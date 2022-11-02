« previous next »
Star Wars Universe lastest news

Dave McCoy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 2, 2022, 08:53:26 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on November  2, 2022, 05:20:06 pm
I don't use Americanisms when talking about TV shows.

Uhh, ok.

As far as episode 9, just fucking awesome. What a great drama this show is.
wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 2, 2022, 09:00:38 pm
It's ridiculously good.  I previously said it's the best Star Wars thing since TLJ but it carries on it will be the best thing since the OT.  It's Rogue One done properly, though if Darth Vader turns up at the end of this one, I'll throw my tele out the window. 
Dave McCoy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 2, 2022, 10:29:20 pm
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 2, 2022, 10:40:22 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  2, 2022, 08:53:26 pm
Uhh, ok.

As far as episode 9, just fucking awesome. What a great drama this show is.

you asked, I gave you an answer. I grew up in a country and a time when a series of episodes was called a series, so that's what I still call them.



anyway

great stuff again this week.
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 2, 2022, 11:34:11 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on November  2, 2022, 09:00:38 pm
I previously said it's the best Star Wars thing since TLJ

There are Darth Vader Halloween costumes made out of bin bags and sticky-back plastic that are the "best Star Wars thing since TLJ".

But yeah, this is great. The middle years of the Empire and the nascent Rebellion were always the most fertile grounds for storytelling, and they've not tried to do too much, reinvent the wheel or anything like that.
wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 2, 2022, 11:41:57 pm
Quote from: Riquende on November  2, 2022, 11:34:11 pm
There are Darth Vader Halloween costumes made out of bin bags and sticky-back plastic that are the "best Star Wars thing since TLJ".
Dunno, season/series one of Mando is pretty good.
AndyMuller

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 3, 2022, 09:06:35 am
Mando season 1 is well better than Andor.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 3, 2022, 09:37:44 am
Quote from: wampa1 on November  2, 2022, 09:00:38 pm
It's ridiculously good.  I previously said it's the best Star Wars thing since TLJ but it carries on it will be the best thing since the OT.  It's Rogue One done properly, though if Darth Vader turns up at the end of this one, I'll throw my tele out the window.

I have a feeling Palpatine will turn up though...
Trada

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 3, 2022, 09:44:56 am
I loved the scene when he stalked the intelligence officer kind of his way to chat her up and she was like a female praying mantis that could remove his head at any point.
wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 3, 2022, 10:38:52 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on November  3, 2022, 09:37:44 am
I have a feeling Palpatine will turn up though...
I'd love to see what the 'acceptable face of Palpatine' looks like in Star Wars. I assume he's not in all black Emperor garb at the senate...
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 3, 2022, 10:45:33 am
Quote from: wampa1 on November  3, 2022, 10:38:52 am
I'd love to see what the 'acceptable face of Palpatine' looks like in Star Wars. I assume he's not in all black Emperor garb at the senate...

I'd imagine he'd just look like he did when he was in the senate in RotS.
John_P

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 3, 2022, 11:05:53 am
As the tweet I saw the other day said, the brilliance of Andor is its a grounded and gritty series. But at any point someone could meet Jar Jar Binks.
Dave McCoy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 3, 2022, 04:29:40 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  3, 2022, 09:06:35 am
Mando season 1 is well better than Andor.

Maybe in representing what Star Wars is to you, sure. Probably a lot of others that would agree with it as well. They're just completely different levels though in almost every facet of show making. One is a lone wolf and cub errand of the week show shot almost entirely in Manhattan Beach, CA in which the lead character spent maybe all of one day actually working during the first season with a body double in 90% of the shots. The other is an empire spanning, interwoven narrative with a cast of hundreds, functional sets, different locales and a lead that is actually in the show.

voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 3, 2022, 04:35:31 pm
pitting this vs that all the time is tiresome as much as it seems to go on these days.

I enjoyed mando, am looking forward to S3 and I also enjoy andor, much like sometimes I like a butty and other times I like a steak. you can decide which one's the butty and which one's the steak.
Dave McCoy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 3, 2022, 05:28:27 pm
That's why I was trying to more highlight how they are just completely different shows rather than one is better than the other.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 3, 2022, 09:39:47 pm
tales of the jedi was alright, the dooku ones were the better ones.
thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 3, 2022, 10:52:52 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on November  3, 2022, 09:37:44 am
I have a feeling Palpatine will turn up though...

Same. And that will be fine and fitting for this series, especially if its in sinister but diplomatic guise. I would hate to see Vader appear, though.

Horses for courses, but Im enjoying it more than mando (which I thought was very good). I really hope they dont fuck it up.
Macphisto80

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 4, 2022, 01:59:36 am
Andor surprised me. I was reluctant to give it a go because I just don't find any of the Star Wars things outside of the original trilogy to be any good at all. The Mandalorian was fine for what it is, but it still has that thing about it that's trying to remind you constantly of the original films. It would have been great if it were the first thing after the horrible prequels, but it wasn't so...
  Anyway, Andor. It's the real deal. You don't need to be invested in Star Wars to enjoy it. It's just a really solid and exceptionally well made TV show. I'm amazed at how it looks too. Some say The Rings of Power is the best looking thing they've seen from a TV production. Some say House of the Dragon. I say neither of those. This has everything something like Game of Thrones has in terms of sets and actual filming location, and something like Blade Runner 2049 for its VFX. It's the perfect amalgamation of those two things. It just looks absolutely stunning. But it's not just how the visual effects look. The way everything is framed and lit. It looks like a big budget film, and the music compliments it perfectly too. The creators of this know just how much fan service is needed without it coming across as a massive fan wank a'la Rogue One. There's just enough Star Wars things in there, but they are resigned to being background stuff which is perfect. I hope they keep it that way. It's brilliant so far. The best thing currently showing on TV and the best Star Wars related thing I've watched since the originals. If only they had made everything else with as much care as they've given this.
AndyMuller

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 4, 2022, 08:52:29 am
Ok I'm all up to date now and I'll admit, it has picked up a lot since the slower earlier episodes. This jail thing has me intrigued big time.
Dave McCoy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 4, 2022, 04:15:30 pm
jillc

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 4, 2022, 04:24:30 pm
Dafne Keen will star in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE alongside Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Jodie Turner-Smith, Charlie Barnett and Manny Jacinto.

 I am really happy she is going places; she was brilliant in His Dark Materials and Logan.
oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 4, 2022, 05:27:28 pm

The soundtrack for Episodes 5-8 of Andor have been officially released (by Nicholas Britell):-

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mFdPOf14SMBrLxZK9qz9gwaQBzihnMiIk (27 pieces of music - so far). From https://twitter.com/NicholasBritell/status/1588519685242654722


'Niamos! (Galaxy Mix)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qYd3eS22iE0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qYd3eS22iE0</a>



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



'Andor | Cassians Story | Disney+' - a 1 minute video from the official Star Wars youtube (warning - contains spoilers & some footage for Episode 10):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8dnHdHMD7Yk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8dnHdHMD7Yk</a>

I thought the 10th episode was amazing quality tv - even for the very high standards of Andor so far.
oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:56:39 pm

'Star Wars Andor | Episode 10 Official Trailer | Disney+' - warning: contain footage and spoilers for Episode 10:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uQc49RuW4-4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uQc49RuW4-4</a>

Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:21:45 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:56:39 pm
'Star Wars Andor | Episode 10 Official Trailer | Disney+' - warning: contain footage and spoilers for Episode 10:-


Why is the "official" trailer on some random fan site that doesn't even offer HD content?
