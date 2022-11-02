Andor surprised me. I was reluctant to give it a go because I just don't find any of the Star Wars things outside of the original trilogy to be any good at all. The Mandalorian was fine for what it is, but it still has that thing about it that's trying to remind you constantly of the original films. It would have been great if it were the first thing after the horrible prequels, but it wasn't so...

Anyway, Andor. It's the real deal. You don't need to be invested in Star Wars to enjoy it. It's just a really solid and exceptionally well made TV show. I'm amazed at how it looks too. Some say The Rings of Power is the best looking thing they've seen from a TV production. Some say House of the Dragon. I say neither of those. This has everything something like Game of Thrones has in terms of sets and actual filming location, and something like Blade Runner 2049 for its VFX. It's the perfect amalgamation of those two things. It just looks absolutely stunning. But it's not just how the visual effects look. The way everything is framed and lit. It looks like a big budget film, and the music compliments it perfectly too. The creators of this know just how much fan service is needed without it coming across as a massive fan wank a'la Rogue One. There's just enough Star Wars things in there, but they are resigned to being background stuff which is perfect. I hope they keep it that way. It's brilliant so far. The best thing currently showing on TV and the best Star Wars related thing I've watched since the originals. If only they had made everything else with as much care as they've given this.