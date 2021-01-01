« previous next »
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 05:55:19 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:45:32 am
Sadly predictable. But I wouldn't single out fans of any one thing for that sort of shit these days, it appears to be everywhere.

Indeed. I posted before work so didn't have a lot of time to expand on it, but my first thought was the abuse suffered by black England players recently for missing penalties etc.

Maybe platforms such as Twitter, which broadcast to the world (as opposed to private forums and the like that you can take or leave) shouldn't allow anonymity? I've always held that the opposite was important, but I dunno anymore.
Red Berry

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 06:10:22 pm
Wonder if Hayden will be speaking in a British accent now? ;)
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:11:56 pm
Not a great sign that the kid playing Leia is the best actor in this.
AndyMuller

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:14:28 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:11:56 pm
Not a great sign that the kid playing Leia is the best actor in this.

Haha! I thought that was a decent episode like. Better than the first two.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:36:34 pm
Just not arsed about shitting all over original trilogy canon now are they?
Capon Debaser

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 07:52:35 am
Think its getting better as it goes.

Solomon Grundy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 08:17:25 am
Pretty laughable how easily the Grand Inquisitor gets killed. Someone with his power should have sensed something was about to happen.  Some really bad overacting from the 3rd Sister too. She's not the only one either. Little Leia is the best out of the lot of them. Apart from that, it's o.k.
WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 08:38:02 am
Hard to gauge, this new show is
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 08:47:20 am
Feel like the Third Sister is an interesting character (whose backstory is pretty easy to guess) but very poorly cast
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 09:10:25 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:17:25 am
Pretty laughable how easily the Grand Inquisitor gets killed.

It's not entirely clear yet what they're doing here. The Grand Inquisitor (who may well turn out to be a different character but is the same species at least) is canonically in Star Wars Rebels season 1, which I think takes place about 4-5 years after this.

So they could just be throwing Rebels under the canon bus, it could be a different grand inquisitor, or it could be some ploy on the Empire's part to root out disloyal inquisitors (although you'd think Vader himself wouldn't really care about anything other than results).
WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 09:27:47 am
His species also has 2 stomachs. Just sayin
Rob Dylan

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 10:27:21 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 11:36:34 pm
Just not arsed about shitting all over original trilogy canon now are they?

How have they done that?
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 10:47:20 am
Quite enjoyed ep 3.  I feel they peaked too soon though .
Red Berry

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 04:19:36 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:47:20 am
Feel like the Third Sister is an interesting character (whose backstory is pretty easy to guess) but very poorly cast

Spoiler
I'm trying to get the timeline right on Reva. There's been a lot of suggestion that she is one of the younglings we saw in the first episode, running from Order 66. But none of those younglings could have been older than eight years old.

Given it's only been 10 years since the Jedi Purge, Reva herself couldn't be older than 18 at the very most if that guess is correct. Of course, plenty of actors and actresses play characters older or younger than their actual age, but there's no way Moses Ingram passes for 18.

My best guess is that she is a former padawan who turned on her master when they were cornered by inquisitors. But I guess we'll see how Disney explain it all.
[close]
