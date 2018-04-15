I'm an Arsenal fan with no allegiances to LFC - but I've been moved to sign up to this forum today to show some solidarity with the fans and families of fans of LFC.



Its hard to express what I really feel - shame is the main feeling. I live in a society where I've allowed this to happen so I feel as much to blame as anyone for the truth not being heard earlier. I hope you can understand but you see the lies were convenient - they fitted and they were easy to swallow. Even as I stood for the minutes silence for the 96 at the Emirates last year I was only really honouring the dead on a human level - even then I was fairly sure of the version of reality that I'd decided upon.



This week has been shocking for me only on the realisation that I've got it wrong for so many years. I'd always known that there were lots of factors at play but having been to so many games in that era I'd just assumed.......but it was wrong.



If I'm this upset I don't know how those of you directly affected can be coping right now. If my changed reality is worth anything to you then here it is - use it and take it for what you can. I and anyone I've spoken to this week am shocked, stunned and absolutely behind the fans and their families. The truth won't be forgotten.



Good luck with the next steps and I hope you can find something positive to take forwards and find some normality after this.



RIP the 96 and peace for their loved ones.



Fellow Arsenal fan and I agree. It shows how dangerous a government trying to destroy a group of people's lives can be. Many believed in the lies, because they came from a position of authority, many felt that it could have been true. And it wasn't, and the fact that 96 dead people and countless other LFC fans who attended the games were maligned for doing something that most fans would do, go and watch a game.That said, I think we must pay tribute to the strength of all Liverpool fans and especially the families of the 96. Maybe I'm wrong, but I do not think any other fanbase would have gotten even the semblance of justice that LFC fans managed to get. Maybe it's just me but Liverpool has a culture of fighting back and not just laying down before the establishment.I hope the families of the 96 find peace.