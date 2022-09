.

^ almost as bad as his mullet wigIf you're a fan of the Original Trilogy, this 6-part documentary may be of interest - featuring an interview with Marcia Lucas, among others...':-^ Available to watch here on VICE TV - (I think this is the correct link - maybe for US subscription? - www.vicetv.com/en_us/video/a-new-hope-part-i/62bcca19a338f1099f2eae3d If is from the same people who did the 'The Toys That Made Us', 'The Movies That Made Us', and 'Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek.' documentaries.Some good stuff in there so far... some of it known, some new. Yet the rarely known stuff is in more detail - and also direct from Marcia herself, as well as interviews with John Dykstra, Howard Kazanjian, Roger Christian, Paul Hirsch, Phil Tippett, Rick Baker, Ken Ralston, Billy Dee Williams, Julian Glover, Ian McDiarmid, Gus Lopez, Tom Spina, Anthony Daniels, and many more. The series is narrated by Michael Pennington, who portrayed Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod in Return of the Jedi.' - a 57 minute video at the Film Threat youtube channel:-^ the director of the documentary had a 6 hour interview with Marcia Lucas for this documentary - and so hopefully we'll see much more of this soon (as discussed in the video)...More info on '' here - https://www.space.com/icons-unearthed-vice-star-wars-interview