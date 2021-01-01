Pretty laughable how easily the Grand Inquisitor gets killed.



It's not entirely clear yet what they're doing here. The Grand Inquisitor (who may well turn out to be a different character but is the same species at least) is canonically in Star Wars Rebels season 1, which I think takes place about 4-5 years after this.So they could just be throwing Rebels under the canon bus, it could be a different grand inquisitor, or it could be some ploy on the Empire's part to root out disloyal inquisitors (although you'd think Vader himself wouldn't really care about anything other than results).