Fuckinell the tension, by the time it all kicked off could hear my heart thumping out of my chest, amazing buildup.



As boss as the mum's hologram speech was, there was something about the one in the sewers that really got me, just the way his friend was delivering her message word for word, thought it was incredible and both actors did an amazing job.



I assumed Mon Mothma chewing her husband out was an act because she knew the driver would listen in and report it, and that would help explain the missing credits, but then they still had the arranged introduction with the kids at the end, so i wasn't sure if she was genuinely having a go at her husband because the crime lord had implied he was gambling again when they last met. Or was it both an act for the driver and her husband was actually gambling again?



All but confirmed they were working on death star material in the post-credits, makes sense no one was getting out of that job alive.



Real shame we're only getting 1 more season as this is such quality tv. Maybe they can keep the creative team together and work on something else, but I doubt it.