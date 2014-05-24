Was lying in bed with insomnia the other night and started cracking up as a post from years back randomly popped in my head, no idea how to find it. Basically it was a lad starting a new job in Dublin, was running late, and there was a big line for the 'up' escalator to get out the station. So he starts running up the 'down' escalator, makes a great start but slowly runs out of gas as the crowd on the other escalator are cheering him on. Absolutely hilarious image in my head



There was another one in the 'going mental' thread where someone said when at a red light, he'd turn to make eye contact with the driver in the car next to him, relax his neck and let his tongue fall out or something, then hit the gas and speed off, so his head sort of flopped back. I'm not doing it justice but I'm cracking up thinking about it now