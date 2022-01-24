That was possibly the worst chase scene in the history of television.
So far Disney have handled Star Wars about as well as Everton handle Anfield.
Hard disagree - Disney's *films* - yep, not great (still miles better than Lucas' last work on the prequel trilogy though). Outside of the films we've had:
- The 6th and 7th seasons of Clone Wars - amazing, maybe less consistent (at the start) compared to seasons 2-4, but the high points in season 7 (last 3-4 episodes) are probably the single best thing SW has ever done, even including the OT
- Rebels - gosh darn great - pretty close to being as good as Clone Wars were at their heights
- Resistance - ok this 1 is definitely awful - probably the worst thing SWs have ever done on screen
- Mandalorian - amazing. Best live action SW stuff since the original trilogy, and some bits are even better than the original
- Bad Batch - I really enjoyed it, although I know that some thought it didn't focus enough on the BB themselves and too much on Omega. Still had some great episodes
- Visions - not seen yet, but the reviews are pretty decent, and an imdb score of 7.1 doesn't indicate it is anything other than pretty good
- Boba Fett - I've enjoyed it, but I know others haven't. This is only 5 epidoes in anyway, so seems harsh to criticisie it too heavily. Still better than Prequel trilogy
So by my money, that's a pretty darn high hit rate, spoiled by Resistance being awful shit, and the sequel trilogy not living up to some fans' idealized hero worship of Luke.
Compare that to the stuff Lucas Arts made after ROTJ in 1983 -
- Christmas Special - awful, awful shit, worst thing ever made in the SW universe
- Ewoks Adventure - pretty bad, but maybe marginally better than the Xmas Special
- Ewols: The Battle for Endor - pretty bad, but maybe marginally better than the Xmas Special
- Droids and Ewoks - not seen it myself, but reviews are all, at best, mediocre, and having a imdb score of 6 (better than the 3 points above) put it at lower than *anything* Disney has done, other than Resistance
- The Pre-quel trilogy - better than the 4 things above, but still not good, and worse than anything Disney have done other than Resistance
- Clone Wars Film - very mediocre, about a little poorer than the prequel trilogy and another imdb score of 6
- Clone Wars TV show (seasons 1-5) - amazing, as a consistent product absolutely the best thing post Star Wars OT - and something Lucas had nothing to do with (thankfully) - all Dave Filoni. AS I said, the absolute peak of the entire thing is probably the last 3 episodes of s7 under Disney, but then there is a drop off to the rest of S6/7 - whereas there were more consistency and more great episodes in the first 5
So thats, other than Clone Wars (TV) a pretty terrible hit rate - ouside of the Clone Wars TV show, I'd actually argue every single thing is worse than almost anything Disney has put out, including movies and tv, other than Resistance.