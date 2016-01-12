You know what, I'm totally fine with just watching Harmy's Despecialised editions for that sort of thing. I've got at least 3 versions saved for each of the original movies and those are probably the ones I'd go for first - the theatrical ones are just too much of a drop in picture quality now, and the DVD editions are largely fine but have all the SE crap littered throughout; and I'd rather not end RotJ with the new music and Hayden Christiansen apppearing, ta.



The unaltered theatrical version of the Original Trilogy are the films as you would have seen them at the cinema in 1977, 1980, and 1983 - and the same version available to buy on videotape and laserdisc up to 1996. Before the dark times - before the various Special Editions...(which started with the 1997 Special Edition - the first of a raft of changes made to the iconic and groundbreaking films. A further 2004 Special Edition for a DVD release - with more changes. Then a 2011 Special Edition with even more changes made for the 2011 blu ray release, and lastly... the 2019 Special Edition on Disney+ and 4K UHD - with yet more changes #Macklunky!The image quality of a potential unaltered theatrical version release of the Original Trilogy would also be far superior than that which we've been able to experience from 1997 onwards on various official releases and formats (which were sourced from poor and rushed restoration jobs - as admitted by the people who worked on them at the time).Harmy's Despecialized Editions (and also the 4K77, 4K80 and 4K83 projects etc) are all great - and are fantastic fan made preservation efforts from the material and film scans available to us - but an official release sourced from the film elements available to Lucasfilm would (and should) be far beyond the quality of our fan made efforts.