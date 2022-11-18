« previous next »
Star Wars Universe lastest news

Gili Gulu

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 18, 2022, 07:01:41 pm
I wish more people had watched Andor, and we'd got the full run of multiple seasons as originally intended. Ending like Rome, a brilliant show being allowed to finish up in one more season. I loved Stellan Skarsgaard's speech at the end of the previous episode, where he expounds on what is required personally of participants in a rebellion against a tyranny. Mon Mothma is sort of feeling her way along a path toward a similar place, the journey is probably going to cost her her family.

Kassian is similar to Han in lots of ways. He was content making his own way, a bit selfish and a rogue, but he's going to get caught up in the Rebellion because of the effect the Empire has on the people he's come to care about along the way.
Rob Dylan

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:24:30 am
Have I missed something, is it ending after one season?
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:26:04 am
no, the second (and final) starts filming soon. later this month/start of dec.
Gili Gulu

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 02:19:30 pm
The original plan was for the series to last 5 seasons. I think it's a combination of lower viewing figures, and Diego Luna and Tony Gilroy finding that they didn't want to do all 5 seasons part way through the first.

There's going to be a second final season, with 3 episodes or so covering each year leading up to Rogue One, instead of a 4 full seasons of 12 episodes for each year.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 02:22:29 pm
it's nothing to do with the viewing figures. it was announced there'd only be 2 before the first one even started.
wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 02:27:55 pm
No, it was decided way before that. It was mainly Diego Luna not wanting to commit to 5 years.
oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 06:12:10 pm
.
'I watched the Andor finale... wow...' - a 90 second video from EckhartsLadder : No Spoilers are in this video...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hh5-_2dL8oo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hh5-_2dL8oo</a>

^ or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hh5-_2dL8oo



'Fiona Shaw gives us an inside look into her role as Maarva Andor, and her complex relationship with Cassian':-

https://twitter.com/DisneyPlus/status/1594103227753984001 - a 1 minute video


'Kyle Soller gives an inside look at his fascinating character Syril Karn':-

https://twitter.com/andorofficial/status/1593333157402591232

Darren G

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 08:37:20 am
Regardless of the reason, it's a real shame as it's brilliant.  Gutted that it's only getting the two seasons. If Luna didn't want to do 5 seasons then fair play, but it's a real pity as there are a number of great characters, so I think that there would be plenty of material to stretch over five seasons.
