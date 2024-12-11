As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Crosby Nick never fails.
SpoilerHam is not a type of radio its a radio buff, WTF are snack cakes , and classic joke staples [close]ConnectionsPuzzle #554🟪🟪🟨🟦🟨🟪🟪🟩🟦🟪🟨🟦🟩🟪🟪🟩
Elmos a big dirty chest, pass it on.What the fuck was that?!ConnectionsPuzzle #554🟦🟪🟨🟦🟪🟩🟩🟦🟨🟪🟪🟩🟪🟨🟦🟦
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.59]