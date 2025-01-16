« previous next »
Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 177460 times)

Offline Kennys Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #4120 on: January 16, 2025, 11:29:31 am »
Connections
Puzzle #585
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #4121 on: January 16, 2025, 11:30:41 am »
Connections
Puzzle #585
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 05:59:57 am »
Connections
Puzzle #586
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 09:11:11 am »
Connections
Puzzle #586
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 09:13:45 am »
Connections
Puzzle #586
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 09:33:00 am »
Connections
Puzzle #586
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 09:41:23 am »
Connections
Puzzle #586
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟩🟨🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟪🟪🟨
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 09:56:50 am »
 :lmao

Connections
Puzzle #586
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 10:56:08 am »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Yesterday at 09:56:50 am
:lmao

Connections
Puzzle #586
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Im clearly not as much of a sausage expert as you! Kept putting the Pepperoni in there. The beer one is one of those stupid ones that look obvious when you see it. Ah well!
[close]
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 11:04:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:56:08 am
Spoiler
Im clearly not as much of a sausage expert as you! Kept putting the Pepperoni in there. The beer one is one of those stupid ones that look obvious when you see it. Ah well!
[close]
Spoiler
Fair enough, I do love sausage. I was about to use pepperoni too, but then spotted link. If you are used to Jocks, you hear link sausage all the time up there   
[close]
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #4130 on: Yesterday at 11:04:55 am »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Yesterday at 11:04:14 am
Spoiler
Fair enough, I do love sausage. I was about to use pepperoni too, but then spotted link. If you are used to Jocks, you here link sausage all the time up there   
[close]

Spoiler
Jock here, spotted link straight away. I just took a punt that pepperoni was the red herring and it paid off
[close]
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 11:25:31 am »
Spoiler
I was surprised with the beer brands. Bud and Peroni, sure, but Bass and Harp are very much UK and Irish lagers from the 1970s/80s and I can't imagine many Americans would be familiar with them. Makes a change from the usual obscure American brands that make us go 'huh?' when we see them here.
[close]
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #4132 on: Yesterday at 11:29:55 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:25:31 am
Spoiler
I was surprised with the beer brands. Bud and Peroni, sure, but Bass and Harp are very much UK and Irish lagers from the 1970s/80s and I can't imagine many Americans would be familiar with them. Makes a change from the usual obscure American brands that make us go 'huh?' when we see them here.
[close]


Yeah - though exactly the same - nice to see.
Also
Spoiler
Ive never heard link sausage used outside Scotland   
[close]

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #4133 on: Today at 05:34:43 am »
Connections
Puzzle #587
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
