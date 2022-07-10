« previous next »
Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 283411 times)

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4040 on: July 10, 2022, 06:50:17 pm »

'Kenner Documentary: Plastic Galaxy':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b_MMYW_lz7o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b_MMYW_lz7o</a>



'The Galaxy Britain Built The British Force Behind Star Wars':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1BEWAEs1M_U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1BEWAEs1M_U</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/1BEWAEs1M_U



A few other Star Wars documentaries, 'making of's, BTS content, and specials etc...

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1mai2LI7JUYohMTvW4c8Nv213joz3xxWkFODAY6BUuKs/edit#gid=0 (a spreadsheet with links & info)

^ from https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/Guide-to-Star-Wars-Documentaries-and-Special-Features/id/75409

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4041 on: July 11, 2022, 04:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July  5, 2022, 11:11:34 pm
Quite a slow burner for Obi-Wan but a cracking couple of episodes at the end of it

Can't wait for Season 2

Watched the first two this weekend with my 14 yr old, he's already picking holes in it - such as why would he ask her how old she is, he was there when she was born ;D

He says its a bit like the prequels, did the writers actually watch Star Wars?. Empire -  "What, Vader is Lukes Dad, wow", "Leia is Lukes sister, yuck, he kissed his sister", Prequels - "Anakin Skywalker turns into Vader and has 2 kids called Luke and Leia". This is why I had my kids watch it in the order I did as a kid ;D
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4042 on: July 11, 2022, 04:31:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 11, 2022, 04:18:09 pm
Watched the first two this weekend with my 14 yr old, he's already picking holes in it - such as why would he ask her how old she is, he was there when she was born ;D

Pretty sure it was a rhetorical question...like when you're surprised at how mature someone is for their age.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4043 on: July 12, 2022, 07:47:10 pm »
just finished binging Rebels

couldn't get into the first season at all, found it boring, wasn't hooked by any of the characters, don't like the art style of the characters, was an absolute grind to get through and all the time im thinking, this better be worth it

well, season 2 onwards does indeed prove worth it, it's good with some great moments
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4044 on: July 13, 2022, 03:11:17 pm »

80 second clip of the trailer for the season 3 of The Mandalorian (shown at Star Wars Celebration - so it is phone quality footage shot by a fan in the audience)...

https://twitter.com/torlegion/status/1546584250471833600



Edit: a 2+ minute extended version here - https://highoncinemaa.com/superhero/star-wars/the-mandalorian-season-3-extended-trailer-leaked-watch-here/5853

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4045 on: July 14, 2022, 10:07:17 am »
Quote from: oojason on July 13, 2022, 03:11:17 pm
80 second clip of the trailer for the season 3 of The Mandalorian (shown at Star Wars Celebration - so it is phone quality footage shot by a fan in the audience)...

https://twitterm/torlegion/status/1546584250471833600
Thanks !  Proper excited.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4046 on: July 14, 2022, 10:16:07 pm »
That's how you do Star Wars
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4047 on: July 19, 2022, 08:58:05 pm »
I.... did not know this. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x7tXI14dA0o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x7tXI14dA0o</a>
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4048 on: July 22, 2022, 01:54:59 pm »
.
^ almost as bad as his mullet wig ;D



If you're a fan of the Original Trilogy, this 6-part documentary may be of interest - featuring an interview with Marcia Lucas, among others...


'Icons Unearthed: Star Wars Trailer - VICE Video Documentaries':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MOaRJo-lqqg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MOaRJo-lqqg</a>


^ Available to watch here on VICE TV - (I think this is the correct link - maybe for US subscription? - www.vicetv.com/en_us/video/a-new-hope-part-i/62bcca19a338f1099f2eae3d)

If is from the same people who did the 'The Toys That Made Us', 'The Movies That Made Us', and 'Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek.' documentaries.

Some good stuff in there so far... some of it known, some new. Yet the rarely known stuff is in more detail - and also direct from Marcia herself, as well as interviews with John Dykstra, Howard Kazanjian, Roger Christian, Paul Hirsch, Phil Tippett, Rick Baker, Ken Ralston, Billy Dee Williams, Julian Glover, Ian McDiarmid, Gus Lopez, Tom Spina, Anthony Daniels, and many more. The series is narrated by Michael Pennington, who portrayed Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod in Return of the Jedi.



'ICONS UNEARTHED: STAR WARS | Film Threat Podcast Live | Director Interview' - a 57 minute video at the Film Threat youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J97a_9Lk9N0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J97a_9Lk9N0</a>


^ the director of the documentary had a 6 hour interview with Marcia Lucas for this documentary - and so hopefully we'll see much more of this soon (as discussed in the video)...


More info on 'Icons Unearthed: Star Wars' here - https://www.space.com/icons-unearthed-vice-star-wars-interview

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4049 on: July 30, 2022, 10:55:01 pm »
For those that had the toys , the exhibition of Star wars toys in Northampton is worth a journey of an hour for a bit of nostalgia.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4050 on: August 1, 2022, 02:02:07 pm »
.




'Watch the new trailer for #Andor, a Star Wars original series, streaming only on Disney+. Experience the three-episode premiere Wednesday 21st September'...


'Andor | Official Trailer | Disney+':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cKOegEuCcfw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cKOegEuCcfw</a>

^ or www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKOegEuCcfw or https://twitter.com/andorofficial/status/1554082121009881088 : https://twitter.com/andorofficial






^ from https://twitter.com/andorofficial/status/1554082419845713920




'Andor doesnt use Star Wars 'Volume' video wall: Were Old-School, says Tony Gilroy':-

www.empireonline.com/tv/news/star-wars-andor-doesnt-use-volume-says-tony-gilroy-exclusive



'Andor trailer fixes the biggest problem with Star Wars prequels':-

www.inverse.com/entertainment/star-wars-andor-trailer-rebel-alliance-origin-explained



'Andor: Fiona Shaw Says Star Wars Series Is A Great, Scurrilous Take On The Trumpian World'

(I hear the sound of many an alt-right 'hate-for-clicks' / anti-Disney, anti-Kennedy, anti-equality Star Wars 'fan' youtube channel firing up! Though they would anyway... $$$):-

https://theplaylist.net/andor-fiona-shaw-says-star-wars-series-is-a-great-scurrilous-take-on-the-trumpian-world-20220802






^ 'Andor: Tony Gilroy Explains Star Wars Rogue One Prequel Series Epic Five-Year Structure':-

www.empireonline.com/tv/news/andor-tony-gilroy-explains-star-wars-rogue-one-prequel-structure-exclusive

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4051 on: August 1, 2022, 02:33:40 pm »
I know I will end up watching it but I'm not that excited by it.

Starting feel all star wars and Maveled out.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4052 on: August 1, 2022, 03:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Trada on August  1, 2022, 02:33:40 pm
I know I will end up watching it but I'm not that excited by it.

Starting feel all star wars and Maveled out.

100%. So much of it feels paint by numbers at this point.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4053 on: August 1, 2022, 03:18:56 pm »
I reckon the whole 'world building' aspect of it could be good.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4054 on: August 1, 2022, 04:10:07 pm »
looks closer to rogue 1 which is a good thing. but yeah painting by numbers and predictable shite. disney sure know how to ruin shit.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4055 on: August 25, 2022, 11:03:47 am »

a 1 minute preview clip from Andor...


'Steal from the Empire | Andor | Disney+':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N5S9Vx3-QM0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N5S9Vx3-QM0</a>

The three-episode premiere begins streaming 21st September on Disney+ : https://twitter.com/andorofficial



'How Andor Became the First Star Wars TV Series for Grown-Ups: I Wanted to Do It About Real People':-

https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/star-wars-andor-tony-gilroy-diego-luna-1235348148



'Diego Luna Says Andor Is Going to Challenge What You Think You Know About Rogue One':-

www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/andor-diego-luna-talks-star-wars-return-season-2-1235209806

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4056 on: August 26, 2022, 09:48:23 am »
i appreciate the grown up aspect but luke and obi wan were shown as grown ups and yet everyone flipped out that they didnt keep them as plucky optimistic naive heroes which is shows how the fans just want to keep things childish and dumbed down.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4057 on: August 26, 2022, 10:00:35 am »
There is no 'the fans'. The SW fan base, such as it is, is as fractured as fuck.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4058 on: August 26, 2022, 04:21:28 pm »
Quote from: oojason on August 25, 2022, 11:03:47 am
a 1 minute preview clip from Andor...


'Steal from the Empire | Andor | Disney+':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N5S9Vx3-QM0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N5S9Vx3-QM0</a>

The three-episode premiere begins streaming 21st September on Disney+ : https://twitter.com/andorofficial


Diego Luna is one of the most charismatic actors around. I'd love it if this turns out not to be shit.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4059 on: August 26, 2022, 05:05:24 pm »
I went to Disney inthe summer


The rise of the resistance ride (more of an experience than a ride to be honest) is just phenomenal.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4060 on: August 27, 2022, 08:01:30 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on August 26, 2022, 04:21:28 pm
Diego Luna is one of the most charismatic actors around. I'd love it if this turns out not to be shit.

The same here. For what little it is worth, I hope this will be good. I think it will be great... but will settle for good ;D



Anyone in the US who has gone to see the one-week re-release of Rogue One at an IMAX cinema... will have seen this 10 minute sneak peek of Andor...

(cut down to roughly five 2-minute segments below)

Pt 1 - https://twitter.com/AbandonedLizard/status/1563313819207643137
Pt 2 - https://twitter.com/AbandonedLizard/status/1563314107369287680
Pt 3 - https://twitter.com/AbandonedLizard/status/1563314396511686657
Pt 4 - https://twitter.com/AbandonedLizard/status/1563314537474199554
Pt 5 - https://twitter.com/AbandonedLizard/status/1563314859894513667 (the trailer for Andor)



'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' IMAX Re-Release Propels Film Into IMAX All-Time Top 10':-

https://collider.com/rogue-one-star-wars-story-imax-re-release-top-ten-all-time



a new Andor poster - from https://twitter.com/andorofficial/status/1565006521968107521 ...






'Timeline | Andor | Disney+' - a 1 minute video from the official Star Wars youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y4HjzJgG0e0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y4HjzJgG0e0</a>



They cant imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house.:-

https://twitter.com/starwars/status/1565383998049685504 - a 25 second 'tv spot' for Andor

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4061 on: Yesterday at 12:50:03 pm »
.
'The Mandalorian | Season 3 Teaser Trailer | Disney+':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/odnRRZKhNPk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/odnRRZKhNPk</a>

From the video description: 'You are a Mandalorian no more. The new season of The Mandalorian starts streaming in 2023 on Disney+.'



'Tales Of The Jedi | Official Trailer | Disney Plus':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-uRRKqQbmw4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-uRRKqQbmw4</a>

'Two Stories of Fate. One Destiny. #TalesOfTheJedi is coming to #DisneyPlus. All six Original shorts are streaming on October 26.'



'Andor | Official Trailer | Disney+':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PboKpnin_Wg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PboKpnin_Wg</a>

'All for the Rebellion. Watch the brand-new trailer for #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, and experience the three-episode premiere streaming September 21, only on Disney+.'

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4062 on: Yesterday at 02:01:12 pm »
Super excited for Andor. Don't think we've seen a show that explores the Empire in their prime before have we?
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4063 on: Yesterday at 02:18:54 pm »
Disney still beating the corpse of this franchise and universe to death, and wringing every penny they can from it.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4064 on: Yesterday at 03:14:56 pm »
Hope that trailer isn't a lie, looks pretty damn good, on a completely different scale than Book of Boba and Obi-Wan in every way. Even some of the CGI is gorgeous.  :o
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4065 on: Yesterday at 05:11:54 pm »

'When the formal event requires you to wear a tie to attend... and you are a Star Wars fan':-





Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 02:01:12 pm
Super excited for Andor. Don't think we've seen a show that explores the Empire in their prime before have we?
Outside of the animated Rebels series (aimed at kids / young adults - and restricted in content and tone... for me anyway), I think you're right.

Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 03:14:56 pm
Hope that trailer isn't a lie, looks pretty damn good, on a completely different scale than Book of Boba and Obi-Wan in every way. Even some of the CGI is gorgeous.  :o

Indeed mate ;D No use of the Volume (and it's restrictions) in this show - sets and locations are the order of the day for this. Along with some ILM magic, of course. Has the feel and tone of a film, akin to Rogue One, for me.

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:18:54 pm
Disney still beating the corpse of this franchise and universe to death, and wringing every penny they can from it.

Beats the hell out of the Dark Times mate ;) Take what you enjoy from Star Wars - and leave the rest behind. Whether film, tv, or the EU / books, games & comics. Plenty of other good sci-fi / fantasy out there these days too.

The way I see it is we're now looking at Lucasfilm entering the final phase of telling these familiar / bridging stories... Mandalorian, Kenobi, Ahsoka, Andor, BOBF, Lando... before they have little option to go down the route of new unrelated stories, new characters and places, new eras too.

(For eg... Feige, Taika Waititi, Dillard, & Rian Johnson planned new content, Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, The High Republic, KOTOR era, and anthology content such as Visions etc).

Of course, an official high quality release of the unaltered theatrical version of the Original Trilogy would be most welcome too ;D
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4066 on: Yesterday at 05:19:54 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:11:54 pm

(For eg... Feige, Taika Waititi, Dillard, & Rian Johnson planned new content, Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, The High Republic, KOTOR era, and anthology content such as Visions etc).


I am a massive fan of "Visions" and would love it if those stories/worlds were developed further, either animated or live action. There hasn't been a good excuse for continuing to mine the original storyline - the "Clone Wars" animated series showed us how good and interesting fresh content can be - but as you said, it's better than the dark times where we had nothing, and there's new stuff coming. Please God, let it not suck.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4067 on: Yesterday at 05:25:53 pm »
Take what you enjoy from Star Wars - and leave the rest behind. Whether film, tv, or the EU / books, games & comics. Plenty of other good sci-fi / fantasy out there these days too.





Indeed. People for some reason can't do this though.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4068 on: Today at 11:43:08 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 05:25:53 pm
Take what you enjoy from Star Wars - and leave the rest behind. Whether film, tv, or the EU / books, games & comics. Plenty of other good sci-fi / fantasy out there these days too.





Indeed. People for some reason can't do this though.
I can do it, and have done it, I've watched nothing post prequel trilogy that I thought did the universe justice.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4069 on: Today at 11:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:43:08 pm
I can do it, and have done it, I've watched nothing post prequel trilogy that I thought did the universe justice.

If I hadn't seen anything I liked from something in almost 20 years I'd have just stopped watching it.
