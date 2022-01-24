« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 251025 times)

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,529
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3560 on: January 24, 2022, 12:00:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 20, 2022, 08:40:39 am
Is the new series available anywhere in the UK. Think it's called discovery. With the ship that jumps through some network. Went all alternative universe for half a series.


It is on netflix.
Apart from the opening credits and the CGI, it is really, really awful. The ship travels through a space mushroom network. The writers were on them when they came up with the scripts.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,454
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3561 on: January 25, 2022, 03:40:36 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 24, 2022, 12:00:21 pm
It is on netflix.
Apart from the opening credits and the CGI, it is really, really awful. The ship travels through a space mushroom network. The writers were on them when they came up with the scripts.

Nope, due to Paramount+ intending to launch outside of the states at some point, they pulled Discovery off Netflix a couple of days before the new season was due to start.
Logged

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,109
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 09:59:57 am »
Boba Fett Ep 5

Spoiler
"Hey, look everyone. It's Mando." Thank fuck!

Probably not great that the best episode of this show is one where the title character doesn't show up.  ;D

[close]
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:01:28 am by Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x »
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,529
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 10:06:09 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on January 13, 2022, 07:41:16 pm
Soundtrack is fantastic to this series. Sound design in general. Also Danny Trejo!

Vespa gang are a bit shiny and jarring. Still good fun though.

That was possibly the worst chase scene in the history of television.
So far Disney have handled Star Wars about as well as Everton handle Anfield.
Logged

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,255
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 11:40:05 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 09:59:57 am
Boba Fett Ep 5

Spoiler
"Hey, look everyone. It's Mando." Thank fuck!

Probably not great that the best episode of this show is one where the title character doesn't show up.  ;D

[close]

Yeah that was an incredible episode from start to finish, kudos to Bryce Dallas Howard for directing it

Spoiler
Just of the wrong show :lmao
[close]
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,885
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3565 on: Yesterday at 11:56:09 am »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Yesterday at 11:40:05 am
Yeah that was an incredible episode from start to finish, kudos to Bryce Dallas Howard for directing it

It's amazing how these complete unknowns with no industry contacts get these chances :D
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,213
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 12:11:53 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:06:09 am
That was possibly the worst chase scene in the history of television.
So far Disney have handled Star Wars about as well as Everton handle Anfield.

When I was watching that chase scene I thought it was very Spy Kids and then I saw who directed the episode!
Logged

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,527
  • Cool as
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3567 on: Yesterday at 02:23:30 pm »
Re Boba Ep 5.

Spoiler
At least they can still make good Mando episodes!
[close]
Logged

Offline Casta

  • way
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • Kiba, Per Sempre nel mio Cuore...
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3568 on: Yesterday at 07:31:02 pm »
Well, that was a massive improvement in quality (ep 5)
Logged
Nostalgia isnt what it used to be

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,993
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3569 on: Yesterday at 07:42:44 pm »
fun tv this week. unsurprisingly, hitting yourself in the leg with that thing (hey look vague enough to not be a spoiler) looks like it's a bad idea.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3570 on: Today at 09:40:20 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:06:09 am
That was possibly the worst chase scene in the history of television.
So far Disney have handled Star Wars about as well as Everton handle Anfield.

Hard disagree - Disney's *films* - yep, not great (still miles better than Lucas' last work on the prequel trilogy though).  Outside of the films we've had:

  • The 6th and 7th seasons of Clone Wars  - amazing, maybe less consistent (at the start) compared to seasons 2-4, but the high points in season 7 (last 3-4 episodes) are probably the single best thing SW has ever done, even including the OT
  • Rebels - gosh darn great - pretty close to being as good as Clone Wars were at their heights
  • Resistance  - ok this 1 is definitely awful - probably the worst thing SWs  have ever done on screen
  • Mandalorian - amazing.  Best live action SW stuff since the original trilogy, and some bits are even better than the original
  • Bad Batch - I really enjoyed it, although I know that some thought it didn't focus enough on the BB themselves and too much on Omega.  Still had some great episodes
  • Visions - not seen yet, but the reviews are pretty decent, and an imdb score of 7.1 doesn't indicate it is anything other than pretty good
  • Boba Fett - I've enjoyed it, but I know others haven't.  This is only 5 epidoes in anyway, so seems harsh to criticisie it too heavily.  Still better than Prequel trilogy

So by my money, that's a pretty darn high hit rate, spoiled by Resistance being awful shit, and the sequel trilogy not living up to some fans' idealized hero worship of Luke.

Compare that to the stuff Lucas Arts made after ROTJ in 1983 -

  • Christmas Special - awful, awful shit, worst thing ever made in the SW universe
  • Ewoks Adventure - pretty bad, but maybe marginally better than the Xmas Special
  • Ewols: The Battle for Endor - pretty bad, but maybe marginally better than the Xmas Special
  • Droids and Ewoks - not seen it myself, but reviews are all, at best, mediocre, and having a imdb score of 6 (better than the 3 points above) put it at lower than *anything* Disney has done, other than Resistance
  • The Pre-quel trilogy - better than the 4 things above, but still not good, and worse than anything Disney have done other than Resistance
  • Clone Wars Film - very mediocre, about a little poorer than the prequel trilogy and another imdb score of 6
  • Clone Wars TV show (seasons 1-5) - amazing, as a consistent product absolutely the best thing post Star Wars OT - and something Lucas had nothing to do with (thankfully) - all Dave Filoni.  AS I said, the absolute peak of the entire thing is probably the last 3 episodes of s7 under Disney, but then there is a drop off to the rest of S6/7 - whereas there were more consistency and more great episodes in the first 5

So thats, other than Clone Wars (TV) a pretty terrible hit rate - ouside of the Clone Wars TV show, I'd actually argue every single thing is worse than almost anything Disney has put out, including movies and tv, other than Resistance.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,411
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3571 on: Today at 12:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:40:20 am

So by my money, that's a pretty darn high hit rate, spoiled by Resistance being awful shit, and the sequel trilogy not living up to some fans' idealized hero worship of Luke.


Respect to you for defending SW but wow, what a bad take. There was so, so, so much wrong with the Sequels just on a basic planning level, let alone characterisation. They made it all up as they went along.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,993
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3572 on: Today at 12:16:35 pm »
uh oh that can of worms is almost open yet again
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,273
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3573 on: Today at 12:37:37 pm »
The Clone Wars was George Lucas idea and he hired Dave Filoni to create the show with him so he was quite hands on initially.

Also the two Genndy Tartakovsky Clone Wars series were really good as well. (not sure if they are considered canon anymore)
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,454
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3574 on: Today at 02:29:40 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 12:01:52 pm
Respect to you for defending SW but wow, what a bad take. There was so, so, so much wrong with the Sequels just on a basic planning level, let alone characterisation. They made it all up as they went along.

It amazes me that they didn't have a fucking plan for that entire trilogy in advance, it seems like an obvious move, you have TFA linking to the past and setting stuff up for the rest of the trilogy, the next one should build on the setup before bringing it all together in the third one.

Instead you had the idiocy of Johnson seemingly not wanting to be actually making the second film in a trilogy and then Abrams trying to squash two movies worth of buildup and conclusion into one movie while also retconning stuff from the second one.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
  • Klopptimist
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3575 on: Today at 02:36:00 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 12:01:52 pm
Respect to you for defending SW but wow, what a bad take. There was so, so, so much wrong with the Sequels just on a basic planning level, let alone characterisation. They made it all up as they went along.

Agreed. I'm hardly a massive fan of Luke but I'd readily agree with the sentiment that both his character and journey were brutally undermined by these movies.

Anyway, you can't handwave it away as all just Luke fanboys whining, anymore than people who tried to say it was all just racists/mysoginists who had issues with Rey/Finn/Rose etc. I've never seen any overall-positive critical analysis of the sequels, just people who claim to have enjoyed them whilst having a pop at dissenting opinions, or who tried to defend TLJ purely for 'subverting expectations' as if that's enough on its own (how's that Rian Johnson trilogy coming guys, must be due for release any time now?). The miscommunication across the plots of the movies alone is enough to sink this project, let alone the actual content we got.

Disney's overally handling of Star Wars has probably been a cut above averagely mediocre, but given that it's their big blockbuster centrepieces that drag it all down you can't blame people for having a lowered opinion - not all casual moviegoers are going to seek out cartoons or live action TV.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3576 on: Today at 02:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:40:20 am
Hard disagree - Disney's *films* - yep, not great (still miles better than Lucas' last work on the prequel trilogy though).  Outside of the films we've had:

  • The 6th and 7th seasons of Clone Wars  - amazing, maybe less consistent (at the start) compared to seasons 2-4, but the high points in season 7 (last 3-4 episodes) are probably the single best thing SW has ever done, even including the OT
  • Rebels - gosh darn great - pretty close to being as good as Clone Wars were at their heights
  • Resistance  - ok this 1 is definitely awful - probably the worst thing SWs  have ever done on screen
  • Mandalorian - amazing.  Best live action SW stuff since the original trilogy, and some bits are even better than the original
  • Bad Batch - I really enjoyed it, although I know that some thought it didn't focus enough on the BB themselves and too much on Omega.  Still had some great episodes
  • Visions - not seen yet, but the reviews are pretty decent, and an imdb score of 7.1 doesn't indicate it is anything other than pretty good
  • Boba Fett - I've enjoyed it, but I know others haven't.  This is only 5 epidoes in anyway, so seems harsh to criticisie it too heavily.  Still better than Prequel trilogy

So by my money, that's a pretty darn high hit rate, spoiled by Resistance being awful shit, and the sequel trilogy not living up to some fans' idealized hero worship of Luke.

Compare that to the stuff Lucas Arts made after ROTJ in 1983 -

  • Christmas Special - awful, awful shit, worst thing ever made in the SW universe
  • Ewoks Adventure - pretty bad, but maybe marginally better than the Xmas Special
  • Ewols: The Battle for Endor - pretty bad, but maybe marginally better than the Xmas Special
  • Droids and Ewoks - not seen it myself, but reviews are all, at best, mediocre, and having a imdb score of 6 (better than the 3 points above) put it at lower than *anything* Disney has done, other than Resistance
  • The Pre-quel trilogy - better than the 4 things above, but still not good, and worse than anything Disney have done other than Resistance
  • Clone Wars Film - very mediocre, about a little poorer than the prequel trilogy and another imdb score of 6
  • Clone Wars TV show (seasons 1-5) - amazing, as a consistent product absolutely the best thing post Star Wars OT - and something Lucas had nothing to do with (thankfully) - all Dave Filoni.  AS I said, the absolute peak of the entire thing is probably the last 3 episodes of s7 under Disney, but then there is a drop off to the rest of S6/7 - whereas there were more consistency and more great episodes in the first 5

So thats, other than Clone Wars (TV) a pretty terrible hit rate - ouside of the Clone Wars TV show, I'd actually argue every single thing is worse than almost anything Disney has put out, including movies and tv, other than Resistance.


mmm, I think I may have to take advantage of our disney+ subscription. I was thinking of watching solo for the second time tonight, but it seems there's a load of stuff to occupy me while BoBF is released.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3577 on: Today at 02:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:36:00 pm
Agreed. I'm hardly a massive fan of Luke but I'd readily agree with the sentiment that both his character and journey were brutally undermined by these movies.

Anyway, you can't handwave it away as all just Luke fanboys whining, anymore than people who tried to say it was all just racists/mysoginists who had issues with Rey/Finn/Rose etc. I've never seen any overall-positive critical analysis of the sequels, just people who claim to have enjoyed them whilst having a pop at dissenting opinions, or who tried to defend TLJ purely for 'subverting expectations' as if that's enough on its own (how's that Rian Johnson trilogy coming guys, must be due for release any time now?). The miscommunication across the plots of the movies alone is enough to sink this project, let alone the actual content we got.

Disney's overally handling of Star Wars has probably been a cut above averagely mediocre, but given that it's their big blockbuster centrepieces that drag it all down you can't blame people for having a lowered opinion - not all casual moviegoers are going to seek out cartoons or live action TV.

The three Disney films have some great moments in them. And the feelgood factor with the first one will be long remembered. But mostly they were very badly planned out.

Would love to be living in a parallel universe where that The force awakens is just about to be released. Not so much because we could get better episodes 8 and 9, but because it would be great to have all that buzz after covid.
Bit like winning the league now, with crowds would have been better than when we did. Though that league win probably kept many of us sane during the lockdowns.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,454
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3578 on: Today at 02:49:58 pm »
The main thing Disney needs to be able to do with Star Wars is to move past this filling in the gaps phase, putting out some post sequels content. It doesn't have to be the only content, still room for the existing stuff, but after the mess of the sequel trilogy, they should be aiming to build a solid foundation of well-planned shows and movies that can move that universe on past the Skywalker era.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,993
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3579 on: Today at 02:52:00 pm »
Anyway it was good this week. Pleased that the new Lego game finally has a release date after 18 months of delay as well.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3580 on: Today at 03:43:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:39:54 pm
The three Disney films have some great moments in them. And the feelgood factor with the first one will be long remembered. But mostly they were very badly planned out.

Would love to be living in a parallel universe where that The force awakens is just about to be released. Not so much because we could get better episodes 8 and 9, but because it would be great to have all that buzz after covid.
Bit like winning the league now, with crowds would have been better than when we did. Though that league win probably kept many of us sane during the lockdowns.

The disney films also have Rogue One - which is probably the 3rd best film in the entire SW cannon (for me it's slightly better than A New Hope, but below ROTJ and ESB).  Solo was only "ok" - which was a real pity as it had great casting but not great writing - but even that was better than Episodes 1-3 and the Clone War Animated Film.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 