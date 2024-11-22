« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 156625 times)

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,110
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3880 on: November 22, 2024, 08:34:35 am »
Connections
Puzzle #530
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,749
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3881 on: November 22, 2024, 09:12:46 am »
Connections
Puzzle #530
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟨🟪🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟩🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Same trap as lfc19ynwa  :)
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,098
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3882 on: November 22, 2024, 12:02:55 pm »
Smug face.

Connections
Puzzle #530
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3883 on: November 22, 2024, 02:42:44 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #530
🟩🟨🟦🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Spoiler
Also went for a photography angle
[close]


Its a very good board today
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,098
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3884 on: November 22, 2024, 03:33:42 pm »
Spoiler
Spitted the island one first so that took Shutter out of the equation and maybe me question whether there was a camera one or not. Probably got lucky with that.
[close]
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3885 on: November 22, 2024, 04:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 22, 2024, 03:33:42 pm
Spoiler
Spitted the island one first so that took Shutter out of the equation and maybe me question whether there was a camera one or not. Probably got lucky with that.
[close]
Spoiler
Didnt spot Island and then hit shuffle and Shutter and fantasy went next to each other- quite lucky
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3886 on: November 23, 2024, 04:21:45 am »
Connections
Puzzle #531
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3887 on: November 23, 2024, 09:59:18 am »
Connections
Puzzle #531
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,110
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3888 on: November 23, 2024, 12:16:01 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #531
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3889 on: November 24, 2024, 04:20:22 am »
Connections
Puzzle #532
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,749
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3890 on: November 24, 2024, 08:56:49 am »
Connections
Puzzle #532
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,110
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3891 on: November 24, 2024, 11:43:41 am »
Connections
Puzzle #532
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,098
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3892 on: November 24, 2024, 08:33:10 pm »
What the hell is that last one all about.

Connections
Puzzle #532
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟨🟨🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟩
🟨🟩🟪🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3893 on: November 24, 2024, 08:41:37 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #532
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3894 on: November 25, 2024, 04:08:56 am »
Connections
Puzzle #533
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,749
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3895 on: November 25, 2024, 08:47:32 am »
Connections
Puzzle #533
🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,110
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3896 on: November 25, 2024, 09:24:54 am »
Connections
Puzzle #533
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,152
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3897 on: November 25, 2024, 09:37:06 am »
Connections
Puzzle #533
🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3898 on: November 25, 2024, 01:01:18 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #533
🟨🟩🟦🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,098
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3899 on: November 25, 2024, 03:31:47 pm »
Made a mess.

Connections
Puzzle #533
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟩🟩🟪
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟪🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟪🟩
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3900 on: Yesterday at 04:04:22 am »
Connections
Puzzle #534
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟪🟪
🟪🟦🟪🟦

Not even close with blue & purple
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,110
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3901 on: Yesterday at 07:01:36 am »
Connections
Puzzle #534
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
To be honest I just got a bit lucky with blue.
[close]
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,749
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3902 on: Yesterday at 07:56:37 am »
Connections
Puzzle #534
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

No idea about the purple group at all
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,152
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3903 on: Yesterday at 08:57:03 am »
Connections
Puzzle #534
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,098
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3904 on: Yesterday at 09:55:59 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:56:37 am
Connections
Puzzle #534
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

No idea about the purple group at all

Connections
Puzzle #534
🟪🟩🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟪

Spoiler
I spotted the biscuit/cracker connection but couldnt work out the 4th one. Initially though there was a hotel group as well (with Overlook).
[close]
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3905 on: Yesterday at 08:59:18 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #534
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟦🟦🟪
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟪🟦🟦🟪

What a shit wall
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3906 on: Today at 04:16:07 am »
Connections
Puzzle #535
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Unlike city Im back to winning ways
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 