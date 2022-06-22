« previous next »
Well, I thought it was great. Really enjoyed that last episode.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
I have to say, I hated the 'Reva' character.

I can't remember a character being shoehorned into an established lore quite so heavy handedly. The entire premise of the series was because SW fans wanted to see what Obi Wan got up to in those wilderness years before ANH, and the relationship between him and Anakin/Vader is something the audience is intrigued by.

But having 50% of the story being focused on a completely new character (who was really badly acted), with a weak backstory and who the mighty Darth Vader could not kill! ugh!

Equally as bad was the relationship between Leia and Obi Wan. That was a terrible decision.

Her relationship with Obi Wan in the show is FAR FAR deeper and more established than Luke's - despite the fact we've been told for 40 years that Obi Wan is Luke's mentor, not Leia's!

It completely overrides the ''General Kenobi, years ago you served my father in the Clone Wars'' hologram message from ANH - it's clear that Leia does NOT know Kenobi.

Why would Leia's message not just say ''Hey Ben, it's me again! Leia! Remember 10 years ago when we spent several days together afer you rescued me from an Inquisitor, we travelled to different planets together, you visited me on Alderaan, returned my droid to me and gave me a holster? Well I need your help again!''

All in all, I'd give the show a 5/10
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Quote from: TepidT2O on June 22, 2022, 10:28:53 pm
Thought it was sensational absolutely loved it

Same,it's obvious that the creators have played the game.I don't give a toss about "canon" or any of that shit,I just need more fantasy & sci-fi in my life.
Even if you ignore any questions about Canon it was just kind of dull. The fact they used luke and leia meant any trepidation went right out the window, every potentially dangerous scenario was immediately nullified.

We haven't really learnt much other than Luke and Leia had waaaay more mad shite happen in their youth. I liked the fact that luke was always just a farmer out in the desert away from all this. Well now thats out the window as well :D
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 04:34:39 pm
Even if you ignore any questions about Canon it was just kind of dull. The fact they used luke and leia meant any trepidation went right out the window, every potentially dangerous scenario was immediately nullified.

We haven't really learnt much other than Luke and Leia had waaaay more mad shite happen in their youth. I liked the fact that luke was always just a farmer out in the desert away from all this. Well now thats out the window as well :D

Luke probably now thinks Tusken Raiders carry red lightsabers too ;)
.




Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:32:42 am
I can't believe I find myself defending the prequels which are broadly awful, but the fact - as you note - they have a coherent story across the 3 lifts them way, way about the sequels for me. The sequels looked a heap better [practical effects], were MOSTLY better acted [so Ben Solo was way better than Anakin, for example] but they were such a dreadful mess narratively that they almost retro-ruined the original trilogy. 30 seconds in and I learn the great victory of the rebellion in ROTJ was basically meaningless as Palpy lives, and he's force magicked an entire new army for himself. What the fuck.

I can't argue the toss with you about the stuff you rightly point out was bad about the prequels, but at least the narrative was consistent with the OT. The sequels made luke out to be a fucking asshole, Palpatine was brought back to life and....oh what's the point. We won't get by destroying what we hate, but by saving what we love.....

Yeah the sequels were worse.

A coherent story across the trilogy is fine as long as you don't actually have to spend 6+ hours watching the actual films. It's fine having a plan (which the sequels definitely suffered from the lack of) but it's not worth much if the actual experience of watching the films is so bad, because that's what it's all about. As I said, on almost every measure, the sequels are better as individual films. Hardly anything important actually happens between Anakin being introduced in TPM and his eventual turn in ROTS.

Also, it's not really consistent with the OT. Leia remembers her mother in Jedi, yet she died minutes after she was born. In ANH Owen has strong opinions about Anakin and his reasons for leaving Tatooine, yet it turns out they only met briefly 10 years after he left. In Empire, Obi-Wan says Yoda instructed him, but it was actually Qui-Gon. He said he 'took it upon himself' to train Anakin, but it was actually forced on him. C3P0 worked on the Lars farm in the prequels, but Owen doesn't remember him when he buys him in ANH. R2D2 can fly in the prequels, would've been useful in the OT. And there are others.

Narratively the sequels only went off the rails with TROS. It was stupid bringing Palpatine back, but not because it undermined the OT (people didn't seem to have a problem with him returning in similar fashion in the old expanded universe), but because it undermined the sequel trilogy by connecting it too closely with the OT, rather than letting it be its own thing. Luke was older, bitter and guilty about his failure, and he was always a bit of a whiner, I don't think it was inconsistent at all. He can't be the same person he was at 25.
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 10:54:00 am
Thanks for typing out what I was thinking.

Revenge of the Sith is the best movie they've made outside of the OT in my opinion.

The fact that the prequels have spun out so many spin offs, pre-prequels, midquels, sequels to the OT etc is a testament to the characters and world building. 3 years on from the end of the sequel trilogy, there is nothing to show for them as a legacy, and now Taika Waititi has been hired to do a whole new bunch of movies set when no one that we know of in the star wars universe is alive because of the lack of interest/stale characters.

It's not a testament to the characters' at all, it's a testament to how Lucas took an interesting period of time and made a mess of the execution with characters that were either terrible or just very bland. The fact that the Clone Wars and other series did a much better job with those characters and situations than the prequels did does not reflect well on the prequels. Anakin is a completely different character in the Clone Wars, he actually has a personality and is likeable, and has a believable friendship with Obi-Wan. There's not one new character introduced in the prequels that wasn't stupid or just bland. Even Yoda is boring.

ROTS is the best of the prequels, but it's still full of terrible dialogue, more unconvincing love story, Anakin's stupid and unconvincing turn to the dark side, Padme dying of a broken heart, and a rush at the end to cram everyone into the places they were in at the start of ANH.
Not going to put these in spoiler tags as I'm guessing anybody chatting in here has seen Kenobi now. some nice little video snippets.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HoRVI7wh3SI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HoRVI7wh3SI</a>

I thought the move looked familiar, now I realise why.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TQKZ6qjK2AI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TQKZ6qjK2AI</a>


I know many on here railed on it when it first came out, but Vader and Kenobi's battle in the series finale carried strong vibes of the "reimagined" version of their Death Star Duel that came out a few years ago. People complained that it was OTT, too savage, and scoffed at Vader resorting punched and/or headbutts, but we see a lot of similar moves in the series finale.

I'll repost it here for reference.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/to2SMng4u1k&amp;t=0s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/to2SMng4u1k&amp;t=0s</a>
Very mid tv show was Kenobi.
The lightsaber fight was great, the rest of it was as bland as fuck.  Bring back baby Yoda. 
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 04:23:48 pm
I have to say, I hated the 'Reva' character.

They definitely botched her introduction across this season, don't think anyone gives a shite about the character after 6 episodes and topsy-turvy plotlines, backstory, etc.
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 09:46:00 am
They definitely botched her introduction across this season, don't think anyone gives a shite about the character after 6 episodes and topsy-turvy plotlines, backstory, etc.

The entire concept of the character just didn't work. She was stabbed by Anakin as a youngling.. but lived.

Then she was stabbed by Anakin (Vader) AGAIN as an Inquisitor.. but lived. The evil Sith lord Darth Vader is unable to kill Reva? Twice?

And then at the end, she was just left.. to go where? To do what? What's the explanation of her non-appearance during the timeline of the OT in which she is now apparently alive and well roaming around the galaxy somewhere?

I really didn't like the performance by the actress either, it was really un-star wars, shouty, and OTT. A terrible character who will be quickly forgotten.
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 09:56:14 am
The entire concept of the character just didn't work. She was stabbed by Anakin as a youngling.. but lived.

Then she was stabbed by Anakin (Vader) AGAIN as an Inquisitor.. but lived. The evil Sith lord Darth Vader is unable to kill Reva? Twice?

And then at the end, she was just left.. to go where? To do what? What's the explanation of her non-appearance during the timeline of the OT in which she is now apparently alive and well roaming around the galaxy somewhere?

I really didn't like the performance by the actress either, it was really un-star wars, shouty, and OTT. A terrible character who will be quickly forgotten.

There are videos you can watch online that delve into Reva's character and behaviour and the incidents surrounding her. I won't summarise what I've seen here as it really all comes down to how much of a break an individual viewer is willing to give the character. I will say, though, that I feel the actress did the best she could with the material.

I imagine most viewers are of the opinion, "if I have to watch YouTube videos to discern an explanation that this series had six episodes to define, but failed to do so adequately, then I'm not prepared to waste any more time on the subject." And honestly, that's a fair comment.
Problem with Reva's character is her story makes no sense. Doing exactly what anakin did to avenge what anakin did is pretty daft. And her last scene is equally as daft, she may get a spin off as again I couldn't imagine Obi wan being happy someone knew the truth
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:03:31 am

I imagine most viewers are of the opinion, "if I have to watch YouTube videos to discern an explanation that this series had six episodes to define, but failed to do so adequately, then I'm not prepared to waste any more time on the subject." And honestly, that's a fair comment.

This is always it for me. The prequels, sequels, whatever - if what you're seeing on screen needs further reading it's just not doing it's job.

Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 05:27:11 pm
Also, it's not really consistent with the OT. Leia remembers her mother in Jedi, yet she died minutes after she was born. In ANH Owen has strong opinions about Anakin and his reasons for leaving Tatooine, yet it turns out they only met briefly 10 years after he left. In Empire, Obi-Wan says Yoda instructed him, but it was actually Qui-Gon. He said he 'took it upon himself' to train Anakin, but it was actually forced on him. C3P0 worked on the Lars farm in the prequels, but Owen doesn't remember him when he buys him in ANH. R2D2 can fly in the prequels, would've been useful in the OT. And there are others.

A lot of this feels a bit nitpicky to me and nowhere near as significant as things like - Palpatine had a secret girlfiend, child, and then grandchild. Or indeed Palpatine came back to life. But we're arguing the toss about which was worse - the prequels or sequels, and truth be known both sets of films are pretty much fucking dogshit, save for a handful of moments/performances/ideas. So I'll lay down my saber there.
It didn't take long and I'm not least surprised, but we're already seeing versions of the fight rescored with John Williams' music.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OrMnD2uYw0I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OrMnD2uYw0I</a>
If I ever decide to watch a youtube video of someone "explaining" a work of fiction or a character from such then take me round the back and shoot me.

They always seem to be about 3 hours long as well.
