There was a reason they put out 3 on the same day.



I'm generally the most impatient c*nt in the world but the way some people are is fucking barmy.



Fair enough - I am just disappointed that, given how long the first episode was, and how quickly basically every other star wars show *has* grabbed me (other than Resistance, which was garbage, and Rebels, which took a few episoides to get going, but they were super short and still *funny enough* to keep me watching), that everyone I have talked to (and the articles I have read online) has basically acknowledged how poor the first 2 episodes are, and that it therefore takes 2 full hours (as long as most films, if not longer) to basically show whether or not it is worth watching.Apologies if I came off as impatient - and as I said, I have every intention of giving it those 2 extra episodes - but I am not sure I will continue if after the third episode has finished I am still feeling like that.