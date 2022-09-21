« previous next »
I enjoyed the 3 so far. looking forward to more.
Episode 3 was definitely an improvement. The first two episodes were so dull. You probably could have watched the first ten minutes of episode one and just skipped straight to episode 3 without missing anything.
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 21, 2022, 09:30:27 pm
I enjoyed the 3 so far. looking forward to more.

Same here, mate.

A slow burn, yet also with high tension. A quality start, with some great writing, intriguing story (with some mystery and questions), quality performances, and some impressive action scenes to boot.

I think it helps what we've seen so far feels real - from scenery, sets and locations. Some top cinematography and direction too. The pieces starting to come together.

Already love that droid too.

Bring on Episode IV the 4th episode...


Quote from: red mongoose on September 11, 2022, 05:19:54 pm
I am a massive fan of "Visions" and would love it if those stories/worlds were developed further, either animated or live action. There hasn't been a good excuse for continuing to mine the original storyline - the "Clone Wars" animated series showed us how good and interesting fresh content can be - but as you said, it's better than the dark times where we had nothing, and there's new stuff coming. Please God, let it not suck.

I'm looking forward to see the slightly new take for the 2nd season of Visions in the Spring. To me it was a series something I always hoped to see as a kid reading the comics and books and playing the games all those years ago. Some great ideas beautifully put together in the 1st season - like your good self I really hope they expand upon this for future seasons of it.
Thought it was a good start, an interesting slow-burn into an explosive episode 3, although I'm a bit confused if they've retconned something from Rogue One.

Spoiler
Maybe I'm misremembering, but I could have sworn he said he was part of the rebellion since he was a kid in the movie, whereas here it seems to imply that's just starting to take proper form before he's even joined up.
[close]
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Yesterday at 02:53:13 am
Thought it was a good start, an interesting slow-burn into an explosive episode 3, although I'm a bit confused if they've retconned something from Rogue One.

Spoiler
Maybe I'm misremembering, but I could have sworn he said he was part of the rebellion since he was a kid in the movie, whereas here it seems to imply that's just starting to take proper form before he's even joined up.
[close]

He says something like he's "been in this fight" since he was 6. It's quite vague.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:06:44 am
He says something like he's "been in this fight" since he was 6. It's quite vague.

His planet was wrecked by Imperial mining. So I guess he is saying he has had an interest in fighting back for a while.
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Yesterday at 02:53:13 am
Thought it was a good start, an interesting slow-burn into an explosive episode 3, although I'm a bit confused if they've retconned something from Rogue One.

Spoiler
Maybe I'm misremembering, but I could have sworn he said he was part of the rebellion since he was a kid in the movie, whereas here it seems to imply that's just starting to take proper form before he's even joined up.
[close]

I was even more confused I thought Andor was the name of the planet they were on wasn't to episode 3 I realised it was the name of the main character.
I am loving this so far. It is really well-made, solid storytelling by any reasonable standards. That's exactly what I wanted to see. And Diego Luna is awesome, as usual (though he hasn't had that much to do so far, really  :D )

Very pleased.
First two were slow, but I don't want face paced action all the time.  Agree with liking the droid. You get it's name if you watch with subtitles on 😁
Quote from: Trada on September 21, 2022, 09:01:41 pm
Just watched the first 2 episodes of Andor, I must be missing something I'm finding it boring as hell.

It must pick up at some point  it's a12 part series.

I've only seen the 1st, and agree with you so far.  Given others here have said give it until the third I will - but currently it is my 2nd least favourite Star Wars show ever (Resistance is easily the worse) - and actually worse than any Marcel show ever as well (at least that I've seen - haven't seen Inhumans/Iron Fist).  If it does pick up, then I'll continue with it though
There was a reason they put out 3 on the same day.

I'm generally the most impatient c*nt in the world but the way some people are is fucking barmy.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 12, 2022, 11:43:08 pm
I can do it, and have done it, I've watched nothing post prequel trilogy that I thought did the universe justice.

I can't disagree more -  Clone Wars, Rebels, Mando, Rogue One - all absolutely great and easily are as good as a New hope, maybe even Empire at their best.  Obi-Wan, The Bad Batch both also are really good in parts, and extend the universe.  Also, your wording is confusing - are you really of the belief that the prequel trilogy *did* do the universe justice :butt - or that nothing since then has been as good as the prequel trilogy?
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:26:14 am
There was a reason they put out 3 on the same day.

I'm generally the most impatient c*nt in the world but the way some people are is fucking barmy.

Fair enough - I am just disappointed that, given how long the first episode was, and how quickly basically every other star wars show *has* grabbed me (other than Resistance, which was garbage, and Rebels, which took a few episoides to get going, but they were super short and still *funny enough* to keep me watching), that everyone I have talked to (and the articles I have read online) has basically acknowledged how poor the first 2 episodes are, and that it therefore takes 2 full hours (as long as most films, if not longer) to basically show whether or not it is worth watching.

Apologies if I came off as impatient - and as I said, I have every intention of giving it those 2 extra episodes - but I am not sure I will continue if after the third episode has finished I am still feeling like that. 
Quote from: Armand9 on July 12, 2022, 07:47:10 pm
just finished binging Rebels

couldn't get into the first season at all, found it boring, wasn't hooked by any of the characters, don't like the art style of the characters, was an absolute grind to get through and all the time im thinking, this better be worth it

well, season 2 onwards does indeed prove worth it, it's good with some great moments

Rebels is *great* - only a smidge below Clone Wars in my opinion, and is well worth the watch.  Admiral Thrawn is so good; the Mando stuff with Sabine and her family; Kanan is a great jedi teacher, the debut on screen of the Inquisitors; Hondo making friends with Ezra whilst still being the best character ever created in the Star Wars universe (or maybe 2nd behind Ashoka); Ashoka being more awesome; etc
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:34:53 am
Fair enough - I am just disappointed that, given how long the first episode was, and how quickly basically every other star wars show *has* grabbed me (other than Resistance, which was garbage, and Rebels, which took a few episoides to get going, but they were super short and still *funny enough* to keep me watching), that everyone I have talked to (and the articles I have read online) has basically acknowledged how poor the first 2 episodes are, and that it therefore takes 2 full hours (as long as most films, if not longer) to basically show whether or not it is worth watching.

Apologies if I came off as impatient - and as I said, I have every intention of giving it those 2 extra episodes - but I am not sure I will continue if after the third episode has finished I am still feeling like that. 

They aren't poor, they're just setting things up. It is pretty slow, but I quite like that about it because it's not just chucking things at you every 5 minutes going "look at this".

