Tottenham Fan from London here who is now 52 to give you my age perspective.



My best mate is a Liverpool fan who moved from London to Liverpool in 1988. He went to the match with school friends and his Father, I knew they were going to the match. That day, I was watching Spurs play Wimbledon at Plough Lane when the announcement came up that there had been trouble at Hillsbough. By the time I got home the death toll had increased so I rang my friends Mum, she said that she'd not heard from them. To cut a long story short, my friends father had his ribs crushed, ended up in Hospital, my friend and his friends were able to get to the sides but aged 17/18 at the time, it was a terrible period for them all. His father gave evidence at the inquest. So as a fan of another club who has been to Anfield probably a dozen times, my thoughts are with everyone today, it is a time that I remember every year.



From a Spurs perspective, please remember that one of those who lost their lives that day was a Spurs fan, Colin Sefton, who like me, had Liverpool supporting friends and went to watch a game of football that he never returned from. Gary Mabbutt our Captain at the time, attended his funeral on behalf of the club. I also know that many older Spurs fans recall the Semi-final against Wolves in 1981 when, also in the Leppings Lane end, there was serious crushing that led to fans being let out and being sat round the pitch. Those that were there certainly believe that it was just luck that what happended in 1989 didn't happen in 1981.



Thoughts and prayers to everyone today



Morris8371

