Star Wars Universe lastest news

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 24, 2022, 03:25:29 pm
'The Manifesto: R1 & Andor montage' - with Episode 12 footage - a reminder that Star Wars can still be of high quality, and also have something relevant to say:-

https://v.redd.it/qiao4xogxw1a1 - or now on youtube, here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoJILDr94qc - a 90 second video (all credit to whiskey_epsilon)



Like the ScreenCrush video on the Andor finale on the previous page, I found this to be an intriguing watch...

'This is How You Make a Season Finale - Andor raises the bar' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=6k2aMpZo-VU - a 20 minute video from Generation Tech.

^ another Star Wars fan channel with an actual love for the GFFA; and not like some of the more toxic, hate-filled, agenda-led, click-bait youtube channel out there.



Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 24, 2022, 09:05:51 pm
that was worth binging

up to episode four thought it was excellent, kinda dipped a bit and was decent towards the end

good season overall, mandalorian season 1 aside, probably best live action star wars for quite some time (obi wan had some excellent moments but was poorly written, bobba fett started well in the desert then fell off a cliff and let's not mention the fucking movies outside of Rogue One, which was good)

the writing made the difference, as it should, it was tight for the most part, they were clearly going for Han 2.0 with andor and whilst nowhere near that character, they achieved what they set out in that regard

Spoiler
when i pop my clogs, if they can't muster a better band than that lot, just throw me in a bin- i know it was a dirge intentionally but fuck me it was awful  ;D
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 24, 2022, 09:18:17 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on November 24, 2022, 09:05:51 pm

Spoiler
when i pop my clogs, if they can't muster a better band than that lot, just throw me in a bin- i know it was a dirge intentionally but fuck me it was awful  ;D
[close]

Spoiler
I thought they were incredible! I'd be happy with that - remined me of Beirut's Gulag Orkestar! The only bit of the funeral that irked me was that the hologram was far too clear, or something. It just didn't look right compared to the usual low-def star wars ones. 
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 24, 2022, 09:43:12 pm
It's a measure of how good this show is that so far my biggest grip is

Spoiler
that in a universe where a ten year old can fly a starfighter, a 16 year old can be a Senator, and a 20 year old can blow up a Death Star, you have a 50 year old who can't swim??
[close]

 :lickin
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 24, 2022, 10:03:47 pm
Quote from: thejbs on November 24, 2022, 09:18:17 pm
Spoiler
I thought they were incredible! I'd be happy with that - remined me of Beirut's Gulag Orkestar! The only bit of the funeral that irked me was that the hologram was far too clear, or something. It just didn't look right compared to the usual low-def star wars ones. 
[close]

then hopefully they're at yours mate and not mine  ;D
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 24, 2022, 10:32:38 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on November 24, 2022, 09:05:51 pm
that was worth binging

up to episode four thought it was excellent, kinda dipped a bit and was decent towards the end

good season overall, mandalorian season 1 aside, probably best live action star wars for quite some time (obi wan had some excellent moments but was poorly written, bobba fett started well in the desert then fell off a cliff and let's not mention the fucking movies outside of Rogue One, which was good)

the writing made the difference, as it should, it was tight for the most part, they were clearly going for Han 2.0 with andor and whilst nowhere near that character, they achieved what they set out in that regard

Spoiler
when i pop my clogs, if they can't muster a better band than that lot, just throw me in a bin- i know it was a dirge intentionally but fuck me it was awful  ;D
[close]

It dipped after episode 4 in your opinion?
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 24, 2022, 10:36:35 pm
Seems to be the reverse of what a lot of people said
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 24, 2022, 11:56:47 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November 24, 2022, 10:32:38 pm
It dipped after episode 4 in your opinion?

yeah, the stuff in the highlands - lets call it that - the stuff in coruscant was ok

Spoiler
prison stuff was largely boring for me as well tho well done world building and execution wise. overall it was very predictable, which in itself doesn't make it bad or anything, but i bet most here could guess who would die at certain junctures in the season. eg the heist - i dont believe anyone thought that tech kid was ever getting off that mountain alive  ;D soon as i saw him i was like 'oh, he's dying', i didn't think the capt dude would get out of there either or the big guy - btw the way he died was dumb as fuck, made no sense, one of the few dumb things the writers did. which is the main reason it was a good show compared to a lot of star wars stuff of late, cos they rarely did dumb shit writing was tight mostly
[close]

Quote from: voodoo ray on November 24, 2022, 10:36:35 pm
Seems to be the reverse of what a lot of people said

maybe, doesn't change what i think

like i said, thought it was a good season overall but stronger at the start for me, possibly because at the start there's no predictability - you haven't seen fuck all yet, but once it started rolling it kinda followed a path you knew was laid right out there for you

Spoiler
in fairness, being put straight in the slammer wasn't predictable lol that was pretty leftfield but how that played out was very predictable
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:30:10 am
Quote from: Armand9 on November 24, 2022, 11:56:47 pm
yeah, the stuff in the highlands - lets call it that - the stuff in coruscant was ok

Spoiler
prison stuff was largely boring for me as well tho well done world building and execution wise. overall it was very predictable, which in itself doesn't make it bad or anything, but i bet most here could guess who would die at certain junctures in the season. eg the heist - i dont believe anyone thought that tech kid was ever getting off that mountain alive  ;D soon as i saw him i was like 'oh, he's dying', i didn't think the capt dude would get out of there either or the big guy - btw the way he died was dumb as fuck, made no sense, one of the few dumb things the writers did. which is the main reason it was a good show compared to a lot of star wars stuff of late, cos they rarely did dumb shit writing was tight mostly
[close]

maybe, doesn't change what i think

like i said, thought it was a good season overall but stronger at the start for me, possibly because at the start there's no predictability - you haven't seen fuck all yet, but once it started rolling it kinda followed a path you knew was laid right out there for you

Spoiler
in fairness, being put straight in the slammer wasn't predictable lol that was pretty leftfield but how that played out was very predictable
[close]

The prison was boring? Respect your opinion but nah, I'm not with you at all.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:35:45 am
Spoiler
fair enough, for me it was repeat and rinse until they get out, which was always gonna happen - and you didn't think the old man continually flagged as on his last legs wasn't going to be a catalyst and play some part in it? they coupled it with 'no one actually gets out', which i thought was pretty obvious too (who thought people actually got out of that place?), tho i felt they told that side of the story in a decent way with the culling in the other wings

like i said i think they did it well with the world building aspect, interesting prison design, routines - established almost immediately, and a nice end goal reveal with the death star

but once it was set up in 'he's in nick' and this is his lot - which was just minutes from arrival to workline, it was a continual loop that served little than showing the old man withering away to put that plot point on the map and serkis reminding us he hasn't got long left to serve (already covered above) - and what was that over 3 episodes?

the fact andor is always getting out isn't a problem, we know that's gonna happen, it's how that story is told, which for me was boring (we always knew Han was getting out of the carbonite but how the story was told was the important part)
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 02:00:34 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 01:35:45 am
Spoiler
fair enough, for me it was repeat and rinse until they get out, which was always gonna happen - and you didn't think the old man continually flagged as on his last legs wasn't going to be a catalyst and play some part in it? they coupled it with 'no one actually gets out', which i thought was pretty obvious too (who thought people actually got out of that place?), tho i felt they told that side of the story in a decent way with the culling in the other wings

like i said i think they did it well with the world building aspect, interesting prison design, routines - established almost immediately, and a nice end goal reveal with the death star

but once it was set up in 'he's in nick' and this is his lot - which was just minutes from arrival to workline, it was a continual loop that served little than showing the old man withering away to put that plot point on the map and serkis reminding us he hasn't got long left to serve (already covered above) - and what was that over 3 episodes?

the fact andor is always getting out isn't a problem, we know that's gonna happen, it's how that story is told, which for me was boring (we always knew Han was getting out of the carbonite but how the story was told was the important part)
[close]

I don't really understand how you can say you recognize high level world building and then say the character building in these episodes wasn't up to snuff. We're just not going to agree.  The prison was almost integral to turning Andor from a thief out for himself into an actual revolutionary. I don't really understand how you can say you like the show at all honestly.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 02:31:41 am
maybe i dont see what you see

i see a man who knows he cant get out on his own steam and so he's gonna need help, he's not dumb and while portrayed as a bit of a weasel i wouldn't say he was callous up to that point (i didn't view what he did that put him in the shit at the season start as callous, necessary considering the situation), so i saw a man getting people on board that we need to get the fuck out of dodge

Spoiler
to look at it another way - if he goes home, his mum's alive, she agrees to leave the planet, he aint bothering with that revolution. now it's obviously hypothetical, but if that would've been the case, prison didn't turn him into anything and that's how i see it, home planet shit around his mum and friends is the catalyst

now if you feel his prison experience was a bridge between all that, fine. for me it wasn't, it was a desperate man urging other desperate men we have to get the fuck out, that's it.

like i said, i never saw him as callous in being a total c*nt, so when he's talking about how many really made it, he says 'not enough' iirc, i think he would've always have said that, i dont see that stuff as some shift in his personality (from episode 1 we'd seen there were people he cared about, so he wasn't some uber evil dude and also from the start we know he hates the empire, what happens with his mum and friends feed into that and bingo).
[close]

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 02:00:34 am
......... I don't really understand how you can say you like the show at all honestly.

this is an interesting point cos i do wonder if the live action stuff from the recent movies to obi wan and bobba fett hadn't been utter trash on the writing front, would i be this postive about andor? obviously i can't say for sure cos i have seen those things and this arriving in that context - where i can see competent writing and directing and care being taken where the others didn't - maybe my expectations for star wars has been lowered and i was just happy to get those things in a star wars universe (i should add the animation side of it has been great, so im not ragging on that). all i can say at this moment in time is that i binged it and instead of coming away with ffs, as i did with the others, i felt they'd served up a decent show, so i was happy overall.

if i turned that around and i'd only seen New Hope to Return of the Jedi and then this dropped, i do have a feeling i'd be looking at it somewhat different.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 09:57:31 am
Edit - I guess this video shows possible spoilers

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UhgXXhcPQEM&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UhgXXhcPQEM&amp;ab</a>

This sums it all up for me.
I'll stay interested in anything I believe in.
I thought some of the script was a little slow here and there, but I loved every episode because it looked and felt fantastic.
I said earlier in the thread (to a bit of derision) that this was the only thing I've properly enjoyed since ROTJ, but apart from Rogue 1 (i forgot about that), I stand by it.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:14:32 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:57:31 am
I loved every episode because it looked and felt fantastic.
I said earlier in the thread (to a bit of derision) that this was the only thing I've properly enjoyed since ROTJ, but apart from Rogue 1 (i forgot about that), I stand by it.

I think a few feel the same - or some of us think it is the best thing since the Original Trilogy.

I love Rogue One, I think it is a superb film and a worthy entry to stand up there and abouts with the OT. This series, for me... so far, has surpassed it. (Though I am more than happy to finally have another instalment of high quality content in the Star Wars universe. Visions was also strong and brought something different to it as well. Plus the 2003 Clone Wars - simply fun to the point of being nuts ;D).
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 12:54:23 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 01:35:45 am
Spoiler
fair enough, for me it was repeat and rinse until they get out, which was always gonna happen - and you didn't think the old man continually flagged as on his last legs wasn't going to be a catalyst and play some part in it? they coupled it with 'no one actually gets out', which i thought was pretty obvious too (who thought people actually got out of that place?), tho i felt they told that side of the story in a decent way with the culling in the other wings

like i said i think they did it well with the world building aspect, interesting prison design, routines - established almost immediately, and a nice end goal reveal with the death star

but once it was set up in 'he's in nick' and this is his lot - which was just minutes from arrival to workline, it was a continual loop that served little than showing the old man withering away to put that plot point on the map and serkis reminding us he hasn't got long left to serve (already covered above) - and what was that over 3 episodes?

the fact andor is always getting out isn't a problem, we know that's gonna happen, it's how that story is told, which for me was boring (we always knew Han was getting out of the carbonite but how the story was told was the important part)
[close]

I quite liked that it was so repetitive as it shows the monotony of thier lives in that situation and how that can impact them and create the compliance that you originally see with Serkis' character (annoyed at myself that I can't remember it off the top of my head)
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 03:34:25 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 12:54:23 pm
I quite liked that it was so repetitive as it shows the monotony of thier lives in that situation and how that can impact them and create the compliance that you originally see with Serkis' character (annoyed at myself that I can't remember it off the top of my head)

from a writing perspective monotony is a juggling act that's usually solved in two ways - we just say this is monotonous or we show it and as montony by definition is tedious if you choose to show it via repetition etc there's always a danger of it marring your narrative's impact (eg boredom, pacing overall if you have multiple plotlines, 'ok we get it' syndrome). for me it crossed that line with little payoff beyond what was always going to happen, for most others it appears it didn't, which i get and your point is totally fair.

i think the fact i binged it and many it seems didn't, may be a factor in all this. From what i can gather many found the front end of the show too slow, which i didn't and i distinctly remember thinking after episode four 'that was well done with good pacing' - andor's world was established, first act of the season was done and now we're set up in the next act. and importantly, i found it interesting enough up to that point with a fair payoff. 

The 'star' of the show and most interesting character for me was Luthen Rael - i loved his monologue, you knew when asked what has it cost you, the punchline was 'everything' but instead of just spurting that out, which he could easily have done, he rips into that great monologue, loved that writing and great delivery from a class actor (there's been a number of good monologues, luthen, andor's mother, Nemik's manifesto, they've done well there)

Spoiler
they're definitely leaning on him once being a jedi that has now fallen from grace in his pursuit of stopping the empire, as he said, it cost him everything. if that is the case it makes you wonder whether the chick with him was once his padawan, she said something that i thought hinted at that but i can't recall what it was now
[close]


Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:10:09 pm
The action towards the end of episode 11 is better than anything in the entire new trilogy.
Possibly the coolest ship in Star Wars after the Falcon.
Enjoyed Andor. Didnt think I would after the goddawful Kenobi shite but it was good stuff.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 01:35:45 am
Spoiler
fair enough, for me it was repeat and rinse until they get out, which was always gonna happen - and you didn't think the old man continually flagged as on his last legs wasn't going to be a catalyst and play some part in it? they coupled it with 'no one actually gets out', which i thought was pretty obvious too (who thought people actually got out of that place?), tho i felt they told that side of the story in a decent way with the culling in the other wings

like i said i think they did it well with the world building aspect, interesting prison design, routines - established almost immediately, and a nice end goal reveal with the death star

but once it was set up in 'he's in nick' and this is his lot - which was just minutes from arrival to workline, it was a continual loop that served little than showing the old man withering away to put that plot point on the map and serkis reminding us he hasn't got long left to serve (already covered above) - and what was that over 3 episodes?

the fact andor is always getting out isn't a problem, we know that's gonna happen, it's how that story is told, which for me was boring (we always knew Han was getting out of the carbonite but how the story was told was the important part)
[close]

Spoiler
while the no one gets out slave labour thing was obvious enough to the viewer, it wasnt obvious to the characters. And why should it be? They all had the notion that when they were finished their sentence, they were out - so the empire was shit but still honoured that contract. There was a sense of fairness to some degree. We see it so many times in Star Wars, how the empire flourishes because people just keep their heads down and go along with the fascism for a quiet life.

When the old man died, serkiss character saw it as a tragedy that he was so close to release, before being told the truth. His death is the catalyst to the uprising as it revealed the truth. Suddenly, men with short sentences were fighting for their lives. Everyone is in on it.

The prison uprising is one of many small sparks around the galaxy that lights the fuse of rebellion, and thats why its important. I also found it to be a fascinating insight into the machinations of the empire.
[close]
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:09:18 am
I need to take the time to make a longer post about this, but the depiction of the Star Wars galaxy on screen in Andor is something I've wanted to see for 25 years, since the days when I was buying West End Games' Rebel Alliance Sourcebook from Beatties in Milton Keynes and devouring the descriptions of how Alliance cells operated across the galaxy.

The prequels really did Star Wars dirty, making everything "Jedi vs Sith" (hell, Sith was nothing more than Vader's meaningless unexplained title in the novelisations of the original trilogy. It's taken us decades (and maybe we needed that distance, and maybe we needed the world to be as it is now) to get to what Star Wars always was - good people resisting an 'Evil Empire' because it's the right thing to do, but also because it's a brave and difficult thing to do since the departure of the Jedi superheroes.
