of the few dumb things the writers did. which is the main reason it was a good show compared to a lot of star wars stuff of late, cos they rarely did dumb shit writing was tight mostly
[close]

Quote from: voodoo ray on November 24, 2022, 10:36:35 pm
Seems to be the reverse of what a lot of people said

maybe, doesn't change what i think

like i said, thought it was a good season overall but stronger at the start for me, possibly because at the start there's no predictability - you haven't seen fuck all yet, but once it started rolling it kinda followed a path you knew was laid right out there for you

Spoiler
in fairness, being put straight in the slammer wasn't predictable lol that was pretty leftfield but how that played out was very predictable
[close]
Quote from: Armand9 on November 24, 2022, 11:56:47 pm
yeah, the stuff in the highlands - lets call it that - the stuff in coruscant was ok

Spoiler
prison stuff was largely boring for me as well tho well done world building and execution wise. overall it was very predictable, which in itself doesn't make it bad or anything, but i bet most here could guess who would die at certain junctures in the season. eg the heist - i dont believe anyone thought that tech kid was ever getting off that mountain alive  ;D soon as i saw him i was like 'oh, he's dying', i didn't think the capt dude would get out of there either or the big guy - btw the way he died was dumb as fuck, made no sense, one of the few dumb things the writers did. which is the main reason it was a good show compared to a lot of star wars stuff of late, cos they rarely did dumb shit writing was tight mostly
[close]

maybe, doesn't change what i think

like i said, thought it was a good season overall but stronger at the start for me, possibly because at the start there's no predictability - you haven't seen fuck all yet, but once it started rolling it kinda followed a path you knew was laid right out there for you

Spoiler
in fairness, being put straight in the slammer wasn't predictable lol that was pretty leftfield but how that played out was very predictable
[close]

The prison was boring? Respect your opinion but nah, I'm not with you at all.
Spoiler
fair enough, for me it was repeat and rinse until they get out, which was always gonna happen - and you didn't think the old man continually flagged as on his last legs wasn't going to be a catalyst and play some part in it? they coupled it with 'no one actually gets out', which i thought was pretty obvious too (who thought people actually got out of that place?), tho i felt they told that side of the story in a decent way with the culling in the other wings

like i said i think they did it well with the world building aspect, interesting prison design, routines - established almost immediately, and a nice end goal reveal with the death star

but once it was set up in 'he's in nick' and this is his lot - which was just minutes from arrival to workline, it was a continual loop that served little than showing the old man withering away to put that plot point on the map and serkis reminding us he hasn't got long left to serve (already covered above) - and what was that over 3 episodes?

the fact andor is always getting out isn't a problem, we know that's gonna happen, it's how that story is told, which for me was boring (we always knew Han was getting out of the carbonite but how the story was told was the important part)
[close]
Quote from: Armand9 on November 25, 2022, 01:35:45 am
Spoiler
fair enough, for me it was repeat and rinse until they get out, which was always gonna happen - and you didn't think the old man continually flagged as on his last legs wasn't going to be a catalyst and play some part in it? they coupled it with 'no one actually gets out', which i thought was pretty obvious too (who thought people actually got out of that place?), tho i felt they told that side of the story in a decent way with the culling in the other wings

like i said i think they did it well with the world building aspect, interesting prison design, routines - established almost immediately, and a nice end goal reveal with the death star

but once it was set up in 'he's in nick' and this is his lot - which was just minutes from arrival to workline, it was a continual loop that served little than showing the old man withering away to put that plot point on the map and serkis reminding us he hasn't got long left to serve (already covered above) - and what was that over 3 episodes?

the fact andor is always getting out isn't a problem, we know that's gonna happen, it's how that story is told, which for me was boring (we always knew Han was getting out of the carbonite but how the story was told was the important part)
[close]

I don't really understand how you can say you recognize high level world building and then say the character building in these episodes wasn't up to snuff. We're just not going to agree.  The prison was almost integral to turning Andor from a thief out for himself into an actual revolutionary. I don't really understand how you can say you like the show at all honestly.
maybe i dont see what you see

i see a man who knows he cant get out on his own steam and so he's gonna need help, he's not dumb and while portrayed as a bit of a weasel i wouldn't say he was callous up to that point (i didn't view what he did that put him in the shit at the season start as callous, necessary considering the situation), so i saw a man getting people on board that we need to get the fuck out of dodge

Spoiler
to look at it another way - if he goes home, his mum's alive, she agrees to leave the planet, he aint bothering with that revolution. now it's obviously hypothetical, but if that would've been the case, prison didn't turn him into anything and that's how i see it, home planet shit around his mum and friends is the catalyst

now if you feel his prison experience was a bridge between all that, fine. for me it wasn't, it was a desperate man urging other desperate men we have to get the fuck out, that's it.

like i said, i never saw him as callous in being a total c*nt, so when he's talking about how many really made it, he says 'not enough' iirc, i think he would've always have said that, i dont see that stuff as some shift in his personality (from episode 1 we'd seen there were people he cared about, so he wasn't some uber evil dude and also from the start we know he hates the empire, what happens with his mum and friends feed into that and bingo).
[close]

Quote from: Dave McCoy on November 25, 2022, 02:00:34 am
......... I don't really understand how you can say you like the show at all honestly.

this is an interesting point cos i do wonder if the live action stuff from the recent movies to obi wan and bobba fett hadn't been utter trash on the writing front, would i be this postive about andor? obviously i can't say for sure cos i have seen those things and this arriving in that context - where i can see competent writing and directing and care being taken where the others didn't - maybe my expectations for star wars has been lowered and i was just happy to get those things in a star wars universe (i should add the animation side of it has been great, so im not ragging on that). all i can say at this moment in time is that i binged it and instead of coming away with ffs, as i did with the others, i felt they'd served up a decent show, so i was happy overall.

if i turned that around and i'd only seen New Hope to Return of the Jedi and then this dropped, i do have a feeling i'd be looking at it somewhat different.
Edit - I guess this video shows possible spoilers

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UhgXXhcPQEM&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UhgXXhcPQEM&amp;ab</a>

This sums it all up for me.
I'll stay interested in anything I believe in.
I thought some of the script was a little slow here and there, but I loved every episode because it looked and felt fantastic.
I said earlier in the thread (to a bit of derision) that this was the only thing I've properly enjoyed since ROTJ, but apart from Rogue 1 (i forgot about that), I stand by it.
Quote from: meady1981 on November 25, 2022, 09:57:31 am
I loved every episode because it looked and felt fantastic.
I said earlier in the thread (to a bit of derision) that this was the only thing I've properly enjoyed since ROTJ, but apart from Rogue 1 (i forgot about that), I stand by it.

Quality video, mate  :wellin


I think a few feel the same - or some of us think it is the best thing since the Original Trilogy.

I love Rogue One, I think it is a superb film and a worthy entry to stand up there and abouts with the OT. This series, for me... so far, has surpassed it. (Though I am more than happy to finally have another installment of high quality content to the Star Wars universe. Visions was also strong and brought something different to it as well. Plus the 2003 Clone Wars - simply fun to the point of being nuts ;D).



'Why ANDOR is So Significant for Star Wars Storytelling | Video Essay'  - a 19 minute video from Designed by Kirk:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ooh1UkIMon0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ooh1UkIMon0</a>



'Star Wars - Andor Opening Titles' (all 12 episodes had different opening arrangements of the theme music):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9ypgsdPnkTA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9ypgsdPnkTA</a>
Quote from: Armand9 on November 25, 2022, 01:35:45 am
Spoiler
fair enough, for me it was repeat and rinse until they get out, which was always gonna happen - and you didn't think the old man continually flagged as on his last legs wasn't going to be a catalyst and play some part in it? they coupled it with 'no one actually gets out', which i thought was pretty obvious too (who thought people actually got out of that place?), tho i felt they told that side of the story in a decent way with the culling in the other wings

like i said i think they did it well with the world building aspect, interesting prison design, routines - established almost immediately, and a nice end goal reveal with the death star

but once it was set up in 'he's in nick' and this is his lot - which was just minutes from arrival to workline, it was a continual loop that served little than showing the old man withering away to put that plot point on the map and serkis reminding us he hasn't got long left to serve (already covered above) - and what was that over 3 episodes?

the fact andor is always getting out isn't a problem, we know that's gonna happen, it's how that story is told, which for me was boring (we always knew Han was getting out of the carbonite but how the story was told was the important part)
[close]

I quite liked that it was so repetitive as it shows the monotony of thier lives in that situation and how that can impact them and create the compliance that you originally see with Serkis' character (annoyed at myself that I can't remember it off the top of my head)
Quote from: ianburns252 on November 25, 2022, 12:54:23 pm
I quite liked that it was so repetitive as it shows the monotony of thier lives in that situation and how that can impact them and create the compliance that you originally see with Serkis' character (annoyed at myself that I can't remember it off the top of my head)

from a writing perspective monotony is a juggling act that's usually solved in two ways - we just say this is monotonous or we show it and as montony by definition is tedious if you choose to show it via repetition etc there's always a danger of it marring your narrative's impact (eg boredom, pacing overall if you have multiple plotlines, 'ok we get it' syndrome). for me it crossed that line with little payoff beyond what was always going to happen, for most others it appears it didn't, which i get and your point is totally fair.

i think the fact i binged it and many it seems didn't, may be a factor in all this. From what i can gather many found the front end of the show too slow, which i didn't and i distinctly remember thinking after episode four 'that was well done with good pacing' - andor's world was established, first act of the season was done and now we're set up in the next act. and importantly, i found it interesting enough up to that point with a fair payoff. 

The 'star' of the show and most interesting character for me was Luthen Rael - i loved his monologue, you knew when asked what has it cost you, the punchline was 'everything' but instead of just spurting that out, which he could easily have done, he rips into that great monologue, loved that writing and great delivery from a class actor (there's been a number of good monologues, luthen, andor's mother, Nemik's manifesto, they've done well there)

Spoiler
they're definitely leaning on him once being a jedi that has now fallen from grace in his pursuit of stopping the empire, as he said, it cost him everything. if that is the case it makes you wonder whether the chick with him was once his padawan, she said something that i thought hinted at that but i can't recall what it was now
[close]


The action towards the end of episode 11 is better than anything in the entire new trilogy.
Possibly the coolest ship in Star Wars after the Falcon.
Enjoyed Andor. Didnt think I would after the goddawful Kenobi shite but it was good stuff.
Quote from: Armand9 on November 25, 2022, 01:35:45 am
Spoiler
fair enough, for me it was repeat and rinse until they get out, which was always gonna happen - and you didn't think the old man continually flagged as on his last legs wasn't going to be a catalyst and play some part in it? they coupled it with 'no one actually gets out', which i thought was pretty obvious too (who thought people actually got out of that place?), tho i felt they told that side of the story in a decent way with the culling in the other wings

like i said i think they did it well with the world building aspect, interesting prison design, routines - established almost immediately, and a nice end goal reveal with the death star

but once it was set up in 'he's in nick' and this is his lot - which was just minutes from arrival to workline, it was a continual loop that served little than showing the old man withering away to put that plot point on the map and serkis reminding us he hasn't got long left to serve (already covered above) - and what was that over 3 episodes?

the fact andor is always getting out isn't a problem, we know that's gonna happen, it's how that story is told, which for me was boring (we always knew Han was getting out of the carbonite but how the story was told was the important part)
[close]

Spoiler
while the no one gets out slave labour thing was obvious enough to the viewer, it wasnt obvious to the characters. And why should it be? They all had the notion that when they were finished their sentence, they were out - so the empire was shit but still honoured that contract. There was a sense of fairness to some degree. We see it so many times in Star Wars, how the empire flourishes because people just keep their heads down and go along with the fascism for a quiet life.

When the old man died, serkiss character saw it as a tragedy that he was so close to release, before being told the truth. His death is the catalyst to the uprising as it revealed the truth. Suddenly, men with short sentences were fighting for their lives. Everyone is in on it.

The prison uprising is one of many small sparks around the galaxy that lights the fuse of rebellion, and thats why its important. I also found it to be a fascinating insight into the machinations of the empire.
[close]
I need to take the time to make a longer post about this, but the depiction of the Star Wars galaxy on screen in Andor is something I've wanted to see for 25 years, since the days when I was buying West End Games' Rebel Alliance Sourcebook from Beatties in Milton Keynes and devouring the descriptions of how Alliance cells operated across the galaxy.

The prequels really did Star Wars dirty, making everything "Jedi vs Sith" (hell, Sith was nothing more than Vader's meaningless unexplained title in the novelisations of the original trilogy. It's taken us decades (and maybe we needed that distance, and maybe we needed the world to be as it is now) to get to what Star Wars always was - good people resisting an 'Evil Empire' because it's the right thing to do, but also because it's a brave and difficult thing to do since the departure of the Jedi superheroes.
Quote from: thejbs on November 25, 2022, 11:48:58 pm
Spoiler
while the no one gets out slave labour thing was obvious enough to the viewer, it wasnt obvious to the characters. And why should it be? They all had the notion that when they were finished their sentence, they were out - so the empire was shit but still honoured that contract. There was a sense of fairness to some degree. We see it so many times in Star Wars, how the empire flourishes because people just keep their heads down and go along with the fascism for a quiet life.

When the old man died, serkiss character saw it as a tragedy that he was so close to release, before being told the truth. His death is the catalyst to the uprising as it revealed the truth. Suddenly, men with short sentences were fighting for their lives. Everyone is in on it.

The prison uprising is one of many small sparks around the galaxy that lights the fuse of rebellion, and thats why its important. I also found it to be a fascinating insight into the machinations of the empire.
[close]

i dont disagree with any of that (apart from it comes across as tho andor summed up their situation almost as soon as he's in, others were lost in weeds like serksis) but for me it was too long, the writers clearly felt there was a need for repeat and rinse and that's fine, for me it was milked (to the point i wondered whether there was a need to pad the show out with the number episodes they were running - quite a bit of that season feels that way) because apart from the old guy getting worse, very little was going on - 3 episodes

if that was in a movie it would've been edited down quite a bit and i dont think it would've been any worse for it, but like i said the world building is good and i have no problem with other's loving it

Quote from: lobsterboy on November 25, 2022, 10:10:09 pm
The action towards the end of episode 11 is better than anything in the entire new trilogy.
Possibly the coolest ship in Star Wars after the Falcon.
Enjoyed Andor. Didnt think I would after the goddawful Kenobi shite but it was good stuff.

that was cool as fuck, maybe cos im an old fucker but it took me back to the first time you see the Defiant in action in DS9 and you're like, fuck yeah i like that, it came my mind immediately, which is no small praise, i loved the defiant
Quote from: Macphisto80 on November  4, 2022, 01:59:36 am
Andor surprised me. I was reluctant to give it a go because I just don't find any of the Star Wars things outside of the original trilogy to be any good at all. The Mandalorian was fine for what it is, but it still has that thing about it that's trying to remind you constantly of the original films. It would have been great if it were the first thing after the horrible prequels, but it wasn't so...
  Anyway, Andor. It's the real deal. You don't need to be invested in Star Wars to enjoy it. It's just a really solid and exceptionally well made TV show. I'm amazed at how it looks too. Some say The Rings of Power is the best looking thing they've seen from a TV production. Some say House of the Dragon. I say neither of those. This has everything something like Game of Thrones has in terms of sets and actual filming location, and something like Blade Runner 2049 for its VFX. It's the perfect amalgamation of those two things. It just looks absolutely stunning. But it's not just how the visual effects look. The way everything is framed and lit. It looks like a big budget film, and the music compliments it perfectly too. The creators of this know just how much fan service is needed without it coming across as a massive fan wank a'la Rogue One. There's just enough Star Wars things in there, but they are resigned to being background stuff which is perfect. I hope they keep it that way. It's brilliant so far. The best thing currently showing on TV and the best Star Wars related thing I've watched since the originals. If only they had made everything else with as much care as they've given this.

I'm just up to Episode 10. Andor is made by Tony Gilroy, who was involved heavily in Rogue One (I think he was the writer and may have done some of the pick up shooting when the film was heavily re-edited).

I really think it's just another example of Star Wars working best when it's set in the Classic Era. No Old Republic, or High Republic or First Order or Final Order. Those things have their place and they certainly have their fans - I know there's lots of great games and shows out there. But for me, I just prefer the battle against the Empire, X-Wing vs Tie Fighter, Star Destroyers and blowing shit up.

Andor is a whole nother level that gives serious depth to something I enjoyed as a child. Arguably you could take out all the SW references and still be left with a pretty decent drama, so you can argue whether or not it's "true" Star Wars at all. But I don't care, as I think it fills a niche that the genre of Star Wars needed filled.
Oh that last episode was very good indeed
At this point I don't think I'm hitting any spoilers...

I watched a video describing an interview with Andy Serkis on the prison, which was actually a real, huge set. He said something along the lines that it felt genuinely de-humanising being in there. It shows the level of reality of the show and how grounded it is, even if it's in a fantastical situation. It's a reverse uncanny valley - no matter how weird or unbelievable, the mind latches onto what is real and then takes the rest on board.

There isn't an ounce of fat on this show. There is meaning everywhere, right down to Andor meeting Melshi in the prison. Not a scrap of script is wasted.
Quote from: Armand9 on November 26, 2022, 05:53:32 pm
i dont disagree with any of that (apart from it comes across as tho andor summed up their situation almost as soon as he's in, others were lost in weeds like serksis) but for me it was too long, the writers clearly felt there was a need for repeat and rinse and that's fine, for me it was milked (to the point i wondered whether there was a need to pad the show out with the number episodes they were running - quite a bit of that season feels that way) because apart from the old guy getting worse, very little was going on - 3 episodes

if that was in a movie it would've been edited down quite a bit and i dont think it would've been any worse for it, but like i said the world building is good and i have no problem with other's loving it

that was cool as fuck, maybe cos im an old fucker but it took me back to the first time you see the Defiant in action in DS9 and you're like, fuck yeah i like that, it came my mind immediately, which is no small praise, i loved the defiant


I was looking for a way to describe how that ship felt and you have it nailed mate - that or seeing the Prometheus in Voy - Message in a Bottle do the multi vector attack mode Vs the Romulans (shit name for it but does describe what it does perfectly and was brilliantly shown in the episode)
.
For anyone wanting a deeper dive into the Andor series (or look back at some of the great cinematography, writing, set design & locations, and the series in general)...



'Amazing Shots of ANDOR' - a quality 5 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6VNL2NdYvFQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6VNL2NdYvFQ</a>



'ANDOR | The Best Star Wars Since The Original Trilogy' - a 14 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OKXCaHXt8Nc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OKXCaHXt8Nc</a>



'Why Andor Is the Best Disney Star Wars Show Yet' - a 25 minute video - from someone who wasn't looking forward to watching Andor...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n5XIQo_xebk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n5XIQo_xebk</a>



'Andor is the BEST thing to happen to Star Wars in a LONG time' - a 12 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WVF6FV1cRvE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WVF6FV1cRvE</a>



'Andor: Anti-fascist Art' - a 47 minute deeper dive:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2gnKDSPBcb8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2gnKDSPBcb8</a>



'Andor: Maturity & Structure in Writing (Episode 1-6) | Review & Conversation' (Part 1 of 2):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TvtZAgJydK8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TvtZAgJydK8</a>



'Why Andor is a Structural Masterpiece (Episodes 7-12) | Review & Conversation' (Part 2 of 2):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_xauFHlsEPs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_xauFHlsEPs</a>



'An Architect Reviews the Architecture of Star Wars: Andor' - a 14 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hU4LfjaqV5M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hU4LfjaqV5M</a>



And here are three deep, deep dives on the show (and each of the episode arcs - around 45 minutes each) - with Andor's Tony Gilroy...

'Andor Q&A - Tony Gilroy - (S1 eps 1-4 )':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X13nYZNTLYM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X13nYZNTLYM</a>

'Andor Q&A - Tony Gilroy - (S1 episodes 5-9)': www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ4j1sp7v40

'Andor Q&A - Tony Gilroy - (S1 episodes 10-12)': www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXhrfV4pWjw




'The Fondor Haulcraft is The Coolest Ship in Star Wars' - 2 minute video, with main focus on the Fondor v the Arrestor Cruiser:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5IORlKkZbW0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5IORlKkZbW0</a>



'Why Do They Switch Hats?' - a 1 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k7bITpKCS4I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k7bITpKCS4I</a>


I'm going to have to watch this show again very soon - and then maybe again, and again... ;D



One for the nit-pickers / people who spend hours trying to look for things to knock the Star Wars they don't like (from the 'if I don't enjoy it - then nobody else should' brigade):-

'Yes... Headbutts Should Knock Out Stormtroopers' - a 2 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/buRQr2JmhZE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/buRQr2JmhZE</a>



youtube channels such as ScreenCrush, Generation Tech, Star Wars Explained, EckhartsLadder, Heavy Spoilers, New Rockstars, Star Wars Comics, Reel Rejects, and HelloGreedo have all offered some informative and insightful content for each episode of the series (and/or in general too - with some humour and fun along the way). These are far away from the clickbait / FDM / hate-or-rage-for-clicks / agenda-led / alt-right & the divisive youtubers of recent times (or attention-seeking clickbaiters who don't like Andor / have issues with it because... there are 'screws and brick walls' in Andor... and such things shouldn't be in Star Wars). Just my two-penneth. YMMV, of course.

Bloody loved Andor myself. Thought it much better than mandalorian. Though that may be because after ep 4 I decided to leave the series for a binge watch and avoided all the positive stuff / hype.  I struggle to ignore hype and I let it taint my view.

Also love all of Jason's contributions to this thread ( and a few others) so I can fan boi out on more stuff for the next episode.
Also v grateful for the auf wiedersehen pet reference as that face was bugging me!
Definitely going to rewatch which is something I rarely do.  Should I zoom past credita on every episode or just a few? So want to see where the parts they are making fit( no spoilers please, but I gather from posts it's revealed post credits).
I hope the viewing figures enable them to fund similarly good stuff.
^ you're far too kind, mate.

Episode 12 is the only one with a post-credit scene  :thumbup
Quote from: red mongoose on November 24, 2022, 02:55:29 pm
Spoiler
Next season she'll be sat at the table eating cereal with Kyle McLaughlin and his mom  ;D
[close]

Hahaha! That was one of the few flaws with the show. How did anyone in executive production not see how shite his story was?

Overall a great finale. I would have liked some kind of ties to how the Rebel Alliance and revolutionary sentiment is being formed outside this one town on this one planet. I feel as if the show itself outgrew Andor's story, as in it's better and more than his story. Where is the rest of the galaxy?

Just like the big flaws in Rogue One, there are many characters that are extremely flat and uninteresting, such as Mothma's cousin and her girlfriend. In contrast, the lad who wrote the manifesto got criminally low airtime.

The burial scene, especially the parts leading up to it - including the lad building the grenade - was brilliant.
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:34:48 pm

Hahaha! That was one of the few flaws with the show. How did anyone in executive production not see how shite his story was?

Overall a great finale. I would have liked some kind of ties to how the Rebel Alliance and revolutionary sentiment is being formed outside this one town on this one planet. I feel as if the show itself outgrew Andor's story, as in it's better and more than his story. Where is the rest of the galaxy?

Just like the big flaws in Rogue One, there are many characters that are extremely flat and uninteresting, such as Mothma's cousin and her girlfriend. In contrast, the lad who wrote the manifesto got criminally low airtime.

The burial scene, especially the parts leading up to it - including the lad building the grenade - was brilliant.

some of the other groups got mentioned when saw and luthen had their chat, but this story isn't about them (for the moment anyway)

I'd imagine more of that will be in S2. it's going to end on yavin according to gilroy so by then there obviously is an actual rebel alliance and not just a load of separate groups.
Spoiler
Luthen has dark side vibes about him.
His hood, his speeder bike thing that's very Darth Maul.
[close]

I like it continues the narrative that despite, on the surface it being good vs bad. That there's layers, most stuff is in the grey area, rarely is someone in the black or white for long.
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:34:48 pm

Hahaha! That was one of the few flaws with the show. How did anyone in executive production not see how shite his story was?

Overall a great finale. I would have liked some kind of ties to how the Rebel Alliance and revolutionary sentiment is being formed outside this one town on this one planet. I feel as if the show itself outgrew Andor's story, as in it's better and more than his story. Where is the rest of the galaxy?

Just like the big flaws in Rogue One, there are many characters that are extremely flat and uninteresting, such as Mothma's cousin and her girlfriend. In contrast, the lad who wrote the manifesto got criminally low airtime.

The burial scene, especially the parts leading up to it - including the lad building the grenade - was brilliant.

I don't really get your critique's but maybe this makes sense if you don't do anything but watch the show. A lot of this stuff is on the edges that you're talking about and takes some Reddit sleuthing or watching review videos unless you're just able to remember every little detail on your own.

For instance, the Mothma - Luthen storylines revolve around the fact that there are a lot of cells out there that need backing. We see Luthen meet with Saw and there's a whole subplot about Kreeger. Up until the Aldhani heist Mothma was financing it and that was what her issue was about. The new security law she spoke out about meant that what happened on Niamos and Ferrix was happening everywhere.

Mothma's cousin, Vel, is gay in a society that arranges hetero-marriages at a very young age. Mon's husband makes fun of her at the dinner table over this. She wants to just absconce with her love Cinta. Cinta is a true believer though who won't countenance that. Seems pretty well rounded to me but there isn't a lot of screen time given to this.
This isn't really a spoiler, more speculation, but gonna spoil it anyway!

Spoiler
It wouldn't surprise me at all if this Dedra Meero lass turned out to be Cassian's sister. If she got taken off world at the same time, there's no reason why she couldn't have ended up being raised by a Imperial Loyalist family and having her appearance altered in terms of hair and skin tone to fit in better.

The two share a keen, cunning intelligence and exhibit obsessive tendencies - him with the Empire and getting out of the scrapes he gets himself into, and her with running him down, putting pieces together, carving a niche for herself in a male dominated world. They both show they're prepared to short circuit the system to get things done if they think it's working against them, and are very good at identifying the flaws in those systems. At the very least they are two sides of the same coin - equal but opposite. Look how they both manage to bend people to their will and get them to think as they do?

Plus, it's bloody Star Wars - everybody is related to everybody else. ;D
[close]
I kind of hope that doesn't happen, but at the same time the writing has been good in this so they'd probably do it in a decent way.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:42:46 pm
I kind of hope that doesn't happen, but at the same time the writing has been good in this so they'd probably do it in a decent way.

Well in a show that doesn't have an ounce of fat on it, and it seems almost nothing has been put in at random

Spoiler
it's quite odd that almost nothing has been fed back into the storyline regarding Andor's sister since the first story arc, apart from that brief mention in ep 7. That's not an accident; and for it to be a catalyst for everything that's happened to Cassian, only to just be dropped?  That's not how this show works. The very absence has meaning in and of itself.
[close]

I am almost certainly wrong, but this show doesn't do loose ends, or leave plot threads dangling unresolved.
