I enjoyed the 3 so far. looking forward to more.
Same here, mate.
A slow burn, yet also with high tension. A quality start, with some great writing, intriguing story (with some mystery and questions)
, quality performances, and some impressive action scenes to boot.
I think it helps what we've seen so far feels real - from scenery, sets and locations. Some top cinematography and direction too. The pieces starting to come together.
Already love that droid too.
Bring on
Episode IV
the 4th episode...
I am a massive fan of "Visions" and would love it if those stories/worlds were developed further, either animated or live action. There hasn't been a good excuse for continuing to mine the original storyline - the "Clone Wars" animated series showed us how good and interesting fresh content can be - but as you said, it's better than the dark times where we had nothing, and there's new stuff coming. Please God, let it not suck.
I'm looking forward to see the slightly new take for the 2nd season of Visions in the Spring. To me it was a series something I always hoped to see as a kid reading the comics and books and playing the games all those years ago. Some great ideas beautifully put together in the 1st season - like your good self I really hope they expand upon this for future seasons of it.