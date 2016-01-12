« previous next »
Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 204681 times)

Offline TravisBickle

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3040 on: January 12, 2016, 12:38:12 AM »
I saw it for the first time tonight. I refused to get excited about it given the drivel that was the prequels but I spent the entire film feeling like a kid again. There's a lot wrong with it but my word, I've not had such sheer enjoyment from a film in yonks.

 Buzzing to see it again.
Online Red Berry

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3041 on: January 12, 2016, 10:40:58 AM »
Quote from: The Tenacious Kennedy on January 11, 2016, 10:26:01 PM
If anyone is going to see the film, try to avoid the Odeon, as you may recognise a foul stench

https://twitter.com/wrong_kennedy/status/686293036410736641

Bit late in the day for Star Wars.  Is that in Odeon Liverpool?  Would be gobsmacked they would be that stupid.
Online Red Berry

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3042 on: January 12, 2016, 02:06:17 PM »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Offline dave 5516

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3043 on: March 22, 2016, 07:22:44 PM »
Star Wars Episode VII The Force Awakens 2015 720p BluRay x264-Replica   
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3044 on: March 22, 2016, 09:20:25 PM »
This Good Friday, will be a very Good Friday. Telly now booked in for a nights viewing.

Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3045 on: March 22, 2016, 09:42:09 PM »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 11, 2016, 06:18:49 PM
Had a Star Wars/Alien crossover dream last night.  Poor Wicket...

I had a Stars Wars/Allen crossover dream last night.....Annie Hall was Princess Leia and Woody was C-3PO trying to get off with her and failing and R2 -D2 was his shrink....he played a game of chess with Darth Vada on a beach in his usual Bergman pastiche'

Offline oojason

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3046 on: March 22, 2016, 11:56:25 PM »
Quote from: dave 5516 on March 22, 2016, 07:22:44 PM
Star Wars Episode VII The Force Awakens 2015 720p BluRay x264-Replica   

With only 2 weeks to go before the official TFA release on digital download format (and the other formats soon after) they've done quite well to last this long before a high quality version leaked.

Looking forward to watching it again - the more I watch it the more I like it (there was just so much to take in the first couple of times in amongst the anticipation, excitement (and dread it may be like the Prequels - thankfully it wasn't) it was easy to miss things and not fully digest what was occurring.
Offline The not so lazy.boy

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3047 on: March 23, 2016, 03:53:59 PM »
The 1080p HD version has just gone 'live' on Phoenix (Kodi)... BOOM!

https://twitter.com/Valhallastreams/status/712589492549525504
Offline Oddball

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3048 on: March 23, 2016, 11:42:45 PM »
Definably much better on the 2nd viewing. Does anyone know if this BluRay had deleted scenes or extra footage added? If not I fell asleep in the cinema 3 times for around 4-7 mins each :/
Offline stewil007

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3049 on: March 24, 2016, 11:36:32 AM »
For those that use it, TFA is now on Showbox (al long last)
Offline telekon

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3050 on: March 24, 2016, 11:40:34 AM »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on March 22, 2016, 09:42:09 PM
I had a Stars Wars/Allen crossover dream last night.....Annie Hall was Princess Leia and Woody was C-3PO trying to get off with her and failing and R2 -D2 was his shrink....he played a game of chess with Darth Vada on a beach in his usual Bergman pastiche'



Haha, amazing! Is this your "original content"?
Offline oojason

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3051 on: March 24, 2016, 11:55:56 AM »
Quote from: oddball on March 23, 2016, 11:42:45 PM
Definably much better on the 2nd viewing. Does anyone know if this BluRay had deleted scenes or extra footage added? If not I fell asleep in the cinema 3 times for around 4-7 mins each :/

7 deleted scenes in total mate (not integrated into the film itself - if you want to see Fan Edits of TFA I imagine the ot.com will be the place to go - various plans are already afoot there by the editors):-



They'll be extras along with these documentaries:-

Building BB8
Crafting Creatures
Secrets of The Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey
Blueprint of a Battle: The Snow Fight
The Visual Magic Of The Force J
John Williams: The Seventh Symphony
Force For Change

DVD and bluray are out in the UK on 18th April - in the US it's a couple of weeks before, and bluray quality rips are already out there in the usual places...
Offline Oddball

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3052 on: March 24, 2016, 12:11:43 PM »
Quote from: oojason on March 24, 2016, 11:55:56 AM
6 deleted scenes in total mate (not integrated into the film itself - if you want to see Fan Edits of TFA I imagine the ot.com will be the place to go - various plans are already afoot there by the editors):-


Ahar, cheers mate. Yea I fell asleep then hahahaha.
Offline Trada

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3053 on: January 11, 2017, 07:34:19 PM »
Woody Harrelson has been casted in the new Hans Solo film.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3054 on: January 12, 2017, 08:21:53 AM »
Quote from: Trada on January 11, 2017, 07:34:19 PM
Woody Harrelson has been casted in the new Hans Solo film.

Solo's dad?
Offline Beav

Re: Star Wars - The Force Awakens **NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #3055 on: January 12, 2017, 11:38:29 AM »
Been talked about as more of a mentor role to Han, at the beginning of his smuggling days.
Offline SP

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3056 on: January 12, 2017, 01:41:15 PM »
There will be a scene in the movie where Han shoots first. They will not be able to resist.
Offline oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3057 on: January 12, 2017, 02:01:30 PM »
Quote from: SP on January 12, 2017, 01:41:15 PM
There will be a scene in the movie where Han shoots first. They will not be able to resist.

Hopefully there'll be one scene with just Han shooting. No race to shoot first, no professional assassins missing from across the bar table, no Kennedy-style magic bullet trajectories, no very lame cgi of it all.

Just a scene with Han shooting someone :)


Not this...






Just as a side note for the Han Solo film...

(contain spoilers - I think... well, there could be something to it - it certainly could be perceived that way...)




Chewbacca vs Unkar Plutt deleted scene from TFA - https://www.instagram.com/p/BPHpqnUh5dF/

The Lost Rebels (rare Return of the Jedi scenes that didn't make the finalcut) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CgbGQiMUKo
Offline oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3058 on: July 14, 2017, 12:02:18 PM »

At D23 (Disney's fan club and Expo) some details - and a lot of photos of an impressive scale model - have been shown re the new 'Star Wars Land' to open in 2019...

lots of pics - http://io9.gizmodo.com/heres-your-first-look-at-an-insanely-detailed-model-of-1796906343


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7qi9bRaly0o" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7qi9bRaly0o</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iJAz4eS-riw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iJAz4eS-riw</a>


Hopefully they'll let us fly the ships ourselves ;)
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3059 on: July 14, 2017, 02:56:27 PM »
Quote from: oojason on July 14, 2017, 12:02:18 PM
At D23 (Disney's fan club and Expo) some details - and a lot of photos of an impressive scale model - have been shown re the new 'Star Wars Land' to open in 2019...

lots of pics - http://io9.gizmodo.com/heres-your-first-look-at-an-insanely-detailed-model-of-1796906343


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7qi9bRaly0o" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7qi9bRaly0o</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iJAz4eS-riw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iJAz4eS-riw</a>


Hopefully they'll let us fly the ships ourselves ;)
You do get to pilot the Falcon, apparently.

What do people think about this being a new location, rather than having known locations, like Cloud City or Hoth?
Offline oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3060 on: April 1, 2020, 02:12:10 AM »
.
From the 13th November, 2019... the unannounced latest version of the Original Trilogy - the 2019 Special Edition (with further changes made to the OT films - once again)...

'The Version of Star Wars on Disney+ Changes the Canon Once Again':-

Watching A New Hope on Disney+? That shoot-out between Han Solo and Greedo might look different than it did in 1977. And in 1997. And 2004. And 2011.

https://www.wired.com/story/star-wars-disney-plus-han-greedo







A Visual Guide to Changes, Fixes & Tweaks in the Disney 4K / 2019 SE Version - for each of the three Original Trilogy films, up on The Digital Bits website

 Star Wars - https://thedigitalbits.com/featured/articles/sw-new-hope-disneyplus-4k-2019

 Empire Strikes Back - https://thedigitalbits.com/featured/articles/sw-empire-disneyplus-4k-2019

 Return Of The Jedi - https://thedigitalbits.com/featured/articles/sw-jedi-disneyplus-4k-2019





'Disney+ Should Offer the Star Wars Original CutsAll of Them' - by Drew Stewart:-

George Lucas has been retro-tweaking the saga for years. It's time to give fans every version.

https://www.wired.com/story/put-original-star-wars-on-disney-plus #ReleaseTheOriginalTrilogy

^ A cracking in-depth article on the various changes made to the Original Trilogy films over the years - including the why, the when, the how, and the who.

And also why it is high time to release the unaltered theatrical version of the three classic Star Wars films - either free and easily on Disney+, or a physical release....


It also includes information on the 2019 SE / Disney+ version release of the Original Trilogy being formed from a 1997 Special Edition based master print (Lucasfilm went back to this and then re-did changes for the necessary 2004, 2011 - and now 2019 changes. So despite some disingenuous claims by George and Lucasfilm the original film reels were damaged / beyond repair etc... all that is required to is for a modern high quality preservation project of the unaltered theatrical version of the Original Trilogy for years to come... is to take out the Special Edition changes from 1997 Special Edition based master print... and re-insert the original film elements (with some colour-timing changes).


Those actual changes George made for the 1997 Special Edition release were not due to the unaltered theatrical version's reels or stock being damaged or being beyond repair (though they were in bad condition) - they were changes made by choice - as part of free testing paid for by Fox - for CGI technology used for the then coming Prequel films:-

https://twitter.com/doubleofive/status/1151316503314227205...

George Lucas, speaking about 'The Phantom Menace': "So yes, the Special Editions were a means of researching and testing what I was going to try to do on this film."



^ a snapshot of the 1999 interview with George Lucas, in Issue 78 of Cinefex.




^ from the 'How the Grinch Stole Star Wars' article from the informative 'Saving Star Wars' website - https://savestarwars.com/howthegrinchstolestarwars.html





Three insightful, informative and well-researched articles - on how the unaltered theatrical version of the Original Trilogy films CAN quite easily be preserved and restored - despite George Lucas and Lucasfilms claims & statements to the contrary...


'The Star Wars Blu-Ray Blues' (2010):-

https://savestarwars.com/starwarsblurayblues.html


'Untouched is impossible: the story of Star Wars in film' (2010):-

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2010/05/star-wars


'Could Disney finally give us the remastered, unedited Star Wars we want?' (2017):-

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2017/11/could-disney-finally-give-us-the-remastered-unedited-star-wars-we-want




and of course, high quality prints of the unaltered Original Trilogy still in existence - via Lucas...

'George Lucas Approved Rare Pre-Special Edition Star Wars Screening (at The Academy's own cinema - 2019):-

https://comicbook.com/starwars/news/star-wars-special-edition-original-screening-70mm-rare-lucasfilm


with a number of prints existing in private hands requiring a little work, love and attention - yet even dedicated amateur home-based fans can repair...

An Original Film Print of Star Wars Has Been Restored and Released Online (2016):-

https://io9.gizmodo.com/an-original-film-print-of-star-wars-has-been-restored-a-1759904328

^ 4K77 and 4K83 have already been released - 4K80 is being worked on, but will take some time - https://www.thestarwarstrilogy.com/project-4k80


'The most authentic UNALTERED THEATRICAL cut of Star Wars is here ... and it's in 4K | PROJECT 4K77' (5 minute video from HelloGreedo):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SwnMWS1iFTE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SwnMWS1iFTE</a>





Edit:-

'The Disney+ versions of the original Star Wars trilogy are not the versions that changed the world. They arent the versions that were nominated for 17 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. They are pale imitations.

Do the right thing here, Disney

^ https://twitter.com/WIRED/status/1245249295932182530





Also from linked article above - the addition to the 1997 Special Editions (and various versions since) which ruins the climax and tension of the movie...

'The Special Edition makes these two shots into one sweeping shot by reversing the shots and making a new CG pan of the ships crossing in front of the camera. There's just one problem: They also added Yavin 4 to the background...'



'It's the exact same model (with the same cloud cover) used in the Falcon's new approach. John Knoll even confirms in Making Magic that its the rebel moon theyre coming from. Thanks to it being inserted into the new 180-degree turn, it's now very clearly in range of the Death Star from the very beginning of the battle.

Subconsciously (well, consciously now that I've shared it), this shot ruins the climax and tension of the movie. Logically, there's no reason for the Death Star to have not shot straight through the approaching ships and blown up the moon, ending the trilogy 20 minutes before the first movie is over.'



https://twitter.com/StarWarsVisComp : https://starwarsviscomp.wordpress.com : https://doubleofive.wordpress.com/swsevc : https://originaltrilogy.com




I would have used the 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker / The Mandalorian / The Clone Wars' thread (https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330108.0) - but this one seemed more of an 'old school' Star Wars thread - rather than for the newer content from the GFFA (linked above)...

Online Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3061 on: April 1, 2020, 09:11:46 AM »
You know what, I'm totally fine with just watching Harmy's Despecialised editions for that sort of thing. I've got at least 3 versions saved for each of the original movies and those are probably the ones I'd go for first - the theatrical ones are just too much of a drop in picture quality now, and the DVD editions are largely fine but have all the SE crap littered throughout; and I'd rather not end RotJ with the new music and Hayden Christiansen apppearing, ta.
Offline oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3062 on: April 1, 2020, 11:46:42 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on April  1, 2020, 09:11:46 AM
You know what, I'm totally fine with just watching Harmy's Despecialised editions for that sort of thing. I've got at least 3 versions saved for each of the original movies and those are probably the ones I'd go for first - the theatrical ones are just too much of a drop in picture quality now, and the DVD editions are largely fine but have all the SE crap littered throughout; and I'd rather not end RotJ with the new music and Hayden Christiansen apppearing, ta.

The unaltered theatrical version of the Original Trilogy are the films as you would have seen them at the cinema in 1977, 1980, and 1983 - and the same version available to buy on videotape and laserdisc up to 1996. Before the dark times - before the various Special Editions...  ;)

(which started with the 1997 Special Edition - the first of a raft of changes made to the iconic and groundbreaking films. A further 2004 Special Edition for a DVD release - with more changes. Then a 2011 Special Edition with even more changes made for the 2011 blu ray release, and lastly... the 2019 Special Edition on Disney+ and 4K UHD - with yet more changes #Macklunky! :no)


The image quality of a potential unaltered theatrical version release of the Original Trilogy would also be far superior than that which we've been able to experience from 1997 onwards on various official releases and formats (which were sourced from poor and rushed restoration jobs - as admitted by the people who worked on them at the time).

Harmy's Despecialized Editions (and also the 4K77, 4K80 and 4K83 projects etc) are all great - and are fantastic fan made preservation efforts from the material and film scans available to us - but an official release sourced from the film elements available to Lucasfilm would (and should) be far beyond the quality of our fan made efforts.  :thumbup
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3063 on: April 1, 2020, 11:50:51 AM »
they should just do it to stop people banging on about it every few years.

depending what state the original reels are in obviously.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3064 on: April 1, 2020, 02:10:37 PM »
Quote from: Trada on January 11, 2017, 07:34:19 PM
Woody Harrelson has been casted in the new Hans Solo film.
Cast.
Online XabiArt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3065 on: April 2, 2020, 11:21:17 AM »
is that a sequel to Solo? I actually didnt mind that film to be honest.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3066 on: April 2, 2020, 11:22:55 AM »
Quote from: XabiArt on April  2, 2020, 11:21:17 AM
is that a sequel to Solo? I actually didnt mind that film to be honest.

That post is from 2017...
Online XabiArt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3067 on: April 2, 2020, 11:24:43 AM »
crickey. Ha. why was that quoted?
Offline SP

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3068 on: April 2, 2020, 02:00:01 PM »
Quote from: XabiArt on April  2, 2020, 11:24:43 AM
crickey. Ha. why was that quoted?

Cabin fever I guess.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3069 on: April 3, 2020, 02:34:19 AM »
I appreciate him correcting casted, but being okay with Hans Solo.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3070 on: April 3, 2020, 10:36:43 AM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on April  3, 2020, 02:34:19 AM
I appreciate him correcting casted, but being okay with Hans Solo.

 ;D ;D
Online Red Berry

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3071 on: April 3, 2020, 03:51:25 PM »
Quote from: XabiArt on April  2, 2020, 11:21:17 AM
is that a sequel to Solo? I actually didnt mind that film to be honest.

So would that be Han Duo?
Offline oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3072 on: June 25, 2020, 01:48:20 PM »
.
A small update from Harmy as to his work for Despecialized 3.0 (in 4K - though there will also be a full HD version available too) - though it will be a while before it is completed:-


'Despecialized v3 0 beta Opening Sequence samples':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5ByflKACiBQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5ByflKACiBQ</a>


https://www.facebook.com/despecialized
https://twitter.com/HarmyP
https://www.youtube.com/user/harmacek/videos
https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/Harmys-STAR-WARS-Despecialized-Edition-HD-V27-MKV-IS-OUT-NOW/id/12713/page/1
Offline SP

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3073 on: June 25, 2020, 08:42:32 PM »
Does news from a long time ago in a galaxy far far away qualify as latest news?
Online Red Berry

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3074 on: Today at 03:17:09 PM »
Just a rumour and probably bullshit, but curious:

https://cosmicbook.news/disney-resetting-star-wars-erasing-last-jedi?fbclid=IwAR1ERiur1ePKbqkKgs2BSEZ1MOJIRd9titIgtal01Oxu3eGsQas7C6ZNJG8

Basically, the rumour is they're going to remove the sequel trilogy from canon, and place it in it's own, separate, "multiverse", and pretend it didn't happen.

Quote

    Emperor Palpatine had a room on the second Death Star called The Room of Mirrors. The mirrors were created by The Emperor prior to the Death Star through the Dark Side using ancient Sith rituals. These mirrors linked to the Veil of The Force served many purposes. Using them, Palpatine could manipulate The Force in many ways to further his aims. For example, the use of the mirrors allowed Palpatine to cloud the Jedi Council to conceal himself and his dark apprentices from the Jedi and from Force-sensitives that followed their fall.

    Using the mirrors allowed Palpatine to access the awesome powers of the Veil of The Force. They were indispensable tools that allowed him to rise to the pinnacle of ultimate power. It is this conceit that explains how Palpatine survived Darth Vader throwing him down the shaft in the throne room of the Death Star. In desperation as he fell, Palpatine opened a portal to the Veil of The Force and entered it. This explains why Palpatine is in such a damaged state in the Rise of Skywalker, as transporting himself into the Veil without the aid of the mirrors drained him and damaged him severely.

Doomock goes on to explain that The Emperor created a second set of mirrors on Exegol that allowed him to escape where he plotted the rise of the Empire. I don't know whether they mean Final Order here.

Regarding how things will be reset, it's explained that all one has to do is go into the Veil of Mirrors and wait for Palpatine to enter, as the Veil is "a mystical dimension where in all times collide," which will cause the Disney Star Wars trilogy to "consign to its own alternate timeline forever" as "Palpatine enters the Veil and never gets back to Exegol."

"[The Emperor] is prevented from using the mirrors to return, he dies as he was intended to [in Return of the Jedi], and 'Bob's your uncle' and all our problems are solved," explains Doomcock.

So since The Emperor never survives, that means the events from Force Awakens, Last Jedi, and Skywalker never comes to pass in the George Lucas timeline.

Personally I don't buy it.  They can't even figure out if the guy saying all this is called Doomock or Doomcock :lmao

Basically, they would have to admit they've painted themselves into a dead end with the franchise because they tried to run before they could walk. And it would hinge on somebody preventing the Emperor from accessing these mirrors, which presumably would be a new character.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3075 on: Today at 03:22:31 PM »
Oh for godsake
Online Something Worse

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3076 on: Today at 03:26:14 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:17:09 PM
Just a rumour and probably bullshit, but curious:

https://cosmicbook.news/disney-resetting-star-wars-erasing-last-jedi?fbclid=IwAR1ERiur1ePKbqkKgs2BSEZ1MOJIRd9titIgtal01Oxu3eGsQas7C6ZNJG8

Basically, the rumour is they're going to remove the sequel trilogy from canon, and place it in it's own, separate, "multiverse", and pretend it didn't happen.

Personally I don't buy it.  They can't even figure out if the guy saying all this is called Doomock or Doomcock :lmao

Basically, they would have to admit they've painted themselves into a dead end with the franchise because they tried to run before they could walk. And it would hinge on somebody preventing the Emperor from accessing these mirrors, which presumably would be a new character.

That website seems to be one of those SJWS ARE RUINING EVERYTHING ones, I wouldn't take it seriously
Online Red Berry

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3077 on: Today at 04:17:54 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 03:26:14 PM
That website seems to be one of those SJWS ARE RUINING EVERYTHING ones, I wouldn't take it seriously

Oh I'm not.  Funny af though. ;D
Online wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3078 on: Today at 04:24:02 PM »
Paying any kind of attention to Doomcock is like going to Breitbart for you daily news.
