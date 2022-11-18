« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 295516 times)

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4280 on: November 18, 2022, 07:01:41 pm »
I wish more people had watched Andor, and we'd got the full run of multiple seasons as originally intended. Ending like Rome, a brilliant show being allowed to finish up in one more season. I loved Stellan Skarsgaard's speech at the end of the previous episode, where he expounds on what is required personally of participants in a rebellion against a tyranny. Mon Mothma is sort of feeling her way along a path toward a similar place, the journey is probably going to cost her her family.

Kassian is similar to Han in lots of ways. He was content making his own way, a bit selfish and a rogue, but he's going to get caught up in the Rebellion because of the effect the Empire has on the people he's come to care about along the way.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,200
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4281 on: November 19, 2022, 10:24:30 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on November 18, 2022, 07:01:41 pm
I wish more people had watched Andor, and we'd got the full run of multiple seasons as originally intended. Ending like Rome, a brilliant show being allowed to finish up in one more season. I loved Stellan Skarsgaard's speech at the end of the previous episode, where he expounds on what is required personally of participants in a rebellion against a tyranny. Mon Mothma is sort of feeling her way along a path toward a similar place, the journey is probably going to cost her her family.

Kassian is similar to Han in lots of ways. He was content making his own way, a bit selfish and a rogue, but he's going to get caught up in the Rebellion because of the effect the Empire has on the people he's come to care about along the way.

Have I missed something, is it ending after one season?
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,702
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4282 on: November 19, 2022, 10:26:04 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on November 19, 2022, 10:24:30 am
Have I missed something, is it ending after one season?

no, the second (and final) starts filming soon. later this month/start of dec.
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4283 on: November 19, 2022, 02:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on November 19, 2022, 10:24:30 am
Have I missed something, is it ending after one season?

The original plan was for the series to last 5 seasons. I think it's a combination of lower viewing figures, and Diego Luna and Tony Gilroy finding that they didn't want to do all 5 seasons part way through the first.

There's going to be a second final season, with 3 episodes or so covering each year leading up to Rogue One, instead of a 4 full seasons of 12 episodes for each year.
« Last Edit: November 19, 2022, 02:22:44 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,702
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4284 on: November 19, 2022, 02:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on November 19, 2022, 02:19:30 pm
The original plan was for the series to last 5 seasons. I think it's a combination of lower viewing figures and Diego Luna and Tony Gilroy finding that they didn't want to do all 5 seasons part way through the first.

There's going to be a second final season, with 3 episodes or so covering each year leading up to Rogue One, instead of a 4 full seasons of 12 episodes for each year.

it's nothing to do with the viewing figures. it was announced there'd only be 2 before the first one even started.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4285 on: November 19, 2022, 02:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on November 19, 2022, 02:19:30 pm
The original plan was for the series to last 5 seasons. I think it's a combination of lower viewing figures, and Diego Luna and Tony Gilroy finding that they didn't want to do all 5 seasons part way through the first.
No, it was decided way before that. It was mainly Diego Luna not wanting to commit to 5 years.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,271
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4286 on: November 19, 2022, 06:12:10 pm »
.
'I watched the Andor finale... wow...' - a 90 second video from EckhartsLadder : No Spoilers are in this video...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hh5-_2dL8oo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hh5-_2dL8oo</a>

^ or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hh5-_2dL8oo



'Fiona Shaw gives us an inside look into her role as Maarva Andor, and her complex relationship with Cassian':-

https://twitter.com/DisneyPlus/status/1594103227753984001 - a 1 minute video


'Kyle Soller gives an inside look at his fascinating character Syril Karn':-

https://twitter.com/andorofficial/status/1593333157402591232


'Andy Serkis - Inside Look at Kino Loy':-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKE-RLvGIOs


'Genevieve ORiley walks us through Mon Mothmas complex storyline':-

https://twitter.com/andorofficial/status/1594782706339979264



'Andor 1975 TV Intro (Spoilers)' - from The Auralnauts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc

« Last Edit: November 22, 2022, 01:55:26 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,511
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4287 on: November 20, 2022, 08:37:20 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 19, 2022, 02:22:29 pm
it's nothing to do with the viewing figures. it was announced there'd only be 2 before the first one even started.

Regardless of the reason, it's a real shame as it's brilliant.  Gutted that it's only getting the two seasons. If Luna didn't want to do 5 seasons then fair play, but it's a real pity as there are a number of great characters, so I think that there would be plenty of material to stretch over five seasons.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,435
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4288 on: November 21, 2022, 05:01:17 pm »
In my view this is the Best Star Wars tv-show they made, with the exception of one or two Mandalorian episodes.

The Luthen ship scene! Holy crap. Had to rewind to see it again. It's brilliant I think, since he's been this quiet and restrained diplomat type - an idealist with flaws - for such a long time. A great contrast to the ship scene. Epic!

Mon Mothma's story is good as well. Will be interesting to see how they tie it all together with the continuation of the formation of the Rebel Alliance, maybe with Bail Organa or even Leia playing a part?

One of the real highlights for me would be the sets and costumes. Top drawer.
I also love some of the dialogue writing, they managed to use a language that seem foreign, with syntax and word choices, to bring a sci-fi feel. Otherwise the big focus on "drama" would probably not have worked in an action-oriented sci-fi. It would have made it too "earth-like".

For some question marks and minuses I'd mention the sub-plot with the lad who lives with his mom.
« Last Edit: November 21, 2022, 05:02:49 pm by telekon »
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,435
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4289 on: November 21, 2022, 05:05:13 pm »
Just wanted to add that Forest Whitaker is such an amazing actor, arguably the best acting work this franchise ever had.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,878
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4290 on: November 21, 2022, 05:50:32 pm »
Five seasons does sound absolutely too much, dragged out. But two seems too short. Still, if they can get the trios of episodes for each year working as well as they did episodes 4-6 of this season then it should be really good.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,241
  • ....mmm
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4291 on: November 21, 2022, 06:04:31 pm »
Think I did Andor a disservice, I had it on in the background whilst I caught up with work and by the end I was loving it. Will give it a rewatch to fill in some of the blanks.

Fucking love the way the Empire is depicted in this, both visually and story. It's how I pictured it in my head as a child.

Logged
:D

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,271
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4292 on: November 21, 2022, 11:17:12 pm »

'Andor: how a Star Wars deep cut became one of the best TV shows of the year':-

With no Jedi or Skywalkers to be seen, this politically charged, slow-burn thriller adds human stakes and a real sense of the fascism behind Star Warss endless civil war

www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/nov/22/andor-how-a-star-wars-deep-cut-became-one-of-the-best-tv-shows-of-the-year



''Andor' Season 2 Starts Filming Today and Shoots Till Next Summer':-

Collider's own Steve Weintraub spoke with Gilroy, and he shared that Season 2 will be filming until August 2023.

https://collider.com/andor-season-2-filming-schedule/






^ 'Andor: Tony Gilroy Explains Star Wars Rogue One Prequel Series Epic Five-Year Structure':-

www.empireonline.com/tv/news/andor-tony-gilroy-explains-star-wars-rogue-one-prequel-structure-exclusive (from July 2022)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4293 on: November 21, 2022, 11:44:38 pm »
Quote from: telekon on November 21, 2022, 05:05:13 pm
Just wanted to add that Forest Whitaker is such an amazing actor, arguably the best acting work this franchise ever had.


One of my all time favourite actors,he's especially good in Godfather of Harlem.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4294 on: November 22, 2022, 09:58:52 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 23, 2022, 02:57:24 pm
aye that last but wasn't to do with you, more a general thing about how some people get too hung up on basically inconsequential shite.

I know this seems out of context, bringing this back up - but I just wanted to thank you, and others on the thread back in October, for saying I should stick with Andor after the first 1/2 episodes - it's been bloody great, and has beeen a solid A now this season
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4295 on: November 22, 2022, 10:03:39 am »
Quote from: telekon on November 21, 2022, 05:01:17 pm
In my view this is the Best Star Wars tv-show they made, with the exception of one or two Mandalorian episodes.

The Luthen ship scene! Holy crap. Had to rewind to see it again. It's brilliant I think, since he's been this quiet and restrained diplomat type - an idealist with flaws - for such a long time. A great contrast to the ship scene. Epic!

Mon Mothma's story is good as well. Will be interesting to see how they tie it all together with the continuation of the formation of the Rebel Alliance, maybe with Bail Organa or even Leia playing a part?

One of the real highlights for me would be the sets and costumes. Top drawer.
I also love some of the dialogue writing, they managed to use a language that seem foreign, with syntax and word choices, to bring a sci-fi feel. Otherwise the big focus on "drama" would probably not have worked in an action-oriented sci-fi. It would have made it too "earth-like".

For some question marks and minuses I'd mention the sub-plot with the lad who lives with his mom.

I'd probably agree with it being the best live action star wars (very close between this and Mando Season 1, with Season 2 not being as good) - but I still prefer Rebels (massively underrated), and both Clone Wars (Tartakovsky and Filoni, although the latter due to its length does definitely have some poorer episodes/arcs) overall. 
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
  • Klopptimist
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4296 on: November 22, 2022, 04:10:49 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc</a>
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,115
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4297 on: November 22, 2022, 07:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on November 22, 2022, 04:10:49 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc</a>

That is spectacular  ;D
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,500
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4298 on: Yesterday at 12:36:09 am »
Super excited for the season finale. A toast beforehand to all my fellow Andor fans.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,878
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4299 on: Yesterday at 12:39:20 am »
Quote from: Riquende on November 22, 2022, 04:10:49 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Pccq0DZVc</a>
That's class!

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 12:36:09 am
Super excited for the season finale. A toast beforehand to all my fellow Andor fans.
Bit late in the evening for kaf for me, and the barista looks a bit like she's going to rob me. But cheers - really looking forward to the finale, still have high hopes they tie it together nicely
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,271
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4300 on: Yesterday at 01:00:09 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 12:36:09 am
Super excited for the season finale. A toast beforehand to all my fellow Andor fans.



Remember to watch all of Episode 12.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 964
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4301 on: Yesterday at 08:57:52 am »
I think there might be a few who are disappointed with this episode but personally thought it was really powerful and shows a clear turning point in The Rebellion.

Also that speech!

Can't wait for season 2

 
Spoiler
Also the post credits scene - is it just me or are the parts being fitted the parts being built in prison?
[close]
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:05:00 am by ianburns252 »
Logged

Online Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,426
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4302 on: Yesterday at 11:56:35 am »
finale:

Spoiler
Fuckinell the tension, by the time it all kicked off could hear my heart thumping out of my chest, amazing buildup.

As boss as the mum's hologram speech was, there was something about the one in the sewers that really got me, just the way his friend was delivering her message word for word, thought it was incredible and both actors did an amazing job.

I assumed Mon Mothma chewing her husband out was an act because she knew the driver would listen in and report it, and that would help explain the missing credits, but then they still had the arranged introduction with the kids at the end, so i wasn't sure if she was genuinely having a go at her husband because the crime lord had implied he was gambling again when they last met. Or was it both an act for the driver and her husband was actually gambling again?

All but confirmed they were working on death star material in the post-credits, makes sense no one was getting out of that job alive.

Real shame we're only getting 1 more season as this is such quality tv. Maybe they can keep the creative team together and work on something else, but I doubt it.
[close]
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,410
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4303 on: Yesterday at 12:53:48 pm »
That was tremendous.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,271
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4304 on: Yesterday at 04:44:37 pm »
.
Andor episodes...


              1-3                                       4-6                                  7-10                                11-12






'ANDOR Episode 12 BREAKDOWN! Every Star Wars EASTER EGG + Ending Explained' - a 21 minute informative and insightful video (as ever), from ScreenCrush:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXZrL1KjYLk - massive spoilers - and some footage from Episode 12.



Spoiler
Maarva's remains... in the form of a brick... being used to beat the shit out of fascist Imperials was just superb.

Brasso passing on Maarva's last words for Cassian...  "Tell him, none of this is his fault. It was already burning. He's just the first spark of the fire. Tell him he knows everything he needs to know and feels everything he needs to feel. And when the day comes, and those two pull together, he will be an unstoppable force for good. Tell him... I love him more than anything he could ever do wrong."

Maarva's hologram speech...



and also Nemik's manifesto...  :champ
[close]



'Episode 12 of #Andor is out. Thats it!!! What a journey. Im grateful for everyone involved in this project. We made it during a very difficult time and we achieved what we set out to do. Im so proud to be part of this family.' - https://twitter.com/diegoluna_/status/1595351404763389953 (with video content from Episode 12; so... warning - contains spoilers)



More 1 minute actor profiles (more profiles here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=299327.msg18598818#msg18598818)...

Stellan Skarsgård delves into his character Luthen Rael - https://twitter.com/andorofficial/status/1595507479353430017

Faye Marsay walks us through what drives her character, Vel Sartha, in #Andor - https://twitter.com/andorofficial/status/1595145092825636864

Genevieve ORiley walks us through Mon Mothmas complex storyline - https://twitter.com/andorofficial/status/1594782706339979264

B2EMO appreciation post - https://twitter.com/andorofficial/status/1594012629856440321

« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:54 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,500
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4305 on: Yesterday at 05:58:34 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 08:57:52 am
I think there might be a few who are disappointed with this episode but personally thought it was really powerful and shows a clear turning point in The Rebellion.

Also that speech!

Can't wait for season 2

 
Spoiler
Also the post credits scene - is it just me or are the parts being fitted the parts being built in prison?
[close]

Yes, those were the parts they were making in the prison.

Great episode. As good as 10? Maybe not but that's a pretty hard episode to top and overall, for me at least, this is my favorite show of the year. Not seeing Maarva again before her death seemed odd at the time but it makes sense now. Just awesome.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,702
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4306 on: Yesterday at 06:07:06 pm »
very enjoyable episode and series all in all.


Spoiler
a brick (best use of one in a tv show since father ted) to the head always works. brilliant. though headbutting a stormtrooper (and it working) made me laugh. and people say this "isn't star wars". pfft.

I presume mon knew the driver would be listening, I think that's why they had the little scene with him anbd his ISB 'handler' talking about it and mentioned her dodgy finances.

and it's about time someone called the empire bastards. 
[close]
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:46:55 pm by voodoo ray »
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,703
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4307 on: Yesterday at 10:35:41 pm »
Brilliant finale, excellent season overall in stark contrast to the shite Disney served up before it with OWK.

Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,228
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4308 on: Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm »
Thought its been excellent throughout. The start was a bit slow but the scene setting was necessary in my view. Real shame theyve reduced it from 5 series to 2. Hope the final series doesnt suffer too much from them having to rush the story.

Finale was brilliant and the credits scene ominous

Easily the best Star Wars thing since Rogue One for me
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,410
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4309 on: Yesterday at 11:24:46 pm »
Seems like quite a long shoot coming up for season 2, this month til August next year so maybe longer episodes to try and ensure everyone still gets screen time and grow as characters.

That or maybe some parts of what we've seen gets jettisoned and span off into its own short companion series.

Spoiler
though Rebels does deal somewhat with Mon Mothmas flight from Coruscant and the Empire, though her husband and daughter have never been mentioned in the films/shows before
[close]
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4310 on: Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm »
I was expecting more from the finale to be honest,best thing was the credit scene.

Still a cracking show though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,500
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4311 on: Today at 03:28:20 am »
I just rewatched it and maybe it's the booze talking but Fiona Shaw's monologue is up there with Serkis's and Skarsgaard's.

Acting, writing, directing. Honestly I can't speak more highly of this. Better Call Saul territory for me.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 