From the 13th November, 2019... the unannounced latest version of the Original Trilogy - the 2019 Special Edition (with further changes made to the OT films - once again)
'The Version of Star Wars on Disney+ Changes the Canon Once Again
':-Watching A New Hope on Disney+? That shoot-out between Han Solo and Greedo might look different than it did in 1977. And in 1997. And 2004. And 2011.https://www.wired.com/story/star-wars-disney-plus-han-greedo
A Visual Guide to Changes, Fixes & Tweaks in the Disney 4K / 2019 SE Version
- for each of the three Original Trilogy films, up on The Digital Bits
Star Wars - https://thedigitalbits.com/featured/articles/sw-new-hope-disneyplus-4k-2019
Empire Strikes Back - https://thedigitalbits.com/featured/articles/sw-empire-disneyplus-4k-2019
Return Of The Jedi - https://thedigitalbits.com/featured/articles/sw-jedi-disneyplus-4k-2019
'Disney+ Should Offer the Star Wars Original CutsAll of Them
' - by Drew Stewart:-George Lucas has been retro-tweaking the saga for years. It's time to give fans every version.https://www.wired.com/story/put-original-star-wars-on-disney-plus #ReleaseTheOriginalTrilogy
^ A cracking in-depth article on the various changes made to the Original Trilogy films over the years - including the why, the when, the how, and the who.
And also why it is high time to release the unaltered theatrical version of the three classic Star Wars films
- either free and easily on Disney+, or a physical release....
It also includes information on the 2019 SE / Disney+ version release of the Original Trilogy being formed from a 1997 Special Edition based master print (Lucasfilm went back to this and then re-did changes for the necessary 2004, 2011 - and now 2019 changes. So despite some disingenuous claims by George and Lucasfilm the original film reels were damaged / beyond repair etc... all that is required to is for a modern high quality preservation project of the unaltered theatrical version of the Original Trilogy for years to come... is to take out the Special Edition changes from 1997 Special Edition based master print... and re-insert the original film elements (with some colour-timing changes).
Those actual changes George made for the 1997 Special Edition release were not
due to the unaltered theatrical version's reels or stock being damaged or being beyond repair (though they were in bad condition)
- they were changes made by choice - as part of free testing paid for by Fox - for CGI technology used for the then coming Prequel films:-https://twitter.com/doubleofive/status/1151316503314227205
George Lucas, speaking about 'The Phantom Menace': "So yes, the Special Editions were a means of researching and testing what I was going to try to do on this film."
^ a snapshot of the 1999 interview with George Lucas, in Issue 78 of Cinefex.
^ from the 'How the Grinch Stole Star Wars
' article from the informative 'Saving Star Wars
' website - https://savestarwars.com/howthegrinchstolestarwars.htmlThree insightful, informative and well-researched articles - on how the unaltered theatrical version of the Original Trilogy films CAN quite easily be preserved and restored - despite George Lucas and Lucasfilms claims & statements to the contrary...
'The Star Wars Blu-Ray Blues
' (2010):-https://savestarwars.com/starwarsblurayblues.html
'Untouched is impossible: the story of Star Wars in film
' (2010):- https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2010/05/star-wars
'Could Disney finally give us the remastered, unedited Star Wars we want?
' (2017):- https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2017/11/could-disney-finally-give-us-the-remastered-unedited-star-wars-we-wantand of course, high quality prints of the unaltered Original Trilogy still in existence - via Lucas...
'George Lucas Approved Rare Pre-Special Edition Star Wars Screening
(at The Academy's own cinema - 2019):-https://comicbook.com/starwars/news/star-wars-special-edition-original-screening-70mm-rare-lucasfilmwith a number of prints existing in private hands requiring a little work, love and attention - yet even dedicated amateur home-based fans can repair...An Original Film Print of Star Wars Has Been Restored and Released Online
(2016):-https://io9.gizmodo.com/an-original-film-print-of-star-wars-has-been-restored-a-1759904328
^ 4K77
and 4K83
have already been released - 4K80
is being worked on, but will take some time - https://www.thestarwarstrilogy.com/project-4k80
'The most authentic UNALTERED THEATRICAL cut of Star Wars is here ... and it's in 4K | PROJECT 4K77
' (5 minute video from HelloGreedo
):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SwnMWS1iFTE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SwnMWS1iFTE</a>Edit:-
'The Disney+ versions of the original Star Wars trilogy are not the versions that changed the world. They arent the versions that were nominated for 17 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. They are pale imitations.
Do the right thing here, Disney
^ https://twitter.com/WIRED/status/1245249295932182530
Also from linked article above - the addition to the 1997 Special Editions
(and various versions since) which ruins the climax and tension of the movie...
'The Special Edition makes these two shots into one sweeping shot by reversing the shots and making a new CG pan of the ships crossing in front of the camera. There's just one problem: They also added Yavin 4 to the background...
''It's the exact same model (with the same cloud cover) used in the Falcon's new approach. John Knoll even confirms in Making Magic that its the rebel moon theyre coming from. Thanks to it being inserted into the new 180-degree turn, it's now very clearly in range of the Death Star from the very beginning of the battle.
Subconsciously (well, consciously now that I've shared it), this shot ruins the climax and tension of the movie. Logically, there's no reason for the Death Star to have not shot straight through the approaching ships and blown up the moon, ending the trilogy 20 minutes before the first movie is over.'https://twitter.com/StarWarsVisComp
: https://starwarsviscomp.wordpress.com
: https://doubleofive.wordpress.com/swsevc
: https://originaltrilogy.com
