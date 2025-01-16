As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Crosby Nick never fails.
ConnectionsPuzzle #586🟦🟦🟦🟦🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟪🟪🟪
Spoiler Im clearly not as much of a sausage expert as you! Kept putting the Pepperoni in there. The beer one is one of those stupid ones that look obvious when you see it. Ah well![close]
SpoilerFair enough, I do love sausage. I was about to use pepperoni too, but then spotted link. If you are used to Jocks, you here link sausage all the time up there [close]
Spoiler I was surprised with the beer brands. Bud and Peroni, sure, but Bass and Harp are very much UK and Irish lagers from the 1970s/80s and I can't imagine many Americans would be familiar with them. Makes a change from the usual obscure American brands that make us go 'huh?' when we see them here. [close]
