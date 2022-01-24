Respect to you for defending SW but wow, what a bad take. There was so, so, so much wrong with the Sequels just on a basic planning level, let alone characterisation. They made it all up as they went along.



Agreed. I'm hardly a massive fan of Luke but I'd readily agree with the sentiment that both his character and journey were brutally undermined by these movies.Anyway, you can't handwave it away as all just Luke fanboys whining, anymore than people who tried to say it was all just racists/mysoginists who had issues with Rey/Finn/Rose etc. I've never seen any overall-positive critical analysis of the sequels, just people who claim to have enjoyed them whilst having a pop at dissenting opinions, or who tried to defend TLJ purely for 'subverting expectations' as if that's enough on its own (how's that Rian Johnson trilogy coming guys, must be due for release any time now?). The miscommunication across the plots of the movies alone is enough to sink this project, let alone the actual content we got.Disney's overally handling of Star Wars has probably been a cut above averagely mediocre, but given that it's their big blockbuster centrepieces that drag it all down you can't blame people for having a lowered opinion - not all casual moviegoers are going to seek out cartoons or live action TV.