Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 248123 times)

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3480 on: January 5, 2022, 02:13:23 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on January  5, 2022, 01:44:08 pm
Was he ever really a villain though? Looked a lot meaner than his character portrays. After all he's just a simple man making his way in the universe.

He's absolutely set up as a villain in the OT.
Offline ianburns252

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3481 on: January 5, 2022, 02:28:15 pm »
Certainly when watching the OT back when I was young that was how I saw him.

When looking at it now, it seems more like he operates in the morally ambiguous middle ground where he is working what, in this universe, is a legitimate job and he is simply loyal to his contract.

He is in this series more of a tweener anyway - he is an honourable guy but would certainly not call him a good way. As the protagonist though I think he has been positioned as being "more good" than those he is up against, it is just that on the overall scale they are simply more devious/evil.

Online PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3482 on: January 5, 2022, 07:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January  5, 2022, 02:13:23 pm
He's absolutely set up as a villain in the OT.
As is Vader. Until pretty much the final scenes of Rotj. A lot of SW seems to be about blurring good and bad. Life isnt simple.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3483 on: January 5, 2022, 07:06:14 pm »
all bounty hunters were set up as "bad guys"




anyway I really enjoyed this week's episode.
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3484 on: January 5, 2022, 09:37:23 pm »
I think the idea is that the time he spends with the Tuskens changes him, and he becomes more about 'honour' and 'respect' than just being ruthless and out for himself.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3485 on: January 6, 2022, 05:16:03 am »
Definitely seeing the Tusken Raiders in a new light
Offline kezzy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3486 on: January 6, 2022, 07:52:00 am »
Quote from: kezzy on December 29, 2021, 07:38:07 pm
Thought The Book of Boba Fett was no different to The Mandalorian.  Same settings and same story with the Tusken  raiders.  I really enjoyed The Mandalorian after the shite that was the sequels but they need some new ideas.


I take that back.  I thought the second episode was excellent.  My bad.  😀
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3487 on: January 6, 2022, 09:03:36 am »
Yeah that was a great second ep. I love how comfortable the show is to have so many periods without dialogue.
Online tubby

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3488 on: January 7, 2022, 09:16:49 pm »
Loved that second episode.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3489 on: January 7, 2022, 09:24:51 pm »
I havent watched either yet but Im wondering who is the better character Mando or Boba?
Online CraigDS

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3490 on: January 7, 2022, 09:27:44 pm »
Enjoyed the first episode, but it didn't exactly grab me and make me want to instantly watch the second.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3491 on: January 7, 2022, 09:30:22 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  7, 2022, 09:24:51 pm
I havent watched either yet but Im wondering who is the better character Mando or Boba?

Boba is the badass we all expect him to be.
Online PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3492 on: January 7, 2022, 11:01:38 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  7, 2022, 09:24:51 pm
I havent watched either yet but Im wondering who is the better character Mando or Boba?
I'm preferring Mando so far. But I think it will change.
Offline wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3493 on: January 7, 2022, 11:43:43 pm »
When Boba Fett was brought back in The Mandalorian I was hoping he was being brought in as a proper antagonist, full-on foil to Mando and an  absolute irredeemable bastard.

I wish they had done that.
Offline wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3494 on: January 7, 2022, 11:44:19 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  7, 2022, 09:24:51 pm
I havent watched either yet but Im wondering who is the better character Mando or Boba?
The Mandalorian by a country mile.
Online Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3495 on: January 7, 2022, 11:57:07 pm »
It's a slow burn so far. But the first 3 episodes of the Mandalorian were him walking around that desert planet and eventually winning an egg for some Jawas. It picked up. Besides, the early parts of pretty much all of Dave Filoni's Star Wars projects have had a lot of iffy moments and he's not yet failed to deliver.

Remember as well that this is just one piece in this new cross-linked Star Wars TV universe, that will probably see characters cross from Mandalorian, Boba Fett, Ahsoka and the New Republic Rangers series. Exciting times ahead!
Offline thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3496 on: January 9, 2022, 10:38:33 pm »
Its not bad so far. Only thing bugging me is shouldnt Boba in the flashback scenes be in his 30s? Temuera Morrison Is too old now for the timeline.
Offline SP

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3497 on: Yesterday at 12:12:26 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January  9, 2022, 10:38:33 pm
Its not bad so far. Only thing bugging me is shouldnt Boba in the flashback scenes be in his 30s? Temuera Morrison Is too old now for the timeline.

The Sarlacc Pit ages you.
Offline wampa1

« Reply #3498 on: Yesterday at 12:17:25 am »
My head canon says the Kaminoans couldn't get it quite right so Boba still has a bit of the clones premature aging in him.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3499 on: Yesterday at 12:19:59 am »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 12:12:26 am
The Sarlacc Pit ages you.


Fattens you up too.
Online newterp

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3500 on: Yesterday at 12:35:20 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:19:59 am
Fattens you up too.

clearly ate stormtroopers to stay alive.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3501 on: Yesterday at 10:22:17 am »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 12:12:26 am
The Sarlacc Pit ages you.


Like the Transfer forum, with similar amounts of digestive juice.
Online PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3502 on: Yesterday at 01:30:31 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:22:17 am
Like the Transfer forum, with similar amounts of digestive juice.
I'd rather slowly digest for a thousand years than have to moderate the Transfer thread!
Online Red Berry

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3503 on: Yesterday at 10:37:19 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January  9, 2022, 10:38:33 pm
Its not bad so far. Only thing bugging me is shouldnt Boba in the flashback scenes be in his 30s? Temuera Morrison Is too old now for the timeline.

Temuera Morrison is 61. I think Boba Fett should be early to mid forties, depending how far after the series is set after his escape from the Sarlacc.

As others have said, it will be a combination of premature ageing, plus what he endured in the Sarlacc pit. And we only have to look at Obi-Wan to see what the harsh Tatooine environment does to you over 20 years or so. ;)
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3504 on: Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:37:19 pm
Temuera Morrison is 61. I think Boba Fett should be early to mid forties, depending how far after the series is set after his escape from the Sarlacc.

As others have said, it will be a combination of premature ageing, plus what he endured in the Sarlacc pit. And we only have to look at Obi-Wan to see what the harsh Tatooine environment does to you over 20 years or so. ;)

Looked it up and apparently he was 41 in ROTJ, and this series (other than the flashbacks) is set 5 years later.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 02:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on January  2, 2022, 11:44:01 am
Rogue One is an odd one, it works for me but it isn't one I will tend to rewatch for some reason. The missed potential might mean that a rewatch of Solo will disappoint you, a lot of interesting elements won't get any payoff in the future since Solo didn't do well at the boxoffice.

I thought TFA was the ideal way to kick off that new trilogy, had a balance of the familiar while introducing the new people, but the lack of a coherent plan for that trilogy as a whole was completely inexcusable, you had the 2nd director seemingly having little interest in building on that starting point and then you had the mess of the third that tried to do too much in tying things up and retconning some of the 2nd film at the same time.

TFA seemed great on first watch then on the 2nd watch you have an Admiral Akbar moment. Things just got progressively worse with each next instalment of the sequel trilogy.
Oscar Isaac sums up the state of the last one near the start. Not sure he was acting or just expressing his feelings at the state of the script.

Offline lobsterboy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3506 on: Today at 02:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January  5, 2022, 11:28:17 am
Enjoyed the first couple of episodes although I had pretty low expectations.

Glad they showed him escaping from the sarlacc pit early because they couldn't just leave that up in the air and expect people to go along with it.

Think it's a bit silly and makes no sense that he's just suddenly a good guy now but I'm not bothered enough by that for it to ruin the show for me.

He isn't exactly a good guy though. He is taking over as a crime lord and demanding tribute (a protection racket)
Think he's supposed to be this bounty hunter/hired gun who has decided he is owed a seat at the top table. Possibly there is a redemption arc (via the Tusken raiders) but he has just robbed a train in the last episode and it wasn't even the Empires.
Online Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3507 on: Today at 03:22:09 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:33:17 pm
TFA seemed great on first watch

The Force Awakens was an okay movie. I think if it had been followed up by two incredible sequels then it would be considered a worthy part of the canon... but I never found it greatin itself. I remember talking to a couple of casual SW fans in work afterwards and they couldn't get their heads round why I found it so lazy and underwhelming. I don't think you could make a more 'Star Wars by numbers' movie without going into the world of parody, except this time the whole thing feels like it's designed by commitee (a common sin with modern day big budget projects) rather than the original being the vision of one filmmaker.

I naturally rail against anything that makes the Star Wars setting feel smaller, and TFA made it feels positively tiny. Everything was just the same, a generation on. Rogue One gets brickbats from some quarters for including 'fan service' things from the original trilogy, but that just matches the setting. Here, the First Order are just the Empire still, in every conceivable way. They have fascist uniforms, fly around in Star Destroyers and TIE Fighters and deploy Stormtroopers and Walkers. The Resistance are even worse, just a slightly reskinned Rebel Alliance. And personally, the worst thing of all was JJ's inability to comprehend how space works (also on display in Star Trek) gave me the impression the whole thing was taking place in a small box or snow globe.

The major crimes of the sequel trilogy take place in the second and third installments, but there's so little of interest about how the Force Awakens kicked the whole thing off in the first place.
Online Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3508 on: Today at 03:24:41 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:39:25 pm
he has just robbed a train in the last episode and it wasn't even the Empires.

It was controlled by the Pyke Syndicate though (common antagonists in the animated shows), notorious spice smugglers. It wasn't just the 8:15 mail train to Mos Eisley.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3509 on: Today at 03:26:13 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:33:17 pm
TFA seemed great on first watch then on the 2nd watch you have an Admiral Akbar moment. Things just got progressively worse with each next instalment of the sequel trilogy.
Oscar Isaac sums up the state of the last one near the start. Not sure he was acting or just expressing his feelings at the state of the script.



Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3510 on: Today at 04:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:22:09 pm
The Force Awakens was an okay movie. I think if it had been followed up by two incredible sequels then it would be considered a worthy part of the canon... but I never found it greatin itself. I remember talking to a couple of casual SW fans in work afterwards and they couldn't get their heads round why I found it so lazy and underwhelming. I don't think you could make a more 'Star Wars by numbers' movie without going into the world of parody, except this time the whole thing feels like it's designed by commitee (a common sin with modern day big budget projects) rather than the original being the vision of one filmmaker.

I naturally rail against anything that makes the Star Wars setting feel smaller, and TFA made it feels positively tiny. Everything was just the same, a generation on. Rogue One gets brickbats from some quarters for including 'fan service' things from the original trilogy, but that just matches the setting. Here, the First Order are just the Empire still, in every conceivable way. They have fascist uniforms, fly around in Star Destroyers and TIE Fighters and deploy Stormtroopers and Walkers. The Resistance are even worse, just a slightly reskinned Rebel Alliance. And personally, the worst thing of all was JJ's inability to comprehend how space works (also on display in Star Trek) gave me the impression the whole thing was taking place in a small box or snow globe.

The major crimes of the sequel trilogy take place in the second and third installments, but there's so little of interest about how the Force Awakens kicked the whole thing off in the first place.


that was the main fundamental issue I had with the whole thing, how it just recycled everything that had been done before.

because of that however I'm not really that arsed about criticising everything else, other than the stupid forced comedy in TLJ which I hated.

Online PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3511 on: Today at 09:03:31 pm »
Does anyone know who decided the death star would basically be a ball with the hollowed out bit?
Is that something Lucas would have dreamt up, or would it be left to others.
I guess, the same with walker, tie fighters, x-wings. Though their name gives the look away.

Online Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3512 on: Today at 11:07:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:03:31 pm
Does anyone know who decided the death star would basically be a ball with the hollowed out bit?
Is that something Lucas would have dreamt up, or would it be left to others.

There are plenty of books and sources on all the design and production elements of the original trilogy. I do have quite a few, but they aren't at my current address to check. The broad answer for any of it is that the initial idea for a design could have come from a specific note in Lucas's script, or a sketch by someone like McQuarrie based on what it was supposed to do, or even someone involved in making the models (though this would be unlikely for the Death Star as the model was clearly made after the animation that shows the superlaser dish on the 'equator').
