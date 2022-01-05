« previous next »
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Quote from: OsirisMVZ on January  5, 2022, 01:44:08 pm
Was he ever really a villain though? Looked a lot meaner than his character portrays. After all he's just a simple man making his way in the universe.

He's absolutely set up as a villain in the OT.
Online ianburns252

Certainly when watching the OT back when I was young that was how I saw him.

When looking at it now, it seems more like he operates in the morally ambiguous middle ground where he is working what, in this universe, is a legitimate job and he is simply loyal to his contract.

He is in this series more of a tweener anyway - he is an honourable guy but would certainly not call him a good way. As the protagonist though I think he has been positioned as being "more good" than those he is up against, it is just that on the overall scale they are simply more devious/evil.

Offline PaulF

Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January  5, 2022, 02:13:23 pm
He's absolutely set up as a villain in the OT.
As is Vader. Until pretty much the final scenes of Rotj. A lot of SW seems to be about blurring good and bad. Life isnt simple.
Offline voodoo ray

all bounty hunters were set up as "bad guys"




anyway I really enjoyed this week's episode.
Offline Rob Dylan

I think the idea is that the time he spends with the Tuskens changes him, and he becomes more about 'honour' and 'respect' than just being ruthless and out for himself.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Definitely seeing the Tusken Raiders in a new light
Offline kezzy

Quote from: kezzy on December 29, 2021, 07:38:07 pm
Thought The Book of Boba Fett was no different to The Mandalorian.  Same settings and same story with the Tusken  raiders.  I really enjoyed The Mandalorian after the shite that was the sequels but they need some new ideas.


I take that back.  I thought the second episode was excellent.  My bad.  😀
Online OsirisMVZ

Yeah that was a great second ep. I love how comfortable the show is to have so many periods without dialogue.
Online tubby

Loved that second episode.
Online AndyMuller

I havent watched either yet but Im wondering who is the better character Mando or Boba?
Online CraigDS

Enjoyed the first episode, but it didn't exactly grab me and make me want to instantly watch the second.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:24:51 pm
I havent watched either yet but Im wondering who is the better character Mando or Boba?

Boba is the badass we all expect him to be.
