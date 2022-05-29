« previous next »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on May 29, 2022, 12:15:13 pm
Worst chase scenes ever :D kid running at like 2 mph

Yeah, there was no sense of jeopardy there. But I guess that is in keeping with the Star Wars universe:  Obi-wan in the original talking about how 'only storm troopers are so precise' before we see them being absolutely useless shots over 3 films.
It's like they made this show thinking people liked the prequels? And this Leia kid is already way more annoying than Anakin ever was.
 
How can they get Mandalorian so right and everything else so wrong?
I get hes not been training for a decade but how is one of the most powerful force users of all time all of a sudden so bumbling and inept?

Crap, both episodes. Doubt Ill go back.
Really enjoyed the first episode of Kenobi. Makes a lot of sense that he would sink into a hard depression being so isolated, afraid, and tormented by his failures. Like Luke in the sequel trilogy, he's probably blocked himself off from the force.

I'm looking forward to seeing how this series pans out.
Quote from: BER on May 29, 2022, 06:48:37 pm
How can they get Mandalorian so right and everything else so wrong?

An immediate answer is that the Mandalorian was based around a new character and lesser-known group, whilst everything else sees them trying to shoehorn older established characters into stories.

There could be something in that, my view has always been that the MCU worked though starting off with lesser-known and defined characters (yes, the ownership issue forced their hand, but they turned it into a strength). By contrast, DC just keep throwing Batman and Superman out there.

I was just wondering the same thing about marvel. And o do t particularly like marvel, the laters one are just confusing as I e not followed it. Does the star wars universe post the prequels have too much already defined to make it work as well? Also is much of the marvel magic down the genius of Stan Lee and the film studio just letting him get on with it?
there really is a fuckload being released in the next 12 months. got to keep that sweet sweet subscription money coming in I guess.
Quote from: PaulF on May 29, 2022, 10:06:00 pm
I was just wondering the same thing about marvel. And o do t particularly like marvel, the laters one are just confusing as I e not followed it. Does the star wars universe post the prequels have too much already defined to make it work as well? Also is much of the marvel magic down the genius of Stan Lee and the film studio just letting him get on with it?

I think the people in charge are just bad at what they do. It seems like no one can make a Star Wars movie without having creative differences with the studio heads, and a lot of the ways these movies tie into the existing universe feel completely unnecessary and forced, rather than required.
They could just cancel the entire Star Wars franchise now and it would still have made an enormous profit on the billions they paid for it.
I will give Kenobi a chance as its my favourite character (alongside Han). Think this 2 parter for episode one is just setting the scene. It should come good I think
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 29, 2022, 06:51:28 pm
I get hes not been training for a decade but how is one of the most powerful force users of all time all of a sudden so bumbling and inept?

Crap, both episodes. Doubt Ill go back.

I would think he block himself off from the force to hide from it (like Luke did in TLJ) He blames himself for his failure in Anakin's training and believes he left him for dead. Also he seen the Jedi Order which he know his whole life been snuffed out by the Sith.
He has lost hope, still can't communicate with Qui Gon Jinn as his hope in the force is done.
Looking forward to a second season of the animated anthology series 'Star Wars: Visions' in Spring 2023 - www.starwars.com/news/swca-2022-star-wars-visions-panel


Though not sure why the new 6-part 'Tales Of The Jedi' animated series is only featuring Prequel Trilogy characters - www.starwars.com/news/swca-2022-tales-of-the-jedi-panel


'Andor' looks the most intriguing out of the 'coming soon and newly announced series & films' for me - www.starwars.com/news/swca-2022-andor


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j5UX1Adanis" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j5UX1Adanis</a>


Quote from: jediwarrior on Yesterday at 01:43:23 pm
I would think he block himself off from the force to hide from it (like Luke did in TLJ) He blames himself for his failure in Anakin's training and believes he left him for dead. Also he seen the Jedi Order which he know his whole life been snuffed out by the Sith.
He has lost hope, still can't communicate with Qui Gon Jinn as his hope in the force is done.

I'm not buying that he's not heard of darth vader though in the 10 years or whatever it is. but never mind, doesn't really matter.
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:22:34 pm


'Andor' looks the most intriguing out of the 'coming soon and newly announced series & films' for me - www.starwars.com/news/swca-2022-andor


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j5UX1Adanis" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j5UX1Adanis</a>




Fuck me, a prequel to Rogue One? Proper scraping the barrel there.
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 03:39:10 pm
Fuck me, a prequel to Rogue One? Proper scraping the barrel there.

Really? How so?

'The Birth of the Rebellion' story - featuring a character from Rogue One, along with Mon Mothma and Bail Organa etc - in a live-action series seems pretty decent.

Especially given the talent involved in this - crew, actors, and writers.
Only watched the first Obi Wan but.


Spoiler
How the hell did the girl  hunting Obi Wan know to kidnap the young Leia to bring him out of hiding? And if thats the case (As shes in hiding)  theyll know who she is wont they?
[close]

I was pissed watching it after the match mind
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:05:21 pm
Only watched the first Obi Wan but.


Spoiler
How the hell did the girl  hunting Obi Wan know to kidnap the young Leia to bring him out of hiding? And if thats the case (As shes in hiding)  theyll know who she is wont they?
[close]

I was pissed watching it after the match mind

That irked me as well. They later explained it with her saying that 'I found a link between them in our data files' or something. Pretty lame explanation.
Otherwise I am really enjoying the series, Ewan McGregor is great as Obi-Wan as always. After the sequel trilogy best to keep your expectations low and then when something like Mandalorian comes along it is an unexpected treat.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:55:25 pm
I'm not buying that he's not heard of darth vader though in the 10 years or whatever it is. but never mind, doesn't really matter.

It all depends on how much you want to take separate pieces and fit them together to draw a conclusion you are satisfied with.

If you follow the Darth Vader comics, it seems Vader's initial time is spent consolidating his position within the Empire, not just as the apprentice of Sideous, but as the second in command of the Emperor. There's a newly established Imperial officers' corps to bend to his will and a lot of internal politicking going on. After that he personally hunts Jedi until the Emperor orders him off. Presumably that's left these inquisitors hunting the dregs.

The whole point of hiding out on Tatooine is that it's isolated. Obi-wan has cut himself off from the force, and the world outside. Just as it's unlikely word of him will leak to the outside if he just stays hidden, it's equally likely very little other than rumour will make it to Tatooine. I'm sure there is news to be had if one goes looking for it, but Obi-wan isn't looking for it. He'll know of inquisitors in some vague form, but might assume they're acting at the direction of the Emperor.

He might suspect Palpatine has an apprentice or deputy, but might not realise it's Vader/Anakin. I agree it's stretching things, but that's how I choose to interpret it.

Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 07:28:41 pm
That irked me as well. They later explained it with her saying that 'I found a link between them in our data files' or something. Pretty lame explanation.
Otherwise I am really enjoying the series, Ewan McGregor is great as Obi-Wan as always. After the sequel trilogy best to keep your expectations low and then when something like Mandalorian comes along it is an unexpected treat.

We know Reva is a force user; perhaps he obsession with Kenobi guided her search through the records. It can't be that difficult to look up news reports from 10 to 15 years ago on the SW equivalent of the internet, and force intuition might have told her Kenobi's connection with Bail Organa was stronger than most. Lots of force sensitives are good at playing hunches. I do wonder, though, what would have happened with Leia if Reva's hunch about Kenobi still being alive was wrong. Probably sold into slavery or some such.
I can at least reassure myself and my family that I am in no way as obsessed by Star Wars as some others


:lmao


(Hides photo of self having man hug with Chewbacca behind curtains).
Isn't Star Wars and the universe losing some of its charm now?, Disney are rinsing it for every single penny they can, isn't the quality suffering massively?, the last one of the Star Wars films I watched was the second of the new trilogy, and it was dreadful, started watching Rogue One and lasted 25 minutes before switching off, it's a shame, as I loved Star Wars when I was growing up in the 80's.
Rogue One was great for me. Personally I just feel Star Wars works best in the classic era. The sequel trilogy makes the prequels look like high art though. The prequels suffered from poor writing and stiff directing; the sequels have a full on identity crisis - nobody making them seemed to know what they were supposed to be about or what they wanted from them.

The Mandalorian was great; Boba Fett was... watchable. I suspect Kenobi will be the same, but then again, I think Mcgregor and Christensen's performances alone may elevate it. It would be good to see if they have better on-screen chemistry with a director other than George Lucas, as they seem to get on really well in real life.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:34:05 pm
Isn't Star Wars and the universe losing some of its charm now?, Disney are rinsing it for every single penny they can, isn't the quality suffering massively?, the last one of the Star Wars films I watched was the second of the new trilogy, and it was dreadful, started watching Rogue One and lasted 25 minutes before switching off, it's a shame, as I loved Star Wars when I was growing up in the 80's.
Now you are an adult? Yes.


(Rogue one is a brilliant sci fi film)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:41:55 pm
Now you are an adult? Yes.


(Rogue one is a brilliant sci fi film)
What difference would it make to a film whether I'm an adult now or not?, nothing in the Star Wars film universe has come close to the original trilogy, The Last Jedi was simply appalling, I couldn't believe what I was watching.
