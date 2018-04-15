« previous next »
Author Topic: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs

Phil M

  YNWA
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 58,990
  Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #840 on: April 15, 2018, 10:13:49 pm »
Wasn't sure where to put this but...

Great to see the Manics pay such a fitting and timely tribute to the 96 on their new album.

Quote from: jackh on April  6, 2018, 11:10:37 am
Resistance is Futile, the 13th album by the Manics

Liverpool Revisted:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ex2Ip4aqpDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ex2Ip4aqpDo</a>



Lyrics:

As I wake to a sunset
The light dances on the Mersey
And I think of the 96
As the tears fall down on me
And there is courage
There is pride
You can see it in your eyes
Fight for justice fight for life
There are angel in these skies

As the night falls around me
I see joy and devotion
These times will never leave
Like the rain on the ocean
There is dignity and pride
There is poetry and life
There are ghosts within these stones
There's defiance in these bones

And all the hatred they tried to throw at you
But you stayed so strong
Yeah all the hatred it never was the truth
So keep keeping on
This is forever
We'll never leave you now
This is forever
We'll never leave you now

   

Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,456
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #841 on: April 15, 2018, 10:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on April 15, 2018, 10:13:49 pm
Wasn't sure where to put this but...

Great to see the Manics pay such a fitting and timely tribute to the 96 on their new album.

Lyrics:

As I wake to a sunset
The light dances on the Mersey
And I think of the 96
As the tears fall down on me
And there is courage
There is pride
You can see it in your eyes
Fight for justice fight for life
There are angel in these skies

As the night falls around me
I see joy and devotion
These times will never leave
Like the rain on the ocean
There is dignity and pride
There is poetry and life
There are ghosts within these stones
There's defiance in these bones

And all the hatred they tried to throw at you
But you stayed so strong
Yeah all the hatred it never was the truth
So keep keeping on
This is forever
We'll never leave you now
This is forever
We'll never leave you now

   



Didn't they do something years ago ?
- The Upanishads.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

BoRed

  • BoRing
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,723
  • BoRac
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #842 on: April 16, 2018, 08:47:38 am »
Quote from: kesey on April 15, 2018, 10:55:51 pm
Didn't they do something years ago ?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_2jiGSdxhEU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_2jiGSdxhEU</a>

The subtext of this song
I've thought about it for so long
But it's really not the sort of thing
That people want to hear us sing
The context of this song
Well I could go on and on
But it's still unfashionable
To believe in principles

South South Yorkshire - mass murderer
How can you sleep at night, sleep at night
South South Yorkshire - mass murderer
How can you sleep at night, sleep at night

The reason for this song
Well maybe it's a pointless one
But thank you Jimmy McGovern
For reminding me of what lives on
The ending for this song
Well I haven't really thought of one
There's nothing I could ever say
That could really take the pain away

South South Yorkshire - mass murderer
How can you sleep at night, sleep at night
South South Yorkshire - mass murderer
How can you sleep at night, sleep at night
MartinSkrtelsBasement

  • Kopite
  Posts: 690
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #843 on: November 8, 2019, 09:13:25 pm »
There is a large Dont Buy the Sun banner behind the goal on the televised FA Cup Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle game tonight.

Great to see, a small club with a lot of history and community oriented, left leaning activism.
Pirlo is a silent leader. He speaks with his feet.
Marcello Lippi
Marcello Lippi

kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,456
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #844 on: November 28, 2019, 04:19:19 pm »
Not sure where to post this but just had a proper meltdown regarding our Alan.
- The Upanishads.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Birdontheshirt

  RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  Posts: 721
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #845 on: November 28, 2019, 07:04:39 pm »
Quote from: kesey on November 28, 2019, 04:19:19 pm
Not sure where to post this but just had a proper meltdown regarding our Alan.

Understand your pain.  Today has been difficult.

It's about time this Hillsborough forum was opened up again to posters.  Fully appreciate why it was closed down before.  But we all recognise that, with the emphasis on supporting people's mental health issues, that it's important to be able to talk about things.
Luck favours the brave, but not the stupid.

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 45,617
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #846 on: November 28, 2019, 07:40:12 pm »
Quote from: kesey on November 28, 2019, 04:19:19 pm
Not sure where to post this but just had a proper meltdown regarding our Alan.

Hugs mate.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,754
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #847 on: November 28, 2019, 08:39:17 pm »

I don't know much about these - though they may be of some help or assistance, just someone to talk to? Just a heads-up.



The Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance...

https://hsa-us.co.uk & https://twitter.com/HillsboroughSu1


'Whether you're a survivor, witness or  family of 96 Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance is here for you to offer support, counselling and therapy. Anyone affected by this verdict is welcome to our next support meeting on 11th Dec 7pm at Anfield. Together we are Stronger'.

^ https://twitter.com/HillsboroughSu1/status/1200150179795623937
« Last Edit: November 28, 2019, 08:40:58 pm by oojason »
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

BoRed

  • BoRing
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,723
  • BoRac
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #848 on: December 1, 2019, 08:44:00 pm »
Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,159
  Justice for the 97
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #849 on: December 3, 2019, 10:58:45 am »
GunnerParker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 85
  • Invincibles
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #850 on: March 17, 2020, 07:51:14 pm »
Quote from: gunnerstu on September 14, 2012, 08:52:42 pm
I'm an Arsenal fan with no allegiances to LFC - but I've been moved to sign up to this forum today to show some solidarity with the fans and families of fans of LFC.

Its hard to express what I really feel - shame is the main feeling. I live in a society where I've allowed this to happen so I feel as much to blame as anyone for the truth not being heard earlier. I hope you can understand but you see the lies were convenient - they fitted and they were easy to swallow. Even as I stood for the minutes silence for the 96 at the Emirates last year I was only really honouring the dead on a human level - even then I was fairly sure of the version of reality that I'd decided upon.

This week has been shocking for me only on the realisation that I've got it wrong for so many years. I'd always known that there were lots of factors at play but having been to so many games in that era I'd just assumed.......but it was wrong.

If I'm this upset I don't know how those of you directly affected can be coping right now. If my changed reality is worth anything to you then here it is - use it and take it for what you can. I and anyone I've spoken to this week am shocked, stunned and absolutely behind the fans and their families. The truth won't be forgotten.  :'(

Good luck with the next steps and I hope you can find something positive to take forwards and find some normality after this.

RIP the 96 and peace for their loved ones.

Fellow Arsenal fan and I agree. It shows how dangerous a government trying to destroy a group of people's lives can be. Many believed in the lies, because they came from a position of authority, many felt that it could have been true. And it wasn't, and the fact that 96 dead people and countless other LFC fans who attended the games were maligned for doing something that most fans would do, go and watch a game.

That said, I think we must pay tribute to the strength of all Liverpool fans and especially the families of the 96. Maybe I'm wrong, but I do not think any other fanbase would have gotten even the semblance of justice that LFC fans managed to get. Maybe it's just me but Liverpool has a culture of fighting back and not just laying down before the establishment.

I hope the families of the 96 find peace.
« Last Edit: March 17, 2020, 07:54:48 pm by 24/50 geek! »
24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  RAWK Resident Nihilist
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 37,774
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #851 on: March 17, 2020, 07:56:31 pm »
Thanks for the kind words and sentiment there, Parker. Appreciated.

For reasons you'll understand, I deleted the end of that last paragraph, as well intentioned as it was, because it could be viewed as prejudicial by the powers that be. It's a real bone of contention amongst campaigners that we have effectively been gagged since a few weeks after the Inquests and, with trials still to be held (albeit delayed, but that's another story!) we have to be super careful about content and commentary online.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,801
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #852 on: April 15, 2020, 10:42:02 am »
Random shout out to any of your mates from other clubs who will always be respectful on this day. Fair play to everyone of you
YNWA

BlackandWhitePaul

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,000
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #853 on: April 15, 2020, 12:29:40 pm »
Much Love to loved ones, family, friends of the 96.

I had a day down Liverpool one day last July and took a few hundred photos.  I seen lots of these next to Anfield.

sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #854 on: April 15, 2020, 12:41:42 pm »
Fantastic tributes online today from the likes of Man United, Everton, Spurs and Arsenal.

The ones who are still silent are hardly surprising.
ScottishGoon

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #855 on: April 15, 2020, 07:52:18 pm »
seanbren

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #856 on: April 11, 2021, 08:19:07 am »
Sent to me today by one of my Watford mates. I love it when we are in the thoughts of others elsewhere in the country 💕

https://www.watfordobserver.co.uk/news/19219693.x/?ref=wa
24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  RAWK Resident Nihilist
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 37,774
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #857 on: April 11, 2021, 11:56:51 am »
Saw on FB yesterday that Purslow in his capacity as Villa CEO paid tribute at the memorial on behalf of Villa. Nice that.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

BlackandWhitePaul

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,000
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #858 on: April 15, 2021, 09:39:43 pm »
Much love to families of the 96 people killed through the actions of South Yorkshire Police this day (April 15th) 1989.

I'm so sorry.
Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,159
  Justice for the 97
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #859 on: April 15, 2021, 10:21:37 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April 15, 2021, 09:39:43 pm
Much love to families of the 96 people killed through the actions of South Yorkshire Police this day (April 15th) 1989.

I'm so sorry.
Thank you, as always Paul - and also to others who've paid tribute.
Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,572
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #860 on: April 30, 2021, 12:14:16 am »
Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,159
  Justice for the 97
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #861 on: April 30, 2021, 04:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on April 30, 2021, 12:14:16 am

Indeed - and a fantastic rendition of YNWA there too. Justice for the 96.
BlackandWhitePaul

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,000
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #862 on: April 15, 2022, 12:39:07 pm »
I'm for truth, no matter who tells it.
I'm for justice, no matter who it's for or against.

Much love to family, loved ones and friends of the 97 killed through the actions of South Yorkshire Police on this day (April 15th) 1989.

I'm sorry.

RIP Brothers / Sisters.
Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,159
  Justice for the 97
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #863 on: April 15, 2022, 07:25:17 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April 15, 2022, 12:39:07 pm
I'm for truth, no matter who tells it.
I'm for justice, no matter who it's for or against.

Much love to family, loved ones and friends of the 97 killed through the actions of South Yorkshire Police on this day (April 15th) 1989.

I'm sorry.

RIP Brothers / Sisters.
Thanks for the kind words Paul.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 35,981
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #864 on: Yesterday at 10:23:14 pm »
Wonderful gesture from Fulham boss Marco Silva and also Tom Cairney and Tim Ream who laid flowers at the memorial tonight.

https://twitter.com/FulhamFC/status/1646978884867375106?s=20
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #865 on: Yesterday at 10:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:23:14 pm
Wonderful gesture from Fulham boss Marco Silva and also Tom Cairney and Tim Ream who laid flowers at the memorial tonight.

https://twitter.com/FulhamFC/status/1646978884867375106?s=20


thanks for posting
Offline morris8371

  • Spud
  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #866 on: Today at 10:03:17 am »
Tottenham Fan from London here who is now 52 to give you my age perspective. 

My best mate is a Liverpool fan who moved from London to Liverpool in 1988.   He went to the match with school friends and his Father, I knew they were going to the match.  That day, I was watching Spurs play Wimbledon at Plough Lane when the announcement came up that there had been trouble at Hillsbough.  By the time I got home the death toll had increased so I rang my friends Mum, she said that she'd not heard from them.  To cut a long story short, my friends father had his ribs crushed, ended up in Hospital, my friend and his friends were able to get to the sides but aged 17/18 at the time, it was a terrible period for them all.  His father gave evidence at the inquest.  So as a fan of another club who has been to Anfield probably a dozen times, my thoughts are with everyone today, it is a time that I remember every year.

From a Spurs perspective, please remember that one of those who lost their lives that day was a Spurs fan, Colin Sefton, who like me, had Liverpool supporting friends and went to watch a game of football that he never returned from.  Gary Mabbutt our Captain at the time, attended his funeral on behalf of the club.  I also know that many older Spurs fans recall the Semi-final against Wolves in 1981 when, also in the Leppings Lane end, there was serious crushing that led to fans being let out and being sat round the pitch.  Those that were there certainly believe that it was just luck that what happended in 1989 didn't happen in 1981.

Thoughts and prayers to everyone today

Morris8371
Online kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #867 on: Today at 10:51:49 am »
Morris8371, thanks for telling these stories. The facts, the reality and the truth that this could have been anyone going to a game of football and it should never be repeated.

I hope your friends and their Dad are ok. YNWA.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,012
Re: Solidarity and tributes from fans of other clubs
« Reply #868 on: Today at 11:36:19 am »
Quote from: morris8371 on Today at 10:03:17 am
Tottenham Fan from London here who is now 52 to give you my age perspective. 

My best mate is a Liverpool fan who moved from London to Liverpool in 1988.   He went to the match with school friends and his Father, I knew they were going to the match.  That day, I was watching Spurs play Wimbledon at Plough Lane when the announcement came up that there had been trouble at Hillsbough.  By the time I got home the death toll had increased so I rang my friends Mum, she said that she'd not heard from them.  To cut a long story short, my friends father had his ribs crushed, ended up in Hospital, my friend and his friends were able to get to the sides but aged 17/18 at the time, it was a terrible period for them all.  His father gave evidence at the inquest.  So as a fan of another club who has been to Anfield probably a dozen times, my thoughts are with everyone today, it is a time that I remember every year.

From a Spurs perspective, please remember that one of those who lost their lives that day was a Spurs fan, Colin Sefton, who like me, had Liverpool supporting friends and went to watch a game of football that he never returned from.  Gary Mabbutt our Captain at the time, attended his funeral on behalf of the club.  I also know that many older Spurs fans recall the Semi-final against Wolves in 1981 when, also in the Leppings Lane end, there was serious crushing that led to fans being let out and being sat round the pitch.  Those that were there certainly believe that it was just luck that what happended in 1989 didn't happen in 1981.

Thoughts and prayers to everyone today

Morris8371

Cheers for posting that mate, all the best to you and those you know that have been affected.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
