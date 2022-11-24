It wouldn't surprise me at all if this Dedra Meero lass turned out to be Cassian's sister. If she got taken off world at the same time, there's no reason why she couldn't have ended up being raised by a Imperial Loyalist family and having her appearance altered in terms of hair and skin tone to fit in better.
The two share a keen, cunning intelligence and exhibit obsessive tendencies - him with the Empire and getting out of the scrapes he gets himself into, and her with running him down, putting pieces together, carving a niche for herself in a male dominated world. They both show they're prepared to short circuit the system to get things done if they think it's working against them, and are very good at identifying the flaws in those systems. At the very least they are two sides of the same coin - equal but opposite. Look how they both manage to bend people to their will and get them to think as they do?
Plus, it's bloody Star Wars - everybody is related to everybody else.