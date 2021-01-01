« previous next »
don't get hung up on what these live action star wars tv shows are called any more because it's irrelevant.

Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 04:47:35 pm
Thank you,that poster art looks fantastic,you hardly see that sort of quality anymore and i quite miss those.

No worries, mate. If you're interested there are some more older style of quality fan art in these couple of threads:-

https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/The-random-Pics-and-GIFs-thread-for-the-Original-Trilogy/id/72295
https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/Awesome-Star-Wars-art-pic-heavy/id/47273


More work from Pete Stults, the 'Calrissian Chronicles' artist also does many 'what if' and similar tv & film poster art on here - https://www.behance.net/PeterStults
I knew who that was from the first hazy desert silhouette.

Quote from: oojason on February  1, 2022, 01:17:09 pm
Brian Daley, the author of the Han Solo trilogy of books, was quite something - he also did the Star Wars Radio Dramas - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Star_Wars_(radio_series)


I read two of the Han Solo books, and still  have a beaten up, sellotaped together copy of Stars End. They were very good and captured Solo perfectly. They gave hints to his background without the need to go into full details. As a movie, Solo was a story that simply didn't need to be told. The same can be said for Rogue One, but that film had a far more epic scope, which is what Star Wars should be. I've not seen Solo, nor have any plans to. It doesn't tell me anything I need or want to know.

As for the latest Book of Boba Fett, EckhartsLadder has done a review that explains a few bits. Skip to the one minute mark, as it starts with a sponsorship. Spoiler alert, naturally.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J696GmHjCH8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J696GmHjCH8</a>
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:20:12 pm
I knew who that was from the first hazy desert silhouette.



That was a great entrance.

Spoiler
with how the characters from Filonis animated series I just realised Boba Fett has a clone sister 'Omega' who could still be around. Though introducing her at this point would sort of remove any threat/peril from future series of The Bad Batch.
[close]
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:53:59 pm
No worries, mate. If you're interested there are some more older style of quality fan art in these couple of threads:-

https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/The-random-Pics-and-GIFs-thread-for-the-Original-Trilogy/id/72295
https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/Awesome-Star-Wars-art-pic-heavy/id/47273


More work from Pete Stults, the 'Calrissian Chronicles' artist also does many 'what if' and similar tv & film poster art on here - https://www.behance.net/PeterStults

Thanks again mate,love all the old school stuff  :)
