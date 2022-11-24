Spoiler to look at it another way - if he goes home, his mum's alive, she agrees to leave the planet, he aint bothering with that revolution. now it's obviously hypothetical, but if that would've been the case, prison didn't turn him into anything and that's how i see it, home planet shit around his mum and friends is the catalyst



now if you feel his prison experience was a bridge between all that, fine. for me it wasn't, it was a desperate man urging other desperate men we have to get the fuck out, that's it.



like i said, i never saw him as callous in being a total c*nt, so when he's talking about how many really made it, he says 'not enough' iirc, i think he would've always have said that, i dont see that stuff as some shift in his personality (from episode 1 we'd seen there were people he cared about, so he wasn't some uber evil dude and also from the start we know he hates the empire, what happens with his mum and friends feed into that and bingo).

......... I don't really understand how you can say you like the show at all honestly.



maybe i dont see what you seei see a man who knows he cant get out on his own steam and so he's gonna need help, he's not dumb and while portrayed as a bit of a weasel i wouldn't say he was callous up to that point (i didn't view what he did that put him in the shit at the season start as callous, necessary considering the situation), so i saw a man getting people on board that we need to get the fuck out of dodgethis is an interesting point cos i do wonder if the live action stuff from the recent movies to obi wan and bobba fett hadn't been utter trash on the writing front, would i be this postive about andor? obviously i can't say for sure cos i have seen those things and this arriving in that context - where i can see competent writing and directing and care being taken where the others didn't - maybe my expectations for star wars has been lowered and i was just happy to get those things in a star wars universe (i should add the animation side of it has been great, so im not ragging on that). all i can say at this moment in time is that i binged it and instead of coming away with ffs, as i did with the others, i felt they'd served up a decent show, so i was happy overall.if i turned that around and i'd only seen New Hope to Return of the Jedi and then this dropped, i do have a feeling i'd be looking at it somewhat different.