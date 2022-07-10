Super excited for Andor. Don't think we've seen a show that explores the Empire in their prime before have we?



Hope that trailer isn't a lie, looks pretty damn good, on a completely different scale than Book of Boba and Obi-Wan in every way. Even some of the CGI is gorgeous.



Disney still beating the corpse of this franchise and universe to death, and wringing every penny they can from it.



'When the formal event requires you to wear a tie to attend... and you are a Star Wars fan':-Outside of the animated Rebels series (aimed at kids / young adults - and restricted in content and tone... for me anyway), I think you're right.Indeed mateNo use of the Volume (and it's restrictions) in this show - sets and locations are the order of the day for this. Along with some ILM magic, of course. Has the feel and tone of a film, akin to Rogue One, for me.Beats the hell out of the Dark Times mateTake what you enjoy from Star Wars - and leave the rest behind. Whether film, tv, or the EU / books, games & comics. Plenty of other good sci-fi / fantasy out there these days too.The way I see it is we're now looking at Lucasfilm entering the final phase of telling these familiar / bridging stories... Mandalorian, Kenobi, Ahsoka, Andor, BOBF, Lando... before they have little option to go down the route of new unrelated stories, new characters and places, new eras too.(For eg... Feige, Taika Waititi, Dillard, & Rian Johnson planned new content, Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, The High Republic, KOTOR era, and anthology content such as Visions etc).Of course, an official high quality release of the unaltered theatrical version of the Original Trilogy would be most welcome too