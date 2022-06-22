I can't believe I find myself defending the prequels which are broadly awful, but the fact - as you note - they have a coherent story across the 3 lifts them way, way about the sequels for me. The sequels looked a heap better [practical effects], were MOSTLY better acted [so Ben Solo was way better than Anakin, for example] but they were such a dreadful mess narratively that they almost retro-ruined the original trilogy. 30 seconds in and I learn the great victory of the rebellion in ROTJ was basically meaningless as Palpy lives, and he's force magicked an entire new army for himself. What the fuck.



I can't argue the toss with you about the stuff you rightly point out was bad about the prequels, but at least the narrative was consistent with the OT. The sequels made luke out to be a fucking asshole, Palpatine was brought back to life and....oh what's the point. We won't get by destroying what we hate, but by saving what we love.....



Yeah the sequels were worse.



A coherent story across the trilogy is fine as long as you don't actually have to spend 6+ hours watching the actual films. It's fine having a plan (which the sequels definitely suffered from the lack of) but it's not worth much if the actual experience of watching the films is so bad, because that's what it's all about. As I said, on almost every measure, the sequels are better as individual films. Hardly anything important actually happens between Anakin being introduced in TPM and his eventual turn in ROTS.Also, it's not really consistent with the OT. Leia remembers her mother in Jedi, yet she died minutes after she was born. In ANH Owen has strong opinions about Anakin and his reasons for leaving Tatooine, yet it turns out they only met briefly 10 years after he left. In Empire, Obi-Wan says Yoda instructed him, but it was actually Qui-Gon. He said he 'took it upon himself' to train Anakin, but it was actually forced on him. C3P0 worked on the Lars farm in the prequels, but Owen doesn't remember him when he buys him in ANH. R2D2 can fly in the prequels, would've been useful in the OT. And there are others.Narratively the sequels only went off the rails with TROS. It was stupid bringing Palpatine back, but not because it undermined the OT (people didn't seem to have a problem with him returning in similar fashion in the old expanded universe), but because it undermined the sequel trilogy by connecting it too closely with the OT, rather than letting it be its own thing. Luke was older, bitter and guilty about his failure, and he was always a bit of a whiner, I don't think it was inconsistent at all. He can't be the same person he was at 25.